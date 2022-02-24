Dungeons of Edera: Null Harbor Update

Hail Adventurers!

With this patch we are brining you the overhaul of Null Harbor and the Outskirts of Null Harbor dungeon done by our awesome level designer! These new maps will highlight the medieval Nordic culture that inspired the Sufract Clans faction! Along with this we have done a massive overhaul on optimizations to make each level more consistent in performance.

Check out the full details below

0.8.8.7

Null Harbor Hub overhauled

New Dungeon: Outskirts of Null Harbor

Previous Null Harbor dungeon repurposed as Trinity Bay Dungeon

Bosses will no longer immediately start casting spells on Intro

Barrel glow effect added to help identify which can be broken for gold and potions!

Fixed physics bug which had enemies sometimes launching on death

Optimization pass on all maps

Increased walkability of Shimmerspore and Chasm dungeons

Grentrep Forest boss module added

Item name input now resets when an item is crafted

Troll Boss intro animation added

other minor fixes

Tell us how you are enjoying the Early Access of Dungeons of Edera - your feedback is important to help make the game even better! Please take this survey and let us know your thoughts: https://forms.gle/31m4rfF1GGJGFsBQ9

What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!