HOTFIX - v0.8.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8264149 · Last edited 24 February 2022 – 01:09:22 UTC by Wendy

I know the Wee Tanks launch has not been as smooth as I hoped, but I am working hard to fix all these crucial bugs. Thanks, guys for reporting all these important bugs! Let's squish them.

What is fixed in v0.8.9:

Bullets don't become darts anymore and start floating weirdly

The main menu becoming randomly invisible fixed

Game does not crash anymore after mission 70 boss

Also mission 70 boss battle performance increased (vertices from 7 million to 1 million)

Player model is now smooth again



More updates to come, and keep finding those bugs for me. ːsteamthumbsupː