PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1382

Fixes for Sea Abilities sound effects
Fixes for Sea Projectiles sound effects
added logs for open world pvp
added fall back instance fetch using area key instead of voyage id
Fixed issue where you could trigger a ledge while bouncing from a web.
updated conditions for open world pvp spawning
Fixed an issue where AI sea entities would attack the treasure.
Added Discovery and web jump sounds
updated toggling logic of pvp open world
Added display name and description variables to PaletteToolData
#5372 - Chat input prompt was broken after deleting and recreating character
Added ChatPanelObserver to observe is chat is broken to auto send report and force onChatGainedFocus event
Added tagsIds int array to PaletteToolData
implement initial setup for interactable objects in game / code cleanup for isntance manager / fixed duplicate trigger for interact animation
updated shadow offset / updated visuals for voyage stat panel
#5410 - local unity builds still receive server restart messages
#4863 - Water footprints showed up on the waterfall
updated voyage panel assets
Custom guild map support.
Fixed incorrect text announcement for pvp events, incorrect map saving from details panel
sprite sheet update / updated reward system to split total silver reward based on damage inflicted
voyage group stats class import
updated sprite conditions for player ships for stress testing
Fixed players missing chat messages when redirected to another server during a warp [4788]
Updated GuildInfo constructor to include guildMapBaseId.
Fixed some incorrect references to GuildInfo objects.
fixed chest loop animation bug / removed respawn panel for POI maps
Sea harpoon prefab adjustments.
Removed gldMapBaseId from users table, and references to it.
Fixed issues with warping into a custom guild map.
updated sfx to be only played when equipping weapons instead of initialization
Implemented the whale
Added colliders to river rocks
Added a highlight before planting a tree
fixed issue related to stress testing of player ship movement and rendering
set auto move condition for sprite coroutine
code cleanup
updated how interaction animation is triggered across network for interactable objcts
updated pvp system to cache pvp state through db main, pvp can only be toggled in town now / disabled pvp system for users with no guild / filter pvp system to only use guild wars
Updates tree placement indicator
Updated discovery mist
Fixed cannonball water, added Berserker call, reef giant
Added more direction for land effectors
Fixed window rendered in front of player
Fixed routing issues
#4802 - Create "/admin" command to test server performance of open world maps
- added c# api to get zabbix data
Clean up ore names and descriptions
Fixed not being able to place objects in guild maps.
#5413 - Ships are not visible and not moving for AUTO_WARP + AUTO_MOVE options in the batch mode
- added caching for CommandCodes
updated reward system to reward users badges if killing a ship in open world pvp
prefab reference setup
