Mirror Mode Patch 1.4.2

Howdy, Trailmakers!

We’ve been hard at work improving the mirror mode (among other things), and adding new blocks to the game!

Mirror Mode changes

Changed the Mirror Mode panel texture to improve visibility

Lots of changes & improvements to Mirror Mode

New blocks in the base game:

Flask

Bottle.

Mug

Sconce

New blocks for High Seas (DLC Purchase required):

New “Old Cannon”. This thing packs a serious punch! It doesn’t work underwater, and projectiles explode on water impact.

Ship bell. Ding ding.

Ship’s Lantern, for lighting up your ship on those dark nights out at sea.



