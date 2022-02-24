PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1382

Share · View all patches · Build 8264349 · Last edited 24 February 2022 – 01:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Fixes for Sea Abilities sound effects

Fixes for Sea Projectiles sound effects

added logs for open world pvp

added fall back instance fetch using area key instead of voyage id

Fixed issue where you could trigger a ledge while bouncing from a web.

updated conditions for open world pvp spawning

Fixed an issue where AI sea entities would attack the treasure.

Added Discovery and web jump sounds

updated toggling logic of pvp open world

Added display name and description variables to PaletteToolData

#5372 - Chat input prompt was broken after deleting and recreating character

Added ChatPanelObserver to observe is chat is broken to auto send report and force onChatGainedFocus event

Added tagsIds int array to PaletteToolData

implement initial setup for interactable objects in game / code cleanup for isntance manager / fixed duplicate trigger for interact animation

updated shadow offset / updated visuals for voyage stat panel

#5410 - local unity builds still receive server restart messages

#4863 - Water footprints showed up on the waterfall

updated voyage panel assets

Custom guild map support.

Fixed incorrect text announcement for pvp events, incorrect map saving from details panel

sprite sheet update / updated reward system to split total silver reward based on damage inflicted

voyage group stats class import

updated sprite conditions for player ships for stress testing

Fixed players missing chat messages when redirected to another server during a warp [4788]

Updated GuildInfo constructor to include guildMapBaseId.

Fixed some incorrect references to GuildInfo objects.

fixed chest loop animation bug / removed respawn panel for POI maps

Sea harpoon prefab adjustments.

Removed gldMapBaseId from users table, and references to it.

Fixed issues with warping into a custom guild map.

updated sfx to be only played when equipping weapons instead of initialization

Implemented the whale

Added colliders to river rocks

Added a highlight before planting a tree

fixed issue related to stress testing of player ship movement and rendering

set auto move condition for sprite coroutine

code cleanup

updated how interaction animation is triggered across network for interactable objcts

updated pvp system to cache pvp state through db main, pvp can only be toggled in town now / disabled pvp system for users with no guild / filter pvp system to only use guild wars

Updates tree placement indicator

Updated discovery mist

Fixed cannonball water, added Berserker call, reef giant

Added more direction for land effectors

Fixed window rendered in front of player

Fixed routing issues

#4802 - Create "/admin" command to test server performance of open world maps

added c# api to get zabbix data

Clean up ore names and descriptions

Fixed not being able to place objects in guild maps.

#5413 - Ships are not visible and not moving for AUTO_WARP + AUTO_MOVE options in the batch mode

added caching for CommandCodes

updated reward system to reward users badges if killing a ship in open world pvp

prefab reference setup