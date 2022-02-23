Version 0.8.1.5 Hotfix is now live!

This fixes the most critical and game-breaking bugs I could fix in a short timespan. The more complicated issues (e.g. mouse look) will have to be in a larger update since those are essentially new features, or otherwise more difficult to fix.

From a usability perspective, the bindings screen should work a lot better, and a lot more consistently now. I'm able to easily bind axes that I had a lot of trouble with, e.g. pitch.

I don't plan on making big announcement posts for hotfixes like this, but this is a special one that should take care of some of the biggest issues that the game released with. I think it was important enough to call it out.