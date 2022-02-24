HOTFIX - v0.8.9

I know the Wee Tanks launch has not been as smooth as I hoped, but I am working hard to fix all these crucial bugs. Thanks, guys for reporting all these important bugs! Let's squish them.
What is fixed in v0.8.9:
- Bullets don't become darts anymore and start floating weirdly
- The main menu becoming randomly invisible fixed
- Game does not crash anymore after mission 70 boss
- Also mission 70 boss battle performance increased (vertices from 7 million to 1 million)
- Player model is now smooth again
More updates to come, and keep finding those bugs for me. ːsteamthumbsupː
Changed files in this update