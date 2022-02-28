The New Age has Arrived

At long last, Gravehold has fallen. But New Gravehold has arisen from the ashes. The strongest breach mages have been organized into expedition parties. Many have already set out to find the source of the Nameless and stop their assault once and for all.

The New Age is now available as DLC. It more than doubles the content in the core game, and introduces the Expedition system into the Aeon's End universe. After each game in the Expedition campaign, you will receive new treasures and player cards that allow you to become more powerful. However, the nemeses that you will face grow stronger and stronger with each battle.

Begin your adventure with up to 4 mages against a terrifyingly familiar foe, and unlock 4 more mages and 3 more nemeses in your quest to protect New Gravehold! From then, you can play randomized Expeditions with all of your content from the core game and other expansions.

Aeon's End: The New Age retails for $14.99 USD, but it is on sale for $12.99 USD for the first week, so make sure to tell your friends!

The core game of Aeon's End will also be on sale this week as part of the Remote Play Together Sale. Play through The New Age expedition with a friend using Steam Remote Play Together!

