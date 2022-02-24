The awesome mouse and menu update!

As we trek towards the big Creative Mode and online tech update, we are adding improvements all over the place. In this weeks build we wanted to highlight some great camera improvements and new main menu UI.

The new camera logic improves the camera across all frame rates, plus looks for high dpi mouse inputs to improve the camera even more when possible.

Whats New?!

Here are the build notes from the specific update with the new camera logic and main menu changes:

v0.2.49

-Fixed camera rotation stutter related to mouse input sensitivity curve.

-Improved low speed camera rotation when using high dpi mice and moving the mouse slowly.

-Expanded Mouse Sensitivity range options.

-Improved camera rotation logic to be more consistent to high perf situations during low perf situations.

-Main menu UI update. Improved visuals, flow, and bug fixes.

-Multiple system and feature general bug fixs based on error reports.

-Lowered price of Charge Cannon.

-Changed Roshi character to give the charge cannon blueprint and the charge shot blueprint as a reward instead of just the charge shot.

-Improved Jelly enemy logic in two ways.

1 : Mini jelly will self destruct if they are away from their parent jelly for too long. This prevents jelly from getting stuck in the world and breaking the parent jelly logic.

2 : Parent jelly will recover movement even if not all mini jelly are back yet.

-Fixed distant ocean not rendering when you would look upwards from on top of a tall island.

-Fixed golem spawn bug where they would sometimes be stuck in their hide anim if the player spawned inside of their spawn trigger.

Whats next?!

"Menus and mice are nice and all, but get to the good stuff!"

Next up we have Pirate Base and Glider Boat updates planned! Our current eta for those two fun toys is early next week.

Pirate bases will exist in the world for you to sail out to and raid to collect a new metal resource. With that metal you will be able to build a new and better backpack, plus the Glider Boat!

We expect to also have the Ashray enemy ready and want to release it as part of that coming update too.