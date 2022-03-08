 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Trailmakers update for 8 March 2022

Mirror Mode Patch 1.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8262638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Howdy, Trailmakers!

We’ve been hard at work improving the mirror mode (among other things), and adding new blocks to the game!

Mirror Mode changes
Changed the Mirror Mode panel texture to improve visibility
Lots of changes & improvements to Mirror Mode

New blocks in the base game:

  • Flask
  • Bottle.
  • Mug
  • Sconce

New blocks for High Seas (DLC Purchase required):

  • New “Old Cannon”. This thing packs a serious punch! It doesn’t work underwater, and projectiles explode on water impact.
  • Ship bell. Ding ding.
  • Ship’s Lantern, for lighting up your ship on those dark nights out at sea.

For the full change log, please see the news post on our website

Changed files in this update

Trailmakers Content Depot 585421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.