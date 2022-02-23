100k Player Update

Hey All! It's been a hot second since we posted an update here, make sure to follow us on twitter @VRBaseballGame and our Discord (discord.gg/totallybaseball) for more updates, news, tips and tricks, and even some free stickers! We just hit over 100,000 players in TOTALLY BASEBALL! Thanks so much for supporting the game. We're super excited to show off our new mini map in Single Player mode! If you've already beat all the teams but want to replay through the new mini map like it's your first time you can reset your single player progress now! Stand in the Locker Room at the start of game and hold down the menu button for 10 seconds and you should be good to go. If you have not already left a review for Totally Baseball, consider writing one now so that even more players can find the game and join our community!

List of cool stuff we've added since the big Multiplayer update in JAN:

-Better AI in Multiplayer mode

-Longer inning options in Multiplayer

-More avatar customizations

-New and improved art and scenery in every level

-New singleplayer minimap campaign

-Ability to reset single player progress

-More options in Multiplayer