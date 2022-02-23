 Skip to content

Tiny Combat Arena update for 23 February 2022

0.8.1.5 Hotfix

Build 8262649

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.1.5 Hotfix is now live!

This fixes the most critical and game-breaking bugs I could fix in a short timespan. The more complicated issues (e.g. mouse look) will have to be in a larger update since those are essentially new features, or otherwise more difficult to fix.

From a usability perspective, the bindings screen should work a lot better, and a lot more consistently now. I'm able to easily bind axes that I had a lot of trouble with, e.g. pitch.

I don't plan on making big announcement posts for hotfixes like this, but this is a special one that should take care of some of the biggest issues that the game released with. I think it was important enough to call it out.


- Added unused smokeless variants of all three motors (E.g. SmallSmokeless)

Improvements:  
- Renamed Toramaru hangars to simply "Hangar"  
- Selected cockpit view while already in cockpit view recenters the camera  
- Early access warning appears only when there's a new patch  
- Bigger "no solution" X on CCIP bomb sight  
- Brake indicator now based on input rather than brake state

Bugfixes:  
- Fixed typo in dogfight quick mission description  
- Joystick X/Y axis no longer navigates control bindings screen  
- Negative brake axis no longer results in feedback loop of forward thrust  
- Removed debug key to launch flares on every aircraft all at once  
- Throttle/Brake/Nozzle angle no longer zero when game window loses focus  
- Fixed bug where shooting then pausing the game could cause the gun to keep shooting when unpaused  
- Formations should no longer stop short of a base they are trying to capture  
- No more "ghost drag" when afterburner is commanded on AV8B```

