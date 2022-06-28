Summer 2022 Update!

Hey Survivors! Its time for a new update!

Still working on the new freelancer levels, but pushing this nice quality of life update to you all!

No more zombie hats by default, you will now be able to enable them in the cheat menu! No trophy needed for this goody! Keep in mind, when you activate the hat cheat, it won't spawn on the zombies live on map, but the zombies to spawn will have hats after being activated.

Found the issue that was causing Vacancy L1 intro to have an extreme frame drop, should play much smoother!

There are several other general touch ups to Outbreak, Vacancy/Dustbowl and the freelancer maps.

Also, Subway map was added to Freelancer game mode with a bit of polish too! Can you get 5 stars?

What's next?

Next build will be adding 2 more freelancer maps(CrossStreet and Apartment), along with other general touch ups to the game. After this I'll be focusing on porting over the changes to Viveport/Oculus/PSVR. More levels will be included down the line!

Why not port now?

It is an extremely time consuming endeavor, and it is faster to finish these next few updates and then port rather than port every single change individually. I wanted to give a bit more to do before porting over. Just a matter of time!

So go ahead and try out the new update. And please let us know in the bug report section if you run into any issues! Also, if you want to try the new stuff as it goes to alpha, join our discord and ping Me (Mike) to join our playtesters to test new builds and help us optimize the game! We need testers of all headsets!

Discord.gg/Monochrome

Cheers Guys!