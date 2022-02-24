Hey folks!

Today we've released the final update for Below Sunshade! Dreams of Fate.

We want to thank everyone who supported us along the way and we hope you enjoy the new Update.

Overall we made Sunshade a lot easier with this Update. However the game will still be a small challenge if you intend to see all the content with one single playthrough. We've added two new Endings: One which allows you to join the Heart in her Corruption and the other one adds the option to leave the Island with Tulip and Galan.

Unlike the previous two big updates, Dreams of Fate has no specific focus. its adding a bit of everything to the game while making changes to many existing systems and gameplay loops. Your feedback played a huge part in many of the changes.

Features

Two new endings

Gameplay and Combat reworked/rebalanced

Lots of new Items to find and craft

New Characters (Including sexy harpies)

Ending and Mainstory reworked

New Secrets and Puzzles

New HUD elements such as the Relationship Window

New Enemies

New Outfits

Lots of kinky new scenes

Steam Achievements

Screenshots