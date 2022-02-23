Versão 1.03D

Okay, we lied, but just a little bit. We've said that the C version would be the last one in this branch but... here's version 1.03D!

Some filters made the options screen unreadable, it was almost impossible to go back to the options screen to turn them off if you had activated one of them. Now these filters are only activated within the game. If there is still a filter that makes the options screen difficult to read, or if you find any other bugs, you already know, let us know at:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1410440/discussions/0/3182359786942498541/

Other changes:

Changed the Warning sound, music and add some effects when you activate Hyper Mode. (What? You haven't activated it yet? Well, it's a secret :) )

Added an "Auto" border option, which changes the border depending on the in-game state and the ship you are playing.

Changed the font for the name in highscores when the name is too big to fit the screen or contains foreign or special characters.

Fixed a bug where the "Silver Head" boss would not fire its bullet patterns correctly in Timed Challenge mode

Changed the boss graphics for the first stage to make it more obvious where his safe areas are.

Fixed the wrong level 1 boss hitbox that allowed the player to stay alive on top of it when it shouldn't .

Fixed a bug where part of the background continued to scroll with the game paused in level 5.

Fixed the position of some background assets on level 7. Pretty sure no one noticed but our programmer did and it was driving his crazy!

We continue to work to improve the Japanese translation of the game. We'll have news about it soon!

Hope you all are enjoying Sophstar!