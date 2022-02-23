Version 0.8.1.5 Hotfix is now live!
This fixes the most critical and game-breaking bugs I could fix in a short timespan. The more complicated issues (e.g. mouse look) will have to be in a larger update since those are essentially new features, or otherwise more difficult to fix.
From a usability perspective, the bindings screen should work a lot better, and a lot more consistently now. I'm able to easily bind axes that I had a lot of trouble with, e.g. pitch.
I don't plan on making big announcement posts for hotfixes like this, but this is a special one that should take care of some of the biggest issues that the game released with. I think it was important enough to call it out.
- Added unused smokeless variants of all three motors (E.g. SmallSmokeless)
Improvements:
- Renamed Toramaru hangars to simply "Hangar"
- Selected cockpit view while already in cockpit view recenters the camera
- Early access warning appears only when there's a new patch
- Bigger "no solution" X on CCIP bomb sight
- Brake indicator now based on input rather than brake state
Bugfixes:
- Fixed typo in dogfight quick mission description
- Joystick X/Y axis no longer navigates control bindings screen
- Negative brake axis no longer results in feedback loop of forward thrust
- Removed debug key to launch flares on every aircraft all at once
- Throttle/Brake/Nozzle angle no longer zero when game window loses focus
- Fixed bug where shooting then pausing the game could cause the gun to keep shooting when unpaused
- Formations should no longer stop short of a base they are trying to capture
- No more "ghost drag" when afterburner is commanded on AV8B```
