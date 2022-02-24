 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wee Tanks! update for 24 February 2022

HOTFIX - v0.8.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8264149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I know the Wee Tanks launch has not been as smooth as I hoped, but I am working hard to fix all these crucial bugs. Thanks, guys for reporting all these important bugs! Let's squish them.

What is fixed in v0.8.9:

    • Bullets don't become darts anymore and start floating weirdly
    • The main menu becoming randomly invisible fixed
    • Game does not crash anymore after mission 70 boss
    • Also mission 70 boss battle performance increased (vertices from 7 million to 1 million)
    • Player model is now smooth again

More updates to come, and keep finding those bugs for me. ːsteamthumbsupː

Changed files in this update

Wee Tanks! Content Depot 1797681
  • Loading history…
Wee Tanks! MacOS Depot 1797682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.