v0.574 New map and many other improvements.

Version 0.574 is now live. New map with new music, achievements and some new items had been added to the game. If you haven't killed Skinwalker on Chernobyl Forest map yet, this is exactly what you need to do, to unlock Hurlant Castle map.

Here's some screenshots from a new map:









There have been many other changes to the game. Here's the full change log.

Changelog:

Hurtlant Castle map has been added to the game.

New achievements have been added.

Chernobyl Forest landscape has been significantly modified.

I did an optimization pass on Chernobyl Forest map, which lead to noticeable performance improvements on all my test PCs.

Deerman mask item added to Longwind Valley. If you're currently playing on Longwind Valley, you'll probably need to start a new hunt on Longwind Valley to be able to find it.

Some bug fixes and improvements in skinwalker AI.

Ancestor spirit now works differently.

Snakes have new AI, model and animations.

Player will now be able to extract venom from snakes instead of meat.

Player received an ability to craft hunter potions from snake venom.

Dark ghost push attack physics has been changed.

Various CPU consumption related optimizations.

Performance optimization related to audio.

Default ammo limit and vest ammo limit increased.

New spawning system for flying insects and snakes.

Shadows quality for ultra graphics quality setting has been improved.

Possibly fixed a bug that was causing the skinwalker to constantly attack and never retreat even when the skinwalker got shot.

Quality of Chinese translation has been improved.

Visual issues related to the player view shaking effect has been fixed.

Fixed issue that would cause player view to be covered with blood after killing skinwalker.

Healing plants will now also increase player health by 5.

Changes to enemy spawn probabilities.

Fixed bug that would take away player movement controls if player spammed open map button when level is loading.

Fixed bug that affected FOG draw distance and color after exiting water. It was mostly noticeable on low graphics quality settings.

Fixed issue that caused dog to be sometimes rotated in a slightly wrong direction while running.

Reduced a number of places where worshippers could jump and get stuck for some time. Mostly car and house roofs. Those improvements will also fix some other rare bugs.

Now skinwalker indicator active time gets added. So for example. If you investigate a couple of footprints that were nearby, skinwalker indicator will be visible for a longer period of time. Previously investigating the second footprint, while the indicator from the first footprint was visible, would reset the timer to default value.

Added additional distortion effect to underwater post effect.

Many other small changes and improvements.

Only for people who are currently playing on Chernobyl Forest map:

Chernobyl Forest landscape has been significantly modified to improve pacing. This might introduce a number of issues for people who had started Chernobyl Forest hunt on a older version of the game, but then updated to current version and continued Chernobyl Forest hunt using old savefile. For those people there is no need to delete savefile or something like that, but I will strongly recommend to restart your current Chenobyl Forest hunt to avoid potential bugs caused by those changes.