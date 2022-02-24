Announcement for Server Maintenance #Patch40

Announcement for server maintenance #Patch41 date February 24, 2022 time 1:30 PM. - 5:00 PM (+7 GMT)

The team will close the server for maintenance on February 24, 2022 time 1:30 PM. - 5:00 PM. Thailand time (+7 GMT) for maintenance and update.

The details of the postponement are as follows:

Fix bug where players were able to chant extra rituals causing extra health

Fix bug where Belle could not warp in corner of the map.

Fix bug where the player's death count was summary after exiting the Hindrance.

Each Bug fix will be updated during February 24, 2022 after our server maintenance.

Players who have investigated and found bugs or other problems, are able to notify the work team directly via email hshssupport@ygg-cg.com. By specifying the topic of your problem in the email header, such as [bug] [lost item] along with attaching a picture or description of the problem.

Home Sweet Home Survive Team

ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ #Patch41 วันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์ 2565 เวลา 13.30 - 17.00 น. (+7 GMT)

ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์ 2565 เวลา 13.30 - 17.00 น. ตามเวลาประเทศไทย (+7 GMT) เพื่อทำการปิดปรับปรุงและอัปเดตตัวเกม

โดยมีรายละเอียดของการเลื่อนเวลามีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

แก้ไขบัค Player สามารถสวดพิธีเกินและเลือดเด้ง

แก้ไขบัคผีเบลวาร์ปตามมุมฉากไม่ได้

แก้บัคผลสรุปจำนวนการตายหลังของผู้เล่นหลังออกจากประตูนิวรณ์

โดยบัคทังหมดทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขในวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์ 2565 หลังจากปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home :Survive