Camera quality upgrades and improved main menu!

v0.2.49

-Fixed camera rotation stutter related to mouse input sensitivity curve.

-Improved low speed camera rotation when using high dpi mice and moving the mouse slowly.

-Expanded Mouse Sensitivity range options.

-Improved camera rotation logic to be more consistent to high perf situations during low perf situations.

-Main menu UI update. Improved visuals, flow, and bug fixes.

-Multiple system and feature general bug fixs based on error reports.

-Lowered price of Charge Cannon.

-Changed Roshi character to give the charge cannon blueprint and the charge shot blueprint as a reward instead of just the charge shot.

-Improved Jelly enemy logic in two ways.

1 : Mini jelly will self destruct if they are away from their parent jelly for too long. This prevents jelly from getting stuck in the world and breaking the parent jelly logic.

2 : Parent jelly will recover movement even if not all mini jelly are back yet.

-Fixed distant ocean not rendering when you would look upwards from on top of a tall island.

-Fixed golem spawn bug where they would sometimes be stuck in their hide anim if the player spawned inside of their spawn trigger.