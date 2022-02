Share · View all patches · Build 8265492 · Last edited 24 February 2022 – 05:46:12 UTC by Wendy

A successful one, thats what.

SO A FEW changes today: The dang DOORS should work now, which is good.

Plants have been rebuilt, you will need to start a new world. Sorry.

There is an option in the escape menu to view keybinds! yay!

Thats about it for today! Keep updating me with stuff thats broken and il keep fixing it and breaking other things. THANKYOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!!