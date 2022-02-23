 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 23 February 2022

The Primal Beast & 7.31 Gameplay Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Freed from captivity by the unknowable machinations of the Continuum Device, an ageless hunger now stalks the lanes — as the new hero Primal Beast stomps his way into action along with the 7.31 Gameplay patch in today's update.

Following on the Beast’s savage trail, the jungle has awoken. A horde of new and updated creeps are ready to inflict retribution on heroes that have terrorized them for so long. To meet these upstart dangers, new items of power have been discovered, and others have been reworked. The multiverse ripples from within the Continuum Vault have wrought shocking changes to Techies and ample alterations to other heroes. With so much made anew, there are powder kegs full of things to investigate and explore.

Get started by smashing the list of changes directly into your brain over at The Primal Beast Update page. From there, it's just a short tromp into battle to discover all the possible things you can now pulverize with joy.

Extra notes

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Thai, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Spanish - Latin America, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Polish, Japanese, Portuguese, and Romanian

English Localization

  • DOTA_Ability_Ping_Will_Learn: I need <font color='#DAAF01'>%s4 XP</font> to Learn %s1%s2 %s3( Level %s5 )I need <font color='#DAAF01'>%s4 XP</font> to Learn %s1%s2 ( Level %s5 )
  • DOTA_Ability_Ping_Future_Learn: I need %s4 more levels to Learn %s1%s2 %s3 ( Level %s5 )I need %s4 more levels to Learn %s1%s2 ( Level %s5 )
  • DOTA_Ability_Ping_Ready: %s1%s2 %s3Ready ( Level %s4 )%s1%s2 ( Level %s4 ) %s3Ready
  • DOTA_Ability_Ping_ReadyPassive: %s1%s2 %s3Passive ( Level %s4 )%s1%s2 ( Level %s4 ) %s3Passive
  • DOTA_Ability_Ping_ReadyCharges: %s1%s2 %s3Charges remaining: %s5 ( Level %s4 ) %s1%s2 ( Level %s4 ) %s3 %s5 Charges
  • DOTA_Ability_Ping_ReadyPassiveCharges: %s1%s2 %s3Charges remaining: %s5( Level %s4 )%s1%s2 ( Level %s4 ) %s3 %s5 Charges
  • DOTA_Ability_Ping_Mana: %s1%s2 %s3Not Enough Mana ( Need %s4 more )%s1%s2 ( Level %s4 ) %s3Not Enough Mana ( Need %s4 more )
  • DOTA_Ability_Ping_Cooldown: %s1%s2 %s3On Cooldown ( %s4 seconds remain )%s1%s2 ( Level %s4 ) %s3On Cooldown ( %s4 seconds remain )
  • DOTA_Ability_Ping_Cooldown_No_Time: %s1%s2 %s3On Cooldown%s1%s2 ( Level %s4 ) %s3On Cooldown
  • npc_dota_hero_techies_hype: For the Techies, battle is a matter of mischief. Giggling while they <b>lay their traps</b> throughout the battlefield, their <b>explosive mines, traps, and remote-activated bombs</b> are often more than enough to surprise careless foes or shatter an enemy offensive.For the Techies, battle is a matter of mischief. Giggling while they <b>lob sticky bombs</b> around the battlefield, their <b>hidden explosive mines, disarming zaps, and reckless blast-off attacks</b> are enough to leave most enemies dead. Or at least enraged. Often both.
  • npc_dota_techies_remote_mine: Remote MineSticky Bomb
  • LoadoutSlot_Techies_RemoteMines: Remote MinesSticky Bomb
  • dota_tip_intermediate_78: Aghanim's Shard can't be purchased until the 20 minute mark.Aghanim's Shard can't be purchased until the 15 minute mark.
  • SocialFeed2_WeekendTourney_Finals_5: {g:dota_persona:account_id_0}, {g:dota_persona:account_id_1}, {g:dota_persona:account_id_2}, {g:dota_persona:account_id_3}, and {g:dota_persona:account_id_4} advanced to the Grand Final in their <a class=\"FeedTourneyName\" href=\"event:DOTAShowWeekendTourneyDetails( {d:r:tournament_id} )\">{g:dota_battle_cup_division:division_id} Division Battle Cup</a>. Congratulations <b class=\"!{g:dota_persona:account_id_0}, {g:dota_persona:account_id_1}, {g:dota_persona:account_id_2}, {g:dota_persona:account_id_3}, and {g:dota_persona:account_id_4} advanced to the Grand Final in their <a class=\"FeedTourneyName\" href=\"event:DOTAShowWeekendTourneyDetails( {d:r:tournament_id} )\">{g:dota_battle_cup_division:division_id} Division Battle Cup</a>. Congratulations <b class=\"FeedTeamName\">{g:dota_team_name:team_id}</b>!
  • KillEaterEvent_Morphling_KillsDuringReplicate: Kills During ReplicateKills During Morph
  • KillEaterEventType_Pangolier_RicochetSameTarget: Gyroshell Ricochet to Same HeroRolling Thunder Ricochet to Same Hero
  • DOTA_Profile_Analysis: Battle Report
  • DOTA_DPC_Region_Europe: WEU
  • DOTA_DPC_Region_CIS: EEU
  • DOTA_DPC_RegionFull_Europe: Western Europe
  • DOTA_DPC_RegionFull_CIS: Eastern Europe
  • DOTA_MMR_Recalibration_Info: Activate rank calibration for the next 10 ranked games to adjust your rank. Your rank will be hidden until calibration is completed. You may only do this once, and only until the season is over.Activate rank calibration for the next 10 ranked games to adjust your rank. Your rank will be hidden until calibration is completed. Once you have requested recalibration, you will be able to recalibrate again in one year.
  • DOTA_DDB_Promo_S2_Desc: New allies enter the world of DOTA: Dragon's Blood as Season 2 begins streaming todayNew allies enter the world of DOTA: Dragon's Blood as Season 2 begins streaming
  • npc_dota_hero_techies_npedesc1: Surprises enemies with invisible landmines and trapsSurprises enemies with invisible landmines and explosive attacks
  • DOTA_Ability_Ping_ReadyChargesWithReplenish: %s1%s2 ( Level %s4 ) %s3 %s5 Charges (replenish in %s6s)
  • DOTA_Ability_Ping_ReadyPassiveChargesWithReplenish : %s1%s2 ( Level %s4 ) %s3 %s5 Charges (replenish in %s6s)
  • npc_dota_hero_primal_beast: Primal Beast
  • npc_dota_hero_primal_beast_hype: <b>Rushing savagely through enemies and allies</b> alike, Primal Beast <b>pounds into battle</b> as one born to raise a ruckus. An unavoidable threat amidst any fray, the Beast <b>can punish attackers</b> and relishes <b>grabbing prey to repeatedly slam them</b> against the ground until nothing but mush remains.
  • npc_dota_unit_underlord_portal: Fiend's Gate
  • npc_dota_item_wraith_pact_totem: Wraith Pact Totem
  • npc_dota_neutral_warpine_raider: Warpine Raider
  • npc_dota_neutral_ice_shaman: Ancient Ice Shaman
  • npc_dota_neutral_frostbitten_golem: Ancient Frostbitten Golem
  • dota_hud_error_cant_cast_twice: Ability Can't Be Active Twice On The Same Target
  • dota_hud_error_ping_ally_while_dead: You can only ping an ally's abilities or items while they are alive.
  • dota_hud_error_too_close: Ability Must Be Cast Further Away
  • dota_hud_error_cant_cast_here: Ability Can't Be Cast In This Location
  • kKillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Trample_Damage: Trample Damage
  • kKillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Pulverize_Kills: Kills During Pulverize
  • kKillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Pulverize_Damage: Pulverize Damage
  • kKillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Onslaught_Allies: Hit Allies With Onslaught
  • kKillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_Onslaught_Multihero: Multi Hero Onslaught Hits
  • kKillEaterEventType_PrimalBeast_UproarKills: Kills During Uproar
  • DOTA_HUD_Gold_Among_Heroes: among {d:num_heroes} heroes
  • DOTA_HUD_Gold_To_One_hero: to 1 hero
  • DOTA_PatchNotes_NeutralCreepsSection: Neutral Creep Changes
  • DOTA_Profile_BattleReport: Battle Report
  • DOTA_BattleReport_Heroes: Heroes
  • DOTA_BattleReport_Roles: Roles
  • DOTA_BattleReport_Filters: Filters
Heroes

  • Anti-Mage: Attribute base strength reduced from 23 to 21 (-2)
  • Axe: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +12%/Magic/Resistance to +20/Movement/Speed
  • Axe: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +25/Movement/Speed to +{s:bonus_slow}%/Battle/Hunger/Slow
  • Axe: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +20/Health/Regen to +{s:bonus_armor_per_stack}/Bonus/Armor/per/Culling/Blade/Stack
  • Bloodseeker: Changed Ability4 from generic_hidden to Blood/Mist
  • Bloodseeker: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +400/Health to 15%/Spell/Lifesteal
  • Bloodseeker: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from -4s/Blood/Rite/Cooldown to {s:value}/Rupture/Charges
  • Crystal Maiden: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +200/Health to +250/Health
  • Drow Ranger: Attribute base strength reduced from 18 to 16 (-2)
  • Earthshaker: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +25/Movement/Speed to +{s:bonus_totem_damage_percentage}%/Enchant/Totem/Damage
  • Juggernaut: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +20/Attack/Speed to +{s:bonus_duration}s/Blade/Fury/Duration
  • Juggernaut: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +8/Armor to +{s:bonus_blade_dance_lifesteal}%/Blade/Dance/Lifesteal
  • Mirana: Armor physical reduced from -1 to -2 (-1)
  • Mirana: Base attack speed reduced from 115 to 110 (-5)
  • Mirana: Attack damage min reduced from 27 to 24 (-3)
  • Mirana: Attack damage max reduced from 32 to 30 (-2)
  • Mirana: Attribute base agility increased from 18 to 24 (+6)
  • Mirana: Attribute agility gain reduced from 3.7 to 3.4 (-0.3)
  • Shadow Fiend: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +8%/Spell/Amplification to +{s:bonus_stack_bonus_damage}/Shadowraze/Stack/Damage
  • Phantom Lancer: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +15/Attack/Speed to +{s:bonus_agility_duration}/Phantom/Rush/Bonus/Agi/Duration
  • Phantom Lancer: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from 16%/Evasion to +15/Strength
  • Puck: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from -300s/Dream/Coil/Cooldown to -4s/Illusory/Orb/Cooldown
  • Puck: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +12%/Spell/Amplification to -300s/Dream/Coil/Cooldown
  • Puck: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from Dream/Coil/Pierces/Magic/Immunity to +{s:bonus_damage}/Waning/Rift/Damge
  • Puck: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from -4s/Illusory/Orb/Cooldown to +{s:bonus_coil_stun_duration}s/Dream/Coil/Stun/Duration
  • Puck: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_damage}/Waning/Rift/Damge to Dream/Coil/Pierces/Magic/Immunity
  • Pudge: Armor physical reduced from 0 to -1 (-1)
  • Pudge: Attribute intelligence gain increased from 1.5 to 1.8 (+0.3)
  • Razor: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +6s/Static/Link/Drain/Duration to +15%/Storm/Surge/Move/Speed
  • Sand King: Armor physical increased from -1 to 0 (+1)
  • Sand King: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +200/Health to +20%/Caustic/Finale/Slow
  • Sand King: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +20%/Caustic/Finale/Slow to +120/Caustic/Finale/Damage
  • Sand King: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +120/Caustic/Finale/Damage to +{s:bonus_epicenter_radius}/Epicenter/Radius
  • Storm Spirit: Base attack speed increased from 110 to 115 (+5)
  • Storm Spirit: Attribute agility gain increased from 1.7 to 1.9 (+0.2)
  • Storm Spirit: Status mana regen increased from 0 to 0.5 (+0.5)
  • Storm Spirit: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +40/Static/Remnant/Damage to +20/Attack/Speed
  • Storm Spirit: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +2.5/Mana/Regen to +1.75/Mana/Regen
  • Storm Spirit: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +25/Attack/Speed to +40/Static/Remnant/Damage
  • Sven: Attribute agility gain increased from 2 to 2.2 (+0.2)
  • Sven: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from 15%/Lifesteal to -0s/God's/Strength/Cooldown
  • Sven: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +25/Movement/Speed to +8%/Warcry/Movement/Speed
  • Windranger: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +1.5/Mana/Regen to -{s:bonus_damage_reduction}%/Powershot/Damage/Reduction
  • Windranger: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from -{s:bonus_damage_reduction}%/Powershot/Damage/Reduction to -35s/Windrun/Cooldown
  • Zeus: Changed Ability3 from Static/Field to Heavenly/Jump
  • Zeus: Changed Ability5 from Heavenly/Jump to Static/Field
  • Kunkka: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +16/Strength to +{s:bonus_ally_ms}%/X/Mark/the/Spot/Move/Speed
  • Lich: Attribute intelligence gain reduced from 4.1 to 3.6 (-0.5)
  • Lich: Attribute base agility increased from 15 to 17 (+2)
  • Lich: Movement turn rate increased from 0.6 to 0.7 (+0.1)
  • Riki: Attribute strength gain increased from 2.4 to 2.6 (+0.2)
  • Riki: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +8/Strength to +175/Smoke/Screen/AoE
  • Riki: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +20/Attack/Speed to +{s:bonus_slow}s/Blink/Strike/Slow
  • Riki: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_slow}s/Blink/Strike/Slow to -475s/Smoke/Screen/Cooldown
  • Riki: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from +175/Smoke/Screen/AoE to Tricks/of/the/Trade/Applies/a/Basic/Dispel
  • Tinker: Changed Ability4 from March/of/the/Machines to Warp/Grenade
  • Tinker: Attack damage min reduced from 24 to 22 (-2)
  • Tinker: Attack damage max reduced from 30 to 28 (-2)
  • Tinker: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from -0.5s/Keen/Conveyance/Channel/Time to +150/Defense/Matrix/Damage/Absorbed
  • Tinker: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +150/Defense/Matrix/Damage/Absorbed to -0.5s/Keen/Conveyance/Channel/Time
  • Beastmaster: Attack damage min reduced from 33 to 31 (-2)
  • Beastmaster: Attack damage max reduced from 37 to 35 (-2)
  • Beastmaster: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +30/Movement/Speed to +{s:bonus_ms}/Movespeed/Beastmaster/Controlled
  • Venomancer: Attack damage min increased from 18 to 22 (+4)
  • Venomancer: Attack damage max increased from 21 to 25 (+4)
  • Venomancer: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +640/Poison/Nova/AoE to Poison/Nova/reduces/{s:bonus_aspd_slow}/Attack/Speed
  • Faceless Void: Has aggressive stance increased from 0 to 1 (+1)
  • Faceless Void: Status health regen increased from 0.5 to 1 (+0.5)
  • Wraith King: Attribute base agility reduced from 18 to 16 (-2)
  • Phantom Assassin: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from 12%/Lifesteal to 15%/Lifesteal
  • Phantom Assassin: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from -3/Armor/Corruption to +{s:bonus_attack_factor}%/Stifling/Dagger/Damage
  • Templar Assassin: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from 15%/Evasion to 20%/Evasion
  • Viper: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from 8%/Spell/Lifesteal to +5/Corrosive/Skin/Damage
  • Viper: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +70/Damage to +{s:bonus_magic_resistance}/Poison/Attack/Magic/Resistance/Reduction
  • Dazzle: Changed Ability5 from generic_hidden to Good/Juju
  • Dazzle: Attribute strength gain reduced from 2.5 to 2.3 (-0.2)
  • Dazzle: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +20/Strength to +30/Shadow/Wave/Heal///Damage
  • Leshrac: Attack damage min increased from 22 to 25 (+3)
  • Leshrac: Attack damage max increased from 26 to 29 (+3)
  • Nature's Prophet: Movement turn rate increased from 0.6 to 0.9 (+0.3)
  • Nature's Prophet: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +20/Damage to -{s:value}s/Nature's/Call/Cooldown
  • Nature's Prophet: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +8/Armor to Sprout/Leashes
  • Dark Seer: Attribute base strength increased from 20 to 22 (+2)
  • Dark Seer: Attribute strength gain reduced from 3.1 to 2.6 (-0.5)
  • Dark Seer: Attribute intelligence gain reduced from 3.1 to 2.7 (-0.4)
  • Clinkz: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +12%/Magic/Resistance to +30/Searing/Arrows/Damage
  • Clinkz: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +1.75/Mana/Regen to -5s/Skeleton/Walk/Cooldown
  • Clinkz: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from -5s/Skeleton/Walk/Cooldown to +50%/Death/Pact/Health
  • Clinkz: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +30/Searing/Arrows/Damage to Death/Pact/Steal/creep/abilities
  • Clinkz: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +50%/Death/Pact/Health to +{s:bonus_damage_pct}%/Burning/Barrage/Damage
  • Omniknight: Changed Ability2 from Heavenly/Grace to Heavenly/Grace
  • Omniknight: Changed Ability3 from Degen/Aura to Hammer/of/Purity
  • Omniknight: Changed Ability4 from Hammer/of/Purity to Degen/Aura
  • Omniknight: Attribute base intelligence increased from 15 to 16 (+1)
  • Omniknight: Attribute intelligence gain increased from 1.8 to 2.1 (+0.3)
  • Omniknight: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +30/Movement/Speed to -60s/Guardian/Angel/Cooldown
  • Omniknight: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from -60s/Guardian/Angel/Cooldown to +{s:bonus_base_damage}%/Hammer/of/Purity/Damage
  • Enchantress: Attribute agility gain increased from 1.8 to 2.1 (+0.3)
  • Huskar: Attribute base strength reduced from 21 to 20 (-1)
  • Huskar: Attribute strength gain reduced from 3.4 to 3.3 (-0.1)
  • Night Stalker: Attribute agility gain reduced from 2.3 to 2.2 (-0.1)
  • Broodmother: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +10/Agility to +{s:bonus_count}/Spin/Web/Simultaneous/Webs
  • Broodmother: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +30/Attack/Speed to +16/Agility
  • Bounty Hunter: Movement speed increased from 320 to 325 (+5)
  • Jakiro: Attribute base strength reduced from 27 to 25 (-2)
  • Batrider: Armor physical increased from 1 to 2 (+1)
  • Batrider: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +5%/Spell/Amplification to +{s:bonus_radius}/Sticky/Napalm/Radius
  • Batrider: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +6/Armor to +{s:bonus_knockback_distance}/Flamebreak/Knockback/Distance
  • Batrider: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_damage}/Sticky/Napalm/Damage to +25/Movement/Speed
  • Batrider: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +250/Health to -35s/Flaming/Lasso/Cooldown
  • Batrider: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +20%/Magic/Resistance to +{s:bonus_damage}/Sticky/Napalm/Damage
  • Batrider: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +30/Movement/Speed to 2/Flamebreak/Charges
  • Batrider: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from -35s/Flaming/Lasso/Cooldown to Flamebreak/applies/{s:bonus_napalm_stacks}/Sticky/Napalm/Stacks
  • Spectre: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +400/Health to +350/Health
  • Ursa: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +500/AoE/Earthshock to -3s/Earthshock/Cooldown
  • Invoker: Movement speed increased from 275 to 285 (+10)
  • Silencer: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +400/Health to -3s/Global/Silence/Cooldown
  • Lycan: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_bonus_damage}/Wolves/Damage to +{s:bonus_attack_damage_reduction}%/Howl/Attack/Damage/Reduction
  • Lycan: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_attack_damage_reduction}%/Howl/Attack/Damage/Reduction to +{s:bonus_bonus_damage}/Wolves/Damage
  • Shadow Demon: Changed Ability5 from generic_hidden to Demonic/Cleanse
  • Meepo: Attribute strength gain increased from 1.6 to 2.2 (+0.6)
  • Meepo: Attribute intelligence gain increased from 1.6 to 1.9 (+0.3)
  • Meepo: Attribute agility gain increased from 1.6 to 2.4 (+0.8)
  • Meepo: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +20/Base/Damage to +40/Poof/Damage
  • Meepo: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +40/Poof/Damage to Earthbind/grants/True/Strike/on/Targets
  • Ogre Magi: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +275/Health to +250/Health
  • Ogre Magi: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +25/Strength to +30/Strength
  • Ogre Magi: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:value2}%/1.5s/Bash to {s:value}%/Fireblast/chance/on/attack
  • Nyx Assassin: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +20/Movement/Speed to +{s:bonus_float_multiplier}x/Mana/Burn/Intelligence/Multiplier
  • Nyx Assassin: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +80/Agility to {s:bonus_aoe}/Mana/Burn/Radius
  • Naga Siren: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +8/Agility to +{s:bonus_damage}/Rip/Tide/Damage
  • Io: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +30/Damage to +{s:value}/Attack/Damage/to/Tethered/Units
  • Io: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from 15%/Spell/Lifesteal to +60/Spirits/Hero/Damage
  • Io: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +60/Spirits/Hero/Damage to +{s:bonus_hp_regen}%/Overcharge/Max/HP/Regen/Bonus
  • Io: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +900/Health to +{s:value}/Health/to/Tethered/Units
  • Visage: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +25/Damage to +2/Visage/and/Familiars/Attack/Damage
  • Visage: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from -3/Armor/Corruption to +18/Corruption/to/Visage/and/Familiars
  • Slark: Attribute base strength reduced from 21 to 20 (-1)
  • Slark: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +8/Agility to +0.8s/Pounce/Leash
  • Slark: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +50/Shadow/Dance/Attack/Speed to +{s:bonus_bonus_regen_pct}%/Shadow/Dance/Regen
  • Slark: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +0.8s/Pounce/Leash to +50/Shadow/Dance/Attack/Speed
  • Medusa: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +15/Damage to +20/Attack/Speed
  • Medusa: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from 15%/Evasion to +{s:bonus_damage_per_mana}/Mana/Shield/Damage/per/Mana
  • Medusa: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +30/Attack/Speed to -{s:bonus_damage_modifier}%/Split/Shot/Damage/Penalty
  • Troll Warlord: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from 20%/Evasion to -2s/Battle/Trance/Cooldown
  • Troll Warlord: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from -2s/Battle/Trance/Cooldown to Whirling/Axes/Pierce/Magic/Immunity
  • Centaur Warrunner: Armor physical increased from 0 to 1 (+1)
  • Centaur Warrunner: Attribute strength gain reduced from 4.6 to 4 (-0.6)
  • Centaur Warrunner: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +5/Armor to +15/Strength
  • Magnus: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +350/Health to +{s:bonus_shock_damage}/Shockwave/Damage
  • Bristleback: Attribute strength gain reduced from 2.9 to 2.5 (-0.4)
  • Bristleback: Movement speed increased from 290 to 295 (+5)
  • Bristleback: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +2/Mana/Regen to +1.5/Mana/Regen
  • Bristleback: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from 13%/Spell/Lifesteal to 12%/Spell/Lifesteal
  • Tusk: Movement speed reduced from 315 to 310 (-5)
  • Abaddon: Attribute strength gain reduced from 2.8 to 2.6 (-0.2)
  • Abaddon: Status mana regen increased from 0 to 0.25 (+0.25)
  • Elder Titan: Changed Ability4 from generic_hidden to Move/Astral/Spirit
  • Elder Titan: Status mana regen increased from 0 to 0.25 (+0.25)
  • Elder Titan: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +15/Movement/Speed to +{s:bonus_move_pct_heroes}%/Ancestral/Spirit/Move/Speed/Per/Hero
  • Elder Titan: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +20/Attack/Speed to +25/Attack/Speed
  • Legion Commander: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +30/Movement/Speed to 400/AoE/Press/The/Attack
  • Legion Commander: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from 400/AoE/Press/The/Attack to Press/the/Attack/grants/{s:value}s/Spell/Immunity
  • Earth Spirit: Attribute strength gain reduced from 4.4 to 3.8 (-0.6)
  • Earth Spirit: Status health regen increased from 0.25 to 1 (+0.75)
  • Terrorblade: Base attack speed increased from 100 to 110 (+10)
  • Terrorblade: Attribute agility gain reduced from 4.4 to 4 (-0.4)
  • Terrorblade: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from 16%/Evasion to +{s:bonus_illusion_outgoing_damage}%/Conjure/Image/Damage
  • Terrorblade: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +275/Health to +300/Health
  • Terrorblade: Level 15 (Left) Talent changed from +30/Attack/Speed to +{s:bonus_move_slow}%/Reflection/Slow
  • Terrorblade: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +8/All/Stats to +10/All/Stats
  • Phoenix: Attribute strength gain increased from 3.5 to 3.6 (+0.1)
  • Phoenix: Attribute agility gain increased from 1.3 to 1.5 (+0.2)
  • Phoenix: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +1000/Icarus/Dive/Cast/Range to +1.5%/Max/Health/Sun/Ray/Damage
  • Phoenix: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from +1.5%/Max/Health/Sun/Ray/Damage to +1000/Icarus/Dive/Cast/Range
  • Oracle: Changed Ability4 from generic_hidden to Rain/of/Destiny
  • Techies: Changed Ability1 from Proximity/Mines to Sticky/Bomb
  • Techies: Changed Ability2 from Stasis/Trap to Reactive/Tazer
  • Techies: Changed Ability4 from Focused/Detonate to generic_hidden
  • Techies: Changed Ability5 from Minefield/Sign to generic_hidden
  • Techies: Changed Ability6 from Remote/Mines to Proximity/Mines
  • Techies: Armor physical reduced from 5 to 3 (-2)
  • Techies: Base attack speed increased from 90 to 100 (+10)
  • Techies: Attack damage min increased from 9 to 21 (+12)
  • Techies: Attack damage max increased from 11 to 23 (+12)
  • Techies: Attribute intelligence gain reduced from 3.3 to 3 (-0.3)
  • Techies: Movement speed reduced from 320 to 300 (-20)
  • Techies: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +40/Movement/Speed to +{s:bonus_damage}/Sticky/Bomb/Damage
  • Techies: Changed AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability4 from techies_remote_mines to techies_sticky_bomb
  • Arc Warden: Attribute agility gain increased from 2.5 to 3 (+0.5)
  • Arc Warden: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +8/Armor to +{s:bonus_duration}s/Flux/Duration
  • Arc Warden: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from 35%/Lifesteal to +{s:value}%/Tempest/Double/Cooldown/Reduction
  • Underlord: Changed Ability4 from Fiend's/Gate to generic_hidden
  • Underlord: Changed Ability6 from Dark/Rift to Fiend's/Gate
  • Underlord: Changed Ability7 from Cancel/Dark/Rift to dota_tooltip_ability_
  • Pangolier: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from +18/Strength to +20/Strength
  • Dark Willow: Status health regen increased from 0.5 to 0.75 (+0.25)
  • Dark Willow: Level 25 (Right) Talent changed from +110/Attack/Speed to +100/Attack/Speed
  • Mars: Attribute strength gain increased from 3.4 to 3.7 (+0.3)
  • Snapfire: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +200/Health to +{s:bonus_impact_stun_duration}s/Firesnap/Cookie/Stun
  • Snapfire: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks}/Lil/Shredder/attacks to Firesnap/Cookie/Restores/{s:bonus_target_heal}/Health
  • Snapfire: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from Firesnap/Cookie/Restores/{s:bonus_target_heal}/Health to +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks}/Lil/Shredder/attacks
  • Hoodwink: Level 20 (Left) Talent changed from -3/Armor/Corruption to -4/Armor/Corruption
  • Hoodwink: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from Sharpshooter/Pierces/Spell/Immunity to +{s:bonus_trap_radius}/Bushwhack/Radius
  • Primal Beast: New npc_dota_hero_primal_beast

Abilities

  • Mana Break: Added new attribute move slow with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Mana Break: Added new attribute slow duration with value of 0.75
  • Blink: Removed attribute blink range with value of 925 1000 1075 1150
  • Blink: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_antimage_3
  • Blink: Removed attribute min blink range with value of 200
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blink_range/value with value of 925 1000 1075 1150
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blink_range/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_antimage_3
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_blink_range with value of 200
  • Battle Hunger: Changed ability unit damage type from DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL to DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Battle Hunger: Removed attribute duration with value of 12.0
  • Battle Hunger: Removed attribute slow with value of -12 -13 -14 -15
  • Battle Hunger: Removed attribute speed bonus with value of 12 13 14 15
  • Battle Hunger: Removed attribute damage per second with value of 16 24 32 40
  • Battle Hunger: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_axe
  • Battle Hunger: Removed attribute damage reduction scepter with value of 30
  • Battle Hunger: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Battle Hunger: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Battle Hunger: Removed attribute scepter range with value of 400
  • Battle Hunger: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 12.0
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow/value with value of -8 -17 -26 -35
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow/special_bonus_unique_axe_6 with value of -10
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_multiplier/value with value of 1
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_multiplier/special_bonus_unique_axe with value of x2
  • Culling Blade: Changed ability cooldown from 75.0/65.0/55.0 to 100/85/70
  • Culling Blade: Changed ability mana cost from 60/120/180 to 100/125/150
  • Culling Blade: Changed ability unit damage type from DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL to DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute kill threshold with value of 250 350 450
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_axe_5
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute damage with value of 150 250 300
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute speed bonus with value of 30
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute atk speed bonus with value of 30
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute speed duration with value of 6
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute speed aoe with value of 900
  • Culling Blade: Removed attribute charge speed with value of 1200
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 250 350 450
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_axe_5 with value of +150
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_bonus with value of 20 25 30
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/atk_speed_bonus with value of 20 30 40
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_duration with value of 6
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_aoe with value of 900
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/charge_speed with value of 1200
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_stack/value with value of 1 1.5 2
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_stack/special_bonus_unique_axe_3 with value of +1
  • Fiend's Grip: Changed ability channel time from 6.0/6.0/6.0 to 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0
  • Fiend's Grip: Changed duration from empty value to 6.0/6.0/6.0
  • Fiend's Grip: Changed damage from 80/120/160 to 70/110/150
  • Rupture: Ability cast range reduced from 800 to 0 (-800)
  • Rupture: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Rupture: Changed ability cast animation from ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_4 to ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_6
  • Rupture: Changed cast range from empty value to 800
  • Blood Mist: New bloodseeker_blood_mist
  • Multishot: Arrow range multiplier reduced from 2 to 1.75 (-0.25)
  • Gust: Removed attribute wave speed with value of 2000.0
  • Gust: Removed attribute wave width with value of 250
  • Gust: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_drow_ranger_4
  • Gust: Removed attribute silence duration with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Gust: Removed attribute knockback distance max with value of 450
  • Gust: Removed attribute knockback duration with value of 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9
  • Gust: Removed attribute knockback height with value of 0
  • Gust: Removed attribute wave length with value of 900
  • Gust: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wave_speed with value of 2000.0
  • Gust: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wave_width/value with value of 250
  • Gust: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wave_width/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_drow_ranger_4
  • Gust: Added new attribute AbilityValues/silence_duration with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Gust: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_distance_max with value of 450
  • Gust: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_duration with value of 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9
  • Gust: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_height with value of 0
  • Gust: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wave_length with value of 900
  • Gust: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movespeed with value of 10
  • Enchant Totem: Removed attribute totem damage percentage with value of 100 200 300 400
  • Enchant Totem: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Enchant Totem: Removed attribute distance scepter with value of 950
  • Enchant Totem: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Enchant Totem: Removed attribute aftershock range with value of 300
  • Enchant Totem: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_earthshaker_5
  • Enchant Totem: Removed attribute scepter height with value of 950
  • Enchant Totem: Removed attribute scepter height arcbuffer with value of 100
  • Enchant Totem: Removed attribute scepter acceleration z with value of 4000
  • Enchant Totem: Removed attribute scepter acceleration horizontal with value of 3000
  • Enchant Totem: Removed attribute scepter leap duration with value of 0.8
  • Enchant Totem: Removed attribute bonus attack range with value of 75
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/totem_damage_percentage/value with value of 100 200 300 400
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/totem_damage_percentage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/totem_damage_percentage/special_bonus_unique_earthshaker_totem_damage with value of +50
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/distance_scepter/value with value of 950
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/distance_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aftershock_range/value with value of 300
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aftershock_range/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_earthshaker_5
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_height with value of 950
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_height_arcbuffer with value of 100
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_acceleration_z with value of 4000
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_acceleration_horizontal with value of 3000
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_leap_duration with value of 0.8
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_range with value of 75
  • Blade Dance: Removed attribute blade dance crit chance with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Blade Dance: Removed attribute blade dance crit mult with value of 180
  • Blade Dance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blade_dance_crit_chance with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Blade Dance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blade_dance_crit_mult with value of 180
  • Blade Dance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blade_dance_lifesteal/value with value of 0
  • Blade Dance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blade_dance_lifesteal/special_bonus_unique_juggernaut_blade_dance_lifesteal with value of +40
  • Blade Fury: Removed attribute blade fury damage tick with value of 0.2
  • Blade Fury: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Blade Fury: Removed attribute blade fury radius with value of 260
  • Blade Fury: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_juggernaut
  • Blade Fury: Removed attribute blade fury damage with value of 90 115 140 165
  • Blade Fury: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_juggernaut_3
  • Blade Fury: Removed attribute duration with value of 5.0
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blade_fury_damage_tick/value with value of 0.2
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blade_fury_damage_tick/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blade_fury_radius/value with value of 260
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blade_fury_radius/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_juggernaut
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blade_fury_damage/value with value of 90 115 140 165
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blade_fury_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_juggernaut_3
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 5.0
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_juggernaut_4 with value of +1
  • Healing Ward: Changed ability mana cost from 140 to 140/130/120/110
  • Healing Ward: Removed attribute healing ward heal amount with value of 2 3 4 5
  • Healing Ward: Removed attribute healing ward aura radius with value of 500
  • Healing Ward: Removed attribute healing ward movespeed tooltip with value of 325
  • Healing Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/healing_ward_heal_amount with value of 2 3 4 5
  • Healing Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/healing_ward_aura_radius with value of 500
  • Healing Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/healing_ward_movespeed_tooltip/value with value of 325
  • Omnislash: Ability cooldown reduced from 140 to 130 (-10)
  • X Marks the Spot: Changed ability cast range from 400/600/800/1000 to 550/700/850/1000
  • X Marks the Spot: Changed ability cooldown from 24/20/16/12 to 30/24/18/12
  • X Marks the Spot: Removed attribute duration with value of 4.0
  • X Marks the Spot: Removed attribute allied duration with value of 8.0
  • X Marks the Spot: Removed attribute fow range with value of 400
  • X Marks the Spot: Removed attribute fow duration with value of 5.94
  • X Marks the Spot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4.0
  • X Marks the Spot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/allied_duration with value of 8.0
  • X Marks the Spot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fow_range with value of 400
  • X Marks the Spot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fow_duration with value of 5.94
  • X Marks the Spot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ally_ms/value with value of 0
  • X Marks the Spot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ally_ms/special_bonus_unique_kunkka_6 with value of +25
  • Fiery Soul: Changed attack speed bonus from 30/50/70/90 to 10/20/30/40
  • Fiery Soul: Changed move speed bonus from 4/5/6/7% to 1.5/2/2.5/3%
  • Fiery Soul: Max stacks increased from 3 to 7 (+4)
  • Fiery Soul: Duration increased from 12 to 15 (+3)
  • Fiery Soul: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Laguna Blade: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Finger of Death: Changed ability mana cost from 200/420/650 to 200/400/600
  • Finger of Death: Changed scepter cooldown from 100.0/60.0/20.0 to 80.0/50.0/20.0
  • Leap: Removed attribute leap distance with value of 575
  • Leap: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_mirana_6
  • Leap: Removed attribute leap speed with value of 1300.0
  • Leap: Removed attribute leap acceleration with value of 6000.0
  • Leap: Removed attribute leap speedbonus with value of 8 16 24 32
  • Leap: Removed attribute leap speedbonus as with value of 25 50 75 100
  • Leap: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_mirana_1
  • Leap: Removed attribute leap bonus duration with value of 2.5
  • Leap: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_distance/value with value of 575
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_distance/special_bonus_unique_mirana_6 with value of +100
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_speed with value of 1300.0
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_acceleration with value of 6000.0
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_speedbonus with value of 8 16 24 32
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_speedbonus_as/value with value of 25 50 75 100
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_speedbonus_as/special_bonus_unique_mirana_1 with value of +80
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_bonus_duration with value of 2.5
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe with value of 300
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe_damage with value of 150
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe_slow with value of 30
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe_duration with value of 2.5
  • Starstorm: Changed ability mana cost from 80/105/130/155 to 80/95/110/125
  • Starstorm: Removed attribute starfall radius with value of 650
  • Starstorm: Removed attribute starfall secondary radius with value of 425
  • Starstorm: Removed attribute secondary starfall damage percent with value of 75
  • Starstorm: Removed attribute damage with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Starstorm: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_mirana_7
  • Starstorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/starfall_radius with value of 650
  • Starstorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/starfall_secondary_radius with value of 425
  • Starstorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/secondary_starfall_damage_percent with value of 75
  • Starstorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Starstorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_mirana_7 with value of +200
  • Morph: Removed attribute duration with value of 20
  • Morph: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_morphling_8
  • Morph: Removed attribute scepter manacost reduction with value of 50
  • Morph: Removed attribute scepter cast range bonus with value of 300
  • Morph: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Morph: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 20
  • Morph: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_morphling_8
  • Morph: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_stat_steal/value with value of 20
  • Morph: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_stat_steal/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Morph: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_spell_amplify/value with value of 20
  • Morph: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_spell_amplify/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Morph: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_attack_speed/value with value of 50
  • Morph: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_attack_speed/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Morph: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_status_resist/value with value of 35
  • Morph: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_status_resist/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Morph: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown_reduction/value with value of 20
  • Morph: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown_reduction/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute shadowraze damage with value of 90 160 230 300
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nevermore_2
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute shadowraze radius with value of 250
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute shadowraze range with value of 200
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute shadowraze cooldown with value of 3
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute stack bonus damage with value of 50 60 70 80
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute duration with value of 8
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_damage/value with value of 90 160 230 300
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nevermore_2
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_radius with value of 250
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_range with value of 200
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_cooldown with value of 3
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stack_bonus_damage/value with value of 50 60 70 80
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stack_bonus_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stack_bonus_damage/special_bonus_unique_nevermore_7 with value of +25
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 8
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute shadowraze damage with value of 90 160 230 300
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nevermore_2
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute shadowraze radius with value of 250
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute shadowraze range with value of 450
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute shadowraze cooldown with value of 3
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute stack bonus damage with value of 50 60 70 80
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute duration with value of 8
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_damage/value with value of 90 160 230 300
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nevermore_2
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_radius with value of 250
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_range with value of 450
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_cooldown with value of 3
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stack_bonus_damage/value with value of 50 60 70 80
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stack_bonus_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stack_bonus_damage/special_bonus_unique_nevermore_7 with value of +25
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 8
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute shadowraze damage with value of 90 160 230 300
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nevermore_2
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute shadowraze radius with value of 250
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute shadowraze range with value of 700
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute shadowraze cooldown with value of 3
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute stack bonus damage with value of 50 60 70 80
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Removed attribute duration with value of 8
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_damage/value with value of 90 160 230 300
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nevermore_2
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_radius with value of 250
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_range with value of 700
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shadowraze_cooldown with value of 3
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stack_bonus_damage/value with value of 50 60 70 80
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stack_bonus_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stack_bonus_damage/special_bonus_unique_nevermore_7 with value of +25
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 8
  • Presence of the Dark Lord: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to 10
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem radius with value of 1000
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem reduction ms with value of -20 -25 -30
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem slow duration with value of 0.8
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nevermore_6
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem slow duration max with value of 2.4
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nevermore_6
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusfield with value of value2
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem reduction radius with value of 700 700 700
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem soul conversion with value of 1
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem line width start with value of 125
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem line width end with value of 350
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem line speed with value of 700 700 700
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute soul death release with value of 0.5
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem heal pct scepter with value of 100
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiem damage pct scepter with value of 40
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Requiem of Souls: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_radius with value of 1000
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_reduction_ms with value of -20 -25 -30
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_reduction_mres with value of -5 -10 -15
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_slow_duration/value with value of 0.8
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_slow_duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nevermore_6
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_slow_duration_max/value with value of 2.4
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_slow_duration_max/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_nevermore_6
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_slow_duration_max/LinkedSpecialBonusField with value of value2
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_reduction_radius with value of 700 700 700
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_soul_conversion with value of 1
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_line_width_start with value of 125
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_line_width_end with value of 350
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_line_speed with value of 700 700 700
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/soul_death_release with value of 0.5
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_heal_pct_scepter/value with value of 100
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_heal_pct_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_damage_pct_scepter/value with value of 40
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_damage_pct_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute AbilityValues/requiem_damage_pct_scepter/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Phantom Rush: Changed ability cooldown from 16/12/8/4 to 13/10/7/4
  • Phantom Rush: Removed attribute min distance with value of 200
  • Phantom Rush: Removed attribute max distance with value of 600 675 750 825
  • Phantom Rush: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_phantom_lancer
  • Phantom Rush: Removed attribute bonus speed with value of 800
  • Phantom Rush: Removed attribute bonus agility with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Phantom Rush: Removed attribute agility duration with value of 1.5
  • Phantom Rush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_distance with value of 200
  • Phantom Rush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_distance/value with value of 600 675 750 825
  • Phantom Rush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_distance/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_phantom_lancer
  • Phantom Rush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_speed with value of 800
  • Phantom Rush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_agility with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Phantom Rush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/agility_duration/value with value of 1.5
  • Phantom Rush: Added new attribute AbilityValues/agility_duration/special_bonus_unique_phantom_lancer_2 with value of +2.5
  • Illusory Orb: Removed attribute radius with value of 225
  • Illusory Orb: Removed attribute max distance with value of 1950
  • Illusory Orb: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_puck
  • Illusory Orb: Removed attribute orb speed with value of 651
  • Illusory Orb: Removed attribute orb vision with value of 450
  • Illusory Orb: Removed attribute vision duration with value of 3.34
  • Illusory Orb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 225
  • Illusory Orb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_distance with value of 1950
  • Illusory Orb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/orb_speed with value of 651
  • Illusory Orb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/orb_vision with value of 450
  • Illusory Orb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_duration with value of 3.34
  • Waning Rift: Changed ability cooldown from 19/17/15/13 to 16/15/14/13
  • Waning Rift: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Waning Rift: Removed attribute radius with value of 400 400 400 400
  • Waning Rift: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_puck_6
  • Waning Rift: Removed attribute silence duration with value of 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5
  • Waning Rift: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_puck_7
  • Waning Rift: Removed attribute damage with value of 70 130 190 250
  • Waning Rift: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_puck_4
  • Waning Rift: Removed attribute max distance with value of 300
  • Waning Rift: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_puck_6
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 400 400 400 400
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/silence_duration/value with value of 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/silence_duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_puck_7
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 70 130 190 250
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_puck_6 with value of +100
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_distance with value of 300
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_max_distance/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_max_distance/value with value of 450
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_radius/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_radius/value with value of 550
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_pushback/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_pushback/value with value of 400
  • Phase Shift: Changed ability channel time from 0.75/1.50/2.25/3.25 to 1/1.75/2.5/3.25
  • Phase Shift: Removed attribute duration with value of 0.75 1.50 2.25 3.25
  • Phase Shift: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Phase Shift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 1 1.75 2.5 3.25
  • Dream Coil: Ability cooldown reduced from 80 to 75 (-5)
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute coil duration with value of 6.0 6.0 6.0
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute coil break radius with value of 600
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 0.5
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute coil initial damage with value of 125 200 275
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute coil stun duration with value of 1.8 2.4 3.0
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute coil break damage with value of 200 300 400
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute coil radius with value of 375 375 375
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute coil duration scepter with value of 8
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute coil break damage scepter with value of 300 450 600
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute coil stun duration scepter with value of 2 3 4
  • Dream Coil: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Dream Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/coil_duration with value of 6.0
  • Dream Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/coil_break_radius with value of 600
  • Dream Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration with value of 0.5
  • Dream Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/coil_initial_damage with value of 125 200 275
  • Dream Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/coil_stun_duration/value with value of 1.8 2.4 3.0
  • Dream Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/coil_stun_duration/special_bonus_unique_puck_4 with value of +1
  • Dream Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/coil_break_damage/value with value of 200 300 400
  • Dream Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/coil_radius with value of 375
  • Flesh Heap: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_PASSIVE to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_CHANNEL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_BACKSWING
  • Flesh Heap: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to 30/25/20/15
  • Flesh Heap: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to 50
  • Flesh Heap: Removed attribute magic resistance with value of 12 14 16 18
  • Flesh Heap: Removed attribute flesh heap strength buff amount with value of 1.5 2 2.5 3.0
  • Flesh Heap: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_pudge_1
  • Flesh Heap: Removed attribute flesh heap range with value of 450
  • Flesh Heap: Changed ability cast animation from ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_3 to ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_2
  • Flesh Heap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_block with value of 5 10 15 20
  • Flesh Heap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/flesh_heap_strength_buff_amount/value with value of 1.1 1.4 1.7 2
  • Flesh Heap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/flesh_heap_strength_buff_amount/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_pudge_1
  • Flesh Heap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/flesh_heap_range with value of 450
  • Flesh Heap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 7
  • Shackles: Changed total damage/heal from 60/160/260/360 to 60/130/200/270
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonusfield with value of value2
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute hits to destroy tooltip creeps with value of 4
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_shadow_shaman_1
  • Vampiric Spirit: Changed lifesteal from 10/18/26/34% to 9/16/23/30%
  • Storm Hammer: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Warcry: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Sand Storm: Changed ability mana cost from 75 to 70/75/80/85
  • Sand Storm: Damage tick rate reduced from 0.5 to 0.2 (-0.3)
  • Epicenter: Removed attribute epicenter radius with value of 500 525 550 575 600 625 650 675 700 725 750 775 800 825
  • Epicenter: Removed attribute epicenter pulses with value of 6 8 10
  • Epicenter: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_sand_king
  • Epicenter: Removed attribute epicenter damage with value of 110 120 130
  • Epicenter: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_sand_king_5
  • Epicenter: Removed attribute epicenter slow with value of -30 -30 -30
  • Epicenter: Removed attribute epicenter slow as with value of -30
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_radius/value with value of 500 525 550 575 600 625 650 675 700 725 750 775 800 825
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_radius/special_bonus_unique_sand_king_5 with value of +100
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/value with value of 425
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/special_bonus_unique_sand_king_5 with value of +100
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_pulses/value with value of 6 8 10
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_pulses/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_sand_king
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_damage with value of 110 120 130
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_slow/value with value of -30
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute AbilityValues/epicenter_slow_as/value with value of -30
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute radius with value of 325 350 375 400
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute tick interval with value of 0.3
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute total duration with value of 1.4
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute tick count with value of 5
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 0.2
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1200
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute avalanche damage with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Avalanche: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_tiny
  • Avalanche: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 325 350 375 400
  • Avalanche: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tick_interval with value of 0.3
  • Avalanche: Added new attribute AbilityValues/total_duration with value of 1.4
  • Avalanche: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tick_count with value of 5
  • Avalanche: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration with value of 0.3
  • Avalanche: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1200
  • Avalanche: Added new attribute AbilityValues/avalanche_damage/value with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Avalanche: Added new attribute AbilityValues/avalanche_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_tiny
  • Avalanche: Added new attribute AbilityValues/toss_multiplier with value of 2
  • Toss: Removed attribute duration with value of 1.4
  • Toss: Removed attribute grab radius with value of 275
  • Toss: Removed attribute radius with value of 275
  • Toss: Removed attribute bonus damage pct with value of 30
  • Toss: Removed attribute toss damage with value of 80 150 220 290
  • Toss: Removed attribute abilitycharges with value of ``
  • Toss: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_tiny_2
  • Toss: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 1.4
  • Toss: Added new attribute AbilityValues/grab_radius with value of 300
  • Toss: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 275
  • Toss: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_pct with value of 0
  • Toss: Added new attribute AbilityValues/toss_damage with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Toss: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/value with value of ``
  • Toss: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_tiny_2
  • Tree Grab: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_tiny_7
  • Tree Grab: Changed bonus building damage from 70/100/130/160% to 55/70/85/100%
  • Tree Throw: Removed attribute speed with value of 900.0
  • Tree Throw: Removed attribute range with value of 1200
  • Tree Throw: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 20
  • Tree Throw: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_tiny_7
  • Tree Throw: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Tree Throw: Removed attribute splash radius with value of 275
  • Tree Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 900.0
  • Tree Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/range with value of 1200
  • Tree Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 20
  • Tree Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Tree Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/splash_radius with value of 275
  • Tree Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow with value of 25
  • Tree Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 2.5
  • Tree Volley: Tree grab radius increased from 525 to 700 (+175)
  • Grow: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 12 18 24
  • Grow: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 30 70 110
  • Grow: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Grow: Removed attribute attack speed reduction with value of 20 30 40
  • Grow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 12 18 24
  • Grow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 30 70 110
  • Grow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Grow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tree_bonus_damage_pct/value with value of 50
  • Grow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tree_bonus_damage_pct/special_bonus_unique_tiny_7 with value of +50
  • Grow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed_reduction with value of 20 30 40
  • Grow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/toss_bonus_damage with value of 100 200 300
  • Heavenly Jump: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_SHOW_IN_GUIDES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES
  • Heavenly Jump: Changed ability cooldown from 6 to 25/20/15/10
  • Heavenly Jump: Changed ability mana cost from 75 to 50/60/70/80
  • Heavenly Jump: Removed attribute ability unit target type with value of DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TREE
  • Heavenly Jump: Removed attribute max level with value of 1
  • Heavenly Jump: Changed ability cast animation from ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_4 to ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_3
  • Heavenly Jump: Removed attribute hop distance with value of 350
  • Heavenly Jump: Removed attribute hop duration with value of 0.5
  • Heavenly Jump: Removed attribute hop height with value of 250
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hop_distance with value of 450
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hop_duration with value of 0.5
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hop_height with value of 250
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/range with value of 700 800 900 1000
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 1 1.5 2 2.5
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_slow with value of 100
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aspd_slow with value of 100
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_slow with value of 50
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/targets/value with value of 1
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute AbilityValues/targets/special_bonus_unique_zeus with value of +1
  • Arc Lightning: Changed ability mana cost from 80 to 80/85/90/95
  • Arc Lightning: Changed damage from 75/100/125/150 to 80/110/140/170
  • Static Field: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_PASSIVE to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_PASSIVE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_SHOW_IN_GUIDES
  • Static Field: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Static Field: Removed attribute damage health pct with value of 4 6 8 10
  • Static Field: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_zeus
  • Static Field: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Static Field: Removed attribute hop distance with value of 450
  • Static Field: Removed attribute hop duration with value of 0.5
  • Static Field: Removed attribute hop height with value of 250
  • Static Field: Removed attribute active mana cost with value of 75
  • Static Field: Removed attribute ability cast animation with value of ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_3
  • Static Field: Removed attribute ability cast gesture slot with value of DEFAULT
  • Static Field: Added new attribute max level with value of 1
  • Static Field: Added new attribute is granted by shard with value of 1
  • Static Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_health_pct/value with value of 9
  • Static Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_health_pct/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Guardian Sprint: River speed reduced from 25 to 15 (-10)
  • Guardian Sprint: Changed bonus river move speed from 41/49/57/65% to 15%
  • Corrosive Haze: Removed attribute armor reduction with value of -10 -15 -20
  • Corrosive Haze: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_slardar_5
  • Corrosive Haze: Removed attribute duration with value of 18
  • Corrosive Haze: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_slardar_6
  • Corrosive Haze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_reduction/value with value of -10 -15 -20
  • Corrosive Haze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_reduction/special_bonus_unique_slardar_5 with value of -4
  • Corrosive Haze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 18
  • Corrosive Haze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/undispellable/value with value of 0
  • Corrosive Haze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/undispellable/special_bonus_unique_slardar_3 with value of +1
  • Corrosive Haze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/puddle_radius/value with value of 100
  • Corrosive Haze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/puddle_duration/value with value of 8
  • Kraken Shell: Changed damage block from 18/30/42/54 to 15/30/45/60
  • Magic Missile: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Wave of Terror: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Crystal Nova: Changed attack slow from -20/-30/-40/-50 to -30/-45/-60/-75
  • Arcane Aura: Removed attribute mana regen with value of 0.5 1 1.5 2
  • Arcane Aura: Removed attribute self factor with value of 3.0
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_regen with value of 0.5 1 1.5 2
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_factor with value of 3.0
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_per_cast/value with value of 6 12 18 24
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_per_cast/special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_4 with value of +20
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1200
  • Gale Force: Ability cast range increased from 0 to 1500 (+1500)
  • Gale Force: Ability cooldown reduced from 40 to 30 (-10)
  • Gale Force: Removed attribute duration with value of 3
  • Gale Force: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3
  • Gale Force: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wind_strength with value of 250
  • Powershot: Removed attribute powershot damage with value of 150 250 350 450
  • Powershot: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_windranger_3
  • Powershot: Removed attribute damage reduction with value of 20
  • Powershot: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Powershot: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_windranger_7
  • Powershot: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Powershot: Removed attribute arrow width with value of 125 125 125 125
  • Powershot: Removed attribute arrow range with value of 2600
  • Powershot: Removed attribute arrow speed with value of 3000.0 3000.0 3000.0 3000.0
  • Powershot: Removed attribute tree width with value of 75 75 75 75
  • Powershot: Removed attribute vision radius with value of 400
  • Powershot: Removed attribute vision duration with value of 3.34 3.34 3.34 3.34
  • Powershot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/powershot_damage with value of 150 250 350 450
  • Powershot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/value with value of 20
  • Powershot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/special_bonus_unique_windranger_3 with value of -5
  • Powershot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Powershot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/arrow_width with value of 125 125 125 125
  • Powershot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/arrow_range with value of 2600
  • Powershot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/arrow_speed with value of 3000.0 3000.0 3000.0 3000.0
  • Powershot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tree_width with value of 75 75 75 75
  • Powershot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_radius with value of 400
  • Powershot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_duration with value of 3.34 3.34 3.34 3.34
  • Windrun: Removed attribute movespeed bonus pct with value of 60
  • Windrun: Removed attribute evasion pct tooltip with value of 100
  • Windrun: Removed attribute enemy movespeed bonus pct with value of -15 -20 -25 -30
  • Windrun: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_windranger_2
  • Windrun: Removed attribute radius with value of 325
  • Windrun: Removed attribute duration with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Windrun: Removed attribute max charges with value of 2
  • Windrun: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Windrun: Removed attribute charge restore time with value of 15 14 13 12
  • Windrun: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Windrun: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed_bonus_pct with value of 60
  • Windrun: Added new attribute AbilityValues/evasion_pct_tooltip with value of 100
  • Windrun: Added new attribute AbilityValues/enemy_movespeed_bonus_pct/value with value of -15 -20 -25 -30
  • Windrun: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 325
  • Windrun: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_windranger with value of +225
  • Windrun: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_movespeed_bonus_pct/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Windrun: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_movespeed_bonus_pct/value with value of -35 -40 -45 -50
  • Windrun: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_blind with value of 40
  • Windrun: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Focus Fire: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 475
  • Focus Fire: Removed attribute focusfire damage reduction with value of -50 -40 -30
  • Focus Fire: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_windranger_8
  • Focus Fire: Removed attribute focusfire fire on the move with value of 1
  • Focus Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 300 400 500
  • Focus Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/focusfire_damage_reduction/value with value of -30
  • Focus Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/focusfire_damage_reduction/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_windranger_8
  • Focus Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/focusfire_fire_on_the_move with value of 1
  • Frost Blast: Removed attribute radius with value of 200 200 200 200
  • Frost Blast: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lich_6
  • Frost Blast: Removed attribute slow movement speed with value of -30
  • Frost Blast: Removed attribute slow attack speed with value of -30
  • Frost Blast: Removed attribute aoe damage with value of 80 120 160 200
  • Frost Blast: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lich_6
  • Frost Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 200 200 200 200
  • Frost Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lich_6
  • Frost Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_movement_speed with value of -30
  • Frost Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_attack_speed_primary with value of -30 -40 -50 -60
  • Frost Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe_damage/value with value of 80 120 160 200
  • Frost Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lich_6
  • Chain Frost: Changed ability mana cost from 200/350/500 to 180/300/420
  • Paralyzing Cask: Changed ability damage from 75 to 0/0/0/0
  • Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute hero duration with value of 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0
  • Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute creep duration with value of 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0
  • Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute hero damage with value of 40
  • Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute bounce range with value of 575 575 575 575
  • Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute bounces with value of 3 5 7 9
  • Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute speed with value of 1000
  • Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute bounce delay with value of 0.3
  • Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute bounces tooltip with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_witch_doctor_3
  • Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute bounce bonus damage with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_duration with value of 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_duration with value of 1
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_damage with value of 40
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounce_range with value of 575 575 575 575
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounces with value of 3 5 7 9
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 1000
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounce_delay with value of 0.3
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounces_tooltip/value with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounces_tooltip/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_witch_doctor_3
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounce_bonus_damage with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Death Ward: Ability cooldown reduced from 80 to 75 (-5)
  • Smoke Screen: Changed ability mana cost from 75 to 65/70/75/80
  • Smoke Screen: Removed attribute radius with value of 300 325 350 375
  • Smoke Screen: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_riki_7
  • Smoke Screen: Removed attribute duration with value of 6
  • Smoke Screen: Removed attribute miss rate with value of 30 45 60 75
  • Smoke Screen: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 300 325 350 375
  • Smoke Screen: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_riki_7
  • Smoke Screen: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 6
  • Smoke Screen: Added new attribute AbilityValues/miss_rate with value of 30 45 60 75
  • Smoke Screen: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dodge_chance with value of 25 50 75 100
  • Blink Strike: Removed attribute abilitycastrange with value of ``
  • Blink Strike: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_riki_3
  • Blink Strike: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Blink Strike: Removed attribute abilitychargerestoretime with value of ``
  • Blink Strike: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_riki_9
  • Blink Strike: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Blink Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/abilitycastrange/value with value of ``
  • Blink Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/abilitycastrange/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_riki_3
  • Blink Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Blink Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/value with value of ``
  • Blink Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_riki_9
  • Blink Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/LinkedSpecialBonusOperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Blink Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow/value with value of 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8
  • Blink Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow/special_bonus_unique_riki_2 with value of +0.3
  • Cloak and Dagger: Removed attribute damage multiplier with value of 1.4 1.8 2.2
  • Cloak and Dagger: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_riki_1
  • Cloak and Dagger: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Cloak and Dagger: Removed attribute backstab angle with value of 105 105 105
  • Cloak and Dagger: Removed attribute fade delay with value of 4 3 2
  • Cloak and Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_multiplier/value with value of 1.4 1.8 2.2
  • Cloak and Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_multiplier/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_riki_1
  • Cloak and Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_multiplier/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Cloak and Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/backstab_angle with value of 105 105 105
  • Cloak and Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fade_delay with value of 4 3 2
  • Tricks of the Trade: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED
  • Tricks of the Trade: Ability mana cost increased from 50 to 55 (+5)
  • Tricks of the Trade: Removed attribute radius with value of 450
  • Tricks of the Trade: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_riki_4
  • Tricks of the Trade: Removed attribute attack count with value of 4
  • Tricks of the Trade: Removed attribute damage pct with value of 40
  • Tricks of the Trade: Removed attribute agility pct with value of 55 70 85 100
  • Tricks of the Trade: Removed attribute scepter duration with value of 2
  • Tricks of the Trade: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Tricks of the Trade: Removed attribute scepter attacks with value of 5
  • Tricks of the Trade: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Tricks of the Trade: Removed attribute scepter cast range with value of 700
  • Tricks of the Trade: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 450
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_riki_4
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_count with value of 4
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_pct with value of 40
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/agility_pct with value of 55 70 85 100
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_duration/value with value of 2
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_duration/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_attacks/value with value of 5
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_attacks/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cast_range/value with value of 700
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cast_range/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dispel/value with value of 0
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dispel/special_bonus_unique_riki_5 with value of +1
  • Midnight Pulse: Changed damage per second from 4.75/5.5/6.25/7% to 6/8/10/12%
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute damage with value of 100 150 200
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute radius with value of 420
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute pull speed with value of 30
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute tick rate with value of 0.1 0.1 0.1
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute duration with value of 4.0 4.0 4.0
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute vision radius with value of 800 800 800
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute pull rotate speed with value of 0.25
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute animation rate with value of 0.2
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute scepter pct damage with value of 5
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute scepter radius with value of 1200
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute scepter drag speed with value of 175
  • Black Hole: Removed attribute scepter pull rotate speed with value of 0.1
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 100 150 200
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 420
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pull_speed with value of 30
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tick_rate with value of 0.1 0.1 0.1
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4.0 4.0 4.0
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_radius with value of 800 800 800
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pull_rotate_speed with value of 0.25
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/animation_rate with value of 0.2
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_pct_damage with value of 5
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_radius with value of 1000
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_drag_speed with value of 175
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_pull_rotate_speed with value of 0.1
  • Defense Matrix: Changed status resistance from 20/30/40/50 to 10/20/30/40
  • Keen Conveyance: Added new attribute ability cast animation with value of ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_4
  • Laser: Changed laser damage from 80/160/240/320 to 75/150/225/300
  • Rearm: Changed ability channel time from 3.5/2.0/1.25 to 3.5/2.5/1.5
  • Warp Grenade: New tinker_warp_grenade
  • Concussive Grenade: Ability cooldown reduced from 16 to 10 (-6)
  • Take Aim: Ability mana cost increased from 25 to 50 (+25)
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 2500 2500 2500
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute abilitycastpoint with value of ``
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_sniper_4
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute scepter stun duration with value of 1 1.25 1.5
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute scepter cast point with value of 0.5
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 2500 2500 2500
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/abilitycastpoint/value with value of ``
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/abilitycastpoint/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_sniper_4
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/abilitycastpoint/LinkedSpecialBonusOperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_stun_duration/value with value of 1 1.25 1.5
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_stun_duration/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cast_point/value with value of 0.5
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cast_point/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Reaper's Scythe: Removed attribute damage per health with value of 0.7 0.8 0.9
  • Reaper's Scythe: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 1.5 1.5 1.5
  • Reaper's Scythe: Removed attribute respawn constant with value of 15 25 35
  • Reaper's Scythe: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_health with value of 0.7 0.8 0.9
  • Reaper's Scythe: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration with value of 1.5 1.5 1.5
  • Reaper's Scythe: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_per_kill with value of 3 6 9
  • Reaper's Scythe: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_per_kill with value of 1 2 3
  • Shadow Word: Removed attribute damage with value of 18 27 36 45
  • Shadow Word: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_warlock_7
  • Shadow Word: Removed attribute duration with value of 10.0
  • Shadow Word: Removed attribute tick interval with value of 1.0
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 18 27 36 45
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_warlock_7
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 10.0
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_warlock_8 with value of +2
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tick_interval with value of 1.0
  • Upheaval: Changed ability mana cost from 70/90/110/130 to 70/80/90/100
  • Blink: Removed attribute blink range with value of 1075 1150 1225 1300
  • Blink: Removed attribute min blink range with value of 200
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blink_range with value of 1075 1150 1225 1300
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_blink_range with value of 200
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage with value of 125
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_duration with value of 1.75
  • Scream Of Pain: Changed ability mana cost from 85/100/115/130 to 100/110/120/130
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute starting aoe with value of 100
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute distance with value of 900
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute final aoe with value of 450
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute speed with value of 900
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute damage with value of 340 450 560
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute cooldown scepter with value of 40
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute damage scepter with value of 420 560 680
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute knockback distance with value of 350
  • Sonic Wave: Removed attribute knockback duration with value of 1.4
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/starting_aoe with value of 100
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/distance with value of 900
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/final_aoe with value of 450
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 900
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 310 430 550
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_distance with value of 350
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_duration with value of 1.4
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter/value with value of 40
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_scepter/value with value of 420 560 700
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Poison Sting: Changed damage per second from 6/14/22/30 to 8/16/24/32
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute radius with value of 885
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_venomancer_6
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute start radius with value of 255 255 255
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute duration with value of 20
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_venomancer_4
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute damage with value of 2 2.75 3.5
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute cooldown scepter with value of 100.0 80.0 60.0
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute duration scepter with value of 20
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_venomancer_4
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute damage scepter with value of 3 3.75 4.5
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute speed with value of 500
  • Poison Nova: Removed attribute base damage with value of 20 30 40
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 850 900 950
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/start_radius with value of 255 255 255
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 20
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_venomancer_4
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 2 2.75 3.5
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter/value with value of 100.0 80.0 60.0
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_scepter/value with value of 3 3.75 4.5
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 550
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage with value of 20 30 40
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aspd_slow/value with value of 0
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aspd_slow/special_bonus_unique_venomancer_5 with value of +100
  • Decrepify: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_RESUME_ATTACK to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_RESUME_ATTACK/|//DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_CHANNEL
  • Decrepify: Ability mana cost increased from 60 to 80 (+20)
  • Nether Ward: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/
  • Nether Ward: Removed attribute mana drained per attack with value of 5 6 7 8
  • Nether Ward: Added new attribute spell damage reduction with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Fan of Knives: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
  • Stifling Dagger: Removed attribute move slow with value of -50
  • Stifling Dagger: Removed attribute dagger speed with value of 1200
  • Stifling Dagger: Removed attribute duration with value of 2.2 2.8 3.4 4
  • Stifling Dagger: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_phantom_assassin_5
  • Stifling Dagger: Removed attribute base damage with value of 65
  • Stifling Dagger: Removed attribute attack factor with value of -75 -60 -45 -30
  • Stifling Dagger: Removed attribute attack factor tooltip with value of 25 40 55 70
  • Stifling Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_slow with value of -50
  • Stifling Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dagger_speed with value of 1200
  • Stifling Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 2.2 2.8 3.4 4
  • Stifling Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage with value of 65
  • Stifling Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_factor/value with value of -75 -60 -45 -30
  • Stifling Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_factor/special_bonus_unique_phantom_assassin_5 with value of +20
  • Stifling Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_factor_tooltip/value with value of 25 40 55 70
  • Stifling Dagger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_factor_tooltip/special_bonus_unique_phantom_assassin_5 with value of +20
  • Phantom Strike: Changed ability mana cost from 35/40/45/50 to 35/45/55/65
  • Refraction: Removed attribute instances with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Refraction: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin
  • Refraction: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 25 50 75 100
  • Refraction: Removed attribute damage threshold with value of 5 5 5 5
  • Refraction: Removed attribute duration with value of 17.0 17.0 17.0 17.0
  • Refraction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/instances/value with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Refraction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/instances/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin
  • Refraction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 25 50 75 100
  • Refraction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_threshold with value of 5
  • Refraction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 17.0 17.0 17.0 17.0
  • Psi Blades: Removed attribute bonus attack range with value of 80 130 180 230
  • Psi Blades: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin_8
  • Psi Blades: Removed attribute attack spill range with value of 1.5
  • Psi Blades: Removed attribute attack spill width with value of 90
  • Psi Blades: Removed attribute attack spill pct with value of 100
  • Psi Blades: Removed attribute attack spill penalty with value of 5
  • Psi Blades: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_range/value with value of 80 130 180 230
  • Psi Blades: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_range/special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin_8 with value of +120
  • Psi Blades: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_spill_range/value with value of 550 600 650 700
  • Psi Blades: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_spill_range/special_bonus_unique_templar_assassin_8 with value of +120
  • Psi Blades: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_spill_width with value of 90
  • Psi Blades: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_spill_pct with value of 100
  • Psi Blades: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_spill_penalty with value of 5
  • Poison Attack: Removed attribute duration with value of 4
  • Poison Attack: Removed attribute damage with value of 4 8 12 16
  • Poison Attack: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 6 8 10 12
  • Poison Attack: Removed attribute magic resistance with value of 4 6 8 10
  • Poison Attack: Removed attribute max stacks with value of 5
  • Poison Attack: Removed attribute bonus range with value of 25 65 105 145
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 4 8 12 16
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed with value of 6 8 10 12
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resistance/value with value of 4 6 8 10
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resistance/special_bonus_unique_viper_4 with value of +8
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_stacks with value of 5
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_range with value of 25 65 105 145
  • Nethertoxin: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_viper_3
  • Lunar Blessing: Removed attribute radius with value of 1200
  • Lunar Blessing: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 5 15 25 35
  • Lunar Blessing: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_luna_3
  • Lunar Blessing: Removed attribute bonus night vision with value of 250 500 750 1000
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1200
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 5 15 25 35
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_luna_3
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_night_vision/value with value of 250 500 750 1000
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_night_vision/special_bonus_unique_luna_8 with value of +200
  • Fireball: Damage increased from 65 to 80 (+15)
  • Breathe Fire: Changed ability damage from 90/170/240/300 to 80/160/240/320
  • Poison Touch: Changed ability cooldown from 27/24/21/18 to 27/23/19/15
  • Shallow Grave: Added new attribute heal amplify with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Shadow Wave: Changed ability cooldown from 14/12/10/8 to 12/11/10/9
  • Shadow Wave: Changed ability mana cost from 90/100/110/120 to 90
  • Bad Juju: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_PASSIVE to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET
  • Bad Juju: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to 0.2
  • Bad Juju: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to 15
  • Bad Juju: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to 50/75/100
  • Bad Juju: Removed attribute cooldown reduction with value of 26 38 50
  • Bad Juju: Removed attribute armor reduction with value of 2 2.25 2.5
  • Bad Juju: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dazzle_4
  • Bad Juju: Removed attribute duration with value of 8.0
  • Bad Juju: Removed attribute radius with value of 1200
  • Bad Juju: Removed attribute scepter radius with value of 800
  • Bad Juju: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Bad Juju: Removed attribute scepter count with value of 8
  • Bad Juju: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Bad Juju: Added new attribute linked ability with value of dazzle_good_juju
  • Bad Juju: Added new attribute ability cast animation with value of ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_4
  • Bad Juju: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_reduction/value with value of 1 2 3
  • Bad Juju: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_reduction/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dazzle_4
  • Bad Juju: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 8 10 12
  • Bad Juju: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1200
  • Bad Juju: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_damage with value of 30 40 50
  • Good Juju: New dazzle_good_juju
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute duration with value of 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute damage with value of 50 125 200 275
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute mana burn with value of 50 80 110 140
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_8
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute attacks to destroy with value of 2
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_5
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute push length with value of 300
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute push duration with value of 1
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute cogs radius with value of 215
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute trigger distance with value of 185
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute extra pull buffer with value of -10
  • Power Cogs: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 0
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 50 125 200 275
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_burn/value with value of 50 80 110 140
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_burn/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_8
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attacks_to_destroy/value with value of 2
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attacks_to_destroy/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_5
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/push_length with value of 300
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/push_duration with value of 1
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cogs_radius with value of 215
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trigger_distance with value of 185
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/extra_pull_buffer with value of -10
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 0
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leash/value with value of 0
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leash/special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_2 with value of +1
  • Rocket Flare: Removed attribute radius with value of 600
  • Rocket Flare: Removed attribute duration with value of 6.0
  • Rocket Flare: Removed attribute speed with value of 2250
  • Rocket Flare: Removed attribute vision radius with value of 600
  • Rocket Flare: Removed attribute damage with value of 80 120 160 200
  • Rocket Flare: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_clockwerk_2
  • Rocket Flare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 600
  • Rocket Flare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 6.0
  • Rocket Flare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 2250
  • Rocket Flare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_radius with value of 600
  • Rocket Flare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 80 120 160 200
  • Nature's Call: Changed ability mana cost from 130/140/150/160 to 150
  • Wrath of Nature: Changed ability mana cost from 175/225/275 to 150/175/200
  • Rage: Changed ability cooldown from 18 to 21/20/19/18
  • Open Wounds: Removed attribute slow steps with value of -50 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 -10 -10
  • Open Wounds: Removed attribute heal percent with value of 50
  • Open Wounds: Removed attribute slow tooltip with value of 50
  • Open Wounds: Removed attribute duration with value of 8
  • Open Wounds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_steps with value of -50 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 -10 -10
  • Open Wounds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_percent with value of 50
  • Open Wounds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_threshold with value of 500
  • Open Wounds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spread_radius with value of 700
  • Open Wounds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_tooltip with value of 50
  • Open Wounds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 7
  • Infest: Removed attribute radius with value of 700 700 700
  • Infest: Removed attribute damage with value of 150 275 400
  • Infest: Removed attribute damage increase pct with value of 50
  • Infest: Removed attribute bonus movement speed with value of 15 20 25
  • Infest: Removed attribute bonus health with value of 400 800 1200
  • Infest: Removed attribute cooldown scepter with value of 20
  • Infest: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Infest: Removed attribute cast range scepter with value of 500
  • Infest: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Infest: Removed attribute self regen with value of 3 4 5
  • Infest: Removed attribute extra armor with value of 0
  • Infest: Removed attribute extra damage with value of 0
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 700 700 700
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 150 275 400
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_increase_pct with value of 50
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed with value of 15 20 25
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health with value of 400 800 1200
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter/value with value of 20
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_range_scepter/value with value of 500
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_range_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_regen with value of 3 4 5
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_threshold with value of 500
  • Normal Punch: Removed attribute max stun with value of 2.25
  • Normal Punch: Removed attribute recent duration with value of 3.0
  • Normal Punch: Removed attribute max distance with value of 900
  • Normal Punch: Removed attribute knockback distance with value of 350
  • Normal Punch: Removed attribute illusion duration with value of 8.0
  • Normal Punch: Removed attribute max damage with value of 300
  • Normal Punch: Removed attribute normal punch illusion delay with value of 0.7
  • Normal Punch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_stun with value of 2.25
  • Normal Punch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/recent_duration with value of 3.0
  • Normal Punch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_distance with value of 900
  • Normal Punch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_distance with value of 350
  • Normal Punch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_duration with value of 6.0
  • Normal Punch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_damage with value of 300
  • Normal Punch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/normal_punch_illusion_delay with value of 0.7
  • Vacuum: Changed damage from 100/150/200/250 to 40/110/180/250
  • Ion Shell: Removed attribute ability unit target flags with value of DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_NOT_CREEP_HERO
  • Ion Shell: Changed duration from 25 to 21/24/27/30
  • Ion Shell: Scepter bonus duration reduced from 20 to 15 (-5)
  • Burning Barrage: Changed ability channel time from 1.5/1.9/2.3/2.7 to 1.2/1.6/2.0/2.4
  • Burning Barrage: Removed attribute wave count with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Burning Barrage: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_clinkz_12
  • Burning Barrage: Removed attribute attack speed bonus pct with value of 90 120 150 180
  • Burning Barrage: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_clinkz_7
  • Burning Barrage: Removed attribute range with value of 750 800 850 900
  • Burning Barrage: Removed attribute damage pct with value of 65
  • Burning Barrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wave_count/value with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Burning Barrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wave_count/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_clinkz_12
  • Burning Barrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/range with value of 750 800 850 900
  • Burning Barrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_pct/value with value of 65
  • Burning Barrage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_pct/special_bonus_unique_clinkz_4 with value of +25
  • Death Pact: Changed ability cast animation from ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_4 to ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_6
  • Death Pact: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_clinkz_8
  • Death Pact: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusfield with value of value2
  • Hammer of Purity: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AUTOCAST/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ATTACK/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_SHOW_IN_GUIDES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_SHOW_IN_GUIDES
  • Hammer of Purity: Ability cast range increased from 150 to 350 (+200)
  • Hammer of Purity: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to 0.3
  • Hammer of Purity: Changed ability mana cost from 40 to 50/60/70/80
  • Hammer of Purity: Changed ability unit target type from DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_HERO to DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_HERO/|/DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_BASIC
  • Hammer of Purity: Removed attribute max level with value of 1
  • Hammer of Purity: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Hammer of Purity: Removed attribute is granted by shard with value of 1
  • Hammer of Purity: Removed attribute base damage with value of 115
  • Hammer of Purity: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 60
  • Hammer of Purity: Removed attribute delay with value of 3
  • Hammer of Purity: Removed attribute heal with value of 300
  • Hammer of Purity: Removed attribute radius with value of 300
  • Hammer of Purity: Added new attribute ability sound with value of Hero_Omniknight.Repel
  • Hammer of Purity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage/value with value of 60 70 80 90
  • Hammer of Purity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage/special_bonus_unique_omniknight_4 with value of +75
  • Hammer of Purity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 50 75 100 125
  • Hammer of Purity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 5
  • Hammer of Purity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow with value of 14 22 30 38
  • Heavenly Grace: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_omniknight_5
  • Degen Aura: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_PASSIVE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AURA to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_PASSIVE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AURA/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_SHOW_IN_GUIDES
  • Degen Aura: Removed attribute speed bonus with value of 14 22 30 38
  • Degen Aura: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_omniknight_2
  • Degen Aura: Removed attribute radius with value of 375
  • Degen Aura: Added new attribute max level with value of 1
  • Degen Aura: Added new attribute is granted by shard with value of 1
  • Degen Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_bonus with value of 40
  • Degen Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 400
  • Heavenly Grace: New omniknight_martyr
  • Guardian Angel: Removed attribute ability draft ult shard ability with value of omniknight_hammer_of_purity
  • Guardian Angel: Removed attribute duration with value of 5.0 6.5 8.0
  • Guardian Angel: Removed attribute radius with value of 1200
  • Guardian Angel: Removed attribute duration scepter with value of 8.0 9.0 10.0
  • Guardian Angel: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Guardian Angel: Removed attribute scepter regen with value of 40
  • Guardian Angel: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Guardian Angel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 5.0 6.5 8.0
  • Guardian Angel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1200
  • Guardian Angel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_scepter/value with value of 8.0 9.0 10.0
  • Guardian Angel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Guardian Angel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_status_resist/value with value of 40
  • Guardian Angel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_status_resist/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Nature's Attendants: Changed ability mana cost from 170/160/150/140 to 140
  • Nature's Attendants: Removed attribute heal interval with value of 0.5
  • Nature's Attendants: Removed attribute heal with value of 4 8 12 16
  • Nature's Attendants: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_enchantress_5
  • Nature's Attendants: Removed attribute radius with value of 275 275 275 275
  • Nature's Attendants: Removed attribute wisp count with value of 8
  • Nature's Attendants: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_enchantress_2
  • Nature's Attendants: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_interval with value of 0.5
  • Nature's Attendants: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal/value with value of 4 8 12 16
  • Nature's Attendants: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_enchantress_5
  • Nature's Attendants: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 275 275 275 275
  • Nature's Attendants: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wisp_count/value with value of 8
  • Nature's Attendants: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wisp_count/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_enchantress_2
  • Impetus: Ability mana cost reduced from 55 to 50 (-5)
  • Impetus: Removed attribute distance damage pct with value of 8 12 16 20
  • Impetus: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_enchantress_4
  • Impetus: Removed attribute distance cap with value of 1750
  • Impetus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/distance_damage_pct/value with value of 8 12 16 20
  • Impetus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/distance_damage_pct/special_bonus_unique_enchantress_4 with value of +6.5
  • Impetus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/distance_cap with value of 1750
  • Impetus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_multiplier with value of 2
  • Berserker's Blood: Added new attribute maximum magic resist with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Berserker's Blood: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_huskar_6
  • Void: Removed attribute damage with value of 80 160 240 320
  • Void: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_night_stalker_4
  • Void: Removed attribute duration day with value of 1.25
  • Void: Removed attribute duration night with value of 2.5 3 3.5 4
  • Void: Removed attribute movespeed slow with value of -50
  • Void: Removed attribute attackspeed slow with value of -50
  • Void: Removed attribute radius scepter with value of 900
  • Void: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Void: Removed attribute scepter ministun with value of 0.5
  • Void: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 80 160 240 320
  • Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_night_stalker_4 with value of +50
  • Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_day with value of 1.25
  • Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_night with value of 2.5 3 3.5 4
  • Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed_slow with value of -50
  • Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attackspeed_slow with value of -50
  • Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius_scepter/value with value of 900
  • Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_ministun/value with value of 0.8
  • Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_ministun/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Crippling Fear: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE
  • Crippling Fear: Ability cast point reduced from 0.2 to 0 (-0.2)
  • Crippling Fear: Removed attribute duration day with value of 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0
  • Crippling Fear: Removed attribute duration night with value of 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0
  • Crippling Fear: Removed attribute radius with value of 375
  • Crippling Fear: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_day with value of 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0
  • Crippling Fear: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_night with value of 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0
  • Crippling Fear: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 375
  • Hunter in the Night: Removed attribute bonus movement speed pct night with value of 22 28 34 40
  • Hunter in the Night: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_night_stalker_5
  • Hunter in the Night: Removed attribute bonus attack speed night with value of 20 40 60 80
  • Hunter in the Night: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_night_stalker_2
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed_pct_night/value with value of 22 28 34 40
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed_pct_night/special_bonus_unique_night_stalker_5 with value of +10
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed_night/value with value of 20 40 60 80
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed_night/special_bonus_unique_night_stalker_2 with value of +100
  • Dark Ascension: Removed attribute duration with value of 30.0
  • Dark Ascension: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_night_stalker_7
  • Dark Ascension: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 50 100 150
  • Dark Ascension: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_night_stalker_3
  • Dark Ascension: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 30.0
  • Dark Ascension: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_night_stalker_7 with value of +8
  • Dark Ascension: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 50 100 150
  • Dark Ascension: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/special_bonus_unique_night_stalker_3 with value of +35
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Removed attribute buff duration with value of 20
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Removed attribute spiderling duration with value of 60.0 60.0 60.0 60.0
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Removed attribute damage with value of 260 340 420
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_broodmother_3
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Removed attribute count with value of 4 5 6
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1200
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute AbilityValues/buff_duration with value of 20
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spiderling_duration with value of 40 45 50
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 260 340 420
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_3 with value of +80
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_bonus with value of 0 3 6
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_bonus/value with value of 0
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_bonus/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_2 with value of +350
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute AbilityValues/count with value of 4 5 6
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1200
  • Poison Sting: Removed attribute damage per second with value of 8
  • Poison Sting: Removed attribute movement speed with value of -8
  • Poison Sting: Removed attribute duration hero with value of 2.0
  • Poison Sting: Removed attribute duration with value of 6.0
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed with value of -6 -8 -10
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_hero with value of 2.0
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 6.0
  • Spawn Spiderite: Removed attribute spiderite duration with value of 60.0
  • Spawn Spiderite: Removed attribute buff duration with value of 2.0
  • Spawn Spiderite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spiderite_duration with value of 60.0
  • Spawn Spiderite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/buff_duration with value of 2.0
  • Spin Web: Removed attribute ability charge restore time with value of 30
  • Spin Web: Removed attribute radius with value of 900
  • Spin Web: Removed attribute count with value of 3 5 7 9
  • Spin Web: Removed attribute heath regen with value of 3 5 7 9
  • Spin Web: Removed attribute bonus movespeed with value of 18 30 42 54
  • Spin Web: Removed attribute max charges scepter with value of 6 10 14 18
  • Spin Web: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Spin Web: Removed attribute bonus movespeed scepter with value of 35 50 65 80
  • Spin Web: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Spin Web: Removed attribute count scepter with value of 6 10 14 18
  • Spin Web: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Spin Web: Removed attribute abilitychargerestoretime with value of 40
  • Spin Web: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_broodmother_5
  • Spin Web: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Spin Web: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 900
  • Spin Web: Added new attribute AbilityValues/count/value with value of 3 5 7 9
  • Spin Web: Added new attribute AbilityValues/count/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_6 with value of +3
  • Spin Web: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heath_regen with value of 3 5 7 9
  • Spin Web: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movespeed with value of 18 30 42 54
  • Spin Web: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/value with value of 30
  • Spin Web: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_5 with value of -10
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 25 35 45 55
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute duration with value of 6
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1200
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute impact damage with value of 100 120 140 160
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute attack damage with value of 6 7 8 9
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute miss chance with value of 40
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed/value with value of 25 35 45 55
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_4 with value of +15
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 6
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1200
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage with value of 100 120 140 160
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_damage with value of 6 7 8 9
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute AbilityValues/miss_chance with value of 40
  • Insatiable Hunger: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 35 45 55 65
  • Insatiable Hunger: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_broodmother_1
  • Insatiable Hunger: Removed attribute lifesteal pct with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Insatiable Hunger: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_broodmother_1
  • Insatiable Hunger: Removed attribute duration with value of 8 10 12 14
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 35 45 55 65
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_1 with value of +50
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal_pct/value with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal_pct/special_bonus_unique_broodmother_1 with value of +50
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 8 10 12 14
  • Spinner's Snare: Removed attribute root duration with value of 3
  • Spinner's Snare: Removed attribute damage per second with value of 100
  • Spinner's Snare: Removed attribute count with value of 5
  • Spinner's Snare: Removed attribute width with value of 900
  • Spinner's Snare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/root_duration with value of 3
  • Spinner's Snare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second with value of 100
  • Spinner's Snare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/count with value of 5
  • Spinner's Snare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/width with value of 900
  • Shadow Walk: Changed ability cooldown from 15.0/15.0/15.0/15.0 to 18/17/16/15
  • Shadow Walk: Removed attribute duration with value of 20.0 25.0 30.0 35.0
  • Shadow Walk: Removed attribute fade time with value of 1.0 0.75 0.5 0.25
  • Shadow Walk: Removed attribute slow with value of 16 24 32 40
  • Shadow Walk: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 4
  • Shadow Walk: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bounty_hunter_5
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 20.0 25.0 30.0 35.0
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fade_time with value of 1.0 0.75 0.5 0.25
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow/value with value of 16 24 32 40
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow/special_bonus_unique_bounty_hunter_5 with value of +10
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 4
  • The Swarm: Changed attacks to destroy from 8/8/8/8 to 6/6/8/8
  • Shukuchi: Changed ability cooldown from 12.0/10.0/8.0/6.0 to 15/12/9/6
  • Shukuchi: Changed fade time from 0.25/0.25/0.25/0.25 to 0.25
  • Geminate Attack: Changed ability cooldown from 9.0/7.0/5.0/3.0 to 9/7/5/3
  • Time Lapse: Cooldown scepter increased from 20 to 40 (+20)
  • Ice Path: Changed ability cooldown from 12.0/11.0/10.0/9.0 to 21/17/13/9
  • Ice Path: Changed duration from 1/1.5/2.0/2.5 to 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5
  • Liquid Fire: Changed ability cooldown from 20/15/10/4 to 16/12/8/4
  • Macropyre: Ability cast point reduced from 0.55 to 0.4 (-0.15)
  • Macropyre: Scepter bonus duration reduced from 20 to 15 (-5)
  • Sticky Napalm: Removed attribute damage with value of 7 14 21 28
  • Sticky Napalm: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_batrider_4
  • Sticky Napalm: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 1
  • Sticky Napalm: Removed attribute radius with value of 375 400 425 450
  • Sticky Napalm: Removed attribute duration with value of 7
  • Sticky Napalm: Removed attribute movement speed pct with value of -2 -4 -6 -8
  • Sticky Napalm: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_batrider_7
  • Sticky Napalm: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Sticky Napalm: Removed attribute turn rate pct with value of -10 -30 -50 -70
  • Sticky Napalm: Removed attribute max stacks with value of 10 10 10 10
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 7 14 21 28
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_batrider_4 with value of +6
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 375 400 425 450
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_batrider_7 with value of +75
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 7
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed_pct with value of -2 -4 -6 -8
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/turn_rate_pct with value of -10 -30 -50 -70
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_stacks with value of 10 10 10 10
  • Flamebreak: Changed ability mana cost from 110/120/130/140 to 110/115/120/125
  • Flamebreak: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Flamebreak: Removed attribute damage impact with value of 30 60 90 120
  • Flamebreak: Removed attribute damage per second with value of 15
  • Flamebreak: Removed attribute damage duration with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Flamebreak: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Flamebreak: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_batrider_3
  • Flamebreak: Removed attribute explosion radius with value of 500
  • Flamebreak: Removed attribute collision radius with value of 100 100 100 100
  • Flamebreak: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5
  • Flamebreak: Removed attribute speed with value of 1200
  • Flamebreak: Removed attribute knockback distance with value of 300
  • Flamebreak: Removed attribute knockback height with value of 100 100 100 100
  • Flamebreak: Removed attribute knockback duration with value of 0.35
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_impact with value of 30 60 90 120
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second with value of 15
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_duration with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/explosion_radius with value of 500
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/collision_radius with value of 100 100 100 100
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration with value of 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 1200
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_distance/value with value of 300
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_distance/special_bonus_unique_batrider_3 with value of +75
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_height with value of 100 100 100 100
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_duration with value of 0.35
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/napalm_stacks/value with value of 0
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/napalm_stacks/special_bonus_unique_batrider_2 with value of +2
  • Flaming Lasso: Changed ability mana cost from 225 to 175/220/225
  • Divine Favor: Changed ability sound from Hero_Chen.TestOfFaith.Target to Hero_Jakiro.DualBreath.Cast
  • Holy Persuasion: Changed move speed bonus from 10/15/20/25 to 10/20/30/40
  • Hand of God: Removed attribute heal amount with value of 275 450 625
  • Hand of God: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_chen_2
  • Hand of God: Removed attribute ancient creeps scepter with value of 1 2 3
  • Hand of God: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Hand of God: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_amount/value with value of 200 300 400
  • Hand of God: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_amount/special_bonus_unique_chen_2 with value of +200
  • Hand of God: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hot_duration with value of 10
  • Hand of God: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_per_second/value with value of 20 30 40
  • Hand of God: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_per_second/special_bonus_unique_chen_2 with value of +10
  • Hand of God: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ancient_creeps_scepter/value with value of 1 2 3
  • Hand of God: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ancient_creeps_scepter/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Desolate: Changed bonus damage from 18/32/46/60 to 21/34/47/60
  • Desolate: Radius reduced from 425 to 400 (-25)
  • Haunt: Changed ability mana cost from 150/200/250 to 150/175/200
  • Devour: Changed bonus gold from 60/110/160/210 to 50/100/150/200
  • Devour: Removed attribute regen with value of 0
  • Devour: Added new attribute armor with value of 1 3 5 7
  • Infernal Blade: Changed base burn damage from 16/24/32/40 to 20/30/40/50
  • Infernal Blade: Changed max hp as damage from 1.25/2.5/3.75/5% to 1/2/3/4%
  • Doom: Changed ability mana cost from 150/200/250 to 150/225/300
  • Creep Ability: New clinkz_empty1
  • Ice Vortex: Changed slow from -15/-20/-25/-30% to -16/-19/-22/-25%
  • Ice Vortex: Changed increased magic damage from -12/-16/-20/-24% to -16/-19/-22/-25%
  • Chilling Touch: Changed ability cooldown from 15/11/7/3 to 12/9/6/3
  • Chilling Touch: Changed ability mana cost from 30/45/60/75 to 30/40/50/60
  • Chilling Touch: Changed damage from 50/90/130/170 to 40/80/120/160
  • Charge of Darkness: Ability mana cost increased from 100 to 120 (+20)
  • Charge of Darkness: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_spirit_breaker_4
  • Bulldoze: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 10 16 22 28
  • Bulldoze: Removed attribute status resistance with value of 34 46 58 70
  • Bulldoze: Removed attribute duration with value of 8
  • Bulldoze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Bulldoze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/status_resistance with value of 35 45 55 65
  • Bulldoze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 8
  • Greater Bash: Changed movement speed as damage from 14/20/26/32% to 15/20/25/30%
  • Nether Strike: Removed attribute damage with value of 125 200 275
  • Nether Strike: Removed attribute fade time with value of 1.0 1.0 1.0
  • Nether Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 125 200 275
  • Nether Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fade_time with value of 1.0 1.0 1.0
  • Earthshock: Removed attribute shock radius with value of 385
  • Earthshock: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ursa_5
  • Earthshock: Removed attribute movement slow with value of -16 -24 -32 -40
  • Earthshock: Removed attribute hop distance with value of 250
  • Earthshock: Removed attribute hop duration with value of 0.25
  • Earthshock: Removed attribute hop height with value of 83
  • Earthshock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shock_radius with value of 385
  • Earthshock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow with value of -16 -24 -32 -40
  • Earthshock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hop_distance with value of 250
  • Earthshock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hop_duration with value of 0.25
  • Earthshock: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hop_height with value of 83
  • Fury Swipes: Removed attribute bonus reset time with value of 8 12 16 20
  • Fury Swipes: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ursa_4
  • Fury Swipes: Removed attribute bonus reset time roshan with value of 10
  • Fury Swipes: Removed attribute damage per stack with value of 10 19 28 37
  • Fury Swipes: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ursa
  • Fury Swipes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_reset_time/value with value of 8 12 16 20
  • Fury Swipes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_reset_time/special_bonus_unique_ursa_4 with value of +20
  • Fury Swipes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_reset_time_roshan with value of 10
  • Fury Swipes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_stack/value with value of 10 19 28 37
  • Fury Swipes: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_stack/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ursa
  • Homing Missile: Changed ability damage from 100/175/250/325 to 90/180/270/360
  • Homing Missile: Changed stun duration from 2.25/2.5/2.75/3.0 to 1.8/2.2/2.6/3.0
  • Flak Cannon: Changed ability cooldown from 24/22/20/18 to 20
  • Unstable Concoction: Added new attribute move speed with value of 5 10 15 20
  • Wex: Removed attribute attack speed per instance with value of 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  • Wex: Removed attribute move speed per instance with value of 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  • Wex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed_per_instance with value of 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  • Wex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_speed_per_instance with value of 0.8 1.6 2.4 3.2 4 4.8 5.6
  • Ghost Walk: Changed self speed (wex):\n from -30/-20/-10/0/10/20/30/40% to -15/-10/-5/0/5/10/15/20%
  • Alacrity: Ability mana cost increased from 60 to 100 (+40)
  • Forge Spirit: Removed attribute spirit damage with value of 22 32 42 52 62 72 82 92
  • Forge Spirit: Removed attribute levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Forge Spirit: Removed attribute spirit mana with value of 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450
  • Forge Spirit: Removed attribute levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Forge Spirit: Removed attribute spirit armor with value of 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  • Forge Spirit: Removed attribute levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Forge Spirit: Removed attribute spirit attack range with value of 300 365 430 495 560 625 690 755
  • Forge Spirit: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Forge Spirit: Removed attribute spirit hp with value of 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000
  • Forge Spirit: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Forge Spirit: Removed attribute spirit duration with value of 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90
  • Forge Spirit: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_damage/value with value of 22 32 42 52 62 72 82 92
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_damage/levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_mana/value with value of 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_mana/levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_armor/value with value of 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_armor/levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_attack_range/value with value of 300 365 430 495 560 625 690 755
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_attack_range/levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_hp/value with value of 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_hp/levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_duration/value with value of 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_duration/levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_attack/value with value of 0.8 0.9 1 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_attack/levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Melting Strike: Max level increased from 1 to 8 (+7)
  • Melting Strike: Changed armor removed per hit from 1 to 0.8/0.9/1/1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4/1.5
  • Ice Wall: Ability mana cost reduced from 175 to 125 (-50)
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Changed self speed:\n from -20/0/16/30% to -15/-5/5/15%
  • Alacrity (AD): Ability mana cost increased from 60 to 100 (+40)
  • Ice Wall (AD): Ability mana cost reduced from 175 to 125 (-50)
  • Arcane Curse: Changed ability mana cost from 125/130/135/140 to 130/140/150/160
  • Arcane Orb: Changed mana pool to damage from 16% to 13/14/15/16%
  • Essence Flux: Changed max mana restore from 30/40/50/60% to 25/35/45/55%
  • Summon Wolves: Removed attribute wolf index with value of 1 2 3 4
  • Summon Wolves: Removed attribute wolf duration with value of 50
  • Summon Wolves: Removed attribute wolf bat with value of 1.2 1.1 1.0 0.9
  • Summon Wolves: Removed attribute wolf damage with value of 26 34 42 50
  • Summon Wolves: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lycan_6
  • Summon Wolves: Removed attribute wolf hp with value of 325 375 425 475
  • Summon Wolves: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lycan_7
  • Summon Wolves: Removed attribute bash chance with value of 15
  • Summon Wolves: Removed attribute bash duration with value of 1.0
  • Summon Wolves: Removed attribute tooltip wolf count with value of 2 2 2 2
  • Summon Wolves: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lycan_2
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wolf_index with value of 1 2 3 4
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wolf_duration with value of 50
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wolf_bat with value of 1.2 1.1 1.0 0.9
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wolf_damage with value of 26 34 42 50
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wolf_hp/value with value of 325 375 425 475
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wolf_hp/special_bonus_unique_lycan_7 with value of +200
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health/value with value of 0
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health/special_bonus_unique_lycan_7 with value of +200
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 0
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/special_bonus_unique_lycan_3 with value of +10
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bash_chance with value of 15
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bash_duration with value of 1.0
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_wolf_count/value with value of 2 2 2 2
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_wolf_count/special_bonus_unique_lycan_2 with value of +2
  • Wolf Bite: Removed attribute lifesteal percent with value of 30
  • Wolf Bite: Removed attribute lifesteal range with value of 1200
  • Wolf Bite: Removed attribute attack range with value of 150
  • Wolf Bite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal_percent with value of 30
  • Wolf Bite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal_range with value of 1200
  • Wolf Bite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_range with value of 150
  • Howl: Removed attribute howl duration with value of 8
  • Howl: Removed attribute attack damage reduction with value of 25 30 35 40
  • Howl: Removed attribute armor with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Howl: Removed attribute radius with value of 2000
  • Howl: Added new attribute AbilityValues/howl_duration with value of 8
  • Howl: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_damage_reduction/value with value of 25 30 35 40
  • Howl: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_damage_reduction/special_bonus_unique_lycan_6 with value of +20
  • Howl: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Howl: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 2000
  • Feral Impulse: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 11 22 33 44
  • Feral Impulse: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lycan_4
  • Feral Impulse: Removed attribute bonus hp regen with value of 1 3 5 7
  • Feral Impulse: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lycan_3
  • Feral Impulse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Feral Impulse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/special_bonus_unique_lycan_4 with value of +25
  • Feral Impulse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_hp_regen/value with value of 1 3 5 7
  • Shapeshift: Removed attribute duration with value of 28
  • Shapeshift: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lycan_1
  • Shapeshift: Removed attribute speed with value of 550
  • Shapeshift: Removed attribute bonus night vision with value of 1000
  • Shapeshift: Removed attribute transformation time with value of 1.1
  • Shapeshift: Removed attribute crit chance with value of 40
  • Shapeshift: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lycan_5
  • Shapeshift: Removed attribute crit multiplier with value of 150 175 200
  • Shapeshift: Removed attribute health bonus with value of 200 300 400
  • Shapeshift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 25
  • Shapeshift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_lycan_1 with value of +6
  • Shapeshift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 550
  • Shapeshift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_night_vision with value of 1000
  • Shapeshift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/transformation_time with value of 1.1
  • Shapeshift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crit_chance/value with value of 40
  • Shapeshift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crit_chance/special_bonus_unique_lycan_5 with value of +30
  • Shapeshift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crit_multiplier with value of 150 175 200
  • Shapeshift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_bonus with value of 200 300 400
  • Spirit Link: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 16 34 52 70
  • Spirit Link: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lone_druid_6
  • Spirit Link: Removed attribute lifesteal percent with value of 20 35 50 65
  • Spirit Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/value with value of 16 34 52 70
  • Spirit Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lone_druid_6
  • Spirit Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal_percent with value of 20 35 50 65
  • Spirit Link: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_sharing with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Entangling Claws: Removed attribute entangle chance with value of 20
  • Entangling Claws: Removed attribute hero duration with value of 0.75 1.5 2.25 3.0
  • Entangling Claws: Removed attribute creep damage multiplier with value of 3
  • Entangling Claws: Removed attribute hero entangle chance with value of 30
  • Entangling Claws: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 30 40 50 60
  • Entangling Claws: Added new attribute AbilityValues/entangle_chance with value of 20
  • Entangling Claws: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_duration with value of 1 1.6 2.2 2.8
  • Entangling Claws: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_damage_multiplier with value of 3
  • Entangling Claws: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_entangle_chance with value of 30
  • gyrocopter_lock_on: New gyrocopter_lock_on
  • Drunken Brawler: Changed ability cooldown from 29/25/21/17 to empty value
  • Drunken Brawler: Changed ability mana cost from 35/40/45/50 to empty value
  • Drunken Brawler: Removed attribute dodge chance with value of 15 20 25 30
  • Drunken Brawler: Removed attribute crit chance with value of 24
  • Drunken Brawler: Removed attribute active multiplier with value of 3
  • Drunken Brawler: Removed attribute crit multiplier with value of 145 160 175 190
  • Drunken Brawler: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_brewmaster_4
  • Drunken Brawler: Removed attribute min movement with value of -20
  • Drunken Brawler: Removed attribute max movement with value of 40
  • Drunken Brawler: Removed attribute duration with value of 5
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dodge_chance with value of 15 20 25 30
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crit_chance with value of 24
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute AbilityValues/active_multiplier with value of 3
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crit_multiplier with value of 145 160 175 190
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resist with value of 5 10 15 20
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor with value of 1 3 5 7
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed with value of -25
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 2
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_move_speed with value of 5 7 9 11
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_status_resist with value of 20
  • Demonic Purge: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Demonic Cleanse: New shadow_demon_demonic_cleanse
  • Chaos Strike: Removed attribute chance with value of 33.33
  • Chaos Strike: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_chaos_knight_5
  • Chaos Strike: Removed attribute crit min with value of 120
  • Chaos Strike: Removed attribute crit max with value of 140 175 210 245
  • Chaos Strike: Removed attribute lifesteal with value of 24 36 48 60
  • Chaos Strike: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_chaos_knight_6
  • Chaos Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chance/value with value of 33.33
  • Chaos Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chance/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_chaos_knight_5
  • Chaos Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crit_min with value of 120
  • Chaos Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/crit_max with value of 140 175 210 245
  • Chaos Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal/value with value of 24 36 48 60
  • Chaos Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_chaos_knight_6
  • Chaos Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_multiplier with value of 1.5
  • Dig: Ability cooldown increased from 40 to 50 (+10)
  • Dig: Ability mana cost reduced from 150 to 125 (-25)
  • Dig: Changed hp restore from 40% to 60%
  • Earthbind: Changed ability cooldown from 20/16/12/8 to 26/20/14/8
  • Earthbind: Changed ability mana cost from 100 to 70/80/90/100
  • Divided We Stand: Removed attribute tooltip clones with value of 1 2 3
  • Divided We Stand: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_meepo_5
  • Divided We Stand: Removed attribute tooltip share percentage with value of 20
  • Divided We Stand: Removed attribute tooltip share percentage scepter with value of 100
  • Divided We Stand: Removed attribute respawn with value of 0.0
  • Divided We Stand: Removed attribute tooltip respawn with value of 20
  • Divided We Stand: Removed attribute movement slow with value of -50
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_clones/value with value of 1 2 3
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_clones/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_meepo_5
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_share_percentage with value of 20
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_share_percentage_scepter with value of 100
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/respawn with value of 0.0
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_respawn with value of 20
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow with value of -50
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resist with value of 5 10 15
  • Nature's Grasp: Changed movement slow from 25/30/35/40% to 20/25/30/35%
  • Living Armor: Changed ability cooldown from 26/22/18/14 to 30/25/20/15
  • Living Armor: Changed total heal from 60/100/140/180 to 45/80/125/180
  • Living Armor: Changed bonus armor from 5/6/7/8 to 3/6/9/12
  • Living Armor: Changed duration from 12.0 to 15/20/25/30
  • Fireblast: Changed ability mana cost from 70/80/90/100 to 70/85/100/115
  • Ignite: Ability cooldown increased from 15 to 17 (+2)
  • Decay: Added new attribute creep damage multiplier with value of 2.0
  • Soul Rip: Changed ability cooldown from 24.0/18.0/12.0/6.0 to 18/14/10/6
  • Soul Rip: Changed ability mana cost from 85/100/115/130 to 90/100/110/120
  • Soul Rip: Changed damage/heal per unit from 19/26/33/40 to 15/25/35/45
  • Soul Rip: Changed max units from 8/9/10/11 to 10
  • Flesh Golem: Scepter cooldown reduced from 95 to 90 (-5)
  • Telekinesis: Changed lift duration from 0.8/1.2/1.6/2.0 to 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1
  • Spell Steal: Changed ability cooldown from 20/15/10 to 20/12/4
  • Spell Steal: Removed attribute cooldown scepter with value of 6 4 2
  • Spell Steal: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Thunder Strike: Changed strike damage from 45/70/95/120 to 35/60/85/110
  • Glimpse: Changed ability cooldown from 48/38/28/18 to 24/22/20/18
  • Glimpse: Changed ability mana cost from 100 to 55/70/85/100
  • Glimpse: Added new attribute silence duration with value of 0
  • Impale: Changed ability cooldown from 14 to 17/16/15/14
  • Mana Burn: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_BACKSWING to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_BACKSWING
  • Mana Burn: Changed ability cooldown from 28.0/20.0/12.0/4.0 to 20/15/10/5
  • Mana Burn: Changed ability mana cost from 100 to 70/80/90/100
  • Mana Burn: Removed attribute float multiplier with value of 3.5 4 4.5 5
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/float_multiplier/value with value of 2.3 3.2 4.1 5
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/float_multiplier/special_bonus_unique_nyx_5 with value of +0.5
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe/value with value of 0
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe/special_bonus_unique_nyx with value of +300
  • Vendetta: Removed attribute duration with value of 40 50 60
  • Vendetta: Removed attribute fade time with value of 0.0
  • Vendetta: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 16 18 20
  • Vendetta: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 300 450 600
  • Vendetta: Removed attribute health regen rate scepter with value of 3
  • Vendetta: Removed attribute mana regen rate scepter with value of 3
  • Vendetta: Removed attribute break duration with value of 4.0
  • Vendetta: Removed attribute shard magic resist reduction with value of 20
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 40 50 60
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fade_time with value of 0.0
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed with value of 16 18 20
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 300 450 600
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_regen_rate_scepter with value of 3
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_regen_rate_scepter with value of 3
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/break_duration with value of 4.0
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_magic_resist_reduction with value of 17
  • Burrow: Changed burrow damage reduction from 50% to 40%
  • Rip Tide: Removed attribute chance with value of 17
  • Rip Tide: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_5
  • Rip Tide: Removed attribute armor reduction with value of -2 -4 -6 -8
  • Rip Tide: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_3
  • Rip Tide: Removed attribute damage with value of 30 45 60 75
  • Rip Tide: Removed attribute radius with value of 300
  • Rip Tide: Removed attribute duration with value of 4.0
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chance/value with value of 17
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chance/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_5
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_reduction/value with value of -2 -4 -6 -8
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_reduction/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_3
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 30 45 60 75
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_naga_siren_2 with value of +20
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 300
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4.0
  • Illuminate: Changed ability cast point from 0.3/0.3/0.3/0.3 to empty value
  • Illuminate: Width increased from 375 to 400 (+25)
  • Illuminate: Channel vision radius increased from 375 to 400 (+25)
  • Illuminate: Changed channel vision step from 150 to 150/180/210/240
  • Spirit Form: Ability cooldown reduced from 70 to 65 (-5)
  • Blinding Light: Knockback duration increased from 0.4 to 0.8 (+0.4)
  • Grave Chill: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_visage_7
  • Tether: Removed attribute radius with value of 1000
  • Tether: Removed attribute movespeed with value of 6 8 10 12
  • Tether: Removed attribute latch distance with value of 700 700 700 700
  • Tether: Removed attribute latch speed with value of 1000 1000 1000 1000
  • Tether: Removed attribute tether heal amp with value of 0.7 0.9 1.1 1.3
  • Tether: Removed attribute self bonus with value of 0
  • Tether: Removed attribute slow with value of 15 25 35 45
  • Tether: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 0.2
  • Tether: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1000
  • Tether: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed/value with value of 6 8 10 12
  • Tether: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed/special_bonus_unique_wisp_3 with value of +6
  • Tether: Added new attribute AbilityValues/latch_distance with value of 700 700 700 700
  • Tether: Added new attribute AbilityValues/latch_speed with value of 1000 1000 1000 1000
  • Tether: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tether_heal_amp with value of 0.75 0.9 1.05 1.2
  • Tether: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_bonus with value of 0
  • Tether: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow with value of 15 25 35 45
  • Tether: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 0.2
  • Tether: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_lifesteal with value of 10
  • Spirits: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_wisp_3
  • Spirits: Added new attribute spirit amount with value of 5
  • Overcharge: Changed ability cooldown from 22/20/18/16 to 25/22/19/16
  • Overcharge: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 50 70 90 110
  • Overcharge: Removed attribute bonus spell amp with value of 10 12 14 16
  • Overcharge: Removed attribute hp regen with value of 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8
  • Overcharge: Removed attribute duration with value of 8
  • Overcharge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 50 70 90 110
  • Overcharge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_spell_amp with value of 8 10 12 14
  • Overcharge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_regen/value with value of 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8
  • Overcharge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_regen/special_bonus_unique_wisp_10 with value of +0.2
  • Overcharge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 8
  • Pounce: Removed attribute pounce distance with value of 700
  • Pounce: Removed attribute pounce speed with value of 933.33
  • Pounce: Removed attribute pounce acceleration with value of 7000.0
  • Pounce: Removed attribute pounce radius with value of 95
  • Pounce: Removed attribute leash duration with value of 2.5 2.75 3 3.25
  • Pounce: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_slark
  • Pounce: Removed attribute leash radius with value of 400
  • Pounce: Removed attribute max charges with value of 2
  • Pounce: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Pounce: Removed attribute charge restore time with value of 10
  • Pounce: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Pounce: Removed attribute pounce distance scepter with value of 1200
  • Pounce: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Pounce: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pounce_damage with value of 40
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pounce_distance with value of 700
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pounce_speed with value of 933.33
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pounce_acceleration with value of 7000.0
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pounce_radius with value of 120
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leash_duration/value with value of 2.5 2.75 3 3.25
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leash_duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_slark
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leash_radius with value of 400
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_charges/value with value of 2
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_charges/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/charge_restore_time/value with value of 10
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/charge_restore_time/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pounce_distance_scepter/value with value of 1200
  • Pounce: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pounce_distance_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Shadow Dance: Removed attribute duration with value of 4 4.25 4.5
  • Shadow Dance: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_slark_3
  • Shadow Dance: Removed attribute fade time with value of 0.0 0.0 0.0
  • Shadow Dance: Removed attribute bonus movement speed with value of 24 36 48
  • Shadow Dance: Removed attribute bonus regen pct with value of 5 6 7
  • Shadow Dance: Removed attribute activation delay with value of 0.5 0.5 0.5
  • Shadow Dance: Removed attribute neutral disable with value of 2.0 2.0 2.0
  • Shadow Dance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 4 4.25 4.5
  • Shadow Dance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_slark_3
  • Shadow Dance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fade_time with value of 0.0 0.0 0.0
  • Shadow Dance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed with value of 24 36 48
  • Shadow Dance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_regen_pct/value with value of 5 6 7
  • Shadow Dance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_regen_pct/special_bonus_unique_slark_8 with value of +1.5
  • Shadow Dance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/activation_delay with value of 0.5 0.5 0.5
  • Shadow Dance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/neutral_disable with value of 2.0 2.0 2.0
  • Split Shot: Removed attribute damage modifier with value of -50 -40 -30 -20
  • Split Shot: Removed attribute damage modifier tooltip with value of 50 60 70 80
  • Split Shot: Removed attribute arrow count with value of 4
  • Split Shot: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_medusa_2
  • Split Shot: Removed attribute split shot bonus range with value of 150
  • Split Shot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_modifier/value with value of -50 -40 -30 -20
  • Split Shot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_modifier/special_bonus_unique_medusa_2 with value of +12
  • Split Shot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_modifier_tooltip/value with value of 50 60 70 80
  • Split Shot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_modifier_tooltip/special_bonus_unique_medusa_2 with value of +10
  • Split Shot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/arrow_count with value of 4
  • Split Shot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/split_shot_bonus_range with value of 150
  • Mystic Snake: Changed ability mana cost from 140/150/160/170 to 140
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute radius with value of 450
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute snake jumps with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute jump delay with value of 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute snake damage with value of 80 120 160 200
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute snake mana steal with value of 11 14 17 20
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_medusa_3
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute snake scale with value of 35
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute initial speed with value of 800
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute return speed with value of 800
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute stone form scepter base with value of 1.3
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute stone form scepter increment with value of 0.2
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute movement slow with value of 30
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute turn slow with value of 50
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 3
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 450
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/snake_jumps/value with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/snake_jumps/special_bonus_unique_medusa_3 with value of +2
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_delay with value of 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/snake_damage with value of 80 120 160 200
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/snake_mana_steal with value of 11 14 17 20
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/snake_scale with value of 35
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/initial_speed with value of 800
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/return_speed with value of 800
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_base/value with value of 1.3
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_base/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_increment/value with value of 0.2
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_increment/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow with value of 30
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/turn_slow with value of 50
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 3
  • Mana Shield: Removed attribute damage per mana with value of 1.3 1.7 2.1 2.5
  • Mana Shield: Removed attribute absorption pct with value of 70
  • Mana Shield: Removed attribute bonus mana with value of 100 150 200 250
  • Mana Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_mana/value with value of 1.3 1.7 2.1 2.5
  • Mana Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_mana/special_bonus_unique_medusa_6 with value of +0.5
  • Mana Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/absorption_pct with value of 70
  • Mana Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana with value of 100 150 200 250
  • Hoof Stomp: Removed attribute radius with value of 330
  • Hoof Stomp: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 1.6 1.9 2.2 2.5
  • Hoof Stomp: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_centaur_2
  • Hoof Stomp: Removed attribute stomp damage with value of 100 150 200 250
  • Hoof Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 350
  • Hoof Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stomp_damage with value of 120 180 240 300
  • Hoof Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/value with value of 1.6 1.9 2.2 2.5
  • Hoof Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_centaur_2
  • Retaliate: Removed attribute return damage with value of 15 30 45 60
  • Retaliate: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_centaur_3
  • Retaliate: Removed attribute return damage str with value of 20 26 32 38
  • Retaliate: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 1200
  • Retaliate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/return_damage/value with value of 15 30 45 60
  • Retaliate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/return_damage/special_bonus_unique_centaur_3 with value of +45
  • Retaliate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/return_damage_str with value of 20 26 32 38
  • Retaliate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_radius with value of 1200
  • Stampede: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.5 4 4.5
  • Stampede: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_centaur_7
  • Stampede: Removed attribute base damage with value of 0
  • Stampede: Removed attribute strength damage with value of 1.75 2.5 3.25
  • Stampede: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 1
  • Stampede: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 2.5
  • Stampede: Removed attribute radius with value of 105
  • Stampede: Removed attribute slow movement speed with value of 100
  • Stampede: Removed attribute damage reduction with value of 40
  • Stampede: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 3.5 4 4.5
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_centaur_7
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage with value of 0
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strength_damage/value with value of 1.75 2.5 3.25
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strength_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 2.5
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 105
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_movement_speed with value of 100
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/value with value of 20 25 30
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute shock speed with value of 900
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute shock width with value of 200
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute shock damage with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute pull duration with value of 0.2
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute movement slow with value of 75
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 2
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute pull distance with value of 150
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute basic slow duration with value of 0.9
  • Shockwave: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_magnus_6
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shock_speed with value of 900
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shock_width with value of 200
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shock_damage/value with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shock_damage/special_bonus_unique_magnus with value of +125
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pull_duration with value of 0.2
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow with value of 75
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 2
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pull_distance with value of 150
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/basic_slow_duration/values with value of 0.9
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/basic_slow_duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_magnus_6
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_width with value of 250
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_range with value of 1400
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_duration with value of 5
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_erupt_time with value of 1.5
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_slow_pct with value of 50
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_armor_pct with value of 50
  • Flamethrower: Ability cooldown increased from 18 to 20 (+2)
  • Flamethrower: Damage per second reduced from 90 to 80 (-10)
  • Whirling Death: Changed ability cooldown from 6 to 7.5/7/6.5/6
  • Whirling Death: Changed damage from 60/100/140/180 to 80/120/160/200
  • Whirling Death: Changed stat loss percent from 13/14/15/16% to 12%
  • Chakram: Added new attribute scepter bonus damage with value of 20
  • Chakram: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Second Chakram: Added new attribute scepter bonus damage with value of 20
  • Second Chakram: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Warpath: Changed max stacks from 5/7/9 to 6/8/10
  • Ice Shards: Changed shard damage from 70/140/210/280 to 75/150/225/300
  • Snowball: Changed base damage from 80/120/160/200 to 80/140/200/260
  • Walrus PUNCH!: Changed ability cooldown from 36/24/12 to 20/15/10
  • Walrus PUNCH!: Changed ability mana cost from 50/75/100 to 75
  • Walrus PUNCH!: Changed critical damage from 350/375/400% to 300/350/400%
  • Walrus Kick: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_SHOW_IN_GUIDES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_VECTOR_TARGETING/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_SHOW_IN_GUIDES
  • Walrus Kick: Ability cast range increased from 0 to 250 (+250)
  • Walrus Kick: Ability cooldown increased from 8 to 12 (+4)
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute crit multiplier with value of 0.0
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute air time with value of 1.0
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute push length with value of 1400
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute move slow with value of 40
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 4
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute cooldown scepter with value of 8
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute damage with value of 350
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute search radius with value of 250
  • Walrus Kick: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Walrus Kick: Added new attribute AbilityValues/air_time with value of 1.0
  • Walrus Kick: Added new attribute AbilityValues/push_length with value of 1400
  • Walrus Kick: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_slow with value of 40
  • Walrus Kick: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 4
  • Walrus Kick: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter with value of 8
  • Walrus Kick: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 350
  • Walrus Kick: Added new attribute AbilityValues/search_radius with value of 250
  • Arcane Bolt: Int damage multiplier increased from 1.4 to 1.5 (+0.1)
  • Concussive Shot: Changed damage from 100/160/220/280 to 120/180/240/300
  • Ancient Seal: Changed increased magic damage from -30/-35/-40/-45% to -20/-25/-30/-35%
  • Mystic Flare: Changed damage from 750/1175/1600 to 800/1200/1600
  • Curse of Avernus: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 5
  • Curse of Avernus: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Curse of Avernus: Removed attribute hit count with value of 4
  • Curse of Avernus: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_abaddon_3
  • Curse of Avernus: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Curse of Avernus: Removed attribute curse duration with value of 4.5
  • Curse of Avernus: Removed attribute curse slow with value of 15 30 45 60
  • Curse of Avernus: Removed attribute curse attack speed with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 5
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hit_count/value with value of 4
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hit_count/special_bonus_unique_abaddon_3 with value of -1
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/curse_duration with value of 4.5
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/curse_slow with value of 15 30 45 60
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/curse_attack_speed with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute radius with value of 275
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute pass damage with value of 50
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute spirit duration with value of 10.0
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute buff duration with value of 10.0
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute speed with value of 900
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute move pct creeps with value of 1
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute move pct heroes with value of 5 6 7 8
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute damage creeps with value of 3 7 11 15
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute damage heroes with value of 14 36 58 80
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_elder_titan
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute armor creeps with value of 0.5
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute armor heroes with value of 1.5 3 4.5 6
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute move pct cap with value of 40
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute scepter magic immune per hero with value of 2
  • Astral Spirit: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 275
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pass_damage with value of 50
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_duration with value of 10.0
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/buff_duration with value of 10.0
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 900
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_pct_creeps with value of 1
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_pct_heroes/value with value of 5 6 7 8
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_pct_heroes/special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_bonus_spirit_speed with value of +2
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_creeps/value with value of 3 7 11 15
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_creeps/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_heroes/value with value of 14 36 58 80
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_heroes/special_bonus_unique_elder_titan with value of +25
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_heroes/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_creeps with value of 0.5
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_heroes with value of 1.5 3 4.5 6
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_pct_cap with value of 40
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_magic_immune_per_hero/value with value of 2
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_magic_immune_per_hero/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Move Astral Spirit: New elder_titan_move_spirit
  • Overwhelming Odds: Removed attribute damage with value of 40 60 80 100
  • Overwhelming Odds: Removed attribute damage per unit with value of 14 16 18 20
  • Overwhelming Odds: Removed attribute damage per hero with value of 30 60 90 120
  • Overwhelming Odds: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_legion_commander_4
  • Overwhelming Odds: Removed attribute illusion dmg pct with value of 25
  • Overwhelming Odds: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 1
  • Overwhelming Odds: Removed attribute bonus speed creeps with value of 3
  • Overwhelming Odds: Removed attribute bonus speed heroes with value of 9
  • Overwhelming Odds: Removed attribute duration with value of 7.0
  • Overwhelming Odds: Removed attribute radius with value of 330 340 350 360
  • Overwhelming Odds: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_legion_commander_2
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 35 65 95 125
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_unit with value of 14 16 18 20
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_hero/value with value of 35 65 95 125
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_hero/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_legion_commander_4
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_dmg_pct/value with value of 25
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_dmg_pct/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_speed_creeps with value of 3
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_speed_heroes with value of 9
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 7.0
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 330 340 350 360
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_legion_commander_2
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_creep with value of 0.5
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_per_hero with value of 4
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_duration with value of 15
  • Press The Attack: Removed attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Moment of Courage: Removed attribute trigger chance with value of 25
  • Moment of Courage: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_legion_commander_3
  • Moment of Courage: Removed attribute buff duration with value of 1.0
  • Moment of Courage: Removed attribute hp leech percent with value of 55 65 75 85
  • Moment of Courage: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Moment of Courage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trigger_chance/value with value of 25
  • Moment of Courage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trigger_chance/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_legion_commander_3
  • Moment of Courage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/buff_duration with value of 1.0
  • Moment of Courage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_leech_percent with value of 55 65 75 85
  • Moment of Courage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_heroes with value of 75
  • Duel: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Sleight of Fist: Changed ability cooldown from 18/14/10/6 to 15/12/9/6
  • Sleight of Fist: Changed bonus hero damage from 40/80/120/160 to 60/90/120/150
  • Sleight of Fist: Creep damage penalty increased from -40 to 0 (+40)
  • Flame Guard: Removed attribute duration with value of 11 14 17 20
  • Flame Guard: Removed attribute radius with value of 400
  • Flame Guard: Removed attribute absorb amount with value of 110 240 370 500
  • Flame Guard: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ember_spirit_1
  • Flame Guard: Removed attribute tick interval with value of 0.2
  • Flame Guard: Removed attribute damage per second with value of 25 35 45 55
  • Flame Guard: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ember_spirit_3
  • Flame Guard: Removed attribute blind pct with value of 50
  • Flame Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 11 14 17 20
  • Flame Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 400
  • Flame Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/absorb_amount/value with value of 85 190 295 400
  • Flame Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/absorb_amount/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ember_spirit_1
  • Flame Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tick_interval with value of 0.2
  • Flame Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/value with value of 25 35 45 55
  • Flame Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ember_spirit_3
  • Flame Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blind_pct with value of 50
  • Flame Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shield_pct_absorb with value of 70
  • Fire Remnant: Ability cast point increased from 0 to 0.1 (+0.1)
  • Boulder Smash: Ability cast point reduced from 0.01 to 0 (-0.01)
  • Boulder Smash: Changed damage from 105/170/235/300 to 120/180/240/300
  • Rolling Boulder: Ability cast point reduced from 0.01 to 0 (-0.01)
  • Rolling Boulder: Ability mana cost increased from 50 to 70 (+20)
  • Rolling Boulder: Speed increased from 800 to 1000 (+200)
  • Rolling Boulder: Removed attribute rock distance with value of 1500.0
  • Rolling Boulder: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_earth_spirit_4
  • Rolling Boulder: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusfield with value of value2
  • Rolling Boulder: Added new attribute rock distance multiplier with value of 2.0
  • Rolling Boulder: Delay reduced from 0.6 to 0.5 (-0.1)
  • Rolling Boulder: Changed damage from 70/90/110/130 to 30
  • Rolling Boulder: Added new attribute damage str with value of 100
  • Geomagnetic Grip: Ability cast point increased from 0.01 to 0.1 (+0.09)
  • Geomagnetic Grip: Ability mana cost reduced from 100 to 75 (-25)
  • Enchant Remnant: Ability cast range increased from 125 to 175 (+50)
  • Enchant Remnant: Removed attribute duration with value of 3
  • Enchant Remnant: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Enchant Remnant: Removed attribute damage with value of 450
  • Enchant Remnant: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Enchant Remnant: Removed attribute aoe with value of 450
  • Enchant Remnant: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Enchant Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3
  • Enchant Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 450
  • Enchant Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe with value of 450
  • Enchant Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ally_cast_range with value of 500
  • Magnetize: Ability cast point increased from 0.01 to 0.2 (+0.19)
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute radius with value of 425
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_underlord_8
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute wave duration with value of 7.0
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_underlord_7
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute wave count with value of 6
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_underlord_7
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute wave damage with value of 25 40 55 70
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_underlord_2
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute wave interval with value of 1.0
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute burn damage with value of 1 2 3 4
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_underlord_4
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute burn interval with value of 1.0
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute burn duration with value of 2.0
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute first wave delay with value of 0.0
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute building damage with value of 33
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 425
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_underlord_8
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wave_duration with value of 7.0
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wave_count with value of 6
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wave_damage with value of 25 40 55 70
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wave_interval with value of 1.0
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_damage/value with value of 1 2 3 4
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_underlord_4
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_interval with value of 1.0
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_duration with value of 2.0
  • Pit of Malice: Added new attribute speed bonus with value of 40
  • Pit of Malice: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Fiend's Gate: Changed ability type from DOTA_ABILITY_TYPE_BASIC to DOTA_ABILITY_TYPE_ULTIMATE
  • Fiend's Gate: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_BACKSWING/ to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_BACKSWING/
  • Fiend's Gate: Ability cast range reduced from 4000 to 0 (-4000)
  • Fiend's Gate: Changed ability cast point from 0.45/0.45/0.45/0.45 to 0.45/0.45/0.45
  • Fiend's Gate: Changed ability cooldown from 110 to 140/120/100
  • Fiend's Gate: Max level increased from 1 to 3 (+2)
  • Fiend's Gate: Removed attribute is granted by scepter with value of 1
  • Fiend's Gate: Removed attribute duration with value of 20.0
  • Fiend's Gate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 20.0
  • Fiend's Gate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction with value of 10 20 30
  • Fiend's Gate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_ms with value of 10 20 30
  • Fiend's Gate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/buff_duration with value of 5.0 6.0 7.0
  • Fiend's Gate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/minimum_distance with value of 2000
  • abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOASSIST/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_RESUME_ATTACK/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_CANCEL_CHANNEL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/ to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOASSIST/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_RESUME_ATTACK/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_DONT_CANCEL_CHANNEL/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_SILENCE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES
  • abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Ability channel time increased from 2 to 3 (+1)
  • Reflection: Removed attribute illusion duration with value of 5
  • Reflection: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_terrorblade_2
  • Reflection: Removed attribute illusion outgoing damage with value of -45 -30 -15 0
  • Reflection: Removed attribute illusion outgoing tooltip with value of 55 70 85 100
  • Reflection: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_terrorblade_4
  • Reflection: Removed attribute move slow with value of 15 20 25 30
  • Reflection: Removed attribute range with value of 475
  • Reflection: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_duration/value with value of 5
  • Reflection: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_duration/special_bonus_unique_terrorblade_2 with value of +2
  • Reflection: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_outgoing_damage with value of -45 -30 -15 0
  • Reflection: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_outgoing_tooltip with value of 55 70 85 100
  • Reflection: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_slow/value with value of 15 20 25 30
  • Reflection: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_slow/special_bonus_unique_terrorblade_6 with value of +15
  • Reflection: Added new attribute AbilityValues/range with value of 475
  • Conjure Image: Changed ability mana cost from 70/75/80/85 to 55/65/75/85
  • Conjure Image: Removed attribute illusion duration with value of 34.0
  • Conjure Image: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_terrorblade_5
  • Conjure Image: Removed attribute illusion outgoing damage with value of -70 -60 -50 -40
  • Conjure Image: Removed attribute illusion outgoing tooltip with value of 30 40 50 60
  • Conjure Image: Removed attribute illusion incoming damage with value of 220.0
  • Conjure Image: Removed attribute illusion incoming damage total tooltip with value of 320.0
  • Conjure Image: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_duration/value with value of 34.0
  • Conjure Image: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_duration/special_bonus_unique_terrorblade_5 with value of +10
  • Conjure Image: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_outgoing_damage/value with value of -70 -60 -50 -40
  • Conjure Image: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_outgoing_damage/special_bonus_unique_terrorblade_4 with value of +10
  • Conjure Image: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_outgoing_tooltip/value with value of 30 40 50 60
  • Conjure Image: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_outgoing_tooltip/special_bonus_unique_terrorblade_4 with value of +10
  • Conjure Image: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_incoming_damage with value of 220.0
  • Conjure Image: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_incoming_damage_total_tooltip with value of 320.0
  • Demon Zeal: Removed attribute berserk bonus attack speed with value of 50
  • Demon Zeal: Removed attribute berserk bonus movement speed with value of 50
  • Demon Zeal: Removed attribute melee bonus with value of 100
  • Demon Zeal: Removed attribute duration with value of 7
  • Demon Zeal: Removed attribute health cost pct with value of 20
  • Demon Zeal: Added new attribute AbilityValues/berserk_bonus_attack_speed with value of 50
  • Demon Zeal: Added new attribute AbilityValues/berserk_bonus_movement_speed with value of 50
  • Demon Zeal: Added new attribute AbilityValues/melee_bonus with value of 100
  • Demon Zeal: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 7
  • Demon Zeal: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_cost_pct with value of 20
  • Sunder: Removed attribute hit point minimum pct with value of 35 30 25
  • Sunder: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hit_point_minimum_pct with value of 35 30 25
  • Icarus Dive: Changed move slow from 19/22/25/28% to 16/19/22/25%
  • Fire Spirits: Changed ability cooldown from 51/44/37/30 to 50/40/30/20
  • Fire Spirits: Ability mana cost reduced from 120 to 100 (-20)
  • Fate's Edict: Changed ability cooldown from 16/13/10/7 to 17/14/11/8
  • Fate's Edict: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Fate's Edict: Changed duration from 3.0/3.5/4.0/4.5 to 3.5/4.0/4.5/5.0
  • Purifying Flames: Changed ability mana cost from 80/85/90/95 to 80
  • False Promise: Changed ability cast animation from ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_4 to ACT_DOTA_CAST_ABILITY_6
  • Rain of Destiny: New oracle_rain_of_destiny
  • Tree Dance: Perched day vision reduced from 800 to 700 (-100)
  • Tree Dance: Perched night vision reduced from 600 to 500 (-100)
  • Swashbuckle: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_pangolier
  • Swashbuckle: Changed damage per strike from 24/42/60/78 to 25/45/65/85
  • Lucky Shot: Removed attribute chance pct with value of 17
  • Lucky Shot: Removed attribute duration with value of 2 3 4 5
  • Lucky Shot: Removed attribute slow with value of 0
  • Lucky Shot: Removed attribute armor with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Lucky Shot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/chance_pct with value of 17
  • Lucky Shot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 2.5 3 3.5 4
  • Lucky Shot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow with value of 0
  • Lucky Shot: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Bramble Maze: Removed attribute latch damage with value of 120 160 200 240
  • Bramble Maze: Added new attribute damage per tick with value of 50
  • Bedlam: Changed attack damage from 75/125/175 to 70/120/170
  • Bedlam: Roaming seconds per rotation reduced from 1.8 to 1.5 (-0.3)
  • Stroke of Fate: Ability cast point reduced from 0.8 to 0.6 (-0.2)
  • Stroke of Fate: Projectile speed reduced from 2400 to 2000 (-400)
  • Stroke of Fate: Changed base damage from 120/180/240/300 to 100/160/220/280
  • Stroke of Fate: Changed bonus dmg per target from 18/27/36/45 to 20/30/40/50
  • Spear of Mars: Changed ability cooldown from 14.0/13.0/12.0/11.0 to 15.0/14.0/13.0/12.0
  • Arena Of Blood: Changed spear damage from 100/160/220 to 100/150/200
  • +{s:value} Spear Of Mars Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mars_spear
  • +{s:value} Spear Of Mars Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_spear
  • God's Rebuke +{s:value}% Crit: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mars_gods_rebuke
  • God's Rebuke +{s:value}% Crit: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_gods_rebuke
  • -{s:value}s Spear Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mars_spear
  • -{s:value}s Spear Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_spear
  • -{s:value}s God's Rebuke Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mars_gods_rebuke
  • -{s:value}s God's Rebuke Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_gods_rebuke
  • +{s:value}s Spear of Mars Stun: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mars_spear
  • +{s:value}s Spear of Mars Stun: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_spear
  • Arena Of Blood Grants Team +{s:value} HP Regen: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mars_arena_of_blood
  • Arena Of Blood Grants Team +{s:value} HP Regen: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_arena_of_blood
  • +{s:value}%/+{s:value2}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mars_bulwark
  • +{s:value}%/+{s:value2}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_bulwark
  • +{s:value}%/+{s:value2}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mars_bulwark
  • +{s:value}%/+{s:value2}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_bulwark
  • -{s:value}% Bulwark Movespeed Penalty: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mars_bulwark
  • -{s:value}% Bulwark Movespeed Penalty: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_bulwark
  • +{s:value}s God's Rebuke Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mars_gods_rebuke
  • +{s:value}s God's Rebuke Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mars_gods_rebuke
  • Dissimilate: Shard bonus damage reduced from 175 to 135 (-40)
  • Astral Step: Changed range from 700/850/1000 to 800/900/1000
  • {s:value} Astral Step Charge Restore Time: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of void_spirit_astral_step
  • {s:value} Astral Step Charge Restore Time: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of void_spirit_astral_step
  • +{s:value} Aether Remnant Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of void_spirit_aether_remnant
  • +{s:value} Aether Remnant Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of void_spirit_aether_remnant
  • Dissimilate Stuns for {s:value}s: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of void_spirit_dissimilate
  • Dissimilate Stuns for {s:value}s: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of void_spirit_dissimilate
  • +{s:value} Resonant Pulse Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of void_spirit_resonant_pulse
  • +{s:value} Resonant Pulse Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of void_spirit_resonant_pulse
  • {s:value}% Larger Dissimilate Portals: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of void_spirit_dissimilate
  • {s:value}% Larger Dissimilate Portals: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of void_spirit_dissimilate
  • Dissimilate Grants {s:value}s Invisibility: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of void_spirit_astral_step
  • Dissimilate Grants {s:value}s Invisibility: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of void_spirit_astral_step
  • Remnant Provides {s:value} True Sight: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of void_spirit_aether_remnant
  • Remnant Provides {s:value} True Sight: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of void_spirit_aether_remnant
  • Astral Step {s:value}% Crit: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of void_spirit_astral_step
  • Astral Step {s:value}% Crit: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of void_spirit_astral_step
  • +{s:value} Astral Step Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of void_spirit_astral_step
  • +{s:value} Astral Step Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of void_spirit_astral_step
  • Scatterblast: Changed ability cooldown from 13/12/11/10 to 16/14/12/10
  • Scatterblast: Changed ability mana cost from 80/90/100/110 to 85/90/95/100
  • Scatterblast: Changed damage from 80/150/220/290 to 100/160/220/280
  • Gobble Up: Ability mana cost reduced from 150 to 120 (-30)
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1000
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute pre hop duration with value of 0.0
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute jump duration with value of 0.484
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute jump height with value of 257
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute jump horizontal distance with value of 425
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute pre land anim time with value of 0.14
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute landing gesture duration with value of 0.6
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute impact radius with value of 300
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute impact damage with value of 70 140 210 280
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute impact stun duration with value of 1.3 1.6 1.9 2.2
  • Firesnap Cookie: Removed attribute self cast delay with value of 0.3
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1000
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pre_hop_duration with value of 0.0
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_duration with value of 0.484
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_height with value of 257
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_horizontal_distance with value of 425
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pre_land_anim_time with value of 0.14
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/landing_gesture_duration with value of 0.6
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_radius with value of 300
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage with value of 70 140 210 280
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_stun_duration/value with value of 1.3 1.6 1.9 2.2
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_stun_duration/special_bonus_unique_snapfire_3 with value of +0.3
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_cast_delay with value of 0.3
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/target_heal/value with value of 0
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute AbilityValues/target_heal/special_bonus_unique_snapfire_5 with value of +125
  • Lil' Shredder: Removed attribute damage with value of 20 45 70 95
  • Lil' Shredder: Removed attribute buffed attacks with value of 6
  • Lil' Shredder: Removed attribute attack speed bonus with value of 300
  • Lil' Shredder: Removed attribute attack range bonus with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Lil' Shredder: Removed attribute buff duration tooltip with value of 6
  • Lil' Shredder: Removed attribute base attack time with value of 1.0
  • Lil' Shredder: Removed attribute armor reduction per attack with value of 0.75
  • Lil' Shredder: Removed attribute armor duration with value of 5.0
  • Lil' Shredder: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 20 45 70 95
  • Lil' Shredder: Added new attribute AbilityValues/buffed_attacks/value with value of 6
  • Lil' Shredder: Added new attribute AbilityValues/buffed_attacks/special_bonus_unique_snapfire_2 with value of +2
  • Lil' Shredder: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed_bonus with value of 300
  • Lil' Shredder: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_range_bonus with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Lil' Shredder: Added new attribute AbilityValues/buff_duration_tooltip with value of 6
  • Lil' Shredder: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_attack_time with value of 1.0
  • Lil' Shredder: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_reduction_per_attack with value of 0.5
  • Lil' Shredder: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_duration with value of 5.0
  • +{s:value} Mortimer Kisses Launched: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of snapfire_mortimer_kisses
  • +{s:value} Mortimer Kisses Launched: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of snapfire_mortimer_kisses
  • +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil Shredder attacks: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of snapfire_scatterblast
  • +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil Shredder attacks: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of snapfire_scatterblast
  • +{s:bonus_impact_stun_duration}s Firesnap Cookie Stun: Removed attribute value with value of 2.5
  • +{s:bonus_impact_stun_duration}s Firesnap Cookie Stun: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of snapfire_scatterblast
  • +{s:bonus_impact_stun_duration}s Firesnap Cookie Stun: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of snapfire_firesnap_cookie
  • +{s:value}% Mortimer Kisses Movement Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of snapfire_mortimer_kisses
  • +{s:value}% Mortimer Kisses Movement Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of snapfire_mortimer_kisses
  • Firesnap Cookie Restores {s:bonus_target_heal} Health: Removed attribute value with value of 200
  • Firesnap Cookie Restores {s:bonus_target_heal} Health: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of snapfire_firesnap_cookie
  • Firesnap Cookie Restores {s:bonus_target_heal} Health: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of snapfire_firesnap_cookie
  • Lil' Shredder Uses Your Attack Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of snapfire_lil_shredder
  • Lil' Shredder Uses Your Attack Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of snapfire_lil_shredder
  • +{s:value} Scatterblast Damage: Value increased from 75 to 80 (+5)
  • +{s:value} Scatterblast Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of snapfire_scatterblast
  • +{s:value} Scatterblast Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of snapfire_scatterblast
  • {s:value}x Lil' Shredder Multishot: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of snapfire_lil_shredder
  • {s:value}x Lil' Shredder Multishot: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of snapfire_lil_shredder
  • Bushwhack: Removed attribute trap radius with value of 265
  • Bushwhack: Removed attribute debuff duration with value of 1.5 1.8 2.1 2.4
  • Bushwhack: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1200
  • Bushwhack: Removed attribute total damage with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Bushwhack: Removed attribute animation rate with value of 0.3
  • Bushwhack: Removed attribute visual height with value of 50
  • Bushwhack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trap_radius/value with value of 265
  • Bushwhack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trap_radius/special_bonus_unique_hoodwink_bushwhack_radius with value of +135
  • Bushwhack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/debuff_duration with value of 1.5 1.8 2.1 2.4
  • Bushwhack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1200
  • Bushwhack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/total_damage with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Bushwhack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/animation_rate with value of 0.3
  • Bushwhack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/visual_height with value of 50
  • Scurry: Changed evasion from 8/16/24/32% to 15/20/25/30%
  • {s:value} Acorn Shot Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of hoodwink_acorn_shot
  • {s:value} Acorn Shot Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of hoodwink_acorn_shot
  • Scurry Camouflage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of hoodwink_scurry
  • Scurry Camouflage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of hoodwink_scurry
  • {s:pct_change}% Sharpshooter Faster Projectile / Charge Time: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of hoodwink_sharpshooter
  • {s:pct_change}% Sharpshooter Faster Projectile / Charge Time: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of hoodwink_sharpshooter
  • Sharpshooter Pierces Spell Immunity: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of hoodwink_sharpshooter
  • Sharpshooter Pierces Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of hoodwink_sharpshooter
  • +{s:bonus_trap_radius} Bushwhack Radius: New special_bonus_unique_hoodwink_bushwhack_radius
  • -{s:value}s Bushwhack Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of hoodwink_bushwhack
  • -{s:value}s Bushwhack Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of hoodwink_bushwhack
  • +{s:value} Bushwhack Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of hoodwink_bushwhack
  • +{s:value} Bushwhack Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of hoodwink_bushwhack
  • +{s:value}s Scurry Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of hoodwink_scurry
  • +{s:value}s Scurry Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of hoodwink_scurry
  • +{s:value} Acorn Shot Bounces: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of hoodwink_acorn_shot
  • +{s:value} Acorn Shot Bounces: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of hoodwink_acorn_shot
  • Starbreaker: Ability mana cost increased from 80 to 100 (+20)
  • Starbreaker: Swipe/smash radius reduced from 360 to 300 (-60)
  • Starbreaker: Changed swipe/smash bonus damage from 20/30/40/50 to 25/40/55/70
  • Starbreaker: Smash radius increased from 250 to 300 (+50)
  • Starbreaker: Changed smash damage from 30/60/90/120 to 25/40/55/70
  • Celestial Hammer: Projectile radius increased from 150 to 200 (+50)
  • Celestial Hammer: Fire trail radius increased from 150 to 200 (+50)
  • Celestial Hammer: Hammer aoe radius reduced from 250 to 200 (-50)
  • Luminosity: Allied healing pct increased from 35 to 50 (+15)
  • +{s:value} Solar Guardian Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dawnbreaker_solar_guardian
  • +{s:value} Solar Guardian Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dawnbreaker_solar_guardian
  • Magic Immunity during Starbreaker: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dawnbreaker_fire_wreath
  • Magic Immunity during Starbreaker: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dawnbreaker_fire_wreath
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_converge_slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dawnbreaker_celestial_hammer
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_converge_slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dawnbreaker_celestial_hammer
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dawnbreaker_celestial_hammer
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dawnbreaker_celestial_hammer
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer Cast Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dawnbreaker_celestial_hammer
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer Cast Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dawnbreaker_celestial_hammer
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_fire_wreath_ministun: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dawnbreaker_fire_wreath
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_fire_wreath_ministun: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dawnbreaker_fire_wreath
  • {s:value} Starbreaker Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dawnbreaker_fire_wreath
  • {s:value} Starbreaker Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dawnbreaker_fire_wreath
  • +{s:value}% Luminosity Crit: Value increased from 40 to 50 (+10)
  • +{s:value}% Luminosity Crit: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dawnbreaker_luminosity
  • +{s:value}% Luminosity Crit: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dawnbreaker_luminosity
  • -{s:value}s Solar Guardian Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dawnbreaker_solar_guardian
  • -{s:value}s Solar Guardian Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dawnbreaker_solar_guardian
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage: Value reduced from 30 to 25 (-5)
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dawnbreaker_fire_wreath
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker AoE: New special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_fire_wreath_aoe
  • Dispose: Changed impact damage from 70/120/170/220 to 40/100/160/220
  • Unleash: Removed attribute duration with value of 16
  • Unleash: Removed attribute charges per flurry with value of 3 4 5
  • Unleash: Removed attribute flurry bonus attack speed with value of 700 975 1325
  • Unleash: Removed attribute time between flurries with value of 1.75
  • Unleash: Removed attribute pulse radius with value of 800
  • Unleash: Removed attribute pulse debuff duration with value of 2.0
  • Unleash: Removed attribute pulse damage with value of 60 130 200
  • Unleash: Removed attribute pulse move slow pct with value of 30.0
  • Unleash: Removed attribute pulse attack slow pct with value of 60.0 80.0 100.0
  • Unleash: Removed attribute max time window per hit with value of 1.0
  • Unleash: Removed attribute bonus movespeed with value of 15
  • Unleash: Removed attribute recovery fixed attack rate with value of 2.0
  • Unleash: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 16
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/charges_per_flurry with value of 3 4 5
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/flurry_bonus_attack_speed with value of 700 975 1325
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/time_between_flurries with value of 1.75
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pulse_radius with value of 800
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pulse_debuff_duration with value of 2.0
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pulse_damage with value of 50 100 150
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pulse_move_slow_pct with value of 30.0
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pulse_attack_slow_pct with value of 60.0 80.0 100.0
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_time_window_per_hit with value of 1.0
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movespeed with value of 15
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/recovery_fixed_attack_rate with value of 2.0
  • Unleash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_push_length with value of 300
  • Rebound: Removed attribute move speed with value of 2000
  • Rebound: Removed attribute min jump distance with value of 450
  • Rebound: Removed attribute max jump distance with value of 800
  • Rebound: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_marci_lunge_range
  • Rebound: Removed attribute landing radius with value of 325
  • Rebound: Removed attribute impact damage with value of 90 160 230 300
  • Rebound: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_marci_lunge_damage
  • Rebound: Removed attribute movement slow pct with value of 30 40 50 60
  • Rebound: Removed attribute debuff duration with value of 3.0
  • Rebound: Removed attribute min lob travel time with value of 0.1
  • Rebound: Removed attribute max lob travel time with value of 0.2
  • Rebound: Removed attribute min height above lowest with value of 250.0
  • Rebound: Removed attribute min height above highest with value of 200.0
  • Rebound: Removed attribute min acceleration with value of 6000.0
  • Rebound: Removed attribute max acceleration with value of 6000.0
  • Rebound: Removed attribute vector preview radius with value of 100
  • Rebound: Removed attribute ally buff duration with value of 5.0
  • Rebound: Removed attribute ally movespeed pct with value of 35.0
  • Rebound: Removed attribute impact position offset with value of 64
  • Rebound: Removed attribute target abort distance with value of 700
  • Rebound: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_speed with value of 2000
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_jump_distance with value of 450
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_jump_distance/value with value of 800
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_jump_distance/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_marci_lunge_range
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/landing_radius with value of 325
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage/value with value of 90 160 230 300
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_marci_lunge_damage
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow_pct with value of 30 40 50 60
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/debuff_duration with value of 3.0
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_lob_travel_time with value of 0.1
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_lob_travel_time with value of 0.2
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_height_above_lowest with value of 250.0
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_height_above_highest with value of 200.0
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_acceleration with value of 6000.0
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_acceleration with value of 6000.0
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vector_preview_radius with value of 100
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ally_buff_duration with value of 5.0
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ally_movespeed_pct with value of 45.0
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_position_offset with value of 64
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/target_abort_distance with value of 700
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_heal/value with value of 300
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_heal/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_armor/value with value of 15
  • Rebound: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_armor/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • +{s:value} Rebound Ally Shield Absorb: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of marci_companion_run
  • +{s:value} Rebound Ally Shield Absorb: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of marci_companion_run
  • +{s:value} Rebound Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of marci_companion_run
  • +{s:value} Rebound Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of marci_companion_run
  • +{s:value}s Dispose Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of marci_grapple
  • +{s:value}s Dispose Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of marci_grapple
  • {s:value}s Sidekick Spell Immunity: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of marci_guardian
  • {s:value}s Sidekick Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of marci_guardian
  • special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_flurry_crits: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of marci_unleash
  • special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_flurry_crits: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of marci_unleash
  • Unleash Pulse Refreshes Rebound: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of marci_unleash
  • Unleash Pulse Refreshes Rebound: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of marci_unleash
  • {s:value}s Unleash Pulse Silence: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of marci_unleash
  • {s:value}s Unleash Pulse Silence: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of marci_unleash
  • +{s:value}% Sidekick Lifesteal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of marci_guardian
  • +{s:value}% Sidekick Lifesteal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of marci_guardian
  • +{s:value} Rebound Cast/Jump Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of marci_companion_run
  • +{s:value} Rebound Cast/Jump Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of marci_companion_run
  • Ogre Smash!: New ogre_bruiser_ogre_smash
  • Intimidate: New giant_wolf_intimidate
  • Vex: New fel_beast_haunt
  • Rally: New hill_troll_rally
  • Break: New berserker_troll_break
  • Envenomed Weapon: Damage per second reduced from 2 to 0 (-2)
  • Envenomed Weapon: Hero duration reduced from 10 to 2 (-8)
  • Envenomed Weapon: Regen reduction increased from 35 to 75 (+40)
  • Seed Shot: New warpine_raider_seed_shot
  • Hurl Boulder: Removed attribute damage with value of 75
  • Hurl Boulder: Removed attribute duration with value of 0.6
  • Hurl Boulder: Removed attribute speed with value of 800
  • Hurl Boulder: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 75
  • Hurl Boulder: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_creeps with value of 150
  • Hurl Boulder: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 0.6
  • Hurl Boulder: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 800
  • Packleader's Aura: Removed attribute bonus damage pct with value of 30
  • Packleader's Aura: Removed attribute radius with value of 1200
  • Packleader's Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_pct with value of 30
  • Packleader's Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1200
  • Time Warp Aura: New frostbitten_golem_time_warp_aura
  • Icefire Bomb: New ice_shaman_incendiary_bomb
  • Weakening Aura: New ancient_rock_golem_weakening_aura
  • Magic Amplification Aura: New black_drake_magic_amplification_aura
  • neutral_upgrade: New neutral_upgrade
  • Reinforced: New creep_siege
  • Piercing: New creep_piercing
  • Runty: New creep_irresolute
  • Tornado: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET
  • Tornado: Ability channel time reduced from 40 to 10 (-30)
  • Tornado: Ability cooldown reduced from 70 to 40 (-30)
  • Tornado: Ability mana cost reduced from 200 to 100 (-100)
  • Tornado: Max channel duration reduced from 40 to 15 (-25)
  • Tornado: Added new attribute linger duration with value of 5.0
  • Tornado: Added new attribute ability unit target team with value of DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_ENEMY
  • Tornado: Added new attribute ability unit target type with value of DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_HERO | DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_BASIC
  • Hurricane: New enraged_wildkin_hurricane
  • Steal Weapon: New kobold_disarm
  • Heal: Ability cooldown increased from 0.5 to 10 (+9.5)
  • Heal: Ability mana cost increased from 5 to 60 (+55)
  • Heal: Health restored increased from 15 to 100 (+85)
  • Take Off: New harpy_scout_take_off
  • Death Throe: Rush: New furbolg_enrage_attack_speed
  • Death Throe: Power: New furbolg_enrage_damage
  • Prospecting Aura: New kobold_tunneler_prospecting
  • Cloak Aura: Changed magic resistance heroes from 10% to 15%
  • Cloak Aura: Changed magic resistance creeps from 20% to 30%
  • Heal Amplification Aura: New forest_troll_high_priest_heal_amp_aura
  • Proximity Mines: Changed ability type from DOTA_ABILITY_TYPE_BASIC to DOTA_ABILITY_TYPE_ULTIMATE
  • Proximity Mines: Ability cast range increased from 100 to 400 (+300)
  • Proximity Mines: Changed ability mana cost from 110/130/150/170 to 110/140/170
  • Proximity Mines: Changed ability charge restore time from 23 to 19/17/15
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute radius with value of 400
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute proximity threshold with value of 1.6
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute damage with value of 200 380 560 740
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute burn duration with value of 5
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute building damage pct with value of 30
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute activation delay with value of 1.75
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute cast range scepter bonus with value of 300
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute abilitychargerestoretime with value of ``
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_techies_3
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 500
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/proximity_threshold with value of 1.0
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 400 575 750
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_techies_2
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/building_damage_pct with value of 30
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/activation_delay/value with value of 1
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/activation_delay/special_bonus_unique_techies_4 with value of -0.8
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_range_scepter_bonus/value with value of 300
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_range_scepter_bonus/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/value with value of ``
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_techies_3
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/outer_damage with value of 50
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_distance with value of 150
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/placement_radius with value of 350
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mres_reduction with value of 10 15 20
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_duration with value of 5
  • Blast Off!: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NORMAL_WHEN_STOLEN to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NORMAL_WHEN_STOLEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES
  • Blast Off!: Changed ability cooldown from 35 to 45/40/35/30
  • Blast Off!: Changed full damage from 300/400/500/600 to 275/350/425/500
  • Blast Off!: Changed max hp self damage from 50% to 50/45/40/35%
  • Sticky Bomb: New techies_sticky_bomb
  • Reactive Tazer: New techies_reactive_tazer
  • Winter's Curse: Changed ability cast range from 700 to 700/750/800
  • Winter's Curse: Added new attribute early out timer with value of 2.5
  • Flux: Changed ability cast range from 500/600/700/800 to empty value
  • Flux: Removed attribute duration with value of 6.0
  • Flux: Removed attribute damage per second with value of 15 30 45 60
  • Flux: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_2
  • Flux: Removed attribute search radius with value of 225
  • Flux: Removed attribute think interval with value of 0.5
  • Flux: Removed attribute move speed slow pct with value of 20 30 40 50
  • Flux: Removed attribute abilitycastrange with value of ``
  • Flux: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_5
  • Flux: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 6.0
  • Flux: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_4 with value of +2
  • Flux: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/value with value of 15 30 45 60
  • Flux: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_2
  • Flux: Added new attribute AbilityValues/search_radius with value of 225
  • Flux: Added new attribute AbilityValues/think_interval with value of 0.5
  • Flux: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_speed_slow_pct with value of 20 30 40 50
  • Flux: Added new attribute AbilityValues/abilitycastrange/value with value of 500 600 700 800
  • Flux: Added new attribute AbilityValues/abilitycastrange/special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_5 with value of +175
  • Spark Wraith: Changed damage from 100/170/240/310 to 100/180/260/340
  • Tempest Double: Added new attribute penalty distance with value of 2000
  • Tempest Double: Added new attribute attack damage penalty with value of 50
  • Onslaught: New primal_beast_onslaught
  • Begin Onslaught: New primal_beast_onslaught_release
  • Trample: New primal_beast_trample
  • Uproar: New primal_beast_uproar
  • Pulverize: New primal_beast_pulverize
  • Rock Throw: New primal_beast_rock_throw
  • Beast dispells himself when activating Uproar: New special_bonus_unique_primal_beast_roar_dispells
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_damage} Onslaught Damage: New special_bonus_unique_primal_beast_onslaught_damage
  • +{s:bonus_attack_damage}% Trample Attack Multiplier: New special_bonus_unique_primal_beast_trample_attack_damage
  • +{s:bonus_channel_time}% Pulverize Duration: New special_bonus_unique_primal_beast_pulverize_duration
  • +{s:bonus_roared_bonus_armor} Uproar Armor Per Stack: New special_bonus_unique_primal_beast_uproar_armor
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_all_stats
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_all_stats
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_all_stats
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_all_stats
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_all_stats
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_all_stats
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_all_stats
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_all_stats
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_all_stats
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_all_stats
  • +{s:value} Agility and Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility and Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility_and_intelligence
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_intelligence
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_intelligence
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_intelligence
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_intelligence
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_intelligence
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_intelligence
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_intelligence
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_intelligence
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_intelligence
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_intelligence
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_intelligence
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_intelligence
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_intelligence
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Intelligence: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_intelligence
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_spell_lifesteal
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_spell_lifesteal
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_spell_lifesteal
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_spell_lifesteal
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_spell_lifesteal
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_spell_lifesteal
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_spell_lifesteal
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_spell_lifesteal
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_spell_lifesteal
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_spell_lifesteal
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:value}% Spell Lifesteal: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_spell_lifesteal
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Strength: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_strength
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Agility: Added new attribute special bonus intrinsic modifier with value of modifier_special_bonus_agility
  • {s:value}s Battery Assault Interval: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rattletrap_battery_assault
  • {s:value}s Battery Assault Interval: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rattletrap_battery_assault
  • Power Cogs Leash Units Inside: Removed attribute value with value of 100
  • Power Cogs Leash Units Inside: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rattletrap_rocket_flare
  • Power Cogs Leash Units Inside: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of rattletrap_power_cogs
  • +{s:value} Battery Assault Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rattletrap_battery_assault
  • +{s:value} Battery Assault Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rattletrap_battery_assault
  • Rocket Flare True Sight: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rattletrap_rocket_flare
  • Rocket Flare True Sight: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rattletrap_rocket_flare
  • +{s:value} Power Cogs Hit To Kill: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rattletrap_power_cogs
  • +{s:value} Power Cogs Hit To Kill: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rattletrap_power_cogs
  • Spell Immunity Inside Power Cogs: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rattletrap_power_cogs
  • Spell Immunity Inside Power Cogs: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rattletrap_power_cogs
  • -{s:value}s Rocket Flare Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rattletrap_rocket_flare
  • -{s:value}s Rocket Flare Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rattletrap_rocket_flare
  • +{s:value} Power Cogs Mana Burn: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rattletrap_power_cogs
  • +{s:value} Power Cogs Mana Burn: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rattletrap_power_cogs
  • +{s:value} Purification Damage/Heal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of omniknight_purification
  • +{s:value} Purification Damage/Heal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of omniknight_purification
  • +{s:value} Heavenly Grace Strength/HP Regen per Stack: Value reduced from 15 to 4 (-11)
  • +{s:value} Heavenly Grace Strength/HP Regen per Stack: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of omniknight_degen_aura
  • +{s:value} Heavenly Grace Strength/HP Regen per Stack: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of omniknight_martyr
  • -{s:value}s Hammer of Purity Cooldown: Value increased from 2 to 4 (+2)
  • -{s:value}s Hammer of Purity Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of omniknight_repel
  • -{s:value}s Hammer of Purity Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of omniknight_hammer_of_purity
  • +{s:bonus_base_damage}% Hammer of Purity Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of omniknight_purification
  • +{s:bonus_base_damage}% Hammer of Purity Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of omniknight_purification
  • +{s:value}s Heavenly Grace Duration: Value reduced from 10 to 4 (-6)
  • +{s:value}s Heavenly Grace Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of omniknight_repel
  • +{s:value}s Heavenly Grace Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of omniknight_martyr
  • -{s:value}s Purification Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of omniknight_purification
  • -{s:value}s Purification Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of omniknight_purification
  • -{s:value}s Guardian Angel Cooldown: Value reduced from 60 to 30 (-30)
  • -{s:value}s Guardian Angel Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of omniknight_guardian_angel
  • -{s:value}s Guardian Angel Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of omniknight_guardian_angel
  • Gains Retaliate Aura: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of centaur_return
  • Gains Retaliate Aura: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of centaur_return
  • +{s:value}s Hoof Stomp Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of centaur_hoof_stomp
  • +{s:value}s Hoof Stomp Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of centaur_hoof_stomp
  • +{s:bonus_return_damage} Retaliate Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 50
  • +{s:bonus_return_damage} Retaliate Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of centaur_return
  • +{s:bonus_return_damage} Retaliate Damage: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of centaur_return
  • +{s:value}% Double Edge Strength Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of centaur_double_edge
  • +{s:value}% Double Edge Strength Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of centaur_double_edge
  • -{s:value}s Stampede Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of centaur_stampede
  • -{s:value}s Stampede Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of centaur_stampede
  • +{s:value}% Stampede Damage Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of centaur_stampede
  • +{s:value}% Stampede Damage Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of centaur_stampede
  • +{s:value}s Stampede Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of centaur_stampede
  • +{s:value}s Stampede Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of centaur_stampede
  • +{s:value} Death Ward Attack Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of witch_doctor_death_ward
  • +{s:value} Death Ward Attack Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of witch_doctor_death_ward
  • +{s:value}% Max Health Voodoo Restoration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of witch_doctor_voodoo_restoration
  • +{s:value}% Max Health Voodoo Restoration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of witch_doctor_voodoo_restoration
  • +{s:value} Cask Bounces: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of witch_doctor_paralyzing_cask
  • +{s:value} Cask Bounces: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of witch_doctor_paralyzing_cask
  • -{s:value2}% Voodoo Restoration Mana Per Second: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of witch_doctor_voodoo_restoration
  • -{s:value2}% Voodoo Restoration Mana Per Second: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of witch_doctor_voodoo_restoration
  • -{s:value2}% Voodoo Restoration Mana Per Second: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of witch_doctor_maledict
  • -{s:value2}% Voodoo Restoration Mana Per Second: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of witch_doctor_maledict
  • +{s:value} Death Ward Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of witch_doctor_death_ward
  • +{s:value} Death Ward Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of witch_doctor_death_ward
  • +{s:value} Maledict AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of witch_doctor_maledict
  • +{s:value} Maledict AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of witch_doctor_maledict
  • +{s:value}% Maledict Burst Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of witch_doctor_maledict
  • +{s:value}% Maledict Burst Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of witch_doctor_maledict
  • -{s:value}s Death Pulse Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of necrolyte_death_pulse
  • -{s:value}s Death Pulse Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of necrolyte_death_pulse
  • +{s:value}% Heartstopper Aura: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of necrolyte_heartstopper_aura
  • +{s:value}% Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of necrolyte_heartstopper_aura
  • +{s:value}% Ghost Shroud Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of necrolyte_sadist
  • +{s:value}% Ghost Shroud Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of necrolyte_sadist
  • +{s:value} Death Pulse Heal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of necrolyte_death_pulse
  • +{s:value} Death Pulse Heal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of necrolyte_death_pulse
  • +{s:value}% Heartstopper Regen Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of necrolyte_heartstopper_aura
  • +{s:value}% Heartstopper Regen Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of necrolyte_heartstopper_aura
  • +{s:value} Reaper's Scythe Cast Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of necrolyte_reapers_scythe
  • +{s:value} Reaper's Scythe Cast Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of necrolyte_reapers_scythe
  • -{s:value}s Blink Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of antimage_blink
  • -{s:value}s Blink Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of antimage_blink
  • -{s:value}s Mana Void Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of antimage_mana_void
  • -{s:value}s Mana Void Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of antimage_mana_void
  • +{s:value} Blink Cast Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of antimage_blink
  • +{s:value} Blink Cast Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of antimage_blink
  • +{s:value}% Counterspell Magic Resistance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of antimage_counterspell
  • +{s:value}% Counterspell Magic Resistance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of antimage_counterspell
  • Blink Uncontrollable Illusion: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of antimage_blink
  • Blink Uncontrollable Illusion: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of antimage_blink
  • Blink Uncontrollable Illusion: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of antimage_blink
  • Blink Uncontrollable Illusion: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of antimage_blink
  • Blink Uncontrollable Illusion: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of antimage_blink
  • Blink Uncontrollable Illusion: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of antimage_blink
  • +{s:value} Mana Void Damage Multiplier: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of antimage_mana_void
  • +{s:value} Mana Void Damage Multiplier: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of antimage_mana_void
  • +{s:value}% Max Mana Mana Burn: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of antimage_mana_break
  • +{s:value}% Max Mana Mana Burn: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of antimage_mana_break
  • +{s:value}s Mana Void Stun: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of antimage_mana_void
  • +{s:value}s Mana Void Stun: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of antimage_mana_void
  • +{s:bonus_leap_speedbonus_as} Leap Attack Speed: Removed attribute value with value of 80
  • +{s:bonus_leap_speedbonus_as} Leap Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mirana_leap
  • +{s:bonus_leap_speedbonus_as} Leap Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of mirana_leap
  • +{s:value} Multishot Sacred Arrows: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mirana_arrow
  • +{s:value} Multishot Sacred Arrows: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mirana_arrow
  • -{s:value}s Sacred Arrow cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mirana_arrow
  • -{s:value}s Sacred Arrow cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mirana_arrow
  • -{s:value}s Moonlight Shadow Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mirana_invis
  • -{s:value}s Moonlight Shadow Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mirana_invis
  • Moonlight Shadow gives +{s:value}% Evasion: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mirana_invis
  • Moonlight Shadow gives +{s:value}% Evasion: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mirana_invis
  • +{s:bonus_leap_distance} Leap Distance: Removed attribute value with value of 100
  • +{s:bonus_leap_distance} Leap Distance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mirana_arrow
  • +{s:bonus_leap_distance} Leap Distance: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of mirana_leap
  • +{s:value} Starstorm Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of mirana_starfall
  • +{s:value} Starstorm Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of mirana_starfall
  • +{s:value} Jinada Gold Steal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bounty_hunter_jinada
  • +{s:value} Jinada Gold Steal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bounty_hunter_jinada
  • +{s:value} Shuriken Toss Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bounty_hunter_shuriken_toss
  • +{s:value} Shuriken Toss Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bounty_hunter_shuriken_toss
  • +{s:value} Track Gold: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bounty_hunter_track
  • +{s:value} Track Gold: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bounty_hunter_track
  • +{s:value} Jinada Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bounty_hunter_jinada
  • +{s:value} Jinada Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bounty_hunter_jinada
  • +{s:value}% Shadow Walk Slow: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • +{s:value}% Shadow Walk Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bounty_hunter_wind_walk
  • +{s:value}% Shadow Walk Slow: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of bounty_hunter_wind_walk
  • Half Track Bonus Speed to Allies: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bounty_hunter_track
  • Half Track Bonus Speed to Allies: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bounty_hunter_track
  • {s:value} Shuriken Toss Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bounty_hunter_shuriken_toss
  • {s:value} Shuriken Toss Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bounty_hunter_shuriken_toss
  • Track Grants 600 Ground Vision: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bounty_hunter_track
  • Track Grants 600 Ground Vision: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bounty_hunter_track
  • {s:value} AoE Shadow Strike: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of queenofpain_shadow_strike
  • {s:value} AoE Shadow Strike: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of queenofpain_shadow_strike
  • +{s:value} Scream of Pain Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of queenofpain_scream_of_pain
  • +{s:value} Scream of Pain Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of queenofpain_scream_of_pain
  • -{s:value}s Sonic Wave: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of queenofpain_sonic_wave
  • -{s:value}s Sonic Wave: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of queenofpain_sonic_wave
  • +{s:value} Shadow Strike Damage Instances: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of queenofpain_shadow_strike
  • +{s:value} Shadow Strike Damage Instances: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of queenofpain_shadow_strike
  • Sonic Wave {s:value}s Fear: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of queenofpain_sonic_wave
  • Sonic Wave {s:value}s Fear: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of queenofpain_sonic_wave
  • -{s:value}s Blink Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of queenofpain_blink
  • -{s:value}s Blink Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of queenofpain_blink
  • +{s:value}s Pit of Malice Root: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of abyssal_underlord_pit_of_malice
  • +{s:value}s Pit of Malice Root: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of abyssal_underlord_pit_of_malice
  • +{s:value} Firestorm Wave Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of abyssal_underlord_firestorm
  • +{s:value} Firestorm Wave Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of abyssal_underlord_firestorm
  • +{s:value}% Atrophy Aura Attack Damage Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of abyssal_underlord_atrophy_aura
  • +{s:value}% Atrophy Aura Attack Damage Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of abyssal_underlord_atrophy_aura
  • +{s:value}% Firestorm Burn Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of abyssal_underlord_firestorm
  • +{s:value}% Firestorm Burn Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of abyssal_underlord_firestorm
  • -{s:value}s Firestorm Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of abyssal_underlord_firestorm
  • -{s:value}s Firestorm Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of abyssal_underlord_firestorm
  • +{s:value} Pit of Malice AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of abyssal_underlord_pit_of_malice
  • +{s:value} Pit of Malice AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of abyssal_underlord_pit_of_malice
  • +{s:value} Firestorm Wave Count: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of abyssal_underlord_firestorm
  • +{s:value} Firestorm Wave Count: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of abyssal_underlord_firestorm
  • +{s:value} Firestorm Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of abyssal_underlord_firestorm
  • +{s:value} Firestorm Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of abyssal_underlord_firestorm
  • +{s:value}% Atrophy Allied Hero Bonus: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of abyssal_underlord_atrophy_aura
  • +{s:value}% Atrophy Allied Hero Bonus: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of abyssal_underlord_atrophy_aura
  • +{s:value} Flesh Heap Stack Str: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pudge_flesh_heap
  • +{s:value} Flesh Heap Stack Str: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pudge_flesh_heap
  • +{s:value} Rot Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pudge_rot
  • +{s:value} Rot Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pudge_rot
  • {s:value}x Dismember Damage/Heal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pudge_dismember
  • {s:value}x Dismember Damage/Heal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pudge_dismember
  • {s:value}% Rot Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pudge_rot
  • {s:value}% Rot Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pudge_rot
  • -{s:value}s Meat Hook Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pudge_meat_hook
  • -{s:value}s Meat Hook Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pudge_meat_hook
  • +{s:value}s Dismember Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pudge_dismember
  • +{s:value}s Dismember Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pudge_dismember
  • +{s:value}s Dismember Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pudge_dismember
  • +{s:value}s Dismember Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pudge_dismember
  • +{s:value} Meat Hook Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pudge_meat_hook
  • +{s:value} Meat Hook Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pudge_meat_hook
  • +{s:value} Living Armor Block Instances: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of treant_living_armor
  • +{s:value} Living Armor Block Instances: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_living_armor
  • +{s:value} Leech Seed Damage/Heal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of treant_leech_seed
  • +{s:value} Leech Seed Damage/Heal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_leech_seed
  • +{s:value}% Leech Seed Movement Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of treant_leech_seed
  • +{s:value}% Leech Seed Movement Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_leech_seed
  • Nature's Guise Invisibility: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of treant_natures_guise
  • Nature's Guise Invisibility: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_natures_guise
  • +{s:value} Eyes and Overgrowth AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of treant_overgrowth
  • +{s:value} Eyes and Overgrowth AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_overgrowth
  • Global Living Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of treant_living_armor
  • Global Living Armor: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_living_armor
  • {s:value} AoE Living Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of treant_living_armor
  • {s:value} AoE Living Armor: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_living_armor
  • +{s:value} Living Armor Heal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of treant_living_armor
  • +{s:value} Living Armor Heal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_living_armor
  • +{s:value} Nature's Grasp Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of treant_natures_grasp
  • +{s:value} Nature's Grasp Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_natures_grasp
  • Gains Tree Walking: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of special_bonus_inherent
  • Gains Tree Walking: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of special_bonus_inherent
  • {s:value} DPS Overgrowth: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of treant_overgrowth
  • {s:value} DPS Overgrowth: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_overgrowth
  • -{s:value}s Nature's Grasp Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of treant_natures_grasp
  • -{s:value}s Nature's Grasp Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_natures_grasp
  • +{s:value} Living Armor Bonus Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of treant_living_armor
  • +{s:value} Living Armor Bonus Armor: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of treant_living_armor
  • +{s:value} Static Link Damage Steal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of razor_static_link
  • +{s:value} Static Link Damage Steal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of razor_static_link
  • {s:value}s Eye of the Storm Strike Interval: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of razor_eye_of_the_storm
  • {s:value}s Eye of the Storm Strike Interval: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of razor_eye_of_the_storm
  • +{s:value}s Static Link Drain Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of razor_static_link
  • +{s:value}s Static Link Drain Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of razor_static_link
  • +{s:value} Plasma Field Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of razor_plasma_field
  • +{s:value} Plasma Field Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of razor_plasma_field
  • +{s:value}% Storm Surge Move Speed: Value increased from 15 to 26 (+11)
  • +{s:value}% Storm Surge Move Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of razor_unstable_current
  • +{s:value}% Storm Surge Move Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of razor_unstable_current
  • {s:value} Static Link Charges: Value increased from 1 to 2 (+1)
  • {s:value} Static Link Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of razor_eye_of_the_storm
  • {s:value} Static Link Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of razor_eye_of_the_storm
  • +{s:value} Corruption to Visage and Familiars: Value reduced from 18 to 1.5 (-16.5)
  • +{s:value} Corruption to Visage and Familiars: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of visage_summon_familiars
  • +{s:value} Corruption to Visage and Familiars: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of visage_summon_familiars
  • +{s:value} Visage and Familiars Movement Speed: Value reduced from 40 to 30 (-10)
  • +{s:value} Visage and Familiars Movement Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of visage_summon_familiars
  • +{s:value} Visage and Familiars Movement Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of visage_summon_familiars
  • Soul Assumption Hits {s:value} Targets: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of visage_soul_assumption
  • Soul Assumption Hits {s:value} Targets: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of visage_soul_assumption
  • +{s:value} Soul Assumption Damage Per Charge: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of visage_soul_assumption
  • +{s:value} Soul Assumption Damage Per Charge: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of visage_soul_assumption
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak grants +{s:value} Armor: Value increased from 5 to 10 (+5)
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak grants +{s:value} Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of visage_gravekeepers_cloak
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak grants +{s:value} Armor: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of visage_gravekeepers_cloak
  • +{s:value} Familiar: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of visage_summon_familiars
  • +{s:value} Familiar: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of visage_summon_familiars
  • +{s:value} Visage and Familiars Attack Damage: Value increased from 2 to 8 (+6)
  • +{s:value} Visage and Familiars Attack Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of visage_grave_chill
  • +{s:value} Visage and Familiars Attack Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of visage_summon_familiars
  • -{s:value}s Grave Chill Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of visage_grave_chill
  • -{s:value}s Grave Chill Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of visage_grave_chill
  • -{s:value}s Enchant Totem Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of earthshaker_enchant_totem
  • -{s:value}s Enchant Totem Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of earthshaker_enchant_totem
  • +{s:value} Echo Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of earthshaker_echo_slam
  • +{s:value} Echo Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of earthshaker_echo_slam
  • +{s:value} Fissure Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of earthshaker_fissure
  • +{s:value} Fissure Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of earthshaker_fissure
  • +{s:value} Fissure Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of earthshaker_fissure
  • +{s:value} Fissure Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of earthshaker_fissure
  • +{s:value} Aftershock Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of earthshaker_aftershock
  • +{s:value} Aftershock Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of earthshaker_aftershock
  • +{s:value} Aftershock Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of earthshaker_aftershock
  • +{s:value} Aftershock Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of earthshaker_aftershock
  • +{s:bonus_totem_damage_percentage}% Enchant Totem Damage: New special_bonus_unique_earthshaker_totem_damage
  • Frost Shield Provides +{s:value} HP Regen: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lich_frost_shield
  • Frost Shield Provides +{s:value} HP Regen: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lich_frost_shield
  • +{s:value}s Sinister Gaze Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lich_sinister_gaze
  • +{s:value}s Sinister Gaze Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lich_sinister_gaze
  • -{s:value}s Frost Blast Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lich_frost_nova
  • -{s:value}s Frost Blast Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lich_frost_nova
  • +{s:value}s Frost Shield Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lich_frost_shield
  • +{s:value}s Frost Shield Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lich_frost_shield
  • Chain Frost Unlimited Bounces: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lich_chain_frost
  • Chain Frost Unlimited Bounces: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lich_chain_frost
  • +{s:value} Frost Blast Radius and Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lich_frost_nova
  • +{s:value} Frost Blast Radius and Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lich_frost_nova
  • +{s:value} Chain Frost Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lich_chain_frost
  • +{s:value} Chain Frost Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lich_chain_frost
  • +{s:value}% Frost Shield Damage Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lich_frost_shield
  • +{s:value}% Frost Shield Damage Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lich_frost_shield
  • +{s:value} Telekinesis Land Distance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rubick_telekinesis
  • +{s:value} Telekinesis Land Distance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rubick_telekinesis
  • -{s:value}% Fade Bolt Damage Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rubick_fade_bolt
  • -{s:value}% Fade Bolt Damage Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rubick_fade_bolt
  • -{s:value}s Fade Bolt Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rubick_fade_bolt
  • -{s:value}s Fade Bolt Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rubick_fade_bolt
  • -{s:value}s Telekinesis Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rubick_telekinesis
  • -{s:value}s Telekinesis Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rubick_telekinesis
  • +{s:value}% Spell Amp For Stolen Spells: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rubick_spell_steal
  • +{s:value}% Spell Amp For Stolen Spells: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rubick_spell_steal
  • -{s:value}% Stolen Spells Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rubick_spell_steal
  • -{s:value}% Stolen Spells Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rubick_spell_steal
  • +{s:value}s Telekinesis Lift Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rubick_telekinesis
  • +{s:value}s Telekinesis Lift Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rubick_telekinesis
  • +{s:value} Telekinesis Landing Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of rubick_telekinesis
  • +{s:value} Telekinesis Landing Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of rubick_telekinesis
  • -{s:value}s Storm Hammer Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sven_storm_bolt
  • -{s:value}s Storm Hammer Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sven_storm_bolt
  • +{s:value}% God's Strength Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sven_gods_strength
  • +{s:value}% God's Strength Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sven_gods_strength
  • -{s:value}s God's Strength Cooldown: Value increased from 0 to 15 (+15)
  • -{s:value}s God's Strength Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sven_storm_bolt
  • -{s:value}s God's Strength Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sven_gods_strength
  • +{s:value}s Storm Hammer Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sven_storm_bolt
  • +{s:value}s Storm Hammer Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sven_storm_bolt
  • +{s:value}s Warcry Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sven_warcry
  • +{s:value}s Warcry Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sven_warcry
  • +{s:value}% Warcry Movement Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sven_warcry
  • +{s:value}% Warcry Movement Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sven_warcry
  • +{s:value} Warcry Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sven_warcry
  • +{s:value} Warcry Armor: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sven_warcry
  • +{s:value}% Great Cleave Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sven_great_cleave
  • +{s:value}% Great Cleave Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sven_great_cleave
  • +{s:value} Ion Shell Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_seer_ion_shell
  • +{s:value} Ion Shell Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_ion_shell
  • +{s:value} Vacuum AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_seer_vacuum
  • +{s:value} Vacuum AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_vacuum
  • {s:value} AoE Surge: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_seer_surge
  • {s:value} AoE Surge: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_surge
  • Parallel Wall: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_seer_wall_of_replica
  • Parallel Wall: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_wall_of_replica
  • +{s:value} Ion Shell Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_seer_ion_shell
  • +{s:value} Ion Shell Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_ion_shell
  • Ion Shell Provides {s:value} Max Health: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_seer_ion_shell
  • Ion Shell Provides {s:value} Max Health: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_ion_shell
  • +{s:value}% Wall of Replica Illusion Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_seer_wall_of_replica
  • +{s:value}% Wall of Replica Illusion Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_wall_of_replica
  • -{s:value}s Vacuum Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_seer_vacuum
  • -{s:value}s Vacuum Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_vacuum
  • {s:value} Surge Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_seer_surge
  • {s:value} Surge Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_surge
  • +{s:value}s Wall of Replica Stun: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_seer_wall_of_replica
  • +{s:value}s Wall of Replica Stun: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_wall_of_replica
  • +{s:value} Wall of Replica Length: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_seer_wall_of_replica
  • +{s:value} Wall of Replica Length: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_wall_of_replica
  • +{s:value}s Wall of Replica Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_seer_wall_of_replica
  • +{s:value}s Wall of Replica Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_wall_of_replica
  • -{s:value}s Wall of Replica Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_seer_wall_of_replica
  • -{s:value}s Wall of Replica Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_seer_wall_of_replica
  • {s:value}% Poison Touch Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dazzle_poison_touch
  • {s:value}% Poison Touch Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dazzle_poison_touch
  • +{s:value} Shadow Wave Heal / Damage: Value increased from 30 to 50 (+20)
  • +{s:value} Shadow Wave Heal / Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dazzle_shadow_wave
  • +{s:value} Shadow Wave Heal / Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dazzle_shadow_wave
  • +{s:value} Poison Touch DPS: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dazzle_poison_touch
  • +{s:value} Poison Touch DPS: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dazzle_poison_touch
  • +{s:value} Bad Juju Armor Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dazzle_bad_juju
  • +{s:value} Bad Juju Armor Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dazzle_bad_juju
  • +{s:value} Heal On Shallow Grave End: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dazzle_shallow_grave
  • +{s:value} Heal On Shallow Grave End: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dazzle_shallow_grave
  • +{s:value2} Serpent Wards Max HP: Value increased from 1 to 2 (+1)
  • +{s:value2} Serpent Wards Max HP: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_shaman_mass_serpent_ward
  • +{s:value2} Serpent Wards Max HP: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_shaman_mass_serpent_ward
  • +{s:value2} Serpent Wards Max HP: Added new attribute value2 with value of 1
  • +{s:value2} Serpent Wards Max HP: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_shaman_mass_serpent_ward
  • +{s:value}s Shackles Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_shaman_shackles
  • +{s:value}s Shackles Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_shaman_shackles
  • +{s:value} Ether Shock Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_shaman_ether_shock
  • +{s:value} Ether Shock Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_shaman_ether_shock
  • +{s:value} Wards Attack Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_shaman_mass_serpent_ward
  • +{s:value} Wards Attack Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_shaman_mass_serpent_ward
  • -{s:value}s Hex Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_shaman_voodoo
  • -{s:value}s Hex Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_shaman_voodoo
  • +{s:value} Shackles Total Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_shaman_shackles
  • +{s:value} Shackles Total Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_shaman_shackles
  • Hex Breaks: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_shaman_voodoo
  • Hex Breaks: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_shaman_voodoo
  • +{s:value} Serpent Wards Attack Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_shaman_mass_serpent_ward
  • +{s:value} Serpent Wards Attack Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_shaman_mass_serpent_ward
  • 80% Magic Resistance for Chaotic Offering Golems: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of warlock_rain_of_chaos
  • 80% Magic Resistance for Chaotic Offering Golems: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of warlock_rain_of_chaos
  • +{s:value} Chaotic Offering Golems Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of warlock_rain_of_chaos
  • +{s:value} Chaotic Offering Golems Armor: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of warlock_rain_of_chaos
  • -{s:value}s Shadow Word Cooldown: Value reduced from 5 to 4 (-1)
  • -{s:value}s Shadow Word Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of warlock_shadow_word
  • -{s:value}s Shadow Word Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of warlock_shadow_word
  • Summons a Golem on death: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of warlock_rain_of_chaos
  • Summons a Golem on death: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of warlock_rain_of_chaos
  • +{s:value}% Fatal Bonds Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of warlock_fatal_bonds
  • +{s:value}% Fatal Bonds Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of warlock_fatal_bonds
  • {s:value} Shadow Word AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of warlock_shadow_word
  • {s:value} Shadow Word AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of warlock_shadow_word
  • +{s:value} Shadow Word Damage/Heal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of warlock_shadow_word
  • +{s:value} Shadow Word Damage/Heal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of warlock_shadow_word
  • +{s:bonus_duration} Shadow Word Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 50
  • +{s:bonus_duration} Shadow Word Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of warlock_rain_of_chaos
  • +{s:bonus_duration} Shadow Word Duration: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of warlock_shadow_word
  • +{s:value} Fatal Bond Targets: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of warlock_fatal_bonds
  • +{s:value} Fatal Bond Targets: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of warlock_fatal_bonds
  • +{s:value} Upheaval Attack Speed per second on Allies: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of warlock_upheaval
  • +{s:value} Upheaval Attack Speed per second on Allies: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of warlock_upheaval
  • +{s:value} Magic Missile Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of vengefulspirit_magic_missile
  • +{s:value} Magic Missile Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of vengefulspirit_magic_missile
  • +{s:value}% Vengeance Aura Base Damage Bonus: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of vengefulspirit_command_aura
  • +{s:value}% Vengeance Aura Base Damage Bonus: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of vengefulspirit_command_aura
  • Magic Missile Pierces Spell Immunity: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of vengefulspirit_magic_missile
  • Magic Missile Pierces Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of vengefulspirit_magic_missile
  • {s:value} Wave of Terror Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of vengefulspirit_wave_of_terror
  • {s:value} Wave of Terror Armor: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of vengefulspirit_wave_of_terror
  • -{s:value}s Magic Missile Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of vengefulspirit_magic_missile
  • -{s:value}s Magic Missile Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of vengefulspirit_magic_missile
  • -{s:value}s Wave of Terror Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of vengefulspirit_wave_of_terror
  • -{s:value}s Wave of Terror Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of vengefulspirit_wave_of_terror
  • Vengeance Aura Illusion Casts Spells: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of vengefulspirit_command_aura
  • Vengeance Aura Illusion Casts Spells: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of vengefulspirit_command_aura
  • +{s:value} Vengeance Aura Attack Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of vengefulspirit_command_aura
  • +{s:value} Vengeance Aura Attack Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of vengefulspirit_command_aura
  • -{s:value}s Nether Swap Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of vengefulspirit_nether_swap
  • -{s:value}s Nether Swap Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of vengefulspirit_nether_swap
  • {s:value}x Plague Ward HP/Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of venomancer_plague_ward
  • {s:value}x Plague Ward HP/Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of venomancer_plague_ward
  • {s:value}% Poison Sting Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of venomancer_poison_sting
  • {s:value}% Poison Sting Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of venomancer_poison_sting
  • -{s:value}s Venomous Gale CD: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of venomancer_venomous_gale
  • -{s:value}s Venomous Gale CD: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of venomancer_venomous_gale
  • +{s:value}s Poison Nova Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of venomancer_poison_nova
  • +{s:value}s Poison Nova Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of venomancer_poison_nova
  • Poison Nova reduces {s:bonus_aspd_slow} Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of venomancer_venomous_gale
  • Poison Nova reduces {s:bonus_aspd_slow} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of venomancer_venomous_gale
  • +{s:value} Poison Nova AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of venomancer_poison_nova
  • +{s:value} Poison Nova AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of venomancer_poison_nova
  • +{s:value}s Plague Ward Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of venomancer_plague_ward
  • +{s:value}s Plague Ward Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of venomancer_plague_ward
  • -{s:value}s Plague Ward Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of venomancer_plague_ward
  • -{s:value}s Plague Ward Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of venomancer_plague_ward
  • +{s:value} Waveform Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of morphling_waveform
  • +{s:value} Waveform Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of morphling_waveform
  • -{s:value} Morph Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of morphling_replicate
  • -{s:value} Morph Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of morphling_replicate
  • +{s:value} Multishot Adaptive Strike: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of morphling_adaptive_strike
  • +{s:value} Multishot Adaptive Strike: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of morphling_adaptive_strike
  • Waveform Attacks Targets: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of morphling_waveform
  • Waveform Attacks Targets: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of morphling_waveform
  • Morph Targets Allies: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of morphling_replicate
  • Morph Targets Allies: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of morphling_replicate
  • {s:value} Waveform Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of morphling_waveform
  • {s:value} Waveform Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of morphling_waveform
  • -{s:value}s Adaptive Strike Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of morphling_adaptive_strike
  • -{s:value}s Adaptive Strike Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of morphling_adaptive_strike
  • +{s:value}s Morph Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of morphling_replicate
  • +{s:value}s Morph Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of morphling_replicate
  • -{s:value} Adaptive Strike Armor Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of morphling_adaptive_strike
  • -{s:value} Adaptive Strike Armor Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of morphling_adaptive_strike
  • Attribute Shift While Stunned: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of morphling_morph_agi
  • Attribute Shift While Stunned: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of morphling_morph_agi
  • +{s:value} Diabolic Edict Explosions: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of leshrac_diabolic_edict
  • +{s:value} Diabolic Edict Explosions: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of leshrac_diabolic_edict
  • Lightning Storm Can Bounce Twice On Units: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of leshrac_lightning_storm
  • Lightning Storm Can Bounce Twice On Units: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of leshrac_lightning_storm
  • +{s:value} Pulse Nova Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of leshrac_pulse_nova
  • +{s:value} Pulse Nova Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of leshrac_pulse_nova
  • +{s:value} Pulse Nova Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of leshrac_pulse_nova
  • +{s:value} Pulse Nova Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of leshrac_pulse_nova
  • +{s:value} Split Earth Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of leshrac_split_earth
  • +{s:value} Split Earth Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of leshrac_split_earth
  • +{s:value} Lightning Storm Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of leshrac_lightning_storm
  • +{s:value} Lightning Storm Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of leshrac_lightning_storm
  • +{s:value}s Ice Path Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of jakiro_ice_path
  • +{s:value}s Ice Path Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of jakiro_ice_path
  • {s:value}x Dual Breath Damage and Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of jakiro_dual_breath
  • {s:value}x Dual Breath Damage and Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of jakiro_dual_breath
  • Macropyre Pure and Pierces Immunity: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of jakiro_macropyre
  • Macropyre Pure and Pierces Immunity: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of jakiro_macropyre
  • {s:value} Liquid Fire Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of jakiro_liquid_fire
  • {s:value} Liquid Fire Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of jakiro_liquid_fire
  • +{s:value} Dual Breath Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of jakiro_dual_breath
  • +{s:value} Dual Breath Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of jakiro_dual_breath
  • -{s:value}s Ice Path Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of jakiro_ice_path
  • -{s:value}s Ice Path Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of jakiro_ice_path
  • +{s:value} Macropyre Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of jakiro_macropyre
  • +{s:value} Macropyre Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of jakiro_macropyre
  • +{s:value} Liquid Fire Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of jakiro_liquid_fire
  • +{s:value} Liquid Fire Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of jakiro_liquid_fire
  • +{s:value} Demonic Conversion Eidolons: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enigma_demonic_conversion
  • +{s:value} Demonic Conversion Eidolons: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of enigma_demonic_conversion
  • +{s:value2} Malefice Instances: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enigma_malefice
  • +{s:value2} Malefice Instances: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of enigma_malefice
  • +{s:value2} Malefice Instances: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enigma_malefice
  • +{s:value2} Malefice Instances: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of enigma_malefice
  • +{s:value} Eidolon Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enigma_demonic_conversion
  • +{s:value} Eidolon Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of enigma_demonic_conversion
  • +{s:value} Eidolon Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enigma_demonic_conversion
  • +{s:value} Eidolon Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of enigma_demonic_conversion
  • +{s:value} Malefice Instance Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enigma_malefice
  • +{s:value} Malefice Instance Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of enigma_malefice
  • +{s:value}s Malefice Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enigma_malefice
  • +{s:value}s Malefice Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of enigma_malefice
  • +{s:value} Eidolon Health: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enigma_demonic_conversion
  • +{s:value} Eidolon Health: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of enigma_demonic_conversion
  • +{s:value}s Midnight Pulse Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enigma_midnight_pulse
  • +{s:value}s Midnight Pulse Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of enigma_midnight_pulse
  • +{s:value} Midnight Pulse Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enigma_midnight_pulse
  • +{s:value} Midnight Pulse Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of enigma_midnight_pulse
  • +{s:value} Enfeeble Attack Speed Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bane_enfeeble
  • +{s:value} Enfeeble Attack Speed Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bane_enfeeble
  • +{s:value} Brain Sap Damage/Heal: Value increased from 150 to 200 (+50)
  • +{s:value} Brain Sap Damage/Heal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bane_brain_sap
  • +{s:value} Brain Sap Damage/Heal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bane_brain_sap
  • +{s:value}s Fiend's Grip Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bane_fiends_grip
  • +{s:value}s Fiend's Grip Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bane_fiends_grip
  • Enfeeble Steals Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bane_enfeeble
  • Enfeeble Steals Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bane_enfeeble
  • -{s:value}s Nightmare Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bane_nightmare
  • -{s:value}s Nightmare Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bane_nightmare
  • -{s:value}% Enfeeble Regen Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bane_enfeeble
  • -{s:value}% Enfeeble Regen Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bane_enfeeble
  • Brain Sap Pure and Pierces Immunity: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bane_brain_sap
  • Brain Sap Pure and Pierces Immunity: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bane_brain_sap
  • -{s:value}s Brain Sap Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bane_brain_sap
  • -{s:value}s Brain Sap Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bane_brain_sap
  • +{s:value}% Fiend's Grip Max Mana Drain: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bane_fiends_grip
  • +{s:value}% Fiend's Grip Max Mana Drain: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bane_fiends_grip
  • +{s:value} Damage Per Soul: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of nevermore_necromastery
  • +{s:value} Damage Per Soul: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of nevermore_necromastery
  • +{s:value} Shadowraze Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of nevermore_shadowraze2
  • +{s:value} Shadowraze Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of nevermore_shadowraze2
  • Presence Aura Affects Building: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of nevermore_dark_lord
  • Presence Aura Affects Building: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of nevermore_dark_lord
  • -{s:value}s Requiem of Souls Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of nevermore_requiem
  • -{s:value}s Requiem of Souls Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of nevermore_requiem
  • {s:value} Presence Aura Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of nevermore_dark_lord
  • {s:value} Presence Aura Armor: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of nevermore_dark_lord
  • +{s:value}s Requiem Fear per line: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of nevermore_requiem
  • +{s:value}s Requiem Fear per line: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of nevermore_requiem
  • +{s:value}s Requiem Fear per line: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of nevermore_requiem
  • +{s:value}s Requiem Fear per line: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of nevermore_requiem
  • +{s:bonus_stack_bonus_damage} Shadowraze Stack Damage: New special_bonus_unique_nevermore_7
  • +{s:value} Refraction Instances: Value reduced from 8 to 7 (-1)
  • +{s:value} Refraction Instances: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of templar_assassin_refraction
  • +{s:value} Refraction Instances: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of templar_assassin_refraction
  • {s:value} Meld Armor Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of templar_assassin_meld
  • {s:value} Meld Armor Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of templar_assassin_meld
  • +{s:value} Psionic Trap Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of templar_assassin_psionic_trap
  • +{s:value} Psionic Trap Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of templar_assassin_psionic_trap
  • Meld Dispels: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of templar_assassin_meld
  • Meld Dispels: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of templar_assassin_meld
  • Psi Blades Spill Paralyzes: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of templar_assassin_psi_blades
  • Psi Blades Spill Paralyzes: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of templar_assassin_psi_blades
  • Psi Blades Spill Paralyzes: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of templar_assassin_psi_blades
  • Psi Blades Spill Paralyzes: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of templar_assassin_psi_blades
  • +{s:value} Psionic Traps: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of templar_assassin_psionic_trap
  • +{s:value} Psionic Traps: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of templar_assassin_psionic_trap
  • {s:value}s Meld Hit Bash: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of templar_assassin_meld
  • {s:value}s Meld Hit Bash: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of templar_assassin_meld
  • +{s:value} Psi Blades Attack and Spill Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of templar_assassin_psi_blades
  • +{s:value} Psi Blades Attack and Spill Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of templar_assassin_psi_blades
  • +{s:value}s Frostbite Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of crystal_maiden_frostbite
  • +{s:value}s Frostbite Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of crystal_maiden_frostbite
  • +{s:value} Crystal Nova Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of crystal_maiden_crystal_nova
  • +{s:value} Crystal Nova Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of crystal_maiden_crystal_nova
  • +{s:value} Freezing Field Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of crystal_maiden_freezing_field
  • +{s:value} Freezing Field Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of crystal_maiden_freezing_field
  • +{s:bonus_mana_per_cast} Arcane Aura Mana per Cast: Removed attribute value with value of 6
  • +{s:bonus_mana_per_cast} Arcane Aura Mana per Cast: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of crystal_maiden_brilliance_aura
  • +{s:bonus_mana_per_cast} Arcane Aura Mana per Cast: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of crystal_maiden_brilliance_aura
  • -{s:value}s Crystal Nova Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of crystal_maiden_crystal_nova
  • -{s:value}s Crystal Nova Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of crystal_maiden_crystal_nova
  • +{s:value} Crystal Nova AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of crystal_maiden_crystal_nova
  • +{s:value} Crystal Nova AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of crystal_maiden_crystal_nova
  • +{s:value}% Infernal Blade Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of doom_bringer_infernal_blade
  • +{s:value}% Infernal Blade Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of doom_bringer_infernal_blade
  • Devour Can Target Ancients: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of doom_bringer_devour
  • Devour Can Target Ancients: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of doom_bringer_devour
  • +{s:value} Devour Bonus Gold: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of doom_bringer_devour
  • +{s:value} Devour Bonus Gold: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of doom_bringer_devour
  • +{s:value} Scorched Earth Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of doom_bringer_scorched_earth
  • +{s:value} Scorched Earth Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of doom_bringer_scorched_earth
  • +{s:value} Doom DPS: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of doom_bringer_doom
  • +{s:value} Doom DPS: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of doom_bringer_doom
  • +{s:value}% Scorched Earth Movement Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of doom_bringer_scorched_earth
  • +{s:value}% Scorched Earth Movement Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of doom_bringer_scorched_earth
  • +{s:value}s Doom Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of doom_bringer_doom
  • +{s:value}s Doom Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of doom_bringer_doom
  • Permanent Scorched Earth: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of doom_bringer_scorched_earth
  • Permanent Scorched Earth: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of doom_bringer_scorched_earth
  • -{s:value}s Scorched Earth Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of doom_bringer_scorched_earth
  • -{s:value}s Scorched Earth Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of doom_bringer_scorched_earth
  • +{s:value} Brewlings Health: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of brewmaster_primal_split
  • +{s:value} Brewlings Health: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of brewmaster_primal_split
  • -{s:value}s Primal Split Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of brewmaster_primal_split
  • -{s:value}s Primal Split Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of brewmaster_primal_split
  • +{s:value}s Thunder Clap Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of brewmaster_thunder_clap
  • +{s:value}s Thunder Clap Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of brewmaster_thunder_clap
  • Cinder Brew applies Fear when ignited: Value reduced from 90 to 1.5 (-88.5)
  • Cinder Brew applies Fear when ignited: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of brewmaster_drunken_brawler
  • Cinder Brew applies Fear when ignited: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of brewmaster_drunken_brawler
  • +{s:value_tooltip}% Cinder Brew Damage/Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of brewmaster_cinder_brew
  • +{s:value_tooltip}% Cinder Brew Damage/Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of brewmaster_cinder_brew
  • +{s:value_tooltip}% Cinder Brew Damage/Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of brewmaster_cinder_brew
  • +{s:value_tooltip}% Cinder Brew Damage/Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of brewmaster_cinder_brew
  • Brewlings Gain Drunken Brawler Passive: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of brewmaster_primal_split
  • Brewlings Gain Drunken Brawler Passive: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of brewmaster_primal_split
  • +{s:value} Thunder Clap AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of brewmaster_thunder_clap
  • +{s:value} Thunder Clap AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of brewmaster_thunder_clap
  • +{s:value} Max Goo Stacks: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bristleback_viscous_nasal_goo
  • +{s:value} Max Goo Stacks: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bristleback_viscous_nasal_goo
  • +{s:value} Quill Stack Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bristleback_quill_spray
  • +{s:value} Quill Stack Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bristleback_quill_spray
  • +{s:value} Warpath Damage Per Stack: Value increased from 24 to 25 (+1)
  • +{s:value} Warpath Damage Per Stack: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bristleback_warpath
  • +{s:value} Warpath Damage Per Stack: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bristleback_warpath
  • -{s:value} Goo Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bristleback_viscous_nasal_goo
  • -{s:value} Goo Armor: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bristleback_viscous_nasal_goo
  • {s:value}x Treant HP/Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of furion_force_of_nature
  • {s:value}x Treant HP/Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of furion_force_of_nature
  • +{s:value} Treants Summoned: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of furion_force_of_nature
  • +{s:value} Treants Summoned: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of furion_force_of_nature
  • Removed Teleportation Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of furion_teleportation
  • Removed Teleportation Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of furion_teleportation
  • {s:value}% Miss chance for Sprouted units: Value increased from 75 to 100 (+25)
  • {s:value}% Miss chance for Sprouted units: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of furion_sprout
  • {s:value}% Miss chance for Sprouted units: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of furion_sprout
  • +{s:value} Wrath of Nature Base Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of furion_wrath_of_nature
  • +{s:value} Wrath of Nature Base Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of furion_wrath_of_nature
  • -{s:value}s Nature's Call Cooldown: New special_bonus_unique_furion_6
  • Sprout Leashes: New special_bonus_unique_furion_7
  • +{s:value} Supernova Hit Count: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phoenix_supernova
  • +{s:value} Supernova Hit Count: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phoenix_supernova
  • +{s:value}s Supernova Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phoenix_supernova
  • +{s:value}s Supernova Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phoenix_supernova
  • +{s:value} Fire Spirits DPS: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phoenix_fire_spirits
  • +{s:value} Fire Spirits DPS: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phoenix_fire_spirits
  • +{s:value} Icarus Dive Cast Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phoenix_icarus_dive
  • +{s:value} Icarus Dive Cast Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phoenix_icarus_dive
  • +{s:value} Icarus Dive Cast Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phoenix_icarus_dive
  • +{s:value} Icarus Dive Cast Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phoenix_icarus_dive
  • +{s:value}% Max Health Sun Ray Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phoenix_sun_ray
  • +{s:value}% Max Health Sun Ray Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phoenix_sun_ray
  • +{s:value}% Icarus Dive Slow: Value increased from 24 to 25 (+1)
  • +{s:value}% Icarus Dive Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phoenix_icarus_dive
  • +{s:value}% Icarus Dive Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phoenix_icarus_dive
  • Sun Ray During Supernova: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of multi_linked_ability
  • Sun Ray During Supernova: Removed attribute linked ad abilities with value of phoenix_sun_ray phoenix_supernova
  • Sun Ray During Supernova: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phoenix_sun_ray && phoenix_supernova
  • +{s:value}% Sun Ray Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of multi_linked_ability
  • +{s:value}% Sun Ray Slow: Removed attribute linked ad abilities with value of phoenix_sun_ray
  • +{s:value}% Sun Ray Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phoenix_sun_ray
  • Enchant Affects Ancients: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enchantress_enchant
  • Enchant Affects Ancients: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of enchantress_enchant
  • +{s:value} Nature's Attendants Wisps: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enchantress_natures_attendants
  • +{s:value} Nature's Attendants Wisps: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of enchantress_natures_attendants
  • {s:value} Untouchable Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enchantress_untouchable
  • {s:value} Untouchable Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of enchantress_untouchable
  • +{s:bonus_distance_damage_pct}% Impetus Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 6.5
  • +{s:bonus_distance_damage_pct}% Impetus Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enchantress_impetus
  • +{s:bonus_distance_damage_pct}% Impetus Damage: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of enchantress_impetus
  • +{s:value} Nature's Attendants Heal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of enchantress_natures_attendants
  • +{s:value} Nature's Attendants Heal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of enchantress_natures_attendants
  • +{s:value}s Firefly Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of batrider_firefly
  • +{s:value}s Firefly Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of batrider_firefly
  • Flamebreak applies {s:bonus_napalm_stacks} Sticky Napalm Stacks: Removed attribute value with value of 10
  • Flamebreak applies {s:bonus_napalm_stacks} Sticky Napalm Stacks: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of batrider_flamebreak
  • Flamebreak applies {s:bonus_napalm_stacks} Sticky Napalm Stacks: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of batrider_flamebreak
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_distance} Flamebreak Knockback Distance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of batrider_flamebreak
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_distance} Flamebreak Knockback Distance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of batrider_flamebreak
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Sticky Napalm Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 5
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Sticky Napalm Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of batrider_sticky_napalm
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Sticky Napalm Damage: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of batrider_sticky_napalm
  • {s:value} Flamebreak Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of batrider_flamebreak
  • {s:value} Flamebreak Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of batrider_flamebreak
  • -{s:value}s Flaming Lasso Cooldown: Value reduced from 35 to 10 (-25)
  • -{s:value}s Flaming Lasso Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of batrider_flaming_lasso
  • -{s:value}s Flaming Lasso Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of batrider_flaming_lasso
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Sticky Napalm Radius: Removed attribute value with value of 4
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Sticky Napalm Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of batrider_sticky_napalm
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Sticky Napalm Radius: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of batrider_sticky_napalm
  • No Reincarnation Manacost: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skeleton_king_reincarnation
  • No Reincarnation Manacost: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skeleton_king_reincarnation
  • +{s:value}% Vampiric Aura Lifesteal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skeleton_king_vampiric_aura
  • +{s:value}% Vampiric Aura Lifesteal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skeleton_king_vampiric_aura
  • +{s:value} Wraithfire Blast DPS: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skeleton_king_hellfire_blast
  • +{s:value} Wraithfire Blast DPS: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skeleton_king_hellfire_blast
  • Reincarnation Casts Wraithfire Blast: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of multi_linked_ability
  • Reincarnation Casts Wraithfire Blast: Removed attribute linked ad abilities with value of skeleton_king_reincarnation skeleton_king_hellfire_blast
  • Reincarnation Casts Wraithfire Blast: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skeleton_king_reincarnation && skeleton_king_hellfire_blast
  • +{s:value} Minimum Skeletons Spawned: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skeleton_king_vampiric_aura
  • +{s:value} Minimum Skeletons Spawned: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skeleton_king_vampiric_aura
  • +{s:value} Skeletons Attack Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skeleton_king_vampiric_aura
  • +{s:value} Skeletons Attack Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skeleton_king_vampiric_aura
  • +{s:value}s Wraithfire Blast Slow Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skeleton_king_hellfire_blast
  • +{s:value}s Wraithfire Blast Slow Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skeleton_king_hellfire_blast
  • +{s:value}% Skeletons Spawned: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skeleton_king_vampiric_aura
  • +{s:value}% Skeletons Spawned: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skeleton_king_vampiric_aura
  • -{s:value}s Wraithfire Blast Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skeleton_king_hellfire_blast
  • -{s:value}s Wraithfire Blast Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skeleton_king_hellfire_blast
  • -{s:value}s Mortal Strike Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skeleton_king_mortal_strike
  • -{s:value}s Mortal Strike Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skeleton_king_mortal_strike
  • +{s:value}s Wraithfire Blast Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skeleton_king_hellfire_blast
  • +{s:value}s Wraithfire Blast Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skeleton_king_hellfire_blast
  • +{s:value} Torrent AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of kunkka_torrent
  • +{s:value} Torrent AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of kunkka_torrent
  • +{s:value} Torrent Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of kunkka_torrent
  • +{s:value} Torrent Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of kunkka_torrent
  • Ghostship Fleet: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of kunkka_ghostship
  • Ghostship Fleet: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of kunkka_ghostship
  • +{s:value}% Tidebringer Cleave: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of kunkka_tidebringer
  • +{s:value}% Tidebringer Cleave: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of kunkka_tidebringer
  • -{s:value}s Tidebringer Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of kunkka_tidebringer
  • -{s:value}s Tidebringer Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of kunkka_tidebringer
  • +{s:bonus_ally_ms}% X Mark the Spot Move Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of kunkka_tidebringer
  • +{s:bonus_ally_ms}% X Mark the Spot Move Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of kunkka_tidebringer
  • +{s:value}s Torrent Knock Up/Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of kunkka_torrent
  • +{s:value}s Torrent Knock Up/Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of kunkka_torrent
  • +{s:value} Dragon Blood HP Regen/Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dragon_knight_dragon_blood
  • +{s:value} Dragon Blood HP Regen/Armor: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dragon_knight_dragon_blood
  • +{s:value}s Dragon Tail: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dragon_knight_dragon_tail
  • +{s:value}s Dragon Tail: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dragon_knight_dragon_tail
  • {s:value}% Breathe Fire Damage Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dragon_knight_breathe_fire
  • {s:value}% Breathe Fire Damage Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dragon_knight_breathe_fire
  • Dragon Blood Aura: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dragon_knight_dragon_blood
  • Dragon Blood Aura: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dragon_knight_dragon_blood
  • +{s:value}% Frost Breath Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dragon_knight_elder_dragon_form
  • +{s:value}% Frost Breath Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dragon_knight_elder_dragon_form
  • +{s:value}% Splash Attack Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dragon_knight_elder_dragon_form
  • +{s:value}% Splash Attack Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dragon_knight_elder_dragon_form
  • +{s:value} Elder Dragon Form Attack Range: Value increased from 150 to 175 (+25)
  • +{s:value} Elder Dragon Form Attack Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dragon_knight_elder_dragon_form
  • +{s:value} Elder Dragon Form Attack Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dragon_knight_elder_dragon_form
  • +{s:value} AoE Dragon Tail During Elder Dragon Form: Value increased from 375 to 400 (+25)
  • +{s:value} AoE Dragon Tail During Elder Dragon Form: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dragon_knight_dragon_tail
  • +{s:value} AoE Dragon Tail During Elder Dragon Form: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dragon_knight_dragon_tail
  • {s:value} Forged Spirits Summoned: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of invoker_forge_spirit_ad
  • {s:value} Forged Spirits Summoned: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of invoker_forge_spirit_ad
  • Radial Deafening Blast: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of invoker_deafening_blast_ad
  • Radial Deafening Blast: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of invoker_deafening_blast_ad
  • -{s:value}s Tornado Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of invoker_tornado_ad
  • -{s:value}s Tornado Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of invoker_tornado_ad
  • Cataclysm: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of invoker_sunstrike_ad
  • Cataclysm: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of invoker_sunstrike_ad
  • +{s:value} Alacrity Damage/Speed: Value reduced from 35 to 30 (-5)
  • +{s:value} Alacrity Damage/Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of invoker_alacrity_ad
  • +{s:value} Alacrity Damage/Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of invoker_alacrity_ad
  • +{s:value_tooltip}% Chaos Meteor Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of invoker_chaos_meteor_ad
  • +{s:value_tooltip}% Chaos Meteor Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of invoker_chaos_meteor_ad
  • +{s:value_tooltip}% Chaos Meteor Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of invoker_chaos_meteor_ad
  • +{s:value_tooltip}% Chaos Meteor Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of invoker_chaos_meteor_ad
  • +{s:value}s Cold Snap Duration: Value increased from 2.5 to 3 (+0.5)
  • +{s:value}s Cold Snap Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of invoker_cold_snap_ad
  • +{s:value}s Cold Snap Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of invoker_cold_snap_ad
  • +{s:value}s Tornado Lift Time: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of invoker_tornado_ad
  • +{s:value}s Tornado Lift Time: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of invoker_tornado_ad
  • -{s:value}s Cold Snap Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of invoker_cold_snap_ad
  • -{s:value}s Cold Snap Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of invoker_cold_snap_ad
  • -{s:value}s Ghost Walk Cooldown: Value increased from 24 to 25 (+1)
  • -{s:value}s Ghost Walk Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of invoker_ghost_walk_ad
  • -{s:value}s Ghost Walk Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of invoker_ghost_walk_ad
  • +{s:value} Forged Spirit Attack Speed: Value increased from 1 to 50 (+49)
  • +{s:value} Forged Spirit Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of invoker_forge_spirit_ad
  • +{s:value} Forged Spirit Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of invoker_forge_spirit_ad
  • Vector Target Ice Wall: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of invoker_ice_wall_ad
  • Vector Target Ice Wall: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of invoker_ice_wall_ad
  • {s:value}x Quas/Wex/Exort passive effects: Value increased from 2.5 to 3 (+0.5)
  • {s:value}x Quas/Wex/Exort passive effects: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of invoker_exort
  • {s:value}x Quas/Wex/Exort passive effects: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of invoker_exort
  • +{s:value} Aphotic Shield Health: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of abaddon_aphotic_shield
  • +{s:value} Aphotic Shield Health: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of abaddon_aphotic_shield
  • +{s:value} Mist Coil Heal/Damage: Value reduced from 55 to 50 (-5)
  • +{s:value} Mist Coil Heal/Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of abaddon_death_coil
  • +{s:value} Mist Coil Heal/Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of abaddon_death_coil
  • -{s:bonus_hit_count} Curse of Avernus Attacks Required: Removed attribute value with value of 1
  • -{s:bonus_hit_count} Curse of Avernus Attacks Required: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of abaddon_frostmourne
  • {s:value} AoE Mist Coil: Value reduced from 500 to 400 (-100)
  • {s:value} AoE Mist Coil: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of abaddon_death_coil
  • {s:value} AoE Mist Coil: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of abaddon_death_coil
  • -{s:value}s Borrowed Time Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of abaddon_borrowed_time
  • -{s:value}s Borrowed Time Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of abaddon_borrowed_time
  • +{s:value} Unstable Concoction Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of alchemist_unstable_concoction
  • +{s:value} Unstable Concoction Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of alchemist_unstable_concoction
  • +{s:value} Unstable Concoction Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of alchemist_unstable_concoction
  • +{s:value} Unstable Concoction Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of alchemist_unstable_concoction
  • {s:value} Chemical Rage Base Attack Time: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of alchemist_chemical_rage
  • {s:value} Chemical Rage Base Attack Time: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of alchemist_chemical_rage
  • +{s:value} Chemical Rage Regeneration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of alchemist_chemical_rage
  • +{s:value} Chemical Rage Regeneration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of alchemist_chemical_rage
  • -{s:value} Acid Spray Armor Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of alchemist_acid_spray
  • -{s:value} Acid Spray Armor Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of alchemist_acid_spray
  • +{s:value} Chemical Rage Movement Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of alchemist_chemical_rage
  • +{s:value} Chemical Rage Movement Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of alchemist_chemical_rage
  • {s:bonus_armor_multiplier}x Battle Hunger Armor Multiplier: Removed attribute value with value of 100
  • {s:bonus_armor_multiplier}x Battle Hunger Armor Multiplier: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of axe_battle_hunger
  • {s:bonus_armor_multiplier}x Battle Hunger Armor Multiplier: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of axe_battle_hunger
  • +{s:value} Berserker's Call AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of axe_berserkers_call
  • +{s:value} Berserker's Call AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of axe_berserkers_call
  • +{s:bonus_armor_per_stack} Bonus Armor per Culling Blade Stack: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of axe_counter_helix
  • +{s:bonus_armor_per_stack} Bonus Armor per Culling Blade Stack: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of axe_counter_helix
  • +{s:value} Counter Helix Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of axe_counter_helix
  • +{s:value} Counter Helix Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of axe_counter_helix
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Culling Blade Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of axe_culling_blade
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Culling Blade Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of axe_culling_blade
  • +{s:bonus_slow}% Battle Hunger Slow: Removed attribute value with value of 1.5
  • +{s:bonus_slow}% Battle Hunger Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of axe_berserkers_call
  • +{s:bonus_slow}% Battle Hunger Slow: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of axe_battle_hunger
  • +{s:value} Wild Axes Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of beastmaster_wild_axes
  • +{s:value} Wild Axes Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_wild_axes
  • +{s:value} Boar Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_boar
  • +{s:value} Boar Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_boar
  • -{s:value}s Hawks Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_hawk
  • -{s:value}s Hawks Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_hawk
  • +{s:value} Inner Beast Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of beastmaster_inner_beast
  • +{s:value} Inner Beast Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_inner_beast
  • +{s:bonus_ms} Movespeed Beastmaster Controlled: Removed attribute value with value of 200
  • +{s:bonus_ms} Movespeed Beastmaster Controlled: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_hawk
  • +{s:bonus_ms} Movespeed Beastmaster Controlled: Added new attribute bonus ms with value of 25
  • +{s:bonus_ms} Movespeed Beastmaster Controlled: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_hawk
  • +{s:bonus_hp} Health Beastmaster Controlled: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_boar
  • +{s:bonus_hp} Health Beastmaster Controlled: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_boar
  • -{s:value}s Primal Roar Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of beastmaster_primal_roar
  • -{s:value}s Primal Roar Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_primal_roar
  • Hawks Grant True Sight: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_boar
  • Hawks Grant True Sight: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_boar
  • +{s:value}% Wild Axes Damage Amp Per Stack: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of beastmaster_wild_axes
  • +{s:value}% Wild Axes Damage Amp Per Stack: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of beastmaster_wild_axes
  • +{s:value} Searing Arrows Damage: Value reduced from 30 to 20 (-10)
  • +{s:value} Searing Arrows Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of clinkz_searing_arrows
  • +{s:value} Searing Arrows Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of clinkz_searing_arrows
  • Death Pact Steal creep abilities: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of clinkz_wind_walk
  • Death Pact Steal creep abilities: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of clinkz_wind_walk
  • Searing Arrows Multishot: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of clinkz_searing_arrows
  • Searing Arrows Multishot: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of clinkz_searing_arrows
  • +{s:bonus_damage_pct}% Burning Barrage Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_damage_pct}% Burning Barrage Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of clinkz_burning_army
  • +{s:bonus_damage_pct}% Burning Barrage Damage: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of clinkz_strafe
  • -{s:value}s Burning Army Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of clinkz_burning_army
  • -{s:value}s Burning Army Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of clinkz_burning_army
  • +{s:value} Death Pact Health: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of clinkz_death_pact
  • +{s:value} Death Pact Health: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of clinkz_death_pact
  • +{s:value} Strafe Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of clinkz_strafe
  • +{s:value} Strafe Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of clinkz_strafe
  • +{s:value}% Death Pact Health: Value reduced from 50 to 25 (-25)
  • +{s:value}% Death Pact Health: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of clinkz_death_pact
  • +{s:value}% Death Pact Health: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of clinkz_death_pact
  • +{s:value}% Death Pact Health: Value2 reduced from 5 to 0 (-5)
  • +{s:value}% Death Pact Health: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of clinkz_death_pact
  • +{s:value}% Death Pact Health: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of clinkz_death_pact
  • Skeleton Walk Exit Summons A Burning Army Skeleton: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of clinkz_wind_walk
  • Skeleton Walk Exit Summons A Burning Army Skeleton: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of clinkz_wind_walk
  • -{s:value}s Skeleton Walk Cooldown: Value reduced from 5 to 3 (-2)
  • -{s:value}s Skeleton Walk Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of clinkz_wind_walk
  • -{s:value}s Skeleton Walk Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of clinkz_wind_walk
  • Kills Reset Death Pact Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of clinkz_death_pact
  • Kills Reset Death Pact Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of clinkz_death_pact
  • +{s:value} Burning Barrage arrows: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of clinkz_strafe
  • +{s:value} Burning Barrage arrows: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of clinkz_strafe
  • +{s:value} Blade Fury Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of juggernaut_blade_fury
  • +{s:value} Blade Fury Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of juggernaut_blade_fury
  • +{s:value}s Omnislash Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of juggernaut_omni_slash
  • +{s:value}s Omnislash Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of juggernaut_omni_slash
  • +{s:value} Blade Fury DPS: Value reduced from 160 to 150 (-10)
  • +{s:value} Blade Fury DPS: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of juggernaut_blade_fury
  • +{s:value} Blade Fury DPS: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of juggernaut_blade_fury
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Blade Fury Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 100
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Blade Fury Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of juggernaut_blade_fury
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Blade Fury Duration: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of juggernaut_blade_fury
  • -{s:value}s Healing Ward Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of juggernaut_healing_ward
  • -{s:value}s Healing Ward Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of juggernaut_healing_ward
  • +{s:bonus_blade_dance_lifesteal}% Blade Dance Lifesteal: New special_bonus_unique_juggernaut_blade_dance_lifesteal
  • +{s:value}% Arctic Burn Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of winter_wyvern_arctic_burn
  • +{s:value}% Arctic Burn Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of winter_wyvern_arctic_burn
  • +{s:value} Splinter Blast Shatter Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of winter_wyvern_splinter_blast
  • +{s:value} Splinter Blast Shatter Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of winter_wyvern_splinter_blast
  • +{s:value}s Winter's Curse Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of winter_wyvern_winters_curse
  • +{s:value}s Winter's Curse Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of winter_wyvern_winters_curse
  • Splinter Blast {s:value}s Stun: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of winter_wyvern_splinter_blast
  • Splinter Blast {s:value}s Stun: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of winter_wyvern_splinter_blast
  • +{s:value}HP/s Cold Embrace Heal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of winter_wyvern_cold_embrace
  • +{s:value}HP/s Cold Embrace Heal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of winter_wyvern_cold_embrace
  • +{s:value}s Arctic Burn Debuff Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of winter_wyvern_arctic_burn
  • +{s:value}s Arctic Burn Debuff Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of winter_wyvern_arctic_burn
  • +{s:value} Splinter Blast Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of winter_wyvern_splinter_blast
  • +{s:value} Splinter Blast Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of winter_wyvern_splinter_blast
  • -{s:value}s Sunder Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of terrorblade_sunder
  • -{s:value}s Sunder Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of terrorblade_sunder
  • +{s:bonus_illusion_duration}s Reflection Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • +{s:bonus_illusion_duration}s Reflection Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of terrorblade_reflection
  • +{s:bonus_illusion_duration}s Reflection Duration: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of terrorblade_reflection
  • +{s:value}s Metamorphosis Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of terrorblade_metamorphosis
  • +{s:value}s Metamorphosis Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of terrorblade_metamorphosis
  • +{s:bonus_illusion_outgoing_damage}% Conjure Image Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 30
  • +{s:bonus_illusion_outgoing_damage}% Conjure Image Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of terrorblade_reflection
  • +{s:bonus_illusion_outgoing_damage}% Conjure Image Damage: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of terrorblade_conjure_image
  • +{s:bonus_illusion_duration}s Conjure Image Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 8
  • +{s:bonus_illusion_duration}s Conjure Image Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of terrorblade_conjure_image
  • +{s:bonus_illusion_duration}s Conjure Image Duration: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of terrorblade_conjure_image
  • +{s:bonus_move_slow}% Reflection Slow: New special_bonus_unique_terrorblade_6
  • +{s:value} Lucent Beam Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of luna_lucent_beam
  • +{s:value} Lucent Beam Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of luna_lucent_beam
  • -{s:value}s Lucent Beam Cooldown: Value reduced from 3.5 to 3 (-0.5)
  • -{s:value}s Lucent Beam Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of luna_lucent_beam
  • -{s:value}s Lucent Beam Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of luna_lucent_beam
  • +{s:value} Lunar Blessing Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of luna_lunar_blessing
  • +{s:value} Lunar Blessing Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of luna_lunar_blessing
  • +{s:value}s Lucent Beam Ministun: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of luna_lucent_beam
  • +{s:value}s Lucent Beam Ministun: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of luna_lucent_beam
  • +{s:value}s Eclipse Lucent Ministun: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of luna_eclipse
  • +{s:value}s Eclipse Lucent Ministun: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of luna_eclipse
  • -{s:value}s Eclipse Cooldown: Value increased from 20 to 25 (+5)
  • -{s:value}s Eclipse Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of luna_eclipse
  • -{s:value}s Eclipse Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of luna_eclipse
  • -{s:value}% Moon Glaives Damage Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of luna_moon_glaive
  • -{s:value}% Moon Glaives Damage Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of luna_moon_glaive
  • Lunar Blessing Global and +{s:bonus_bonus_night_vision} Night Vision: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of luna_lunar_blessing
  • Lunar Blessing Global and +{s:bonus_bonus_night_vision} Night Vision: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of luna_lunar_blessing
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed during Chronosphere: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of faceless_void_chronosphere
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed during Chronosphere: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of faceless_void_chronosphere
  • +{s:value} Chronosphere AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of faceless_void_chronosphere
  • +{s:value} Chronosphere AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of faceless_void_chronosphere
  • +{s:value} Time Lock Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of faceless_void_time_lock
  • +{s:value} Time Lock Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of faceless_void_time_lock
  • +{s:dodge_chance_pct}% Backtrack: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of special_bonus_inherent
  • +{s:dodge_chance_pct}% Backtrack: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of special_bonus_inherent
  • -{s:value}s Time Walk Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of faceless_void_time_walk
  • -{s:value}s Time Walk Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of faceless_void_time_walk
  • +{s:value} Time Dilation DPS per cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of faceless_void_time_dilation
  • +{s:value} Time Dilation DPS per cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of faceless_void_time_dilation
  • +{s:value}s Time Walk Backtrack Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of faceless_void_time_walk
  • +{s:value}s Time Walk Backtrack Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of faceless_void_time_walk
  • +{s:value}% Time Dilation Slow per Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of faceless_void_time_dilation
  • +{s:value}% Time Dilation Slow per Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of faceless_void_time_dilation
  • -{s:value}s Dark Ascension Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of night_stalker_darkness
  • -{s:value}s Dark Ascension Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of night_stalker_darkness
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed_night} Hunter In The Night Attack Speed: Removed attribute value with value of 80
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed_night} Hunter In The Night Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of night_stalker_hunter_in_the_night
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_attack_speed_night} Hunter In The Night Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of night_stalker_hunter_in_the_night
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_damage} Dark Ascension Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 40
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_damage} Dark Ascension Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of night_stalker_darkness
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_damage} Dark Ascension Damage: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of night_stalker_darkness
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Void Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 45
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Void Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of night_stalker_void
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Void Damage: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of night_stalker_void
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_movement_speed_pct_night}% Hunter In The Night Movement Speed: Removed attribute value with value of 10
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_movement_speed_pct_night}% Hunter In The Night Movement Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of night_stalker_hunter_in_the_night
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_movement_speed_pct_night}% Hunter In The Night Movement Speed: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of night_stalker_hunter_in_the_night
  • -{s:value}s Crippling Fear Cooldown: Value increased from 4 to 5 (+1)
  • -{s:value}s Crippling Fear Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of night_stalker_crippling_fear
  • -{s:value}s Crippling Fear Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of night_stalker_crippling_fear
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Dark Ascension Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 10
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Dark Ascension Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of night_stalker_darkness
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Dark Ascension Duration: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of night_stalker_darkness
  • {s:bonus_aoe} Mana Burn Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of nyx_assassin_spiked_carapace
  • {s:bonus_aoe} Mana Burn Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of nyx_assassin_spiked_carapace
  • +{s:value} Impale Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of nyx_assassin_impale
  • +{s:value} Impale Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of nyx_assassin_impale
  • Vendetta Unobstructed Pathing: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of nyx_assassin_vendetta
  • Vendetta Unobstructed Pathing: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of nyx_assassin_vendetta
  • +{s:value}s Impale Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of nyx_assassin_impale
  • +{s:value}s Impale Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of nyx_assassin_impale
  • +{s:bonus_float_multiplier}x Mana Burn Intelligence Multiplier: Removed attribute value with value of 3.5
  • +{s:bonus_float_multiplier}x Mana Burn Intelligence Multiplier: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of nyx_assassin_spiked_carapace
  • +{s:bonus_float_multiplier}x Mana Burn Intelligence Multiplier: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of nyx_assassin_mana_burn
  • +{s:value}s Spiked Carapace Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of nyx_assassin_spiked_carapace
  • +{s:value}s Spiked Carapace Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of nyx_assassin_spiked_carapace
  • +{s:value} Shukuchi Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of weaver_shukuchi
  • +{s:value} Shukuchi Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of weaver_shukuchi
  • +{s:value} Geminate Attack Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of weaver_geminate_attack
  • +{s:value} Geminate Attack Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of weaver_geminate_attack
  • +{s:value} Swarm Armor Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of weaver_the_swarm
  • +{s:value} Swarm Armor Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of weaver_the_swarm
  • +{s:value} Swarm Attacks to Kill: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of weaver_the_swarm
  • +{s:value} Swarm Attacks to Kill: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of weaver_the_swarm
  • +{s:value} Geminate Attack: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of weaver_geminate_attack
  • +{s:value} Geminate Attack: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of weaver_geminate_attack
  • {s:value} Shukuchi Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of weaver_shukuchi
  • {s:value} Shukuchi Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of weaver_shukuchi
  • +{s:value} Fury Swipes Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ursa_fury_swipes
  • +{s:value} Fury Swipes Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ursa_fury_swipes
  • -{s:value}s Earthshock Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ursa_earthshock
  • -{s:value}s Earthshock Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ursa_earthshock
  • +{s:value}s Enrage Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ursa_enrage
  • +{s:value}s Enrage Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ursa_enrage
  • +{s:value}s Fury Swipes Reset Time: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ursa_fury_swipes
  • +{s:value}s Fury Swipes Reset Time: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ursa_fury_swipes
  • +{s:value} AoE Earthshock: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ursa_earthshock
  • +{s:value} AoE Earthshock: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ursa_earthshock
  • Enrage gains {s:value}% Status Resistance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ursa_enrage
  • Enrage gains {s:value}% Status Resistance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ursa_enrage
  • +{s:value} Overpower Attacks: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ursa_overpower
  • +{s:value} Overpower Attacks: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ursa_overpower
  • +{s:value}% Enrage Status Resistance: Value increased from 10 to 15 (+5)
  • +{s:value}% Enrage Status Resistance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ursa_enrage
  • +{s:value}% Enrage Status Resistance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ursa_enrage
  • Reality Rift Pierces Spell Immune: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chaos_knight_reality_rift
  • Reality Rift Pierces Spell Immune: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chaos_knight_reality_rift
  • +{s:value} Reality Rift Pull Distance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chaos_knight_reality_rift
  • +{s:value} Reality Rift Pull Distance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chaos_knight_reality_rift
  • +{s:value} Min/Max Chaos Bolt Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chaos_knight_chaos_bolt
  • +{s:value} Min/Max Chaos Bolt Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chaos_knight_chaos_bolt
  • +{s:value}s Phantasm Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chaos_knight_phantasm
  • +{s:value}s Phantasm Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chaos_knight_phantasm
  • +{s:value}% Chaos Strike Chance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chaos_knight_chaos_strike
  • +{s:value}% Chaos Strike Chance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chaos_knight_chaos_strike
  • +{s:value}% Chaos Strike Lifesteal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chaos_knight_chaos_strike
  • +{s:value}% Chaos Strike Lifesteal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chaos_knight_chaos_strike
  • {s:value}% Phantasm Illusion Incoming Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chaos_knight_phantasm
  • {s:value}% Phantasm Illusion Incoming Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chaos_knight_phantasm
  • -{s:value}s Chaos Bolt Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chaos_knight_chaos_bolt
  • -{s:value}s Chaos Bolt Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chaos_knight_chaos_bolt
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Shapeshift Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 6
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Shapeshift Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lycan_shapeshift
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Shapeshift Duration: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of lycan_shapeshift
  • +{s:bonus_tooltip_wolf_count} Wolves Summoned: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • +{s:bonus_tooltip_wolf_count} Wolves Summoned: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lycan_summon_wolves
  • +{s:bonus_tooltip_wolf_count} Wolves Summoned: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of lycan_summon_wolves
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_damage} Wolves Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 10
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_damage} Wolves Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lycan_feral_impulse
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_damage} Wolves Damage: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of lycan_summon_wolves
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_damage}% Feral Impulse Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 25
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_damage}% Feral Impulse Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lycan_feral_impulse
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_damage}% Feral Impulse Damage: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of lycan_feral_impulse
  • +{s:bonus_crit_chance}% Chance Shapeshift Critical Strike: Removed attribute value with value of 32
  • +{s:bonus_crit_chance}% Chance Shapeshift Critical Strike: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lycan_shapeshift
  • +{s:bonus_crit_chance}% Chance Shapeshift Critical Strike: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of lycan_shapeshift
  • +{s:bonus_attack_damage_reduction}% Howl Attack Damage Reduction: Removed attribute value with value of 13
  • +{s:bonus_attack_damage_reduction}% Howl Attack Damage Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lycan_summon_wolves
  • +{s:bonus_attack_damage_reduction}% Howl Attack Damage Reduction: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of lycan_howl
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_health} Summon Wolves Health: Removed attribute value with value of 200
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_health} Summon Wolves Health: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lycan_summon_wolves
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_health} Summon Wolves Health: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of lycan_summon_wolves
  • -{s:value}s Shapeshift Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lycan_shapeshift
  • -{s:value}s Shapeshift Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lycan_shapeshift
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Windrun Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of windrunner_windrun
  • +{s:bonus_radius} Windrun Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of windrunner_windrun
  • Focus Fire Kills Advance Cooldown by {s:value}s.: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of windrunner_focusfire
  • Focus Fire Kills Advance Cooldown by {s:value}s.: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of windrunner_focusfire
  • -{s:bonus_damage_reduction}% Powershot Damage Reduction: Removed attribute value with value of 100
  • -{s:bonus_damage_reduction}% Powershot Damage Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of windrunner_powershot
  • -{s:bonus_damage_reduction}% Powershot Damage Reduction: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of windrunner_powershot
  • -{s:value}s Windrun Cooldown: Value reduced from 35 to 4 (-31)
  • -{s:value}s Windrun Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of windrunner_focusfire
  • -{s:value}s Windrun Cooldown: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of windrunner_windrun
  • +{s:value} Shackleshot Target: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of windrunner_shackleshot
  • +{s:value} Shackleshot Target: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of windrunner_shackleshot
  • +{s:value}s Shackleshot Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of windrunner_shackleshot
  • +{s:value}s Shackleshot Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of windrunner_shackleshot
  • Windrun Grants Invisibility: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of windrunner_windrun
  • Windrun Grants Invisibility: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of windrunner_windrun
  • -{s:value}% Focus Fire Damage Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of windrunner_focusfire
  • -{s:value}% Focus Fire Damage Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of windrunner_focusfire
  • -{s:value}s Shackleshot Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of windrunner_shackleshot
  • -{s:value}s Shackleshot Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of windrunner_shackleshot
  • +{s:value} Windrun HP Regen: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of windrunner_windrun
  • +{s:value} Windrun HP Regen: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of windrunner_windrun
  • +{s:value} Phantom Rush Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_lancer_phantom_edge
  • +{s:value} Phantom Rush Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_lancer_phantom_edge
  • +{s:bonus_agility_duration} Phantom Rush Bonus Agi Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_lancer_spirit_lance
  • +{s:bonus_agility_duration} Phantom Rush Bonus Agi Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_lancer_spirit_lance
  • +{s:value} Max Juxtapose Illusions: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_lancer_juxtapose
  • +{s:value} Max Juxtapose Illusions: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_lancer_juxtapose
  • -{s:value}s Doppelganger CD: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_lancer_doppelwalk
  • -{s:value}s Doppelganger CD: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_lancer_doppelwalk
  • -{s:value}s Spirit Lance CD: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_lancer_spirit_lance
  • -{s:value}s Spirit Lance CD: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_lancer_spirit_lance
  • +{s:value}% Juxtapose Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_lancer_juxtapose
  • +{s:value}% Juxtapose Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_lancer_juxtapose
  • +{s:value} Spirit Lance Multishot: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_lancer_spirit_lance
  • +{s:value} Spirit Lance Multishot: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_lancer_spirit_lance
  • +{s:value}s Pounce Leash: Value reduced from 0.8 to 0.5 (-0.3)
  • +{s:value}s Pounce Leash: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slark_pounce
  • +{s:value}s Pounce Leash: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of slark_pounce
  • +{s:value} Dark Pact Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slark_dark_pact
  • +{s:value} Dark Pact Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of slark_dark_pact
  • +{s:value}s Shadow Dance Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slark_shadow_dance
  • +{s:value}s Shadow Dance Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of slark_shadow_dance
  • +{s:value}s Essence Shift Duration: Value reduced from 55 to 50 (-5)
  • +{s:value}s Essence Shift Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slark_essence_shift
  • +{s:value}s Essence Shift Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of slark_essence_shift
  • +{s:value} Agility gain/stolen per Essence Shift Stack: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slark_essence_shift
  • +{s:value} Agility gain/stolen per Essence Shift Stack: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of slark_essence_shift
  • -{s:value}s Dark Pact Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slark_dark_pact
  • -{s:value}s Dark Pact Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of slark_dark_pact
  • +{s:value} Shadow Dance Attack Speed: Value increased from 50 to 75 (+25)
  • +{s:value} Shadow Dance Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slark_shadow_dance
  • +{s:value} Shadow Dance Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of slark_shadow_dance
  • +{s:bonus_bonus_regen_pct}% Shadow Dance Regen: New special_bonus_unique_slark_8
  • -{s:value}s Spectral Dagger Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of spectre_spectral_dagger
  • -{s:value}s Spectral Dagger Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of spectre_spectral_dagger
  • +{s:value} Desolate Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of spectre_desolate
  • +{s:value} Desolate Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of spectre_desolate
  • +{s:value}% Spectral Dagger Slow/Bonus: Value reduced from 14 to 12 (-2)
  • +{s:value}% Spectral Dagger Slow/Bonus: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of spectre_spectral_dagger
  • +{s:value}% Spectral Dagger Slow/Bonus: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of spectre_spectral_dagger
  • +{s:value}% Haunt Illusion Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of spectre_haunt
  • +{s:value}% Haunt Illusion Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of spectre_haunt
  • +{s:value}% Dispersion: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of spectre_dispersion
  • +{s:value}% Dispersion: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of spectre_dispersion
  • +{s:value} Spectral Dagger Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of spectre_spectral_dagger
  • +{s:value} Spectral Dagger Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of spectre_spectral_dagger
  • +{s:value}% Greater Bash Chance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of spirit_breaker_greater_bash
  • +{s:value}% Greater Bash Chance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of spirit_breaker_greater_bash
  • -{s:value}s Bulldoze Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of spirit_breaker_bulldoze
  • -{s:value}s Bulldoze Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of spirit_breaker_bulldoze
  • +{s:value}% Greater Bash Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of spirit_breaker_greater_bash
  • +{s:value}% Greater Bash Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of spirit_breaker_greater_bash
  • +{s:value} Charge of Darkness Move Speed: Value reduced from 200 to 175 (-25)
  • +{s:value} Charge of Darkness Move Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of spirit_breaker_charge_of_darkness
  • +{s:value} Charge of Darkness Move Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of spirit_breaker_charge_of_darkness
  • +{s:value}s Electric Vortex: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of storm_spirit_electric_vortex
  • +{s:value}s Electric Vortex: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of storm_spirit_electric_vortex
  • +{s:value} Ball Lightning Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of storm_spirit_ball_lightning
  • +{s:value} Ball Lightning Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of storm_spirit_ball_lightning
  • Overload Pierces Immunity: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of storm_spirit_overload
  • Overload Pierces Immunity: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of storm_spirit_overload
  • {s:value} Distance Auto Remnant in Ball Lightning: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of multi_linked_ability
  • {s:value} Distance Auto Remnant in Ball Lightning: Removed attribute linked ad abilities with value of storm_spirit_ball_lightning storm_spirit_static_remnant
  • {s:value} Distance Auto Remnant in Ball Lightning: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of storm_spirit_ball_lightning && storm_spirit_static_remnant
  • +{s:value} Static Remnant Damage: Value increased from 40 to 50 (+10)
  • +{s:value} Static Remnant Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of storm_spirit_static_remnant
  • +{s:value} Static Remnant Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of storm_spirit_static_remnant
  • +{s:value} Overload Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of storm_spirit_overload
  • +{s:value} Overload Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of storm_spirit_overload
  • {s:value}x Overload Attack Bounce: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of storm_spirit_overload
  • {s:value}x Overload Attack Bounce: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of storm_spirit_overload
  • -{s:value}s Static Remnant Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of storm_spirit_static_remnant
  • -{s:value}s Static Remnant Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of storm_spirit_static_remnant
  • -{s:value} Gush Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tidehunter_gush
  • -{s:value} Gush Armor: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tidehunter_gush
  • +{s:value} Gush Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tidehunter_gush
  • +{s:value} Gush Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tidehunter_gush
  • {s:value}% Anchor Smash Damage Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tidehunter_anchor_smash
  • {s:value}% Anchor Smash Damage Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tidehunter_anchor_smash
  • +{s:value} Kraken Shell Damage Block: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tidehunter_kraken_shell
  • +{s:value} Kraken Shell Damage Block: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tidehunter_kraken_shell
  • +{s:value}% Gush Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tidehunter_gush
  • +{s:value}% Gush Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tidehunter_gush
  • -{s:value} Kraken Shell Damage Threshold: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tidehunter_kraken_shell
  • -{s:value} Kraken Shell Damage Threshold: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tidehunter_kraken_shell
  • +{s:value}s Ravage Stun: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tidehunter_ravage
  • +{s:value}s Ravage Stun: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tidehunter_ravage
  • 50% chance of Anchor Smash on attack: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tidehunter_anchor_smash
  • 50% chance of Anchor Smash on attack: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tidehunter_anchor_smash
  • +{s:value} Laser Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tinker_laser
  • +{s:value} Laser Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tinker_laser
  • +{s:value} March of the Machines Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tinker_march_of_the_machines
  • +{s:value} March of the Machines Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tinker_march_of_the_machines
  • +{s:value}s Heat-Seeking Missile Ministun: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tinker_heat_seeking_missile
  • +{s:value}s Heat-Seeking Missile Ministun: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tinker_heat_seeking_missile
  • +{s:value}s Laser Blind Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tinker_laser
  • +{s:value}s Laser Blind Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tinker_laser
  • -{s:value}s Keen Conveyance Channel Time: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tinker_keen_teleport
  • -{s:value}s Keen Conveyance Channel Time: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tinker_keen_teleport
  • +{s:value} Heat-Seeking Missile Count: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tinker_heat_seeking_missile
  • +{s:value} Heat-Seeking Missile Count: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tinker_heat_seeking_missile
  • +{s:value} Defense Matrix Damage Absorbed: Value reduced from 150 to 125 (-25)
  • +{s:value} Defense Matrix Damage Absorbed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tinker_defense_matrix
  • +{s:value} Defense Matrix Damage Absorbed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tinker_defense_matrix
  • +{s:value} Avalanche Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tiny_avalanche
  • +{s:value} Avalanche Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tiny_avalanche
  • {s:value} Toss Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tiny_toss
  • {s:value} Toss Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tiny_toss
  • -{s:value}s Avalanche Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tiny_avalanche
  • -{s:value}s Avalanche Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tiny_avalanche
  • -{s:value}s Tree Grab CD: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tiny_tree_grab
  • -{s:value}s Tree Grab CD: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tiny_tree_grab
  • Toss Requires No Target: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tiny_toss
  • Toss Requires No Target: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tiny_toss
  • +{s:value} Tree Grab Attack Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tiny_tree_grab
  • +{s:value} Tree Grab Attack Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tiny_tree_grab
  • +{s:bonus_tree_bonus_damage_pct}% Tree Grow Bonus Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 20
  • +{s:bonus_tree_bonus_damage_pct}% Tree Grow Bonus Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tiny_tree_grab
  • +{s:bonus_tree_bonus_damage_pct}% Tree Grow Bonus Damage: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of tiny_grow
  • +{s:value} Berserker's Rage Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of troll_warlord_berserkers_rage
  • +{s:value} Berserker's Rage Armor: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of troll_warlord_berserkers_rage
  • +{s:value} Berserker's Rage Movement Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of troll_warlord_berserkers_rage
  • +{s:value} Berserker's Rage Movement Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of troll_warlord_berserkers_rage
  • +{s:value} Whirling Axes Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of troll_warlord_whirling_axes
  • +{s:value} Whirling Axes Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of troll_warlord_whirling_axes
  • Battle Trance Strong Dispels: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of troll_warlord_battle_trance
  • Battle Trance Strong Dispels: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of troll_warlord_battle_trance
  • +{s:value} Fervor Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of troll_warlord_fervor
  • +{s:value} Fervor Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of troll_warlord_fervor
  • Whirling Axes Pierce Magic Immunity: New special_bonus_unique_troll_warlord_6
  • -{s:value}s Battle Trance Cooldown: Value increased from 2 to 15 (+13)
  • -{s:value}s Battle Trance Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of troll_warlord_battle_trance
  • -{s:value}s Battle Trance Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of troll_warlord_battle_trance
  • +{s:value} Tombstone Zombie Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of undying_tombstone
  • +{s:value} Tombstone Zombie Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of undying_tombstone
  • -{s:value}s Decay Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of undying_decay
  • -{s:value}s Decay Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of undying_decay
  • Tombstone On Death: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of undying_tombstone
  • Tombstone On Death: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of undying_tombstone
  • +{s:value}s Decay Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of undying_decay
  • +{s:value}s Decay Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of undying_decay
  • +{s:value} Tombstone Attacks to Destroy: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of undying_tombstone
  • +{s:value} Tombstone Attacks to Destroy: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of undying_tombstone
  • +{s:value} Soul Rip Damage/Heal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of undying_soul_rip
  • +{s:value} Soul Rip Damage/Heal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of undying_soul_rip
  • -{s:value}s Tombstone Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of undying_tombstone
  • -{s:value}s Tombstone Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of undying_tombstone
  • +{s:value} Decay Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of undying_decay
  • +{s:value} Decay Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of undying_decay
  • +{s:value} Corrosive Skin Damage: Value increased from 5 to 13 (+8)
  • +{s:value} Corrosive Skin Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of viper_corrosive_skin
  • +{s:value} Corrosive Skin Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of viper_corrosive_skin
  • +{s:value} Viper Strike DPS: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of viper_viper_strike
  • +{s:value} Viper Strike DPS: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of viper_viper_strike
  • +{s:value} Nethertoxin Min/Max Damage: Value reduced from 70 to 40 (-30)
  • +{s:value} Nethertoxin Min/Max Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of viper_nethertoxin
  • +{s:value} Nethertoxin Min/Max Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of viper_nethertoxin
  • +{s:bonus_magic_resistance} Poison Attack Magic Resistance Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of viper_poison_attack
  • +{s:bonus_magic_resistance} Poison Attack Magic Resistance Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of viper_poison_attack
  • -{s:value}s Nethertoxin Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of viper_nethertoxin
  • -{s:value}s Nethertoxin Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of viper_nethertoxin
  • {s:value}x Corrosive Skin Slow and Resistance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of viper_corrosive_skin
  • {s:value}x Corrosive Skin Slow and Resistance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of viper_corrosive_skin
  • +{s:bonus_targets} Heavenly Jump Target: Value increased from 1.2 to 2 (+0.8)
  • +{s:bonus_targets} Heavenly Jump Target: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of zuus_static_field
  • +{s:bonus_targets} Heavenly Jump Target: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of zuus_static_field
  • +{s:value} Arc Lightning Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of zuus_arc_lightning
  • +{s:value} Arc Lightning Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of zuus_arc_lightning
  • +{s:value}s Lightning Bolt Ministun: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of zuus_lightning_bolt
  • +{s:value}s Lightning Bolt Ministun: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of zuus_lightning_bolt
  • +{s:value} Thundergod's Wrath Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of zuus_thundergods_wrath
  • +{s:value} Thundergod's Wrath Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of zuus_thundergods_wrath
  • {s:value} AOE Lightning Bolt: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of zuus_lightning_bolt
  • {s:value} AOE Lightning Bolt: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of zuus_lightning_bolt
  • +{s:bonus_damage_heroes} Astral Spirit Hero Attack: Removed attribute value with value of 25
  • +{s:bonus_damage_heroes} Astral Spirit Hero Attack: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of elder_titan_ancestral_spirit
  • +{s:bonus_damage_heroes} Astral Spirit Hero Attack: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of elder_titan_ancestral_spirit
  • +{s:bonus_move_pct_heroes}% Ancestral Spirit Move Speed Per Hero: New special_bonus_unique_elder_titan_bonus_spirit_speed
  • +{s:value} Echo Stomp Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of elder_titan_echo_stomp
  • +{s:value} Echo Stomp Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of elder_titan_echo_stomp
  • -{s:value} Earth Splitter Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of elder_titan_earth_splitter
  • -{s:value} Earth Splitter Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of elder_titan_earth_splitter
  • +{s:value} Echo Stomp Wake Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of elder_titan_echo_stomp
  • +{s:value} Echo Stomp Wake Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of elder_titan_echo_stomp
  • +{s:value} Flame Guard Absorption: Value reduced from 280 to 200 (-80)
  • +{s:value} Flame Guard Absorption: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ember_spirit_flame_guard
  • +{s:value} Flame Guard Absorption: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ember_spirit_flame_guard
  • +{s:value}s Searing Chains Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ember_spirit_searing_chains
  • +{s:value}s Searing Chains Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ember_spirit_searing_chains
  • +{s:value} Flame Guard DPS: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ember_spirit_flame_guard
  • +{s:value} Flame Guard DPS: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ember_spirit_flame_guard
  • {s:value} Sleight of Fist Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ember_spirit_sleight_of_fist
  • {s:value} Sleight of Fist Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ember_spirit_sleight_of_fist
  • -{s:value}s Remnant Charge Restore Time: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ember_spirit_fire_remnant
  • -{s:value}s Remnant Charge Restore Time: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ember_spirit_fire_remnant
  • +{s:value} Sleight of Fist Hero Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ember_spirit_sleight_of_fist
  • +{s:value} Sleight of Fist Hero Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ember_spirit_sleight_of_fist
  • +{s:value} Searing Chains Target: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ember_spirit_searing_chains
  • +{s:value} Searing Chains Target: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ember_spirit_searing_chains
  • +{s:value}s Rage Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of life_stealer_rage
  • +{s:value}s Rage Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of life_stealer_rage
  • +{s:value}% Rage Move Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of life_stealer_rage
  • +{s:value}% Rage Move Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of life_stealer_rage
  • +{s:value}% Feast Lifesteal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of life_stealer_feast
  • +{s:value}% Feast Lifesteal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of life_stealer_feast
  • -{s:value}% Rage Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of life_stealer_rage
  • -{s:value}% Rage Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of life_stealer_rage
  • -{s:value}s Open Wounds Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of life_stealer_open_wounds
  • -{s:value}s Open Wounds Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of life_stealer_open_wounds
  • +{s:value}% Ghoul Frenzy Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of life_stealer_ghoul_frenzy
  • +{s:value}% Ghoul Frenzy Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of life_stealer_ghoul_frenzy
  • +{s:value} Ghoul Frenzy Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of life_stealer_ghoul_frenzy
  • +{s:value} Ghoul Frenzy Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of life_stealer_ghoul_frenzy
  • +{s:value} Mana Drain Multi Target: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lion_mana_drain
  • +{s:value} Mana Drain Multi Target: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lion_mana_drain
  • +{s:value} Mana Drain Multi Target: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lion_mana_drain
  • +{s:value} Mana Drain Multi Target: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lion_mana_drain
  • +{s:value} Earth Spike Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lion_impale
  • +{s:value} Earth Spike Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lion_impale
  • +{s:value} Finger of Death Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lion_finger_of_death
  • +{s:value} Finger of Death Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lion_finger_of_death
  • +{s:value} AoE Hex: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lion_voodoo
  • +{s:value} AoE Hex: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lion_voodoo
  • +{s:value} Mana Drain: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lion_mana_drain
  • +{s:value} Mana Drain: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lion_mana_drain
  • +{s:value}% Mana Drain Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lion_mana_drain
  • +{s:value}% Mana Drain Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lion_mana_drain
  • -{s:value}s Earth Spike Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lion_impale
  • -{s:value}s Earth Spike Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lion_impale
  • +{s:value} Finger of Death Damage Per Kill: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lion_finger_of_death
  • +{s:value} Finger of Death Damage Per Kill: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lion_finger_of_death
  • -{s:value} Mana Drain Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lion_mana_drain
  • -{s:value} Mana Drain Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lion_mana_drain
  • Mana Drain Restores Allies: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lion_mana_drain
  • Mana Drain Restores Allies: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lion_mana_drain
  • +{s:value} Max Health Per Finger of Death Kill: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lion_finger_of_death
  • +{s:value} Max Health Per Finger of Death Kill: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lion_finger_of_death
  • -{s:value}s Ancient Seal Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skywrath_mage_ancient_seal
  • -{s:value}s Ancient Seal Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skywrath_mage_ancient_seal
  • +{s:value} Arcane Bolt Per Cast: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skywrath_mage_arcane_bolt
  • +{s:value} Arcane Bolt Per Cast: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skywrath_mage_arcane_bolt
  • {s:value}% Ancient Seal Magic Resistance Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skywrath_mage_ancient_seal
  • {s:value}% Ancient Seal Magic Resistance Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skywrath_mage_ancient_seal
  • Global Concussive Shot: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skywrath_mage_concussive_shot
  • Global Concussive Shot: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skywrath_mage_concussive_shot
  • +{s:value} Mystic Flare Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skywrath_mage_mystic_flare
  • +{s:value} Mystic Flare Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skywrath_mage_mystic_flare
  • Arcane Bolt Pierces Spell Immunity: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skywrath_mage_arcane_bolt
  • Arcane Bolt Pierces Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skywrath_mage_arcane_bolt
  • {s:value} AoE Ancient Seal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of skywrath_mage_ancient_seal
  • {s:value} AoE Ancient Seal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of skywrath_mage_ancient_seal
  • +{s:value}s Stone Gaze Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of medusa_stone_gaze
  • +{s:value}s Stone Gaze Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of medusa_stone_gaze
  • -{s:bonus_damage_modifier}% Split Shot Damage Penalty: Removed attribute value with value of 7
  • -{s:bonus_damage_modifier}% Split Shot Damage Penalty: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of medusa_split_shot
  • -{s:bonus_damage_modifier}% Split Shot Damage Penalty: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of medusa_split_shot
  • +{s:bonus_snake_jumps} Mystic Snake Bounces: Removed attribute value with value of 30
  • +{s:bonus_snake_jumps} Mystic Snake Bounces: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of medusa_mystic_snake
  • +{s:bonus_snake_jumps} Mystic Snake Bounces: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of medusa_mystic_snake
  • Split Shot Uses Modifiers: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of medusa_split_shot
  • Split Shot Uses Modifiers: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of medusa_split_shot
  • -{s:value}s Mystic Snake Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of medusa_mystic_snake
  • -{s:value}s Mystic Snake Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of medusa_mystic_snake
  • +{s:bonus_damage_per_mana} Mana Shield Damage per Mana: New special_bonus_unique_medusa_6
  • +{s:value} Bloodlust AS: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ogre_magi_bloodlust
  • +{s:value} Bloodlust AS: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ogre_magi_bloodlust
  • +{s:value} Fireblast Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ogre_magi_fireblast
  • +{s:value} Fireblast Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ogre_magi_fireblast
  • {s:value}% Fireblast chance on attack: Removed attribute chance with value of 50
  • {s:value}% Fireblast chance on attack: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ogre_magi_multicast
  • {s:value}% Fireblast chance on attack: Added new attribute value with value of 17
  • {s:value}% Fireblast chance on attack: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ogre_magi_fireblast
  • +{s:value} Ignite DPS: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ogre_magi_ignite
  • +{s:value} Ignite DPS: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ogre_magi_ignite
  • -{s:value}s Fireblast Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ogre_magi_fireblast
  • -{s:value}s Fireblast Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ogre_magi_fireblast
  • +{s:value} Arcane Curse Damage: Value reduced from 15 to 12 (-3)
  • +{s:value} Arcane Curse Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of silencer_curse_of_the_silent
  • +{s:value} Arcane Curse Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of silencer_curse_of_the_silent
  • Last Word Mutes: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of silencer_last_word
  • Last Word Mutes: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of silencer_last_word
  • +{s:value}% Glaives of Wisdom Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of silencer_glaives_of_wisdom
  • +{s:value}% Glaives of Wisdom Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of silencer_glaives_of_wisdom
  • +{s:value}x Last Word Int Multiplier: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of silencer_last_word
  • +{s:value}x Last Word Int Multiplier: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of silencer_last_word
  • +{s:value}s Glaives Silence: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of silencer_glaives_of_wisdom
  • +{s:value}s Glaives Silence: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of silencer_glaives_of_wisdom
  • +{s:value}% Arcane Curse Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of silencer_curse_of_the_silent
  • +{s:value}% Arcane Curse Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of silencer_curse_of_the_silent
  • -{s:value}s Global Silence Cooldown: Value increased from 3 to 20 (+17)
  • -{s:value}s Global Silence Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of silencer_curse_of_the_silent
  • -{s:value}s Global Silence Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of silencer_global_silence
  • +{s:value} Exorcism Spirits: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of death_prophet_exorcism
  • +{s:value} Exorcism Spirits: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of death_prophet_exorcism
  • -{s:value}s Crypt Swarm Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of death_prophet_carrion_swarm
  • -{s:value}s Crypt Swarm Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of death_prophet_carrion_swarm
  • +{s:value}% Max Health Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of death_prophet_spirit_siphon
  • +{s:value}% Max Health Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of death_prophet_spirit_siphon
  • {s:value}% Spirit Siphon Move Speed Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of death_prophet_spirit_siphon
  • {s:value}% Spirit Siphon Move Speed Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of death_prophet_spirit_siphon
  • -{s:value}s Spirit Siphon Replenish Time: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of death_prophet_spirit_siphon
  • -{s:value}s Spirit Siphon Replenish Time: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of death_prophet_spirit_siphon
  • Triple Strike Stifling Dagger: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_assassin_stifling_dagger
  • Triple Strike Stifling Dagger: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_assassin_stifling_dagger
  • +{s:value}% Coup de Grace chance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_assassin_coup_de_grace
  • +{s:value}% Coup de Grace chance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_assassin_coup_de_grace
  • +{s:value}% Blur Evasion: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_assassin_blur
  • +{s:value}% Blur Evasion: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_assassin_blur
  • +{s:value}s Phantom Strike Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_assassin_phantom_strike
  • +{s:value}s Phantom Strike Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_assassin_phantom_strike
  • +{s:bonus_attack_factor}% Stifling Dagger Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 1
  • +{s:bonus_attack_factor}% Stifling Dagger Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_assassin_stifling_dagger
  • +{s:bonus_attack_factor}% Stifling Dagger Damage: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of phantom_assassin_stifling_dagger
  • +{s:value} Phantom Strike Cast Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_assassin_phantom_strike
  • +{s:value} Phantom Strike Cast Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_assassin_phantom_strike
  • -{s:value}s Stifling Dagger Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_assassin_stifling_dagger
  • -{s:value}s Stifling Dagger Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_assassin_stifling_dagger
  • +{s:value} Range and Ground Target Stifling Dagger: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_assassin_stifling_dagger
  • +{s:value} Range and Ground Target Stifling Dagger: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_assassin_stifling_dagger
  • {s:value} Phantom Strike Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of phantom_assassin_phantom_strike
  • {s:value} Phantom Strike Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of phantom_assassin_phantom_strike
  • +{s:value} Backstab Multiplier: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of riki_backstab
  • +{s:value} Backstab Multiplier: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of riki_backstab
  • +{s:bonus_slow}s Blink Strike Slow: Removed attribute value with value of 4
  • +{s:bonus_slow}s Blink Strike Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of riki_smoke_screen
  • +{s:bonus_slow}s Blink Strike Slow: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of riki_blink_strike
  • -{s:value}s Smoke Screen Cooldown: Value reduced from 475 to 4 (-471)
  • -{s:value}s Smoke Screen Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of riki_blink_strike
  • -{s:value}s Smoke Screen Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of riki_blink_strike
  • +{s:value} Tricks of the Trade AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of riki_tricks_of_the_trade
  • +{s:value} Tricks of the Trade AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of riki_tricks_of_the_trade
  • Tricks of the Trade Applies a Basic Dispel: Removed attribute value with value of 1
  • Tricks of the Trade Applies a Basic Dispel: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of riki_backstab
  • Tricks of the Trade Applies a Basic Dispel: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of riki_tricks_of_the_trade
  • -{s:value} Tricks of the Trade Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of riki_tricks_of_the_trade
  • -{s:value} Tricks of the Trade Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of riki_tricks_of_the_trade
  • +{s:value} Smoke Screen AoE: Value reduced from 175 to 75 (-100)
  • +{s:value} Smoke Screen AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of riki_smoke_screen
  • +{s:value} Smoke Screen AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of riki_smoke_screen
  • {s:value}% Cloak and Dagger Movement Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of riki_backstab
  • {s:value}% Cloak and Dagger Movement Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of riki_backstab
  • -{s:value}s Blink Strike Replenish Time: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of riki_blink_strike
  • -{s:value}s Blink Strike Replenish Time: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of riki_blink_strike
  • +{s:value}% Walrus Punch Crit: Value reduced from 80 to 75 (-5)
  • +{s:value}% Walrus Punch Crit: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tusk_walrus_punch
  • +{s:value}% Walrus Punch Crit: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tusk_walrus_punch
  • +{s:value} Snowball Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tusk_snowball
  • +{s:value} Snowball Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tusk_snowball
  • +{s:value} Tag Team Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tusk_tag_team
  • +{s:value} Tag Team Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tusk_tag_team
  • {s:value}% Chance Walrus Punch: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tusk_walrus_punch
  • {s:value}% Chance Walrus Punch: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tusk_walrus_punch
  • -{s:value}s Ice Shards Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tusk_ice_shards
  • -{s:value}s Ice Shards Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tusk_ice_shards
  • -{s:value}s Snowball Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tusk_snowball
  • -{s:value}s Snowball Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tusk_snowball
  • +{s:value}s Walrus Punch Stun Duration: Value increased from 0.4 to 0.5 (+0.1)
  • +{s:value}s Walrus Punch Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of tusk_walrus_punch
  • +{s:value}s Walrus Punch Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of tusk_walrus_punch
  • +{s:value} Shrapnel DPS: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sniper_shrapnel
  • +{s:value} Shrapnel DPS: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sniper_shrapnel
  • +{s:value} Shrapnel Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sniper_shrapnel
  • +{s:value} Shrapnel Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sniper_shrapnel
  • +{s:value} Knockback Distance Headshot: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sniper_headshot
  • +{s:value} Knockback Distance Headshot: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sniper_headshot
  • +{s:value}s Take Aim Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sniper_take_aim
  • +{s:value}s Take Aim Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sniper_take_aim
  • {s:value}% Shrapnel Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sniper_shrapnel
  • {s:value}% Shrapnel Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sniper_shrapnel
  • +{s:value} Take Aim Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sniper_take_aim
  • +{s:value} Take Aim Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sniper_take_aim
  • +{s:bonus_shock_damage} Shockwave Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of magnataur_shockwave
  • +{s:bonus_shock_damage} Shockwave Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of magnataur_shockwave
  • +{s:value}% Empower Damage/Cleave: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of magnataur_empower
  • +{s:value}% Empower Damage/Cleave: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of magnataur_empower
  • +{s:value} Skewer Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of magnataur_skewer
  • +{s:value} Skewer Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of magnataur_skewer
  • +{s:value}s Empower Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of magnataur_empower
  • +{s:value}s Empower Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of magnataur_empower
  • +{s:value}s Reverse Polarity Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of magnataur_reverse_polarity
  • +{s:value}s Reverse Polarity Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of magnataur_reverse_polarity
  • +{s:value}s Shockwave Slow Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of magnataur_shockwave
  • +{s:value}s Shockwave Slow Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of magnataur_shockwave
  • -{s:value}s Skewer Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of magnataur_skewer
  • -{s:value}s Skewer Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of magnataur_skewer
  • +{s:value}% Multishot Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of drow_ranger_multishot
  • +{s:value}% Multishot Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of drow_ranger_multishot
  • +{s:value} Frost Arrow Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of drow_ranger_frost_arrows
  • +{s:value} Frost Arrow Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of drow_ranger_frost_arrows
  • +{s:value}% Marksmanship Chance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of drow_ranger_marksmanship
  • +{s:value}% Marksmanship Chance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of drow_ranger_marksmanship
  • +{s:value} Gust Width: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of drow_ranger_wave_of_silence
  • +{s:value} Gust Width: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of drow_ranger_wave_of_silence
  • +{s:value}% Gust Blind: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of drow_ranger_wave_of_silence
  • +{s:value}% Gust Blind: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of drow_ranger_wave_of_silence
  • -{s:value}s Multishot Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of drow_ranger_multishot
  • -{s:value}s Multishot Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of drow_ranger_multishot
  • -{s:value}s Gust Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of drow_ranger_wave_of_silence
  • -{s:value}s Gust Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of drow_ranger_wave_of_silence
  • +{s:value} Multishot Waves: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of drow_ranger_multishot
  • +{s:value} Multishot Waves: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of drow_ranger_multishot
  • +{s:value} Rolling Boulder Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of earth_spirit_rolling_boulder
  • +{s:value} Rolling Boulder Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of earth_spirit_rolling_boulder
  • Geomagnetic Grip Targets Allies: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of earth_spirit_geomagnetic_grip
  • Geomagnetic Grip Targets Allies: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of earth_spirit_geomagnetic_grip
  • +{s:value}s Rolling Boulder Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of earth_spirit_rolling_boulder
  • +{s:value}s Rolling Boulder Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of earth_spirit_rolling_boulder
  • +{s:value} Rolling Boulder Distance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of earth_spirit_rolling_boulder
  • +{s:value} Rolling Boulder Distance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of earth_spirit_rolling_boulder
  • +{s:value} Rolling Boulder Distance: Removed attribute value2 with value of 650
  • +{s:value} Rolling Boulder Distance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of earth_spirit_rolling_boulder
  • +{s:value}s Geomagnetic Grip Silence: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of earth_spirit_geomagnetic_grip
  • +{s:value}s Geomagnetic Grip Silence: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of earth_spirit_geomagnetic_grip
  • +{s:value2}% Life Break Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of huskar_life_break
  • +{s:value2}% Life Break Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of huskar_life_break
  • +{s:value2}% Life Break Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of huskar_life_break
  • +{s:value2}% Life Break Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of huskar_life_break
  • +{s:value} Burning Spears DPS: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of huskar_burning_spear
  • +{s:value} Burning Spears DPS: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of huskar_burning_spear
  • +{s:value}s Inner Fire Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of huskar_inner_fire
  • +{s:value}s Inner Fire Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of huskar_inner_fire
  • +{s:value}s Life Break Slow Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of huskar_life_break
  • +{s:value}s Life Break Slow Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of huskar_life_break
  • Burning Spears Pure Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of huskar_burning_spear
  • Burning Spears Pure Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of huskar_burning_spear
  • +{s:value}% Berserker's Blood Regen: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of huskar_berserkers_blood
  • +{s:value}% Berserker's Blood Regen: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of huskar_berserkers_blood
  • -{s:value}s Life Break Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of huskar_life_break
  • -{s:value}s Life Break Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of huskar_life_break
  • special_bonus_unique_huskar_8: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of huskar_inner_fire
  • special_bonus_unique_huskar_8: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of huskar_inner_fire
  • +{s:value} Mirror Image Illusion: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of naga_siren_mirror_image
  • +{s:value} Mirror Image Illusion: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of naga_siren_mirror_image
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Rip Tide Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 6
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Rip Tide Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of naga_siren_ensnare
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Rip Tide Damage: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of naga_siren_rip_tide
  • {s:value} Rip Tide Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of naga_siren_rip_tide
  • {s:value} Rip Tide Armor: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of naga_siren_rip_tide
  • +{s:value}% Mirror Image Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of naga_siren_mirror_image
  • +{s:value}% Mirror Image Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of naga_siren_mirror_image
  • +{s:value}% Rip Tide Chance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of naga_siren_rip_tide
  • +{s:value}% Rip Tide Chance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of naga_siren_rip_tide
  • -{s:value}s Mirror Image Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of naga_siren_mirror_image
  • -{s:value}s Mirror Image Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of naga_siren_mirror_image
  • Song of the Siren heals allies {s:value}% Max HP/s: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of naga_siren_song_of_the_siren
  • Song of the Siren heals allies {s:value}% Max HP/s: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of naga_siren_song_of_the_siren
  • +{s:value}s False Promise Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of oracle_false_promise
  • +{s:value}s False Promise Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of oracle_false_promise
  • +{s:value}s Fortune's End Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of oracle_fortunes_end
  • +{s:value}s Fortune's End Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of oracle_fortunes_end
  • -{s:value}s Fate's Edict Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of oracle_fates_edict
  • -{s:value}s Fate's Edict Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of oracle_fates_edict
  • False Promise Invisibility: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of oracle_false_promise
  • False Promise Invisibility: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of oracle_false_promise
  • -{s:value}s Purifying Flames Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of oracle_purifying_flames
  • -{s:value}s Purifying Flames Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of oracle_purifying_flames
  • -{s:value}s False Promise Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of oracle_false_promise
  • -{s:value}s False Promise Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of oracle_false_promise
  • Instant Fortune's End: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of oracle_fortunes_end
  • Instant Fortune's End: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of oracle_fortunes_end
  • +{s:value}% Purifying Flames Enemy Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of oracle_purifying_flames
  • +{s:value}% Purifying Flames Enemy Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of oracle_purifying_flames
  • +{s:value} Armor False Promise: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of oracle_false_promise
  • +{s:value} Armor False Promise: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of oracle_false_promise
  • +{s:value} Epicenter Pulses: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sandking_epicenter
  • +{s:value} Epicenter Pulses: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sandking_epicenter
  • +{s:value} Sand Storm DPS: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sandking_sand_storm
  • +{s:value} Sand Storm DPS: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sandking_sand_storm
  • +{s:value} Sand Storm Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sandking_sand_storm
  • +{s:value} Sand Storm Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sandking_sand_storm
  • {s:value}% Sand Storm Slow and Blind: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sandking_sand_storm
  • {s:value}% Sand Storm Slow and Blind: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sandking_sand_storm
  • +{s:bonus_epicenter_radius} Epicenter Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sandking_epicenter
  • +{s:bonus_epicenter_radius} Epicenter Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sandking_epicenter
  • +{s:value}% Caustic Finale Slow: Value reduced from 20 to 12 (-8)
  • +{s:value}% Caustic Finale Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sandking_caustic_finale
  • +{s:value}% Caustic Finale Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sandking_caustic_finale
  • -{s:value}s Burrowstrike Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sandking_burrowstrike
  • -{s:value}s Burrowstrike Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sandking_burrowstrike
  • +{s:value} Caustic Finale Damage: Value reduced from 120 to 100 (-20)
  • +{s:value} Caustic Finale Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of sandking_caustic_finale
  • +{s:value} Caustic Finale Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of sandking_caustic_finale
  • +{s:value} Demonic Purge Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_demon_demonic_purge
  • +{s:value} Demonic Purge Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_demon_demonic_purge
  • -{s:value}s Soul Catcher Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_demon_soul_catcher
  • -{s:value}s Soul Catcher Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_demon_soul_catcher
  • -{s:value}s Shadow Poison Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_demon_shadow_poison
  • -{s:value}s Shadow Poison Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_demon_shadow_poison
  • +{s:value}% Shadow Poison Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_demon_shadow_poison
  • +{s:value}% Shadow Poison Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_demon_shadow_poison
  • +5s Disruption Banish Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_demon_disruption
  • +5s Disruption Banish Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_demon_disruption
  • Soul Catcher Creates 2 Illusion On Death: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_demon_soul_catcher
  • Soul Catcher Creates 2 Illusion On Death: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_demon_soul_catcher
  • {s:value} Charges of Disruption: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_demon_disruption
  • {s:value} Charges of Disruption: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_demon_disruption
  • +{s:value}s Soul Catcher Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_demon_soul_catcher
  • +{s:value}s Soul Catcher Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_demon_soul_catcher
  • -{s:value}s Demonic Purge Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shadow_demon_demonic_purge
  • -{s:value}s Demonic Purge Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shadow_demon_demonic_purge
  • +{s:value} Slithereen Crush Damage: Value increased from 125 to 150 (+25)
  • +{s:value} Slithereen Crush Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slardar_slithereen_crush
  • +{s:value} Slithereen Crush Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of slardar_slithereen_crush
  • +{s:value} Bash Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slardar_bash
  • +{s:value} Bash Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of slardar_bash
  • Corrosive Haze Undispellable: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slardar_amplify_damage
  • Corrosive Haze Undispellable: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of slardar_amplify_damage
  • -{s:value}s Slithereen Crush Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slardar_slithereen_crush
  • -{s:value}s Slithereen Crush Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of slardar_slithereen_crush
  • -{s:bonus_armor_reduction} Corrosive Haze Armor: Removed attribute value with value of -4
  • -{s:bonus_armor_reduction} Corrosive Haze Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slardar_amplify_damage
  • -{s:bonus_armor_reduction} Corrosive Haze Armor: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of slardar_amplify_damage
  • Corrosive Hazed targets leave Puddle trails: Removed attribute value with value of 5
  • Corrosive Hazed targets leave Puddle trails: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slardar_amplify_damage
  • Corrosive Hazed targets leave Puddle trails: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of slardar_amplify_damage
  • -{s:value}s Guardian Sprint Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slardar_sprint
  • -{s:value}s Guardian Sprint Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of slardar_sprint
  • +{s:value}% Slithereen Crush Attack/Move Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of slardar_slithereen_crush
  • +{s:value}% Slithereen Crush Attack/Move Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of slardar_slithereen_crush
  • -{s:value}s Dragon Slave Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lina_dragon_slave
  • -{s:value}s Dragon Slave Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lina_dragon_slave
  • +{s:value}/{s:value2}% Fiery Soul Per Stack: Value reduced from 30 to 15 (-15)
  • +{s:value}/{s:value2}% Fiery Soul Per Stack: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lina_fiery_soul
  • +{s:value}/{s:value2}% Fiery Soul Per Stack: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lina_fiery_soul
  • +{s:value}/{s:value2}% Fiery Soul Per Stack: Value2 reduced from 2 to 1 (-1)
  • +{s:value}/{s:value2}% Fiery Soul Per Stack: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lina_fiery_soul
  • +{s:value}/{s:value2}% Fiery Soul Per Stack: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lina_fiery_soul
  • +{s:value} Light Strike Array Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lina_light_strike_array
  • +{s:value} Light Strike Array Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lina_light_strike_array
  • +{s:value} Light Strike AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lina_light_strike_array
  • +{s:value} Light Strike AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lina_light_strike_array
  • +{s:value} Laguna Blade Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lina_laguna_blade
  • +{s:value} Laguna Blade Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lina_laguna_blade
  • -{s:value}s Laguna Blade Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lina_laguna_blade
  • -{s:value}s Laguna Blade Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lina_laguna_blade
  • +{s:value} Cold Feet Breaking distance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ancient_apparition_cold_feet
  • +{s:value} Cold Feet Breaking distance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ancient_apparition_cold_feet
  • +{s:value} Chilling Touch Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ancient_apparition_chilling_touch
  • +{s:value} Chilling Touch Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ancient_apparition_chilling_touch
  • -{s:value}s Ice Vortex Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ancient_apparition_ice_vortex
  • -{s:value}s Ice Vortex Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ancient_apparition_ice_vortex
  • {s:value}% Ice Vortex Slow/Resistance: Value increased from -6 to -5 (+1)
  • {s:value}% Ice Vortex Slow/Resistance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ancient_apparition_ice_vortex
  • {s:value}% Ice Vortex Slow/Resistance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ancient_apparition_ice_vortex
  • +{s:value}% Ice Blast Kill Threshold: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ancient_apparition_ice_blast
  • +{s:value}% Ice Blast Kill Threshold: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ancient_apparition_ice_blast
  • {s:value} AoE Cold Feet: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ancient_apparition_cold_feet
  • {s:value} AoE Cold Feet: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ancient_apparition_cold_feet
  • +{s:value} Chilling Touch Attack Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of ancient_apparition_chilling_touch
  • +{s:value} Chilling Touch Attack Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of ancient_apparition_chilling_touch
  • +{s:value} Thunder Strike Hits: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of disruptor_thunder_strike
  • +{s:value} Thunder Strike Hits: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of disruptor_thunder_strike
  • -{s:value}s Kinetic Field Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of disruptor_kinetic_field
  • -{s:value}s Kinetic Field Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of disruptor_kinetic_field
  • +{s:value} Thunder Strike Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of disruptor_thunder_strike
  • +{s:value} Thunder Strike Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of disruptor_thunder_strike
  • -{s:value}s Glimpse Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of disruptor_glimpse
  • -{s:value}s Glimpse Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of disruptor_glimpse
  • +{s:value}s Kinetic Field Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of disruptor_kinetic_field
  • +{s:value}s Kinetic Field Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of disruptor_kinetic_field
  • Kinetic Field Grants True Sight: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of disruptor_kinetic_field
  • Kinetic Field Grants True Sight: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of disruptor_kinetic_field
  • +{s:value}s Static Storm Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of disruptor_static_storm
  • +{s:value}s Static Storm Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of disruptor_static_storm
  • +{s:value}s Static Storm Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of disruptor_static_storm
  • +{s:value}s Static Storm Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of disruptor_static_storm
  • +{s:value} Static Storm AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of disruptor_static_storm
  • +{s:value} Static Storm AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of disruptor_static_storm
  • +{s:value} Glimpse Arrival Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of disruptor_glimpse
  • +{s:value} Glimpse Arrival Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of disruptor_glimpse
  • -{s:value}s Flak Cannon Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of gyrocopter_flak_cannon
  • -{s:value}s Flak Cannon Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of gyrocopter_flak_cannon
  • +{s:value} Flak Cannon Attacks: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of gyrocopter_flak_cannon
  • +{s:value} Flak Cannon Attacks: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of gyrocopter_flak_cannon
  • +{s:value} Rocket Barrage Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of gyrocopter_rocket_barrage
  • +{s:value} Rocket Barrage Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of gyrocopter_rocket_barrage
  • +{s:value} Flak Cannon Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of gyrocopter_flak_cannon
  • +{s:value} Flak Cannon Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of gyrocopter_flak_cannon
  • 3x Call Down: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of gyrocopter_call_down
  • 3x Call Down: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of gyrocopter_call_down
  • +{s:value}s Homing Missile Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of gyrocopter_homing_missile
  • +{s:value}s Homing Missile Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of gyrocopter_homing_missile
  • +{s:value}% Arcane Orb Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of obsidian_destroyer_arcane_orb
  • +{s:value}% Arcane Orb Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of obsidian_destroyer_arcane_orb
  • +{s:value}% Mind Over Matter Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of obsidian_destroyer_essence_aura
  • +{s:value}% Mind Over Matter Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of obsidian_destroyer_essence_aura
  • +{s:value} Astral Imprisonment Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of obsidian_destroyer_astral_imprisonment
  • +{s:value} Astral Imprisonment Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of obsidian_destroyer_astral_imprisonment
  • +{s:value} Sanity's Eclipse Mana Difference Multiplier: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of obsidian_destroyer_sanity_eclipse
  • +{s:value} Sanity's Eclipse Mana Difference Multiplier: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of obsidian_destroyer_sanity_eclipse
  • -{s:value}s Sanity's Eclipse Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of obsidian_destroyer_sanity_eclipse
  • -{s:value}s Sanity's Eclipse Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of obsidian_destroyer_sanity_eclipse
  • +{s:value} Illuminate Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of keeper_of_the_light_illuminate
  • +{s:value} Illuminate Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_illuminate
  • +{s:value} Chakra Magic Mana: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of keeper_of_the_light_chakra_magic
  • +{s:value} Chakra Magic Mana: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_chakra_magic
  • +{s:value} Will-O-Wisp Flicker: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of keeper_of_the_light_will_o_wisp
  • +{s:value} Will-O-Wisp Flicker: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_will_o_wisp
  • +{s:value} Will-O-Wisp Health Count: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of keeper_of_the_light_will_o_wisp
  • +{s:value} Will-O-Wisp Health Count: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_will_o_wisp
  • -{s:value}s Blinding Light Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of keeper_of_the_light_blinding_light
  • -{s:value}s Blinding Light Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_blinding_light
  • +{s:value} Will-O-Wisp AOE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of keeper_of_the_light_will_o_wisp
  • +{s:value} Will-O-Wisp AOE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_will_o_wisp
  • -{s:value}s Chakra Magic Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of keeper_of_the_light_chakra_magic
  • -{s:value}s Chakra Magic Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_chakra_magic
  • +{s:value}% Blinding Light Miss: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of keeper_of_the_light_blinding_light
  • +{s:value}% Blinding Light Miss: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_blinding_light
  • +{s:value}% Illuminate Daytime Heal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of keeper_of_the_light_illuminate
  • +{s:value}% Illuminate Daytime Heal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_illuminate
  • +{s:value}s Blinding Light Stun: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of keeper_of_the_light_blinding_light
  • +{s:value}s Blinding Light Stun: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_blinding_light
  • +{s:value}s Spirit Form Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of keeper_of_the_light_spirit_form
  • +{s:value}s Spirit Form Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_spirit_form
  • {s:value} Blinding Light Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of keeper_of_the_light_blinding_light
  • {s:value} Blinding Light Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_blinding_light
  • {s:value} Solar Bind Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of keeper_of_the_light_radiant_bind
  • {s:value} Solar Bind Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_radiant_bind
  • Chakra Magic Dispels: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of keeper_of_the_light_chakra_magic
  • Chakra Magic Dispels: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of keeper_of_the_light_chakra_magic
  • +{s:value} Duel Damage Bonus: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of legion_commander_duel
  • +{s:value} Duel Damage Bonus: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of legion_commander_duel
  • +{s:value} Overwhelming Odds Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of legion_commander_overwhelming_odds
  • +{s:value} Overwhelming Odds Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of legion_commander_overwhelming_odds
  • +{s:value}% Moment Proc Chance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of legion_commander_moment_of_courage
  • +{s:value}% Moment Proc Chance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of legion_commander_moment_of_courage
  • +{s:value} Overwhelming Odds Hero Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of legion_commander_overwhelming_odds
  • +{s:value} Overwhelming Odds Hero Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of legion_commander_overwhelming_odds
  • {s:value} AoE Press The Attack: Value reduced from 400 to 250 (-150)
  • {s:value} AoE Press The Attack: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of legion_commander_press_the_attack
  • {s:value} AoE Press The Attack: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of legion_commander_press_the_attack
  • +{s:value} Press The Attack HP Regen: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of legion_commander_press_the_attack
  • +{s:value} Press The Attack HP Regen: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of legion_commander_press_the_attack
  • +{s:value} Duel Cast Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of legion_commander_duel
  • +{s:value} Duel Cast Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of legion_commander_duel
  • Press the Attack grants {s:value}s Spell Immunity: New special_bonus_unique_legion_commander_8
  • -{s:value}s Dream Coil Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 300
  • -{s:value}s Dream Coil Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of puck_illusory_orb
  • -{s:value}s Dream Coil Cooldown: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of puck_dream_coil
  • -{s:value}s Dream Coil Cooldown: Added new attribute AbilityValues/value with value of 10
  • -{s:value}s Waning Rift Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of puck_waning_rift
  • -{s:value}s Waning Rift Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of puck_waning_rift
  • Dream Coil Rapid Fire: Value reduced from 0.75 to 0.6 (-0.15)
  • Dream Coil Rapid Fire: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of puck_dream_coil
  • Dream Coil Rapid Fire: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of puck_dream_coil
  • +{s:bonus_coil_stun_duration}s Dream Coil Stun Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 40
  • +{s:bonus_coil_stun_duration}s Dream Coil Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of puck_waning_rift
  • +{s:bonus_coil_stun_duration}s Dream Coil Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of puck_waning_rift
  • Dream Coil Pierces Magic Immunity: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of puck_phase_shift
  • Dream Coil Pierces Magic Immunity: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of puck_phase_shift
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Waning Rift Damge: Value reduced from 250 to 100 (-150)
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Waning Rift Damge: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of puck_waning_rift
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Waning Rift Damge: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of puck_waning_rift
  • +{s:value}s Waning Rift Silence Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of puck_waning_rift
  • +{s:value}s Waning Rift Silence Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of puck_waning_rift
  • -{s:value}s Illusory Orb Cooldown: Value reduced from 4 to 2 (-2)
  • -{s:value}s Illusory Orb Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of puck_illusory_orb
  • -{s:value}s Illusory Orb Cooldown: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of puck_illusory_orb
  • +{s:value}% Life Drain Heal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pugna_life_drain
  • +{s:value}% Life Drain Heal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pugna_life_drain
  • +{s:value} Nether Blast Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pugna_nether_blast
  • +{s:value} Nether Blast Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pugna_nether_blast
  • +{s:value} Nether Ward Damage Per Mana: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pugna_nether_ward
  • +{s:value} Nether Ward Damage Per Mana: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pugna_nether_ward
  • -{s:value}s Nether Blast Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pugna_nether_blast
  • -{s:value}s Nether Blast Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pugna_nether_blast
  • +{s:value}s Decrepify Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pugna_decrepify
  • +{s:value}s Decrepify Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pugna_decrepify
  • +{s:value} Nether Ward Health: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pugna_nether_ward
  • +{s:value} Nether Ward Health: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pugna_nether_ward
  • +{s:value}% Whirling Death Attribute Reduction: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shredder_whirling_death
  • +{s:value}% Whirling Death Attribute Reduction: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shredder_whirling_death
  • +{s:value} Reactive Armor Stacks and Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shredder_reactive_armor
  • +{s:value} Reactive Armor Stacks and Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shredder_reactive_armor
  • +{s:value} Timber Chain Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shredder_timber_chain
  • +{s:value} Timber Chain Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shredder_timber_chain
  • +{s:value}% Chakram Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of shredder_chakram
  • +{s:value}% Chakram Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of shredder_chakram
  • -{s:value}s Blood Rite Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 4
  • -{s:value}s Blood Rite Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bloodseeker_blood_bath
  • -{s:value}s Blood Rite Cooldown: Added new attribute AbilityValues/value/value with value of 2.5
  • -{s:value}s Blood Rite Cooldown: Added new attribute AbilityValues/value/ad_linked_abilities with value of bloodseeker_blood_bath
  • +{s:value} Blood Rite Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bloodseeker_blood_bath
  • +{s:value} Blood Rite Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bloodseeker_blood_bath
  • +{s:value} Rupture Cast Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bloodseeker_rupture
  • +{s:value} Rupture Cast Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bloodseeker_rupture
  • +{s:value}% Max Thirst MS: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bloodseeker_thirst
  • +{s:value}% Max Thirst MS: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bloodseeker_thirst
  • +{s:value} Bloodrage Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bloodseeker_bloodrage
  • +{s:value} Bloodrage Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bloodseeker_bloodrage
  • +{s:value}% Bloodrage Spell Amplification: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bloodseeker_bloodrage
  • +{s:value}% Bloodrage Spell Amplification: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bloodseeker_bloodrage
  • +{s:value}% Rupture Initial Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of bloodseeker_rupture
  • +{s:value}% Rupture Initial Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of bloodseeker_rupture
  • {s:value} Rupture Charges: New special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_rupture_charges
  • +{s:bonus_lifesteal_pct} Insatiable Hunger Damage/Lifesteal: Removed attribute value with value of 50
  • +{s:bonus_lifesteal_pct} Insatiable Hunger Damage/Lifesteal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of broodmother_insatiable_hunger
  • +{s:bonus_lifesteal_pct} Insatiable Hunger Damage/Lifesteal: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of broodmother_insatiable_hunger
  • +{s:bonus_hp_bonus} Spiders Health: Removed attribute value with value of 350
  • +{s:bonus_hp_bonus} Spiders Health: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of broodmother_spawn_spiderlings
  • +{s:bonus_hp_bonus} Spiders Health: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of broodmother_spawn_spiderlings
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Spawn Spiderlings Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 80
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Spawn Spiderlings Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of broodmother_spawn_spiderlings
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Spawn Spiderlings Damage: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of broodmother_spawn_spiderlings
  • +{s:bonus_movement_speed}% Silken Bola Slow: Removed attribute value with value of 50
  • +{s:bonus_movement_speed}% Silken Bola Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of broodmother_spawn_spiderlings
  • +{s:bonus_movement_speed}% Silken Bola Slow: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of broodmother_spin_web
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityChargeRestoreTime}s Spin Web Recharge Time: Removed attribute value with value of 10
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityChargeRestoreTime}s Spin Web Recharge Time: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of broodmother_spin_web
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityChargeRestoreTime}s Spin Web Recharge Time: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of broodmother_spin_web
  • +{s:bonus_count} Spin Web Simultaneous Webs: New special_bonus_unique_broodmother_6
  • +{s:value} Holy Persuasion Max Units and Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chen_holy_persuasion
  • +{s:value} Holy Persuasion Max Units and Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chen_holy_persuasion
  • +{s:bonus_heal_amount}/+{s:bonus_heal_per_second} Hand of God Heal/Heal Over Time: Removed attribute value with value of 280
  • +{s:bonus_heal_amount}/+{s:bonus_heal_per_second} Hand of God Heal/Heal Over Time: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chen_hand_of_god
  • +{s:bonus_heal_amount}/+{s:bonus_heal_per_second} Hand of God Heal/Heal Over Time: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of chen_hand_of_god
  • -{s:value}s Divine Favor Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chen_divine_favor
  • -{s:value}s Divine Favor Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chen_divine_favor
  • +{s:value} Holy Persuasion Minimum Health: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chen_holy_persuasion
  • +{s:value} Holy Persuasion Minimum Health: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chen_holy_persuasion
  • +{s:value} Holy Persuasion Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chen_holy_persuasion
  • +{s:value} Holy Persuasion Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chen_holy_persuasion
  • -{s:value}s Divine Favor Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chen_divine_favor
  • -{s:value}s Divine Favor Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chen_divine_favor
  • -{s:value}s Hand of God Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chen_hand_of_god
  • -{s:value}s Hand of God Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chen_hand_of_god
  • +{s:value}% Penitence Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chen_penitence
  • +{s:value}% Penitence Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chen_penitence
  • Holy Persuasion Targets Ancients: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chen_holy_persuasion
  • Holy Persuasion Targets Ancients: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chen_holy_persuasion
  • Global Divine Favor Aura: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chen_divine_favor
  • Global Divine Favor Aura: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chen_divine_favor
  • Penitence Deals {s:value} Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of chen_penitence
  • Penitence Deals {s:value} Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of chen_penitence
  • +{s:value} Spirit Bear Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear
  • +{s:value} Spirit Bear Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear
  • +{s:value} Spirit Bear Armor: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear
  • +{s:value} Spirit Bear Armor: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear
  • +{s:value}s Entangle Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lone_druid_true_form
  • +{s:value}s Entangle Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lone_druid_true_form
  • -{s:value}s Savage Roar Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lone_druid_savage_roar
  • -{s:value}s Savage Roar Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lone_druid_savage_roar
  • +{s:value}% Spirit Bear Magic Resistance: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear
  • +{s:value}% Spirit Bear Magic Resistance: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear
  • +{s:value} Spirit Link Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lone_druid_spirit_link
  • +{s:value} Spirit Link Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lone_druid_spirit_link
  • +{s:value} True Form and Spirit Bear Health: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lone_druid_true_form
  • +{s:value} True Form and Spirit Bear Health: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lone_druid_true_form
  • -{s:value}s True Form Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lone_druid_true_form
  • -{s:value}s True Form Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lone_druid_true_form
  • 0 Entangling Claws Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of multi_linked_or_ability
  • 0 Entangling Claws Cooldown: Removed attribute linked ad abilities with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear lone_druid_true_form
  • 0 Entangling Claws Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear || lone_druid_true_form
  • {s:value} Spirit Bear Attack Time: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear
  • {s:value} Spirit Bear Attack Time: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear
  • +{s:value} Spirit Bear Movement Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear
  • +{s:value} Spirit Bear Movement Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear
  • Entangle Disarms: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear
  • Entangle Disarms: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear
  • +{s:value} Spirits Hero Damage: Value reduced from 60 to 45 (-15)
  • +{s:value} Spirits Hero Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of wisp_spirits
  • +{s:value} Spirits Hero Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of wisp_spirits
  • Tether Stuns: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of wisp_tether
  • Tether Stuns: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of wisp_tether
  • +{s:bonus_movespeed}% Tether Movement Speed: Removed attribute value with value of 300
  • +{s:bonus_movespeed}% Tether Movement Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of wisp_spirits
  • +{s:bonus_movespeed}% Tether Movement Speed: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of wisp_tether
  • Attack Tethered Ally's Target: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of wisp_tether
  • Attack Tethered Ally's Target: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of wisp_tether
  • Tether Grants Scepter Bonus: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of wisp_tether
  • Tether Grants Scepter Bonus: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of wisp_tether
  • -{s:value}s Relocate Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of wisp_relocate
  • -{s:value}s Relocate Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of wisp_relocate
  • Spirits Apply Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of wisp_spirits
  • Spirits Apply Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of wisp_spirits
  • Spirits Apply Slow: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of wisp_spirits
  • Spirits Apply Slow: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of wisp_spirits
  • +{s:value} Attack Damage to Tethered Units: New special_bonus_unique_wisp_8
  • +{s:value} Health to Tethered Units: New special_bonus_unique_wisp_9
  • +{s:bonus_hp_regen}% Overcharge Max HP Regen Bonus: New special_bonus_unique_wisp_10
  • +{s:value} Blast Off! Damage: Value reduced from 300 to 200 (-100)
  • +{s:value} Blast Off! Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of techies_suicide
  • +{s:value} Blast Off! Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of techies_suicide
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Sticky Bomb Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 1
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Sticky Bomb Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of techies_minefield_sign
  • +{s:bonus_damage} Sticky Bomb Damage: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of techies_sticky_bomb
  • -{s:value}s Proximity Mines Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of techies_land_mines
  • -{s:value}s Proximity Mines Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of techies_land_mines
  • -{s:bonus_activation_delay} Proximity Mines Activation Delay: Removed attribute value with value of 60
  • -{s:bonus_activation_delay} Proximity Mines Activation Delay: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of multi_linked_or_ability
  • -{s:bonus_activation_delay} Proximity Mines Activation Delay: Removed attribute linked ad abilities with value of techies_land_mines techies_stasis_trap techies_remote_mines
  • -{s:bonus_activation_delay} Proximity Mines Activation Delay: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of techies_land_mines
  • -{s:value}s Blast Off! Cooldown: Value reduced from 22 to 15 (-7)
  • -{s:value}s Blast Off! Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of techies_suicide
  • -{s:value}s Blast Off! Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of techies_suicide
  • +{s:value} Spark Wraith Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of arc_warden_spark_wraith
  • +{s:value} Spark Wraith Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of arc_warden_spark_wraith
  • +{s:value} Flux Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of arc_warden_flux
  • +{s:value} Flux Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of arc_warden_flux
  • +{s:value} Magnetic Field Attack Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of arc_warden_magnetic_field
  • +{s:value} Magnetic Field Attack Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of arc_warden_magnetic_field
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Flux Duration: Removed attribute value with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Flux Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of arc_warden_flux
  • +{s:bonus_duration}s Flux Duration: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of arc_warden_flux
  • +{s:bonus_abilitycastrange} Flux Cast Range: Removed attribute value with value of 175
  • +{s:bonus_abilitycastrange} Flux Cast Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of arc_warden_flux
  • +{s:bonus_abilitycastrange} Flux Cast Range: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of arc_warden_flux
  • +{s:value}s Tempest Double Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of arc_warden_tempest_double
  • +{s:value}s Tempest Double Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of arc_warden_tempest_double
  • +{s:value}% Tempest Double Cooldown Reduction: New special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_7
  • -{s:value}s Poof Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of meepo_poof
  • -{s:value}s Poof Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of meepo_poof
  • +{s:value} Poof Damage: Value reduced from 40 to 30 (-10)
  • +{s:value} Poof Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of meepo_poof
  • +{s:value} Poof Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of meepo_poof
  • -{s:value}s Earthbind Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of meepo_earthbind
  • -{s:value}s Earthbind Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of meepo_earthbind
  • Earthbind grants True Strike on Targets: Value reduced from 750 to 1 (-749)
  • Earthbind grants True Strike on Targets: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of meepo_earthbind
  • Earthbind grants True Strike on Targets: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of meepo_earthbind
  • +{s:value} Divided We Stand Clone: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of meepo_divided_we_stand
  • +{s:value} Divided We Stand Clone: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of meepo_divided_we_stand
  • +{s:value} Ransack Health Steal: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of meepo_ransack
  • +{s:value} Ransack Health Steal: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of meepo_ransack
  • +{s:value}% Boundless Strike Crit: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of monkey_king_boundless_strike
  • +{s:value}% Boundless Strike Crit: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of monkey_king_boundless_strike
  • +{s:value} Jingu Mastery Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of monkey_king_jingu_mastery
  • +{s:value} Jingu Mastery Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of monkey_king_jingu_mastery
  • +{s:value} Primal Spring Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of monkey_king_tree_dance
  • +{s:value} Primal Spring Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of monkey_king_tree_dance
  • +{s:value} Armor Wukong's Command: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of monkey_king_wukongs_command
  • +{s:value} Armor Wukong's Command: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of monkey_king_wukongs_command
  • +{s:value}% Tree Dance Vision AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of monkey_king_tree_dance
  • +{s:value}% Tree Dance Vision AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of monkey_king_tree_dance
  • Additional Wukong's Command Ring: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of monkey_king_wukongs_command
  • Additional Wukong's Command Ring: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of monkey_king_wukongs_command
  • Additional Wukong's Command Ring: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of monkey_king_wukongs_command
  • Additional Wukong's Command Ring: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of monkey_king_wukongs_command
  • +{s:value} Tree Dance Cast Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of monkey_king_tree_dance
  • +{s:value} Tree Dance Cast Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of monkey_king_tree_dance
  • 0 Cooldown Primal Spring: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of monkey_king_tree_dance
  • 0 Cooldown Primal Spring: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of monkey_king_tree_dance
  • +{s:value}s Boundless Strike Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of monkey_king_boundless_strike
  • +{s:value}s Boundless Strike Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of monkey_king_boundless_strike
  • -{s:value}s Boundless Strike Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of monkey_king_boundless_strike
  • -{s:value}s Boundless Strike Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of monkey_king_boundless_strike
  • +{s:value} Jingu Mastery Charges: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of monkey_king_jingu_mastery
  • +{s:value} Jingu Mastery Charges: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of monkey_king_jingu_mastery
  • +{s:value} Swashbuckle Slash Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pangolier_swashbuckle
  • +{s:value} Swashbuckle Slash Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pangolier_swashbuckle
  • +{s:value} Swashbuckle Slash Range: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:value}s Shield Crash CD in Ball: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pangolier_shield_crash
  • {s:value}s Shield Crash CD in Ball: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pangolier_shield_crash
  • {s:value}s Shield Crash CD in Ball: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Swashbuckle Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pangolier_swashbuckle
  • +{s:value} Swashbuckle Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pangolier_swashbuckle
  • +{s:value} Swashbuckle Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • {s:value}s Swashbuckle Cooldown: Value reduced from -2.5 to -3 (-0.5)
  • {s:value}s Swashbuckle Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pangolier_swashbuckle
  • {s:value}s Swashbuckle Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pangolier_swashbuckle
  • {s:value}s Swashbuckle Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • -{s:value}s Rolling Thunder Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pangolier_gyroshell
  • -{s:value}s Rolling Thunder Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pangolier_gyroshell
  • -{s:value}s Rolling Thunder Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value}s Rolling Thunder Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pangolier_gyroshell
  • +{s:value}s Rolling Thunder Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pangolier_gyroshell
  • +{s:value}s Rolling Thunder Duration: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value} Swashbuckle Strike: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of pangolier_swashbuckle
  • +{s:value} Swashbuckle Strike: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of pangolier_swashbuckle
  • +{s:value} Swashbuckle Strike: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:value}s Shadow Realm Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_willow_shadow_realm
  • +{s:value}s Shadow Realm Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_willow_shadow_realm
  • +{s:value} Terrorize Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_willow_terrorize
  • +{s:value} Terrorize Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_willow_terrorize
  • -{s:value}s Bramble Maze CD: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_willow_bramble_maze
  • -{s:value}s Bramble Maze CD: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_willow_bramble_maze
  • +{s:value} Bedlam Damage: Value reduced from 32 to 30 (-2)
  • +{s:value} Bedlam Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_willow_bedlam
  • +{s:value} Bedlam Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_willow_bedlam
  • -{s:value}s Shadow Realm Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_willow_shadow_realm
  • -{s:value}s Shadow Realm Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_willow_shadow_realm
  • +{s:value}s Cursed Crown Stun Duration: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_willow_cursed_crown
  • +{s:value}s Cursed Crown Stun Duration: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_willow_cursed_crown
  • +{s:value} Cursed Crown AoE: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of dark_willow_cursed_crown
  • +{s:value} Cursed Crown AoE: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of dark_willow_cursed_crown
  • +{s:value} Ink Swell Radius: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of grimstroke_spirit_walk
  • +{s:value} Ink Swell Radius: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of grimstroke_spirit_walk
  • +{s:value}% Stroke of Fate Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of grimstroke_dark_artistry
  • +{s:value}% Stroke of Fate Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of grimstroke_dark_artistry
  • +{s:value} Stroke of Fate Cast Range: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of grimstroke_dark_artistry
  • +{s:value} Stroke of Fate Cast Range: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of grimstroke_dark_artistry
  • +{s:value} Hits to Kill Phantom: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of grimstroke_ink_creature
  • +{s:value} Hits to Kill Phantom: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of grimstroke_ink_creature
  • +{s:value} Ink Swell Max Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of grimstroke_spirit_walk
  • +{s:value} Ink Swell Max Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of grimstroke_spirit_walk
  • +{s:value}% Ink Swell Movement Speed: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of grimstroke_spirit_walk
  • +{s:value}% Ink Swell Movement Speed: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of grimstroke_spirit_walk
  • -{s:value}s Ink Swell Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of grimstroke_spirit_walk
  • -{s:value}s Ink Swell Cooldown: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of grimstroke_spirit_walk
  • +{s:value} Phantom's Embrace DPS: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of grimstroke_ink_creature
  • +{s:value} Phantom's Embrace DPS: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of grimstroke_ink_creature

Items

  • Swift Blink: Removed attribute blink range with value of 1200
  • Swift Blink: Removed attribute blink damage cooldown with value of 3.0
  • Swift Blink: Removed attribute blink range clamp with value of 960
  • Swift Blink: Removed attribute bonus agility with value of 25
  • Swift Blink: Removed attribute bonus movement with value of 40
  • Swift Blink: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 45
  • Swift Blink: Removed attribute bonus attack damage with value of 45
  • Swift Blink: Removed attribute duration with value of 6
  • Swift Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blink_range with value of 1200
  • Swift Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blink_damage_cooldown with value of 3.0
  • Swift Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blink_range_clamp with value of 960
  • Swift Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_agility with value of 25
  • Swift Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement with value of 40
  • Swift Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_agi_active with value of 35
  • Swift Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 6
  • Arcane Blink: Removed attribute blink range with value of 1200
  • Arcane Blink: Removed attribute blink damage cooldown with value of 3.0
  • Arcane Blink: Removed attribute blink range clamp with value of 960
  • Arcane Blink: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 25
  • Arcane Blink: Removed attribute base cooldown with value of 30
  • Arcane Blink: Removed attribute ultimate cooldown with value of 30
  • Arcane Blink: Removed attribute duration with value of 6
  • Arcane Blink: Removed attribute cast pct improvement with value of 50
  • Arcane Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blink_range with value of 1200
  • Arcane Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blink_damage_cooldown with value of 3.0
  • Arcane Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blink_range_clamp with value of 960
  • Arcane Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 25
  • Arcane Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 6
  • Arcane Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_pct_improvement with value of 50
  • Arcane Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/manacost_reduction with value of 25
  • Arcane Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/debuff_amp with value of 20
  • Quelling Blade: Item cost reduced from 130 to 100 (-30)
  • Quelling Blade: Damage bonus reduced from 12 to 8 (-4)
  • Quelling Blade: Damage bonus ranged reduced from 6 to 4 (-2)
  • Gem of True Sight: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_PASSIVE to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE
  • Gem of True Sight: Ability cast range reduced from 900 to 300 (-600)
  • Gem of True Sight: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to 12
  • Gem of True Sight: Removed attribute radius with value of 900
  • Gem of True Sight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 900
  • Gem of True Sight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/active_radius with value of 300
  • Gem of True Sight: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4
  • item_recipe_eagle_eye: New item_recipe_eagle_eye
  • Eagle Eye: New item_eagle_eye
  • Ghost Scepter: Ability cooldown increased from 20 to 22 (+2)
  • Healing Salve: Buff duration increased from 10 to 13 (+3)
  • Healing Salve: Health regen reduced from 40 to 30 (-10)
  • Dust of Appearance: Removed attribute duration with value of 12
  • Dust of Appearance: Removed attribute radius with value of 1050
  • Dust of Appearance: Removed attribute movespeed with value of -20
  • Dust of Appearance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 12
  • Dust of Appearance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1050
  • Dust of Appearance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed with value of -20
  • Dust of Appearance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 25
  • Observer Ward: Removed attribute lifetime with value of 360
  • Observer Ward: Removed attribute vision range tooltip with value of 1600
  • Observer Ward: Removed attribute health with value of 200
  • Observer Ward: Removed attribute duration minutes tooltip with value of 6
  • Observer Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifetime with value of 360
  • Observer Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_range_tooltip with value of 1600
  • Observer Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health with value of 200
  • Observer Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_minutes_tooltip with value of 6
  • Sentry Ward: Removed attribute lifetime with value of 420
  • Sentry Ward: Removed attribute vision range with value of 0
  • Sentry Ward: Removed attribute true sight range with value of 900
  • Sentry Ward: Removed attribute health with value of 200
  • Sentry Ward: Removed attribute duration minutes tooltip with value of 7
  • Sentry Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifetime with value of 420
  • Sentry Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_range with value of 0
  • Sentry Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/true_sight_range with value of 900
  • Sentry Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health with value of 200
  • Sentry Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_minutes_tooltip with value of 7
  • Sentry Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/activation_delay with value of 0
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Removed attribute bonus health with value of 100
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Removed attribute observer cost with value of 75
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Removed attribute sentry cost with value of 100
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Removed attribute lifetime observer with value of 360
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Removed attribute lifetime sentry with value of 420
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Removed attribute creation delay with value of 0
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Removed attribute observer vision range tooltip with value of 1600
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Removed attribute observer duration minutes tooltip with value of 6
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Removed attribute true sight range with value of 900
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Removed attribute sentry duration minutes tooltip with value of 8
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health with value of 75
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/observer_cost with value of 75
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/sentry_cost with value of 100
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifetime_observer with value of 360
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifetime_sentry with value of 420
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creation_delay with value of 0
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/observer_vision_range_tooltip with value of 1600
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/observer_duration_minutes_tooltip with value of 6
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/true_sight_range with value of 900
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/sentry_duration_minutes_tooltip with value of 8
  • Observer and Sentry Wards: Added new attribute AbilityValues/activation_delay with value of 0
  • Boots of Travel: +$move_speed reduced from 100 to 90 (-10)
  • Boots of Travel 2 (Level 2): Removed attribute bonus movement speed with value of 120
  • Boots of Travel 2 (Level 2): Removed attribute maximum distance with value of 800
  • Boots of Travel 2 (Level 2): Removed attribute vision radius with value of 200
  • Boots of Travel 2 (Level 2): Removed attribute tp cooldown with value of 30
  • Boots of Travel 2 (Level 2): Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed with value of 110
  • Boots of Travel 2 (Level 2): Added new attribute AbilityValues/maximum_distance with value of 800
  • Boots of Travel 2 (Level 2): Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_radius with value of 200
  • Boots of Travel 2 (Level 2): Added new attribute AbilityValues/tp_cooldown with value of 30
  • Boots of Travel 2 (Level 2): Added new attribute AbilityValues/tp_channel_time with value of 2
  • Bracer: Removed attribute bonus strength with value of 5
  • Bracer: Removed attribute bonus agility with value of 2
  • Bracer: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 2
  • Bracer: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 3
  • Bracer: Removed attribute bonus health regen with value of 1
  • Bracer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_strength with value of 5
  • Bracer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_agility with value of 2
  • Bracer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 2
  • Bracer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 3
  • Bracer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health_regen with value of 1
  • Bracer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/clock_time with value of 25
  • Wraith Band: Removed attribute bonus agility with value of 5
  • Wraith Band: Removed attribute bonus strength with value of 2
  • Wraith Band: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 2
  • Wraith Band: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 5
  • Wraith Band: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 2
  • Wraith Band: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_agility with value of 5
  • Wraith Band: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_strength with value of 2
  • Wraith Band: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 2
  • Wraith Band: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 5
  • Wraith Band: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 2
  • Wraith Band: Added new attribute AbilityValues/clock_time with value of 25
  • Null Talisman: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 5
  • Null Talisman: Removed attribute bonus strength with value of 2
  • Null Talisman: Removed attribute bonus agility with value of 2
  • Null Talisman: Removed attribute bonus spell amp with value of 3
  • Null Talisman: Removed attribute bonus mana regen with value of 0.6
  • Null Talisman: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 5
  • Null Talisman: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_strength with value of 2
  • Null Talisman: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_agility with value of 2
  • Null Talisman: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana_reduction with value of 4
  • Null Talisman: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana_regen with value of 0.6
  • Null Talisman: Added new attribute AbilityValues/clock_time with value of 25
  • Wraith Pact Recipe: New item_recipe_wraith_pact
  • Wraith Pact: New item_wraith_pact
  • Holy Locket: Removed attribute bonus health with value of 250
  • Holy Locket: Removed attribute bonus mana with value of 325
  • Holy Locket: Removed attribute aura health regen with value of 3
  • Holy Locket: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 1200
  • Holy Locket: Removed attribute heal increase with value of 30
  • Holy Locket: Removed attribute max charges with value of 20
  • Holy Locket: Removed attribute charge radius with value of 1200
  • Holy Locket: Removed attribute bonus all stats with value of 3
  • Holy Locket: Removed attribute restore per charge with value of 15
  • Holy Locket: Removed attribute charge gain timer with value of 10
  • Holy Locket: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health with value of 250
  • Holy Locket: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana with value of 300
  • Holy Locket: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_health_regen with value of 3
  • Holy Locket: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_radius with value of 1200
  • Holy Locket: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_increase with value of 30
  • Holy Locket: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_charges with value of 20
  • Holy Locket: Added new attribute AbilityValues/charge_radius with value of 1200
  • Holy Locket: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_all_stats with value of 3
  • Holy Locket: Added new attribute AbilityValues/restore_per_charge with value of 15
  • Holy Locket: Added new attribute AbilityValues/charge_gain_timer with value of 10
  • Pipe of Insight: Magic resistance aura increased from 10 to 12 (+2)
  • Scythe of Vyse: Added new attribute upgrade radius with value of 200
  • Orchid Malevolence Recipe: Item cost reduced from 475 to 0 (-475)
  • Orchid Malevolence Recipe: Changed ItemRequirements/01 from item_oblivion_staff;item_oblivion_staff to item_blitz_knuckles;item_claymore;item_void_stone
  • Orchid Malevolence: Item cost reduced from 3475 to 3175 (-300)
  • Orchid Malevolence: Changed item shop tags from int;attack_speed;damage;regen_mana;damage;hard_to_tag to attack_speed;damage;regen_mana;hard_to_tag
  • Orchid Malevolence: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 20
  • Orchid Malevolence: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 25
  • Orchid Malevolence: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 30
  • Orchid Malevolence: Removed attribute bonus mana regen with value of 4
  • Orchid Malevolence: Removed attribute silence damage percent with value of 30
  • Orchid Malevolence: Removed attribute silence duration with value of 5
  • Orchid Malevolence: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 40
  • Orchid Malevolence: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 30
  • Orchid Malevolence: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana_regen with value of 3
  • Orchid Malevolence: Added new attribute AbilityValues/silence_damage_percent with value of 30
  • Orchid Malevolence: Added new attribute AbilityValues/silence_duration with value of 5
  • Bloodthorn Recipe: Item cost increased from 800 to 925 (+125)
  • Bloodthorn Recipe: Changed ItemRequirements/01 from item_orchid*;item_hyperstone to item_orchid*;item_mage_slayer
  • Bloodthorn: Item cost increased from 6275 to 6500 (+225)
  • Bloodthorn: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 25
  • Bloodthorn: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 90
  • Bloodthorn: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 30
  • Bloodthorn: Removed attribute bonus mana regen with value of 5.5
  • Bloodthorn: Removed attribute silence damage percent with value of 30
  • Bloodthorn: Removed attribute silence duration with value of 5
  • Bloodthorn: Removed attribute target crit multiplier with value of 130
  • Bloodthorn: Removed attribute tooltip crit chance with value of 100
  • Bloodthorn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 20
  • Bloodthorn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 60
  • Bloodthorn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 50
  • Bloodthorn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana_regen with value of 5
  • Bloodthorn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/silence_damage_percent with value of 30
  • Bloodthorn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/silence_duration with value of 5
  • Bloodthorn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/target_crit_multiplier with value of 130
  • Bloodthorn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_crit_chance with value of 100
  • Bloodthorn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_magic_resist with value of 20
  • Bloodthorn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp_debuff with value of 35
  • Bloodthorn: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 6
  • Force Staff: Ability cooldown reduced from 23 to 20 (-3)
  • Force Staff: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 10
  • Force Staff: Removed attribute bonus health with value of 150
  • Force Staff: Removed attribute push length with value of 600
  • Force Staff: Removed attribute enemy cast range with value of 850
  • Force Staff: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 10
  • Force Staff: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health with value of 150
  • Force Staff: Added new attribute AbilityValues/push_length with value of 600
  • Force Staff: Added new attribute AbilityValues/enemy_cast_range with value of 850
  • Hurricane Pike: Ability cast range increased from 550 to 650 (+100)
  • Hurricane Pike: Ability cooldown reduced from 23 to 20 (-3)
  • Hurricane Pike: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 15
  • Hurricane Pike: Removed attribute bonus health with value of 200
  • Hurricane Pike: Removed attribute bonus agility with value of 20
  • Hurricane Pike: Removed attribute bonus strength with value of 15
  • Hurricane Pike: Removed attribute base attack range with value of 140
  • Hurricane Pike: Removed attribute push length with value of 600
  • Hurricane Pike: Removed attribute enemy length with value of 450
  • Hurricane Pike: Removed attribute range duration with value of 6
  • Hurricane Pike: Removed attribute cast range enemy with value of 400
  • Hurricane Pike: Removed attribute max attacks with value of 5
  • Hurricane Pike: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 100
  • Hurricane Pike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 15
  • Hurricane Pike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health with value of 200
  • Hurricane Pike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_agility with value of 20
  • Hurricane Pike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_strength with value of 15
  • Hurricane Pike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_attack_range with value of 150
  • Hurricane Pike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/push_length with value of 600
  • Hurricane Pike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/enemy_length with value of 450
  • Hurricane Pike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/range_duration with value of 6
  • Hurricane Pike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_range_enemy with value of 450
  • Hurricane Pike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_attacks with value of 5
  • Hurricane Pike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 100
  • Aghanim's Shard: Item initial stock time reduced from 1290 to 990 (-300)
  • Refresher Orb: Ability cooldown increased from 160 to 170 (+10)
  • Refresher Orb: +$mana_regen reduced from 12 to 7 (-5)
  • Bloodstone Recipe: Item cost increased from 0 to 900 (+900)
  • Bloodstone Recipe: Changed ItemRequirements/01 from item_voodoo_mask;item_kaya;item_soul_booster to item_voodoo_mask;item_soul_booster
  • Bloodstone: Ability cooldown reduced from 85 to 40 (-45)
  • Bloodstone: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Bloodstone: Item cost reduced from 5750 to 4600 (-1150)
  • Bloodstone: Item initial charges reduced from 14 to 0 (-14)
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute item display charges with value of 1
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute bonus health with value of 425
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute bonus mana with value of 425
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 16
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute mana regen multiplier with value of 100
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute spell amp with value of 8
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute hero lifesteal with value of 15
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute creep lifesteal with value of 3
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute regen per charge with value of 0.2
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute amp per charge with value of 0.35
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute death charges with value of 3
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute kill charges with value of 1
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute charge range with value of 1600
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute initial charges tooltip with value of 14
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute restore duration with value of 2.0
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute mana cost percentage with value of 30
  • Bloodstone: Removed attribute spell lifesteal amp with value of 30
  • Bloodstone: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Bloodstone: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health with value of 550
  • Bloodstone: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana with value of 550
  • Bloodstone: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_lifesteal with value of 25
  • Bloodstone: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_lifesteal with value of 5
  • Bloodstone: Added new attribute AbilityValues/buff_duration with value of 6
  • Bloodstone: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lifesteal_multiplier with value of 2
  • Bloodstone: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_cost with value of 10
  • Linken's Sphere: Added new attribute upgrade absorb duration with value of 10.0
  • Linken's Sphere: Added new attribute damage absorb with value of 300
  • Meteor Hammer: Ability mana cost reduced from 125 to 100 (-25)
  • Meteor Hammer: Removed attribute bonus all stats with value of 8
  • Meteor Hammer: Removed attribute bonus health regen with value of 6.5
  • Meteor Hammer: Removed attribute bonus mana regen with value of 2.5
  • Meteor Hammer: Removed attribute burn dps buildings with value of 60
  • Meteor Hammer: Removed attribute burn dps units with value of 90
  • Meteor Hammer: Removed attribute burn duration with value of 6
  • Meteor Hammer: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 1.5
  • Meteor Hammer: Removed attribute burn interval with value of 1.0
  • Meteor Hammer: Removed attribute land time with value of .5
  • Meteor Hammer: Removed attribute impact radius with value of 315
  • Meteor Hammer: Removed attribute max duration with value of 2.5
  • Meteor Hammer: Removed attribute impact damage buildings with value of 75
  • Meteor Hammer: Removed attribute impact damage units with value of 150
  • Meteor Hammer: Removed attribute enemy particles visible with value of 0
  • Meteor Hammer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_all_stats with value of 8
  • Meteor Hammer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health_regen with value of 6.5
  • Meteor Hammer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana_regen with value of 2.5
  • Meteor Hammer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_dps_buildings with value of 60
  • Meteor Hammer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_dps_units with value of 60
  • Meteor Hammer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_duration with value of 6
  • Meteor Hammer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration with value of 1.25
  • Meteor Hammer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_interval with value of 1.0
  • Meteor Hammer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/land_time with value of .5
  • Meteor Hammer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_radius with value of 400
  • Meteor Hammer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_duration with value of 2.5
  • Meteor Hammer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage_buildings with value of 75
  • Meteor Hammer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage_units with value of 150
  • Meteor Hammer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/enemy_particles_visible with value of 0
  • Nullifier: Ability mana cost reduced from 75 to 0 (-75)
  • Nullifier: Changed ability unit target flags from DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_INVULNERABLE to DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_INVULNERABLE/|/DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_MAGIC_IMMUNE_ENEMIES
  • Kaya: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 16
  • Kaya: Removed attribute spell amp with value of 8
  • Kaya: Removed attribute mana regen multiplier with value of 50
  • Kaya: Removed attribute spell lifesteal amp with value of 24
  • Kaya: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 16
  • Kaya: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp with value of 8
  • Kaya: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_regen_multiplier with value of 50
  • Kaya: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_lifesteal_amp with value of 24
  • Crimson Guard: Ability cooldown reduced from 40 to 35 (-5)
  • Crimson Guard: Removed attribute bonus health with value of 250
  • Crimson Guard: Removed attribute bonus health regen with value of 12
  • Crimson Guard: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 6
  • Crimson Guard: Removed attribute block damage melee with value of 70
  • Crimson Guard: Removed attribute block damage ranged with value of 35
  • Crimson Guard: Removed attribute block chance with value of 60
  • Crimson Guard: Removed attribute duration with value of 12
  • Crimson Guard: Removed attribute bonus aoe radius with value of 1200
  • Crimson Guard: Removed attribute block damage melee active with value of 70
  • Crimson Guard: Removed attribute block damage ranged active with value of 70
  • Crimson Guard: Removed attribute block chance active with value of 100
  • Crimson Guard: Removed attribute tooltip reapply time with value of 40
  • Crimson Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health with value of 250
  • Crimson Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health_regen with value of 12
  • Crimson Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 6
  • Crimson Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/block_damage_melee with value of 70
  • Crimson Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/block_damage_ranged with value of 35
  • Crimson Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/block_chance with value of 60
  • Crimson Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 12
  • Crimson Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_aoe_radius with value of 1200
  • Crimson Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/block_damage_melee_active with value of 75
  • Crimson Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/block_damage_ranged_active with value of 75
  • Crimson Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/block_chance_active with value of 100
  • Crimson Guard: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_reapply_time with value of 35
  • Blade Mail Recipe: Item cost reduced from 575 to 550 (-25)
  • Blade Mail: Item cost reduced from 2125 to 2100 (-25)
  • Hood of Defiance: Ability mana cost reduced from 75 to 50 (-25)
  • Hood of Defiance: Removed attribute bonus spell resist with value of 20
  • Hood of Defiance: Removed attribute bonus health regen with value of 8.5
  • Hood of Defiance: Removed attribute tooltip resist with value of 20
  • Hood of Defiance: Removed attribute barrier block with value of 325
  • Hood of Defiance: Removed attribute barrier duration with value of 12.0
  • Hood of Defiance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_spell_resist with value of 18
  • Hood of Defiance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health_regen with value of 8.5
  • Hood of Defiance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_resist with value of 18
  • Hood of Defiance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/barrier_block with value of 350
  • Hood of Defiance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/barrier_duration with value of 12.0
  • Radiance: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 60
  • Radiance: Removed attribute aura damage with value of 60
  • Radiance: Removed attribute aura damage illusions with value of 35
  • Radiance: Removed attribute blind pct with value of 17
  • Radiance: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 700
  • Radiance: Added new attribute item disassemble rule with value of DOTA_ITEM_DISASSEMBLE_NEVER
  • Radiance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 60
  • Radiance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_damage with value of 60
  • Radiance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_damage_illusions with value of 35
  • Radiance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/upgrade_day_vision with value of 250
  • Radiance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/evasion with value of 15
  • Radiance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blind_pct with value of 10
  • Radiance: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_radius with value of 700
  • Battle Fury Recipe: Changed ItemRequirements/01 from item_broadsword;item_claymore;item_pers;item_quelling_blade* to item_broadsword;item_claymore;item_pers;item_quelling_blade
  • Battle Fury: Item cost reduced from 4130 to 4100 (-30)
  • Battle Fury: Added new attribute upgraded cleave bonus with value of 25
  • Battle Fury: Added new attribute upgraded damage bonus with value of 15
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 15
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 25
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 6
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Removed attribute bonus health regen with value of 5
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Removed attribute unholy bonus damage with value of 35
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Removed attribute unholy bonus attack speed with value of 0
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Removed attribute unholy bonus strength with value of 25
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Removed attribute unholy bonus armor with value of 4
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Removed attribute unholy health drain per second with value of 40
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Removed attribute toggle cooldown with value of 0.036f
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 15
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 25
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 6
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health_regen with value of 5
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/unholy_bonus_damage with value of 35
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/unholy_bonus_attack_speed with value of 0
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/unholy_bonus_strength with value of 25
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/unholy_bonus_armor with value of 4
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/unholy_health_drain_per_second with value of 45
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/toggle_cooldown with value of 0.036f
  • Sange and Yasha: Changed +status resistance from 22% to 20%
  • Kaya and Sange: Removed attribute bonus strength with value of 16
  • Kaya and Sange: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 16
  • Kaya and Sange: Removed attribute status resistance with value of 22
  • Kaya and Sange: Removed attribute mana regen multiplier with value of 50
  • Kaya and Sange: Removed attribute spell amp with value of 16
  • Kaya and Sange: Removed attribute hp regen amp with value of 22
  • Kaya and Sange: Removed attribute spell lifesteal amp with value of 30
  • Kaya and Sange: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_strength with value of 16
  • Kaya and Sange: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 16
  • Kaya and Sange: Added new attribute AbilityValues/status_resistance with value of 20
  • Kaya and Sange: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_regen_multiplier with value of 50
  • Kaya and Sange: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp with value of 16
  • Kaya and Sange: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_regen_amp with value of 22
  • Kaya and Sange: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_lifesteal_amp with value of 30
  • Yasha and Kaya: Removed attribute bonus agility with value of 16
  • Yasha and Kaya: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 16
  • Yasha and Kaya: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 12
  • Yasha and Kaya: Removed attribute mana regen multiplier with value of 50
  • Yasha and Kaya: Removed attribute movement speed percent bonus with value of 10
  • Yasha and Kaya: Removed attribute spell amp with value of 16
  • Yasha and Kaya: Removed attribute spell lifesteal amp with value of 30
  • Yasha and Kaya: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_agility with value of 16
  • Yasha and Kaya: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 16
  • Yasha and Kaya: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 12
  • Yasha and Kaya: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_regen_multiplier with value of 50
  • Yasha and Kaya: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed_percent_bonus with value of 10
  • Yasha and Kaya: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp with value of 16
  • Yasha and Kaya: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_lifesteal_amp with value of 30
  • Satanic: Ability cooldown increased from 25 to 30 (+5)
  • Eye of Skadi: Removed attribute bonus all stats with value of 25
  • Eye of Skadi: Removed attribute bonus health with value of 200
  • Eye of Skadi: Removed attribute bonus mana with value of 200
  • Eye of Skadi: Removed attribute cold slow melee with value of -25
  • Eye of Skadi: Removed attribute cold slow ranged with value of -50
  • Eye of Skadi: Removed attribute cold duration with value of 3.0
  • Eye of Skadi: Removed attribute heal reduction with value of 40
  • Eye of Skadi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_all_stats with value of 22
  • Eye of Skadi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health with value of 220
  • Eye of Skadi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana with value of 220
  • Eye of Skadi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cold_slow_melee with value of -25
  • Eye of Skadi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cold_slow_ranged with value of -50
  • Eye of Skadi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cold_duration with value of 3.0
  • Eye of Skadi: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_reduction with value of 40
  • Desolator: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 55
  • Desolator: Removed attribute corruption armor with value of -6
  • Desolator: Removed attribute corruption duration with value of 7.0
  • Desolator: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 50
  • Desolator: Added new attribute AbilityValues/corruption_armor with value of -6
  • Desolator: Added new attribute AbilityValues/corruption_duration with value of 7.0
  • Desolator: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_per_kill with value of 2
  • Desolator: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_per_assist with value of 1
  • Desolator: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_damage with value of 25
  • Diffusal Blade Recipe: Item cost increased from 700 to 1050 (+350)
  • Diffusal Blade Recipe: Changed ItemRequirements/01 from item_blade_of_alacrity;item_blade_of_alacrity;item_robe to item_blade_of_alacrity;item_robe
  • Diffusal Blade: Item cost reduced from 3150 to 2500 (-650)
  • Diffusal Blade: Removed attribute bonus agility with value of 24
  • Diffusal Blade: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 12
  • Diffusal Blade: Removed attribute feedback mana burn with value of 40
  • Diffusal Blade: Removed attribute feedback mana burn illusion melee with value of 12
  • Diffusal Blade: Removed attribute feedback mana burn illusion ranged with value of 8
  • Diffusal Blade: Removed attribute purge rate with value of 5
  • Diffusal Blade: Removed attribute purge root duration with value of 3.0
  • Diffusal Blade: Removed attribute purge slow duration with value of 4.0
  • Diffusal Blade: Removed attribute damage per burn with value of 1
  • Diffusal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_agility with value of 15
  • Diffusal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 10
  • Diffusal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/feedback_mana_burn with value of 40
  • Diffusal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/feedback_mana_burn_illusion_melee with value of 8
  • Diffusal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/feedback_mana_burn_illusion_ranged with value of 8
  • Diffusal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/purge_rate with value of 5
  • Diffusal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/purge_root_duration with value of 3.0
  • Diffusal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/purge_slow_duration with value of 4.0
  • Diffusal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_burn with value of 1
  • item_recipe_diffusal_blade_2: New item_recipe_diffusal_blade_2
  • Diffusal Blade: New item_diffusal_blade_2
  • item_recipe_ethereal_blade: Item cost increased from 0 to 1100 (+1100)
  • item_recipe_ethereal_blade: Changed ItemRequirements/01 from item_eagle;item_ghost* to item_kaya;item_ghost*
  • Ethereal Blade: Ability cooldown increased from 20 to 22 (+2)
  • Ethereal Blade: Item cost increased from 4300 to 4650 (+350)
  • Ethereal Blade: Removed attribute bonus agility with value of 40
  • Ethereal Blade: Removed attribute bonus strength with value of 10
  • Ethereal Blade: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 10
  • Ethereal Blade: Removed attribute blast movement slow with value of -80
  • Ethereal Blade: Removed attribute duration with value of 4.0
  • Ethereal Blade: Removed attribute blast agility multiplier with value of 1.5
  • Ethereal Blade: Removed attribute blast damage base with value of 125
  • Ethereal Blade: Removed attribute duration ally with value of 4.0
  • Ethereal Blade: Removed attribute ethereal damage bonus with value of -40
  • Ethereal Blade: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1275
  • Ethereal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_agility with value of 5
  • Ethereal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_strength with value of 5
  • Ethereal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 25
  • Ethereal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp with value of 12
  • Ethereal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_lifesteal_amp with value of 24
  • Ethereal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_regen_multiplier with value of 75
  • Ethereal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blast_movement_slow with value of -80
  • Ethereal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4.0
  • Ethereal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blast_agility_multiplier with value of 1.5
  • Ethereal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blast_damage_base with value of 50
  • Ethereal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_ally with value of 4.0
  • Ethereal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ethereal_damage_bonus with value of -40
  • Ethereal Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 1275
  • Soul Ring Recipe: Item cost increased from 225 to 245 (+20)
  • Soul Ring: Item cost increased from 680 to 700 (+20)
  • Soul Ring: Removed attribute bonus strength with value of 6
  • Soul Ring: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 2
  • Soul Ring: Removed attribute health sacrifice with value of 170
  • Soul Ring: Removed attribute mana gain with value of 150
  • Soul Ring: Removed attribute duration with value of 10
  • Soul Ring: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_strength with value of 6
  • Soul Ring: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 2
  • Soul Ring: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_sacrifice with value of 170
  • Soul Ring: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_gain with value of 150
  • Soul Ring: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 10
  • Voidwalker Scythe Recipe: New item_recipe_voidwalker_scythe
  • Voidwalker Scythe: New item_voidwalker_scythe
  • Bruiser's Maul Recipe: New item_recipe_tenderizer
  • Bruiser's Maul: New item_tenderizer
  • Falcon Blade: Removed attribute bonus health with value of 200
  • Falcon Blade: Removed attribute bonus mana regen with value of 1.8
  • Falcon Blade: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 12
  • Falcon Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health with value of 200
  • Falcon Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana_regen with value of 1.8
  • Falcon Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 12
  • Mage Slayer: Removed attribute bonus magical armor with value of 20
  • Mage Slayer: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 20
  • Mage Slayer: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 20
  • Mage Slayer: Removed attribute spell amp debuff with value of 35
  • Mage Slayer: Removed attribute bonus mana regen with value of 2
  • Mage Slayer: Removed attribute duration with value of 6
  • Mage Slayer: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 10
  • Mage Slayer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_magical_armor with value of 20
  • Mage Slayer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 20
  • Mage Slayer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 20
  • Mage Slayer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp_debuff with value of 35
  • Mage Slayer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana_regen with value of 2
  • Mage Slayer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 6
  • Mage Slayer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 10
  • Drum of Endurance Recipe: Removed attribute ItemRequirements/02 with value of item_ancient_janggo
  • Drum of Endurance: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IMMEDIATE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NO_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_IGNORE_CHANNEL
  • item_recipe_boots_of_bearing: New item_recipe_boots_of_bearing
  • Boots of Bearing: New item_boots_of_bearing
  • Revenant's Brooch Recipe: New item_recipe_revenants_brooch
  • Revenant's Brooch: New item_revenants_brooch
  • Guardian Greaves: Aura health regen bonus increased from 16 to 18.5 (+2.5)
  • Ring of Aquila: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 7
  • Ring of Aquila: Removed attribute bonus strength with value of 3
  • Ring of Aquila: Removed attribute bonus agility with value of 9
  • Ring of Aquila: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 3
  • Ring of Aquila: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 0
  • Ring of Aquila: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 1200
  • Ring of Aquila: Removed attribute aura mana regen with value of 1.25
  • Ring of Aquila: Removed attribute aura bonus armor with value of 2
  • Ring of Aquila: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 3
  • Ring of Aquila: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_strength with value of 3
  • Ring of Aquila: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_agility with value of 9
  • Ring of Aquila: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 3
  • Ring of Aquila: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_radius with value of 1200
  • Ring of Aquila: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_mana_regen with value of 1.25
  • Ring of Aquila: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_bonus_armor with value of 2
  • Glimmer Cape: Active magical armor increased from 45 to 50 (+5)
  • Grove Bow: Removed attribute attack range bonus with value of 100
  • Grove Bow: Removed attribute attack speed bonus with value of 15
  • Grove Bow: Removed attribute magic resistance reduction with value of 15
  • Grove Bow: Removed attribute debuff duration with value of 6
  • Grove Bow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_range_bonus with value of 100
  • Grove Bow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed_bonus with value of 20
  • Grove Bow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resistance_reduction with value of 15
  • Grove Bow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/debuff_duration with value of 6
  • Quickening Charm: Removed attribute bonus cooldown with value of 12
  • Quickening Charm: Removed attribute bonus health regen with value of 9
  • Quickening Charm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_cooldown with value of 10
  • Quickening Charm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health_regen with value of 10
  • Arcanist's Armor: Removed attribute bonus aoe radius with value of 1200
  • Arcanist's Armor: Removed attribute bonus aoe armor with value of 5
  • Arcanist's Armor: Removed attribute self armor with value of 5
  • Arcanist's Armor: Removed attribute self mres with value of 20
  • Arcanist's Armor: Removed attribute bonus aoe mres with value of 20
  • Arcanist's Armor: Removed attribute active reflection pct with value of 35
  • Arcanist's Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_aoe_radius with value of 1200
  • Arcanist's Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_aoe_armor with value of 5
  • Arcanist's Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_armor with value of 5
  • Arcanist's Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_mres with value of 20
  • Arcanist's Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_aoe_mres with value of 20
  • Arcanist's Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/active_reflection_pct with value of 40
  • Blast Rig: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 7
  • Blast Rig: Removed attribute radius with value of 300
  • Blast Rig: Removed attribute damage with value of 300
  • Blast Rig: Removed attribute blind duration with value of 2
  • Blast Rig: Removed attribute blind pct with value of 100
  • Blast Rig: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 7
  • Blast Rig: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 400
  • Blast Rig: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 250
  • Blast Rig: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blind_duration with value of 2
  • Blast Rig: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blind_pct with value of 100
  • Timeless Relic: Removed attribute debuff amp with value of 25
  • Timeless Relic: Removed attribute spell amp with value of 15
  • Timeless Relic: Added new attribute AbilityValues/debuff_amp with value of 20
  • Timeless Relic: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_amp with value of 15
  • Pupil's Gift: Removed attribute secondary stats with value of 14
  • Pupil's Gift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/secondary_stats with value of 15
  • Spell Prism: Removed attribute bonus cooldown with value of 18
  • Spell Prism: Removed attribute bonus all stats with value of 6
  • Spell Prism: Removed attribute mana regen with value of 4
  • Spell Prism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_cooldown with value of 12
  • Spell Prism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_all_stats with value of 8
  • Spell Prism: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_regen with value of 4
  • Telescope: Removed attribute scan cooldown reduction with value of 50
  • Telescope: Removed attribute attack range with value of 110
  • Telescope: Removed attribute cast range with value of 110
  • Telescope: Removed attribute aura range with value of 1200
  • Telescope: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scan_cooldown_reduction with value of 50
  • Telescope: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_range with value of 100
  • Telescope: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_range with value of 100
  • Telescope: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_range with value of 1200
  • Spider Legs: Removed attribute bonus movement speed with value of 25
  • Spider Legs: Removed attribute turn rate with value of 50
  • Spider Legs: Removed attribute bonus movement speed active with value of 22
  • Spider Legs: Removed attribute duration with value of 3
  • Spider Legs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed with value of 25
  • Spider Legs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/turn_rate with value of 50
  • Spider Legs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed_active with value of 18
  • Spider Legs: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3.5
  • Broom Handle: Removed attribute melee attack range with value of 50
  • Broom Handle: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 14
  • Broom Handle: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 3
  • Broom Handle: Added new attribute AbilityValues/melee_attack_range with value of 50
  • Broom Handle: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 8
  • Broom Handle: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 4
  • Trusty Shovel: Removed attribute bonus health with value of 100
  • Trusty Shovel: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health with value of 75
  • Essence Ring: Removed attribute bonus int with value of 6
  • Essence Ring: Removed attribute mp regen with value of 2.5
  • Essence Ring: Removed attribute health gain with value of 400
  • Essence Ring: Removed attribute health gain duration with value of 15
  • Essence Ring: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_int with value of 6
  • Essence Ring: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mp_regen with value of 2
  • Essence Ring: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_gain with value of 400
  • Essence Ring: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_gain_duration with value of 15
  • Enchanted Quiver: Removed attribute bonus attack range with value of 400
  • Enchanted Quiver: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 200
  • Enchanted Quiver: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_range with value of 350
  • Enchanted Quiver: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 225
  • Ninja Gear: Removed attribute bonus agility with value of 24
  • Ninja Gear: Removed attribute passive movement bonus with value of 25
  • Ninja Gear: Removed attribute visibility radius with value of 1025
  • Ninja Gear: Removed attribute duration with value of 35.0
  • Ninja Gear: Removed attribute bonus movement speed with value of 15
  • Ninja Gear: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_agility with value of 25
  • Ninja Gear: Added new attribute AbilityValues/passive_movement_bonus with value of 25
  • Ninja Gear: Added new attribute AbilityValues/visibility_radius with value of 1025
  • Ninja Gear: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 35.0
  • Ninja Gear: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed with value of 20
  • Apex: Removed attribute primary stat with value of 70
  • Apex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/primary_stat with value of 75
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute bonus strength with value of 20
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute bonus intellect with value of 20
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute bonus health regen with value of 15.0
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute bonus mana regen with value of 10.0
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute burn dps buildings with value of 50
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute burn dps units with value of 90
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute burn duration with value of 6
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 2.0
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute burn interval with value of 1.0
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute land time with value of 1
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute impact radius with value of 315
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute max duration with value of 2.5
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute impact damage buildings with value of 75
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute impact damage units with value of 150
  • Fallen Sky: Removed attribute blink damage cooldown with value of 3.0
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_strength with value of 15
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intellect with value of 15
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health_regen with value of 15.0
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana_regen with value of 10.0
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_dps_buildings with value of 60
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_dps_units with value of 60
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_duration with value of 6
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration with value of 2.0
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_interval with value of 1.0
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/land_time with value of 1
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_radius with value of 315
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_duration with value of 2.5
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage_buildings with value of 75
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage_units with value of 150
  • Fallen Sky: Added new attribute AbilityValues/blink_damage_cooldown with value of 3.0
  • Pirate Hat: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 150
  • Pirate Hat: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 150
  • Pirate Hat: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_ms with value of 15
  • Paladin Sword: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 20
  • Paladin Sword: Removed attribute bonus lifesteal with value of 16
  • Paladin Sword: Removed attribute bonus spell lifesteal with value of 8
  • Paladin Sword: Removed attribute bonus amp with value of 14
  • Paladin Sword: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 16
  • Paladin Sword: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_lifesteal with value of 16
  • Paladin Sword: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_spell_lifesteal with value of 8
  • Paladin Sword: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_amp with value of 14
  • The Leveller: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 50
  • The Leveller: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 5
  • The Leveller: Removed attribute demolish with value of 25
  • The Leveller: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed with value of 40
  • The Leveller: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 5
  • The Leveller: Added new attribute AbilityValues/demolish with value of 25
  • Arcane Ring: Removed attribute bonus intelligence with value of 10
  • Arcane Ring: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 2
  • Arcane Ring: Removed attribute mana restore with value of 75
  • Arcane Ring: Removed attribute radius with value of 1200
  • Arcane Ring: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_intelligence with value of 8
  • Arcane Ring: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 2
  • Arcane Ring: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_restore with value of 75
  • Arcane Ring: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1200
  • Psychic Headband: Ability cast range reduced from 800 to 600 (-200)
  • Psychic Headband: Removed attribute intelligence pct with value of 16
  • Psychic Headband: Removed attribute cast range with value of 100
  • Psychic Headband: Removed attribute push length with value of 400
  • Psychic Headband: Removed attribute push duration with value of 0.3
  • Psychic Headband: Added new attribute AbilityValues/intelligence_pct with value of 15
  • Psychic Headband: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_range with value of 100
  • Psychic Headband: Added new attribute AbilityValues/push_length with value of 400
  • Psychic Headband: Added new attribute AbilityValues/push_duration with value of 0.3
  • Ceremonial Robe: Removed attribute bonus mana with value of 350
  • Ceremonial Robe: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 1200
  • Ceremonial Robe: Removed attribute status resistance with value of 10
  • Ceremonial Robe: Removed attribute magic resistance with value of 10
  • Ceremonial Robe: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana with value of 250
  • Ceremonial Robe: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_radius with value of 1200
  • Ceremonial Robe: Added new attribute AbilityValues/status_resistance with value of 10
  • Ceremonial Robe: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resistance with value of 10
  • Quicksilver Amulet: Removed attribute base movement with value of 4
  • Quicksilver Amulet: Removed attribute base attack with value of 10
  • Quicksilver Amulet: Removed attribute bonus movement with value of 4
  • Quicksilver Amulet: Removed attribute bonus attack with value of 20
  • Quicksilver Amulet: Removed attribute anim increase with value of 40
  • Quicksilver Amulet: Removed attribute projectile increase with value of 40
  • Quicksilver Amulet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_movement with value of 4
  • Quicksilver Amulet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_attack with value of 10
  • Quicksilver Amulet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement with value of 3
  • Quicksilver Amulet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack with value of 20
  • Quicksilver Amulet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/anim_increase with value of 40
  • Quicksilver Amulet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_increase with value of 40
  • Book of Shadows: Removed attribute bonus all stats with value of 12
  • Book of Shadows: Removed attribute night vision with value of 400
  • Book of Shadows: Removed attribute duration with value of 4
  • Book of Shadows: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_all_stats with value of 13
  • Book of Shadows: Added new attribute AbilityValues/night_vision with value of 400
  • Book of Shadows: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4
  • Ascetic's Cap: Removed attribute status resistance with value of 40
  • Ascetic's Cap: Removed attribute bonus health with value of 250
  • Ascetic's Cap: Removed attribute duration with value of 3
  • Ascetic's Cap: Removed attribute hp regen with value of 10
  • Ascetic's Cap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/status_resistance with value of 40
  • Ascetic's Cap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health with value of 250
  • Ascetic's Cap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3
  • Ascetic's Cap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_regen with value of 15
  • Brigand's Blade: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 8
  • Brigand's Blade: Removed attribute missing hp with value of 10
  • Brigand's Blade: Removed attribute damage with value of 10
  • Brigand's Blade: Removed attribute aspd with value of 10
  • Brigand's Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage with value of 10
  • Brigand's Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/missing_hp with value of 10
  • Brigand's Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 10
  • Brigand's Blade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aspd with value of 10
  • Witchbane: Removed attribute radius with value of 300
  • Witchbane: Removed attribute damage with value of 0
  • Witchbane: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 300
  • Witchbane: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 4
  • Witchbane: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed with value of 20
  • Tumbler's Toy: Ability cooldown reduced from 20 to 15 (-5)
  • Tumbler's Toy: Removed attribute leap distance with value of 300
  • Tumbler's Toy: Removed attribute leap speed with value of 1300.0
  • Tumbler's Toy: Removed attribute leap acceleration with value of 20000.0
  • Tumbler's Toy: Removed attribute bonus mana with value of 200
  • Tumbler's Toy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_distance with value of 300
  • Tumbler's Toy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_speed with value of 1300.0
  • Tumbler's Toy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/leap_acceleration with value of 20000.0
  • Tumbler's Toy: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana with value of 200
  • Fae Grenade: Removed attribute movespeed with value of 20
  • Fae Grenade: Removed attribute dps with value of 35
  • Fae Grenade: Removed attribute duration with value of 7
  • Fae Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed with value of 20
  • Fae Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dps with value of 40
  • Fae Grenade: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 7
  • REMOVED item_tree_processor

Units

  • Ranged Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • Ranged Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ranged Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Super Ranged Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • Super Ranged Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Super Ranged Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Mega Ranged Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Mega Ranged Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ranged Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • Ranged Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ranged Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Super Ranged Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • Super Ranged Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Super Ranged Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Mega Ranged Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • Mega Ranged Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Mega Ranged Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Melee Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Runty
  • Melee Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Melee Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Super Melee Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Runty
  • Super Melee Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Super Melee Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Mega Melee Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Runty
  • Mega Melee Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Mega Melee Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Melee Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Runty
  • Melee Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Melee Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Super Melee Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Runty
  • Super Melee Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Super Melee Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Mega Melee Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Runty
  • Mega Melee Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Mega Melee Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tower: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Tower: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tower: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Outpost: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Outpost: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Building: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Building: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Building: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Shrine: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Shrine: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Shrine: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Building: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Building: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Building: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Shrine: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Shrine: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Shrine: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Melee Barracks: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Melee Barracks: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Melee Barracks: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Melee Barracks: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Melee Barracks: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Melee Barracks: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Melee Barracks: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Melee Barracks: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Melee Barracks: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Melee Barracks: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Melee Barracks: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Melee Barracks: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Melee Barracks: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Melee Barracks: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Melee Barracks: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Melee Barracks: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Melee Barracks: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Melee Barracks: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HEROs
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ranged Barracks: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Radiant's Ancient: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Radiant's Ancient: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Radiant's Ancient: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Dire's Ancient: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Dire's Ancient: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Dire's Ancient: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Siege Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Siege Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Siege Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Super Siege Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Super Siege Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Super Siege Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Mega Siege Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Mega Siege Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Mega Siege Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Siege Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Siege Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Siege Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Super Siege Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Super Siege Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Super Siege Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Mega Siege Creep: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Mega Siege Creep: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Mega Siege Creep: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Fountain: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Reinforced
  • Fountain: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Fountain: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Healing Ward: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Healing Ward: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Healing Campfire: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Healing Campfire: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Nimbus: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Nimbus: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Frozen Sigil: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Frozen Sigil: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Frozen Sigil: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Frozen Sigil: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Frozen Sigil: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Frozen Sigil: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Frozen Sigil: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Frozen Sigil: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Astral Spirit: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Astral Spirit: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Kobold: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Prospecting/Aura
  • Kobold: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Kobold: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Kobold: Bounty x p reduced from 17 to 14 (-3)
  • Kobold: Bounty gold min reduced from 6 to 5 (-1)
  • Kobold: Bounty gold max reduced from 8 to 7 (-1)
  • Kobold: Movement speed increased from 270 to 290 (+20)
  • Kobold: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Kobold: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Kobold: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 200
  • Kobold: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Kobold Soldier: Model scale increased from 0.9 to 1 (+0.1)
  • Kobold Soldier: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Steal/Weapon
  • Kobold Soldier: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Kobold Soldier: Attack damage min increased from 14 to 17 (+3)
  • Kobold Soldier: Attack damage max increased from 15 to 18 (+3)
  • Kobold Soldier: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Kobold Soldier: Bounty gold max reduced from 18 to 16 (-2)
  • Kobold Soldier: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Kobold Soldier: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Kobold Soldier: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 200
  • Kobold Soldier: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Kobold Foreman: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Kobold Foreman: Armor physical increased from 1 to 2 (+1)
  • Kobold Foreman: Attack damage min increased from 14 to 19 (+5)
  • Kobold Foreman: Attack damage max increased from 15 to 21 (+6)
  • Kobold Foreman: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Kobold Foreman: Bounty x p increased from 28 to 30 (+2)
  • Kobold Foreman: Bounty gold min increased from 20 to 21 (+1)
  • Kobold Foreman: Bounty gold max reduced from 25 to 23 (-2)
  • Kobold Foreman: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Kobold Foreman: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Kobold Foreman: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 200
  • Kobold Foreman: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Centaur Courser: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Centaur Courser: Attack damage max reduced from 21 to 20 (-1)
  • Centaur Courser: Attack rate increased from 1.3 to 2 (+0.7)
  • Centaur Courser: Attack animation point reduced from 0.5 to 0.3 (-0.2)
  • Centaur Courser: Bounty x p increased from 31 to 32 (+1)
  • Centaur Courser: Bounty gold min increased from 16 to 18 (+2)
  • Centaur Courser: Bounty gold max increased from 19 to 20 (+1)
  • Centaur Courser: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Centaur Courser: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Centaur Courser: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 150
  • Centaur Courser: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Centaur Conqueror: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Centaur Conqueror: Attack rate increased from 1.5 to 2 (+0.5)
  • Centaur Conqueror: Bounty gold min increased from 53 to 56 (+3)
  • Centaur Conqueror: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Centaur Conqueror: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 135
  • Centaur Conqueror: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Fell Spirit: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Vex
  • Fell Spirit: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Fell Spirit: Attack rate increased from 1.5 to 2 (+0.5)
  • Fell Spirit: Bounty x p reduced from 28 to 26 (-2)
  • Fell Spirit: Bounty gold min increased from 17 to 18 (+1)
  • Fell Spirit: Status mana increased from 0 to 200 (+200)
  • Fell Spirit: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Fell Spirit: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Fell Spirit: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 135
  • Fell Spirit: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Hellbear: Changed Ability1 from Cloak/Aura to Swiftness/Aura
  • Hellbear: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Death/Throe:/Rush
  • Hellbear: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Hellbear: Attack rate increased from 1.5 to 2 (+0.5)
  • Hellbear: Bounty gold min reduced from 36 to 32 (-4)
  • Hellbear: Bounty gold max reduced from 44 to 40 (-4)
  • Hellbear: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Hellbear: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 135
  • Hellbear: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Hellbear Smasher: Changed Ability2 from Swiftness/Aura to Death/Throe:/Power
  • Hellbear Smasher: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Hellbear Smasher: Attack rate increased from 1.55 to 2 (+0.45)
  • Hellbear Smasher: Bounty gold min increased from 61 to 64 (+3)
  • Hellbear Smasher: Bounty gold max reduced from 70 to 68 (-2)
  • Hellbear Smasher: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Hellbear Smasher: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 135
  • Hellbear Smasher: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Warpine Raider: New npc_dota_neutral_warpine_raider
  • Mud Golem: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Mud Golem: Magical resistance reduced from 50 to 30 (-20)
  • Mud Golem: Attack damage min reduced from 29 to 24 (-5)
  • Mud Golem: Attack damage max reduced from 33 to 26 (-7)
  • Mud Golem: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Mud Golem: Bounty gold max reduced from 27 to 26 (-1)
  • Mud Golem: Status health reduced from 800 to 750 (-50)
  • Mud Golem: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Mud Golem: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Mud Golem: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 150
  • Shard Golem: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Shard Golem: Magical resistance reduced from 50 to 33 (-17)
  • Shard Golem: Attack damage min increased from 9 to 10 (+1)
  • Shard Golem: Attack damage max increased from 10 to 14 (+4)
  • Shard Golem: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Shard Golem: Bounty x p increased from 17 to 18 (+1)
  • Shard Golem: Bounty gold max reduced from 13 to 12 (-1)
  • Shard Golem: Status health increased from 240 to 250 (+10)
  • Shard Golem: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Shard Golem: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Shard Golem: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 150
  • %s1 Shard: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • %s1 Shard: Magical resistance reduced from 50 to 33 (-17)
  • %s1 Shard: Attack damage min increased from 9 to 10 (+1)
  • %s1 Shard: Attack damage max increased from 10 to 14 (+4)
  • %s1 Shard: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • %s1 Shard: Bounty x p increased from 17 to 18 (+1)
  • %s1 Shard: Bounty gold max reduced from 13 to 12 (-1)
  • %s1 Shard: Status health increased from 240 to 250 (+10)
  • %s1 Shard: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • %s1 Shard: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • %s1 Shard: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 150
  • Ogre Bruiser: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Ogre/Smash!
  • Ogre Bruiser: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Ogre Bruiser: Attack damage min reduced from 24 to 22 (-2)
  • Ogre Bruiser: Attack damage max reduced from 27 to 24 (-3)
  • Ogre Bruiser: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Ogre Bruiser: Bounty x p increased from 31 to 32 (+1)
  • Ogre Bruiser: Bounty gold min increased from 18 to 24 (+6)
  • Ogre Bruiser: Bounty gold max reduced from 38 to 28 (-10)
  • Ogre Bruiser: Status health reduced from 850 to 800 (-50)
  • Ogre Bruiser: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ogre Bruiser: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ogre Bruiser: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 150
  • Ogre Bruiser: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Ogre Frostmage: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Ogre Frostmage: Attack damage min reduced from 24 to 18 (-6)
  • Ogre Frostmage: Attack damage max reduced from 27 to 20 (-7)
  • Ogre Frostmage: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Ogre Frostmage: Bounty x p increased from 47 to 48 (+1)
  • Ogre Frostmage: Bounty gold min increased from 28 to 30 (+2)
  • Ogre Frostmage: Bounty gold max reduced from 36 to 34 (-2)
  • Ogre Frostmage: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ogre Frostmage: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ogre Frostmage: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 150
  • Ogre Frostmage: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Giant Wolf: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Intimidate
  • Giant Wolf: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Giant Wolf: Attack damage min reduced from 29 to 15 (-14)
  • Giant Wolf: Attack damage max reduced from 33 to 17 (-16)
  • Giant Wolf: Attack rate increased from 1.45 to 2 (+0.55)
  • Giant Wolf: Bounty x p reduced from 47 to 40 (-7)
  • Giant Wolf: Bounty gold min increased from 18 to 20 (+2)
  • Giant Wolf: Bounty gold max increased from 21 to 24 (+3)
  • Giant Wolf: Status mana increased from 0 to 200 (+200)
  • Giant Wolf: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Giant Wolf: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Giant Wolf: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 125
  • Giant Wolf: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Alpha Wolf: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Alpha Wolf: Attack damage min reduced from 30 to 23 (-7)
  • Alpha Wolf: Attack damage max reduced from 33 to 25 (-8)
  • Alpha Wolf: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Alpha Wolf: Bounty x p reduced from 66 to 60 (-6)
  • Alpha Wolf: Bounty gold min increased from 30 to 34 (+4)
  • Alpha Wolf: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Alpha Wolf: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Alpha Wolf: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 150
  • Alpha Wolf: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Wildwing: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Tornado
  • Wildwing: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Wildwing: Attack damage min reduced from 20 to 18 (-2)
  • Wildwing: Attack damage max reduced from 25 to 20 (-5)
  • Wildwing: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Wildwing: Bounty x p increased from 19 to 26 (+7)
  • Wildwing: Bounty gold min increased from 12 to 18 (+6)
  • Wildwing: Bounty gold max increased from 16 to 20 (+4)
  • Wildwing: Status mana increased from 0 to 200 (+200)
  • Wildwing: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Wildwing: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Wildwing: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 150
  • Wildwing: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Wildwing Ripper: Changed Ability1 from Tornado to Hurricane
  • Wildwing Ripper: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Wildwing Ripper: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Wildwing Ripper: Bounty gold min increased from 54 to 60 (+6)
  • Wildwing Ripper: Bounty gold max reduced from 70 to 66 (-4)
  • Wildwing Ripper: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Wildwing Ripper: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 150
  • Wildwing Ripper: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Satyr Mindstealer: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Mana/Aura
  • Satyr Mindstealer: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Satyr Mindstealer: Armor physical increased from 1 to 2 (+1)
  • Satyr Mindstealer: Attack damage min reduced from 24 to 21 (-3)
  • Satyr Mindstealer: Attack damage max reduced from 27 to 23 (-4)
  • Satyr Mindstealer: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Satyr Mindstealer: Bounty x p reduced from 47 to 46 (-1)
  • Satyr Mindstealer: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Satyr Mindstealer: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Satyr Mindstealer: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 125
  • Satyr Mindstealer: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Satyr Tormenter: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Satyr Tormenter: Armor physical increased from 0 to 2 (+2)
  • Satyr Tormenter: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Satyr Tormenter: Bounty gold max reduced from 73 to 68 (-5)
  • Satyr Tormenter: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Satyr Tormenter: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 150
  • Satyr Tormenter: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Ancient Stalker: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ancient Stalker: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ancient Primal Stalker: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ancient Prowler Acolyte: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ancient Prowler Acolyte: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ancient Prowler Shaman: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ancient Rock Golem: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Weakening/Aura
  • Ancient Rock Golem: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Ancient Rock Golem: Magical resistance reduced from 50 to 30 (-20)
  • Ancient Rock Golem: Attack damage min reduced from 29 to 22 (-7)
  • Ancient Rock Golem: Attack damage max reduced from 33 to 24 (-9)
  • Ancient Rock Golem: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Ancient Rock Golem: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ancient Rock Golem: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ancient Rock Golem: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 150
  • Ancient Granite Golem: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Ancient Granite Golem: Magical resistance reduced from 50 to 30 (-20)
  • Ancient Granite Golem: Attack damage min increased from 77 to 80 (+3)
  • Ancient Granite Golem: Attack damage max reduced from 87 to 84 (-3)
  • Ancient Granite Golem: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Ancient Granite Golem: Bounty gold max reduced from 88 to 82 (-6)
  • Ancient Granite Golem: Status health reduced from 1700 to 1500 (-200)
  • Ancient Granite Golem: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ancient Granite Golem: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 150
  • Ancient Ice Shaman: New npc_dota_neutral_ice_shaman
  • Ancient Frostbitten Golem: New npc_dota_neutral_frostbitten_golem
  • Ancient Thunderhide: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Ancient Thunderhide: Magical resistance reduced from 50 to 30 (-20)
  • Ancient Thunderhide: Attack rate increased from 1.8 to 2 (+0.2)
  • Ancient Thunderhide: Attack animation point reduced from 0.5 to 0.3 (-0.2)
  • Ancient Thunderhide: Bounty gold min increased from 64 to 78 (+14)
  • Ancient Thunderhide: Bounty gold max increased from 71 to 82 (+11)
  • Ancient Thunderhide: Status health increased from 1400 to 1700 (+300)
  • Ancient Thunderhide: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ancient Thunderhide: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 120
  • Ancient Thunderhide: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Ancient Rumblehide: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Ancient Rumblehide: Attack damage min reduced from 41 to 32 (-9)
  • Ancient Rumblehide: Attack damage max reduced from 48 to 34 (-14)
  • Ancient Rumblehide: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ancient Rumblehide: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Vhoul Assassin: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • Vhoul Assassin: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Vhoul Assassin: Attack damage max reduced from 36 to 32 (-4)
  • Vhoul Assassin: Attack rate increased from 1.6 to 2 (+0.4)
  • Vhoul Assassin: Bounty x p increased from 28 to 30 (+2)
  • Vhoul Assassin: Bounty gold min reduced from 20 to 18 (-2)
  • Vhoul Assassin: Bounty gold max reduced from 24 to 20 (-4)
  • Vhoul Assassin: Status health increased from 370 to 400 (+30)
  • Vhoul Assassin: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Vhoul Assassin: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Vhoul Assassin: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 125
  • Vhoul Assassin: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Ghost: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • Ghost: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Ghost: Armor physical increased from 1 to 2 (+1)
  • Ghost: Attack rate increased from 1.2 to 2 (+0.8)
  • Ghost: Bounty x p reduced from 44 to 42 (-2)
  • Ghost: Bounty gold min reduced from 28 to 25 (-3)
  • Ghost: Bounty gold max reduced from 34 to 27 (-7)
  • Ghost: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ghost: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ghost: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 165
  • Ghost: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • npc_dota_wraith_ghost: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • npc_dota_wraith_ghost: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • npc_dota_wraith_ghost: Bounty gold min reduced from 16 to 14 (-2)
  • npc_dota_wraith_ghost: Bounty gold max reduced from 17 to 15 (-2)
  • npc_dota_wraith_ghost: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_wraith_ghost: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Hill Troll: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Ensnare
  • Hill Troll: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • Hill Troll: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Hill Troll: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Hill Troll: Bounty x p reduced from 47 to 42 (-5)
  • Hill Troll: Bounty gold min reduced from 21 to 19 (-2)
  • Hill Troll: Bounty gold max reduced from 26 to 21 (-5)
  • Hill Troll: Status mana increased from 0 to 200 (+200)
  • Hill Troll: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Hill Troll: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Hill Troll: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 150
  • Hill Troll: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Dark Troll Summoner: Changed Ability1 from Ensnare to dota_tooltip_ability_
  • Dark Troll Summoner: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Dark Troll Summoner: Armor physical increased from 1 to 4 (+3)
  • Dark Troll Summoner: Attack rate increased from 1.35 to 2 (+0.65)
  • Dark Troll Summoner: Bounty gold min reduced from 43 to 42 (-1)
  • Dark Troll Summoner: Bounty gold max reduced from 50 to 48 (-2)
  • Dark Troll Summoner: Status mana reduced from 550 to 250 (-300)
  • Dark Troll Summoner: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Dark Troll Summoner: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 150
  • Dark Troll Summoner: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Satyr Banisher: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Satyr Banisher: Attack damage min increased from 7 to 10 (+3)
  • Satyr Banisher: Attack damage max increased from 10 to 12 (+2)
  • Satyr Banisher: Attack rate increased from 1.7 to 2 (+0.3)
  • Satyr Banisher: Bounty x p reduced from 31 to 24 (-7)
  • Satyr Banisher: Bounty gold min increased from 12 to 14 (+2)
  • Satyr Banisher: Bounty gold max increased from 14 to 16 (+2)
  • Satyr Banisher: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Satyr Banisher: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Satyr Banisher: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 125
  • Satyr Banisher: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Hill Troll Berserker: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Break
  • Hill Troll Berserker: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • Hill Troll Berserker: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Hill Troll Berserker: Attack rate increased from 1.6 to 2 (+0.4)
  • Hill Troll Berserker: Bounty gold max reduced from 23 to 22 (-1)
  • Hill Troll Berserker: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Hill Troll Berserker: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Hill Troll Berserker: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 125
  • Hill Troll Berserker: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Hill Troll Priest: Changed Ability2 from Mana/Aura to Heal/Amplification/Aura
  • Hill Troll Priest: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • Hill Troll Priest: Changed Ability4 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Hill Troll Priest: Attack damage min increased from 25 to 28 (+3)
  • Hill Troll Priest: Attack damage max increased from 32 to 34 (+2)
  • Hill Troll Priest: Attack rate increased from 1.8 to 2 (+0.2)
  • Hill Troll Priest: Bounty x p increased from 26 to 28 (+2)
  • Hill Troll Priest: Bounty gold min increased from 19 to 20 (+1)
  • Hill Troll Priest: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Hill Troll Priest: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Hill Troll Priest: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 125
  • Hill Troll Priest: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Harpy Scout: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Take/Off
  • Harpy Scout: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • Harpy Scout: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Harpy Scout: Attack damage max reduced from 37 to 34 (-3)
  • Harpy Scout: Attack rate increased from 1.6 to 2 (+0.4)
  • Harpy Scout: Bounty x p reduced from 28 to 26 (-2)
  • Harpy Scout: Bounty gold min reduced from 21 to 16 (-5)
  • Harpy Scout: Bounty gold max reduced from 24 to 18 (-6)
  • Harpy Scout: Status mana increased from 0 to 200 (+200)
  • Harpy Scout: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Harpy Scout: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Harpy Scout: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 125
  • Harpy Scout: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Harpy Stormcrafter: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • Harpy Stormcrafter: Changed Ability3 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Harpy Stormcrafter: Attack damage max reduced from 37 to 36 (-1)
  • Harpy Stormcrafter: Attack rate increased from 1.6 to 2 (+0.4)
  • Harpy Stormcrafter: Bounty x p reduced from 44 to 42 (-2)
  • Harpy Stormcrafter: Bounty gold min reduced from 29 to 27 (-2)
  • Harpy Stormcrafter: Bounty gold max reduced from 33 to 29 (-4)
  • Harpy Stormcrafter: Status health reduced from 550 to 500 (-50)
  • Harpy Stormcrafter: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Harpy Stormcrafter: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Harpy Stormcrafter: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 125
  • Harpy Stormcrafter: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Ancient Black Drake: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Magic/Amplification/Aura
  • Ancient Black Drake: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Ancient Black Drake: Armor physical increased from 0 to 2 (+2)
  • Ancient Black Drake: Attack damage min reduced from 34 to 20 (-14)
  • Ancient Black Drake: Attack damage max reduced from 45 to 22 (-23)
  • Ancient Black Drake: Attack rate increased from 1.8 to 2 (+0.2)
  • Ancient Black Drake: Attack animation point reduced from 0.94 to 0.5 (-0.44)
  • Ancient Black Drake: Bounty x p increased from 50 to 95 (+45)
  • Ancient Black Drake: Bounty gold min increased from 26 to 39 (+13)
  • Ancient Black Drake: Bounty gold max increased from 33 to 45 (+12)
  • Ancient Black Drake: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ancient Black Drake: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ancient Black Drake: Added new attribute magical resistance with value of 25
  • Ancient Black Drake: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 120
  • Ancient Black Drake: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Ancient Black Dragon: Changed Ability4 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Ancient Black Dragon: Magical resistance reduced from 50 to 30 (-20)
  • Ancient Black Dragon: Attack damage min increased from 48 to 62 (+14)
  • Ancient Black Dragon: Attack damage max reduced from 81 to 68 (-13)
  • Ancient Black Dragon: Attack rate increased from 1.5 to 2 (+0.5)
  • Ancient Black Dragon: Attack animation point reduced from 0.94 to 0.5 (-0.44)
  • Ancient Black Dragon: Bounty gold min reduced from 108 to 78 (-30)
  • Ancient Black Dragon: Bounty gold max reduced from 137 to 82 (-55)
  • Ancient Black Dragon: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ancient Black Dragon: Added new attribute base attack speed with value of 135
  • Ancient Black Dragon: Added new attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Necronomicon Warrior: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Necronomicon Warrior: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Necronomicon Warrior: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Necronomicon Archer: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Necronomicon Archer: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Necronomicon Archer: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Observer Ward: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Observer Ward: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Sentry Ward: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Sentry Ward: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Courier: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Courier: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Flying Courier: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Flying Courier: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Serpent Ward: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • Serpent Ward: Status health increased from 2 to 4 (+2)
  • Serpent Ward: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Serpent Ward: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute base class with value of npc_dota_shadowshaman_serpentward
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute model with value of models/heroes/shadowshaman/shadowshaman_totem.vmdl
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute sound set with value of ShadowShaman_Ward
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute level with value of 3
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute model scale with value of 1.15
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute selection group with value of Shaman_Wards
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute wearable with value of 8371
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute ability1 with value of ``
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute ability2 with value of ``
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute ability3 with value of ``
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute ability4 with value of ``
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute ability5 with value of ``
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute armor physical with value of 0
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute magical resistance with value of 0
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute attack capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_RANGED_ATTACK
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute attack damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_ArmorPhysical
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute attack rate with value of 1.5
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute attack animation point with value of 0.3
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute attack acquisition range with value of 650
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute attack range with value of 650
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute projectile model with value of particles/units/heroes/hero_shadowshaman/shadow_shaman_ward_base_attack.vpcf
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 900
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute bounds hull name with value of DOTA_HULL_SIZE_REGULAR
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute health bar offset with value of 200
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute movement capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MOVE_NONE
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 0
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.5
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute bounty x p with value of 31
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute bounty gold min with value of 28
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute bounty gold max with value of 36
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute status health with value of 2
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute status health regen with value of 0
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute status mana with value of 0
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute status mana regen with value of 0
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute team name with value of DOTA_TEAM_GOODGUYS
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute combat class attack with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute combat class defend with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute unit relationship class with value of DOTA_NPC_UNIT_RELATIONSHIP_TYPE_WARD
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute vision daytime range with value of 1200
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute vision nighttime range with value of 800
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute has inventory with value of 0
  • Serpent Ward: Added new attribute include_keys_from with value of npc_dota_shadow_shaman_ward_1
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute base class with value of npc_dota_shadowshaman_serpentward
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute model with value of models/heroes/shadowshaman/shadowshaman_totem.vmdl
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute sound set with value of ShadowShaman_Ward
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute level with value of 3
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute model scale with value of 1.15
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute selection group with value of Shaman_Wards
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute wearable with value of 8371
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute ability1 with value of ``
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute ability2 with value of ``
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute ability3 with value of ``
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute ability4 with value of ``
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute ability5 with value of ``
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute armor physical with value of 0
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute magical resistance with value of 0
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute attack capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_RANGED_ATTACK
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute attack damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_ArmorPhysical
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute attack rate with value of 1.5
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute attack animation point with value of 0.3
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute attack acquisition range with value of 650
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute attack range with value of 650
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute projectile model with value of particles/units/heroes/hero_shadowshaman/shadow_shaman_ward_base_attack.vpcf
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 900
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute bounds hull name with value of DOTA_HULL_SIZE_REGULAR
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute health bar offset with value of 200
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute movement capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MOVE_NONE
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 0
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.5
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute bounty x p with value of 31
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute bounty gold min with value of 28
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute bounty gold max with value of 36
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute status health with value of 2
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute status health regen with value of 0
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute status mana with value of 0
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute status mana regen with value of 0
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute team name with value of DOTA_TEAM_GOODGUYS
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute combat class attack with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute combat class defend with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute unit relationship class with value of DOTA_NPC_UNIT_RELATIONSHIP_TYPE_WARD
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute vision daytime range with value of 1200
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute vision nighttime range with value of 800
  • Serpent Ward: Removed attribute has inventory with value of 0
  • Serpent Ward: Added new attribute include_keys_from with value of npc_dota_shadow_shaman_ward_1
  • Plague Ward: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Piercing
  • Plague Ward: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Plague Ward: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute base class with value of npc_dota_venomancer_plagueward
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute model with value of models/heroes/venomancer/venomancer_ward.vmdl
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute sound set with value of Hero_VenomancerWard
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute level with value of 1
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute model scale with value of 0.8
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute selection group with value of Venomancer_Wards
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute unit label with value of plaguewards
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute wearable with value of 684
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability1 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability2 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability3 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability4 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability5 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute armor physical with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute magical resistance with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_RANGED_ATTACK
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_ArmorPhysical
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack rate with value of 1.4
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack animation point with value of 0.3
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack acquisition range with value of 600
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack range with value of 600
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute projectile model with value of particles/units/heroes/hero_venomancer/venomancer_plague_ward_projectile.vpcf
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1900
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute bounds hull name with value of DOTA_HULL_SIZE_HERO
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute health bar offset with value of 170
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute movement capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MOVE_NONE
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.5
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute status health regen with value of 0.25
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute status mana with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute status mana regen with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute team name with value of DOTA_TEAM_GOODGUYS
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute combat class attack with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute combat class defend with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute unit relationship class with value of DOTA_NPC_UNIT_RELATIONSHIP_TYPE_WARD
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute vision daytime range with value of 800
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute vision nighttime range with value of 800
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute has inventory with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Added new attribute include_keys_from with value of npc_dota_venomancer_plague_ward_1
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute base class with value of npc_dota_venomancer_plagueward
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute model with value of models/heroes/venomancer/venomancer_ward.vmdl
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute sound set with value of Hero_VenomancerWard
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute level with value of 1
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute model scale with value of 0.8
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute selection group with value of Venomancer_Wards
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute unit label with value of plaguewards
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute wearable with value of 684
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability1 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability2 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability3 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability4 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability5 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute armor physical with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute magical resistance with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_RANGED_ATTACK
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_ArmorPhysical
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack rate with value of 1.4
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack animation point with value of 0.3
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack acquisition range with value of 600
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack range with value of 600
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute projectile model with value of particles/units/heroes/hero_venomancer/venomancer_plague_ward_projectile.vpcf
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1900
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute bounds hull name with value of DOTA_HULL_SIZE_HERO
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute health bar offset with value of 170
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute movement capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MOVE_NONE
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.5
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute status health regen with value of 0.25
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute status mana with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute status mana regen with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute team name with value of DOTA_TEAM_GOODGUYS
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute combat class attack with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute combat class defend with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute unit relationship class with value of DOTA_NPC_UNIT_RELATIONSHIP_TYPE_WARD
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute vision daytime range with value of 800
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute vision nighttime range with value of 800
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute has inventory with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Added new attribute include_keys_from with value of npc_dota_venomancer_plague_ward_1
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute base class with value of npc_dota_venomancer_plagueward
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute model with value of models/heroes/venomancer/venomancer_ward.vmdl
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute sound set with value of Hero_VenomancerWard
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute level with value of 1
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute model scale with value of 0.8
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute selection group with value of Venomancer_Wards
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute unit label with value of plaguewards
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute wearable with value of 684
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability1 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability2 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability3 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability4 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute ability5 with value of ``
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute armor physical with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute magical resistance with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_RANGED_ATTACK
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_ArmorPhysical
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack rate with value of 1.4
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack animation point with value of 0.3
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack acquisition range with value of 600
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute attack range with value of 600
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute projectile model with value of particles/units/heroes/hero_venomancer/venomancer_plague_ward_projectile.vpcf
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 1900
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute bounds hull name with value of DOTA_HULL_SIZE_HERO
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute health bar offset with value of 170
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute movement capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MOVE_NONE
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.5
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute status health regen with value of 0.25
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute status mana with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute status mana regen with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute team name with value of DOTA_TEAM_GOODGUYS
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute combat class attack with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute combat class defend with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute unit relationship class with value of DOTA_NPC_UNIT_RELATIONSHIP_TYPE_WARD
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute vision daytime range with value of 800
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute vision nighttime range with value of 800
  • Plague Ward: Removed attribute has inventory with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Added new attribute include_keys_from with value of npc_dota_venomancer_plague_ward_1
  • Lesser Eidolon: Attack animation point reduced from 0.3 to 0.2 (-0.1)
  • Lesser Eidolon: Attack range increased from 450 to 500 (+50)
  • Lesser Eidolon: Movement turn rate increased from 0.5 to 0.9 (+0.4)
  • Lesser Eidolon: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Lesser Eidolon: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute base class with value of npc_dota_creep
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute model with value of models/heroes/enigma/eidelon.vmdl
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute sound set with value of Creep_Good_Range
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute level with value of 1
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute is summoned with value of 1
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute selection group with value of Eidolons
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute unit label with value of eidolons
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute wearable with value of 8638
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute ability1 with value of ``
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute ability2 with value of ``
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute ability3 with value of ``
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute ability4 with value of ``
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute ability5 with value of ``
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute ability6 with value of ``
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute ability7 with value of ``
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute ability8 with value of ``
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute magical resistance with value of 50
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute attack capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_RANGED_ATTACK
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute attack damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_ArmorPhysical
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute attack rate with value of 1.5
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute attack animation point with value of 0.3
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute attack acquisition range with value of 800
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute attack range with value of 450
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute projectile model with value of particles/units/heroes/hero_enigma/enigma_base_attack_eidolon.vpcf
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 900
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute bounty x p with value of 12
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute bounty gold min with value of 20
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute bounty gold max with value of 26
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute bounds hull name with value of DOTA_HULL_SIZE_SMALL
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute movement capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MOVE_GROUND
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.5
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute status health regen with value of 4
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute status mana with value of 0
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute status mana regen with value of 0
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute team name with value of DOTA_TEAM_GOODGUYS
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute combat class attack with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute combat class defend with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute unit relationship class with value of DOTA_NPC_UNIT_RELATIONSHIP_TYPE_DEFAULT
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute vision daytime range with value of 1200
  • Eidolon: Removed attribute vision nighttime range with value of 800
  • Eidolon: Added new attribute include_keys_from with value of npc_dota_lesser_eidolon
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute base class with value of npc_dota_creep
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute model with value of models/heroes/enigma/eidelon.vmdl
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute sound set with value of Creep_Good_Range
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute level with value of 1
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute is summoned with value of 1
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute selection group with value of Eidolons
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute unit label with value of eidolons
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute wearable with value of 8638
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute ability1 with value of ``
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute ability2 with value of ``
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute ability3 with value of ``
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute ability4 with value of ``
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute ability5 with value of ``
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute ability6 with value of ``
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute ability7 with value of ``
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute ability8 with value of ``
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute magical resistance with value of 50
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute attack capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_RANGED_ATTACK
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute attack damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_ArmorPhysical
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute attack rate with value of 1.5
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute attack animation point with value of 0.3
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute attack acquisition range with value of 800
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute attack range with value of 450
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute projectile model with value of particles/units/heroes/hero_enigma/enigma_base_attack_eidolon.vpcf
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 900
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute bounty x p with value of 12
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute bounty gold min with value of 20
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute bounty gold max with value of 26
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute bounds hull name with value of DOTA_HULL_SIZE_SMALL
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute movement capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MOVE_GROUND
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.5
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute status health regen with value of 4
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute status mana with value of 0
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute status mana regen with value of 0
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute team name with value of DOTA_TEAM_GOODGUYS
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute combat class attack with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute combat class defend with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute unit relationship class with value of DOTA_NPC_UNIT_RELATIONSHIP_TYPE_DEFAULT
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute vision daytime range with value of 1200
  • Greater Eidolon: Removed attribute vision nighttime range with value of 800
  • Greater Eidolon: Added new attribute include_keys_from with value of npc_dota_lesser_eidolon
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute base class with value of npc_dota_creep
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute model with value of models/heroes/enigma/eidelon.vmdl
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute sound set with value of Creep_Good_Range
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute level with value of 1
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute is summoned with value of 1
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute selection group with value of Eidolons
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute unit label with value of eidolons
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute wearable with value of 8638
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute ability1 with value of ``
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute ability2 with value of ``
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute ability3 with value of ``
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute ability4 with value of ``
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute ability5 with value of ``
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute ability6 with value of ``
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute ability7 with value of ``
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute ability8 with value of ``
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute magical resistance with value of 50
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute attack capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_RANGED_ATTACK
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute attack damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_ArmorPhysical
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute attack rate with value of 1.5
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute attack animation point with value of 0.3
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute attack acquisition range with value of 800
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute attack range with value of 450
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute projectile model with value of particles/units/heroes/hero_enigma/enigma_base_attack_eidolon.vpcf
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 900
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute bounty x p with value of 12
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute bounty gold min with value of 20
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute bounty gold max with value of 26
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute bounds hull name with value of DOTA_HULL_SIZE_SMALL
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute movement capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MOVE_GROUND
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.5
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute status health regen with value of 4
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute status mana with value of 0
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute status mana regen with value of 0
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute team name with value of DOTA_TEAM_GOODGUYS
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute combat class attack with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute combat class defend with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute unit relationship class with value of DOTA_NPC_UNIT_RELATIONSHIP_TYPE_DEFAULT
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute vision daytime range with value of 1200
  • Dire Eidolon: Removed attribute vision nighttime range with value of 800
  • Dire Eidolon: Added new attribute include_keys_from with value of npc_dota_lesser_eidolon
  • Treant: Attack damage min reduced from 16 to 15 (-1)
  • Treant: Attack damage max reduced from 20 to 18 (-2)
  • Treant: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Treant: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Treant: Attack damage min reduced from 24 to 21 (-3)
  • Treant: Attack damage max reduced from 28 to 25 (-3)
  • Treant: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Treant: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Treant: Attack damage min reduced from 32 to 28 (-4)
  • Treant: Attack damage max reduced from 36 to 32 (-4)
  • Treant: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Treant: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Treant: Attack damage min reduced from 40 to 35 (-5)
  • Treant: Attack damage max reduced from 44 to 39 (-5)
  • Treant: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Treant: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Greater Treant: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Greater Treant: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Forged Spirit: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Spiderling: Attack damage min reduced from 14 to 13 (-1)
  • Spiderling: Attack damage max reduced from 16 to 15 (-1)
  • Spiderling: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Spiderite: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Spiderite: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Skeleton Warrior: Changed Ability1 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to Rally
  • Skeleton Warrior: Changed Ability2 from dota_tooltip_ability_ to neutral_upgrade
  • Skeleton Warrior: Attack damage min reduced from 24 to 11 (-13)
  • Skeleton Warrior: Attack damage max reduced from 25 to 13 (-12)
  • Skeleton Warrior: Bounty x p reduced from 12 to 4 (-8)
  • Skeleton Warrior: Bounty gold min reduced from 6 to 4 (-2)
  • Skeleton Warrior: Bounty gold max reduced from 12 to 6 (-6)
  • Skeleton Warrior: Movement turn rate increased from 0.5 to 0.9 (+0.4)
  • Skeleton Warrior: Status mana increased from 0 to 200 (+200)
  • Skeleton Warrior: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Skeleton Warrior: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Wraith King Skeleton: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Skeleton Archer: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Skeleton Archer: Added new attribute ability10 with value of special_bonus_unique_clinkz_1
  • Tornado: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tornado: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_wind_waker_tornado: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_wind_waker_tornado: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Roshan: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Scout Hawk: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Scout Hawk: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Greater Hawk: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Greater Hawk: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Hawk: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Hawk: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Hawk: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Hawk: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Hawk: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Hawk: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Hawk: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Hawk: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Hawk: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Hawk: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Boar: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Boar: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Greater Boar: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Greater Boar: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Boar: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Boar: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Boar: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Boar: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tombstone: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tombstone: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tombstone: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tombstone: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tombstone: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tombstone: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Tombstone: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Tombstone: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Undying Zombie: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Undying Zombie: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Undying Zombie: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Undying Zombie: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Nether Ward: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Nether Ward: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Wraith Pact Totem: New npc_dota_item_wraith_pact_totem
  • Nether Ward: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Nether Ward: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Nether Ward: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Nether Ward: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Nether Ward: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Nether Ward: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Psionic Trap: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Psionic Trap: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Power Cog: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Power Cog: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_rattletrap_rocket: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_rattletrap_rocket: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Spin Web: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Spin Web: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_stormspirit_remnant: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_stormspirit_remnant: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_ember_spirit_remnant: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_ember_spirit_remnant: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Stone Remnant: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Stone Remnant: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_slark_visual: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_slark_visual: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Beetle: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Beetle: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_death_prophet_torment: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_death_prophet_torment: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Homing Missile: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Homing Missile: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Lycan Wolf: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Lycan Wolf: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Lycan Wolf: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Lycan Wolf: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Lycan Wolf: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Lycan Wolf: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Lycan Wolf: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Lycan Wolf: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Lycan Wolf: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Lycan Wolf: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Spirit Bear: Attack damage min increased from 20 to 28 (+8)
  • Spirit Bear: Attack damage max increased from 20 to 28 (+8)
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute model with value of models/heroes/lone_druid/spirit_bear.vmdl
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute base class with value of npc_dota_lone_druid_bear
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute sound set with value of LoneDruid_SpiritBear
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute level with value of 1
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute considered hero with value of 1
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute unit label with value of spirit_bear
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ability1 with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear_return
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ability2 with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear_demolish
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ability3 with value of lone_druid_savage_roar_bear
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ability4 with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear_entangle
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MELEE_ATTACK
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack damage min with value of 20
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack damage max with value of 20
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack animation point with value of 0.43
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack acquisition range with value of 500
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack range with value of 150
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute projectile model with value of ``
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 0
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ring radius with value of 70
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute health bar offset with value of 215
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute bounty x p with value of 300
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute bounty gold min with value of 300
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute bounty gold max with value of 300
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute movement capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MOVE_GROUND
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute vision daytime range with value of 1400
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute vision nighttime range with value of 800
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute team name with value of DOTA_TEAM_NEUTRALS
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute combat class attack with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute combat class defend with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute unit relationship class with value of DOTA_NPC_UNIT_RELATIONSHIP_TYPE_DEFAULT
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute has inventory with value of 1
  • Spirit Bear: Added new attribute include_keys_from with value of npc_dota_lone_druid_bear1
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute model with value of models/heroes/lone_druid/spirit_bear.vmdl
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute base class with value of npc_dota_lone_druid_bear
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute sound set with value of LoneDruid_SpiritBear
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute level with value of 1
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute considered hero with value of 1
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute unit label with value of spirit_bear
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ability1 with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear_return
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ability2 with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear_demolish
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ability3 with value of lone_druid_savage_roar_bear
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ability4 with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear_entangle
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MELEE_ATTACK
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack damage min with value of 20
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack damage max with value of 20
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack animation point with value of 0.43
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack acquisition range with value of 500
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack range with value of 150
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute projectile model with value of ``
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 0
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ring radius with value of 70
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute health bar offset with value of 215
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute bounty x p with value of 300
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute bounty gold min with value of 300
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute bounty gold max with value of 300
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute movement capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MOVE_GROUND
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute vision daytime range with value of 1400
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute vision nighttime range with value of 800
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute team name with value of DOTA_TEAM_NEUTRALS
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute combat class attack with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute combat class defend with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute unit relationship class with value of DOTA_NPC_UNIT_RELATIONSHIP_TYPE_DEFAULT
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute has inventory with value of 1
  • Spirit Bear: Added new attribute include_keys_from with value of npc_dota_lone_druid_bear1
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute model with value of models/heroes/lone_druid/spirit_bear.vmdl
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute base class with value of npc_dota_lone_druid_bear
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute sound set with value of LoneDruid_SpiritBear
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute level with value of 1
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute considered hero with value of 1
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute unit label with value of spirit_bear
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ability1 with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear_return
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ability2 with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear_demolish
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ability3 with value of lone_druid_savage_roar_bear
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ability4 with value of lone_druid_spirit_bear_entangle
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MELEE_ATTACK
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack damage min with value of 20
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack damage max with value of 20
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack animation point with value of 0.43
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack acquisition range with value of 500
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute attack range with value of 150
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute projectile model with value of ``
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 0
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute ring radius with value of 70
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute health bar offset with value of 215
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute bounty x p with value of 300
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute bounty gold min with value of 300
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute bounty gold max with value of 300
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute movement capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MOVE_GROUND
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute vision daytime range with value of 1400
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute vision nighttime range with value of 800
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute team name with value of DOTA_TEAM_NEUTRALS
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute combat class attack with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute combat class defend with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute unit relationship class with value of DOTA_NPC_UNIT_RELATIONSHIP_TYPE_DEFAULT
  • Spirit Bear: Removed attribute has inventory with value of 1
  • Spirit Bear: Added new attribute include_keys_from with value of npc_dota_lone_druid_bear1
  • Familiar: Attack acquisition range increased from 250 to 400 (+150)
  • Familiar: Vision daytime range increased from 390 to 400 (+10)
  • Familiar: Vision nighttime range increased from 390 to 400 (+10)
  • Familiar: Removed attribute base class with value of npc_dota_visage_familiar
  • Familiar: Removed attribute model with value of models/heroes/visage/visage_familiar.vmdl
  • Familiar: Removed attribute sound set with value of Visage_Familiar
  • Familiar: Removed attribute model scale with value of 0.66
  • Familiar: Removed attribute level with value of 2
  • Familiar: Removed attribute is summoned with value of 1
  • Familiar: Removed attribute is ancient with value of 1
  • Familiar: Removed attribute unit label with value of visage_familiars
  • Familiar: Removed attribute auto attacks by default with value of 0
  • Familiar: Removed attribute considered hero with value of 1
  • Familiar: Removed attribute wearable with value of 600
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability1 with value of visage_summon_familiars_stone_form
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability2 with value of ``
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability3 with value of ``
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability4 with value of ``
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability5 with value of ``
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability6 with value of ``
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability7 with value of ``
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability8 with value of ``
  • Familiar: Removed attribute magical resistance with value of 35
  • Familiar: Attack acquisition range increased from 250 to 400 (+150)
  • Familiar: Removed attribute bounty x p with value of 41
  • Familiar: Removed attribute bounty gold min with value of 100
  • Familiar: Removed attribute bounty gold max with value of 100
  • Familiar: Removed attribute bounds hull name with value of DOTA_HULL_SIZE_REGULAR
  • Familiar: Removed attribute health bar offset with value of 130
  • Familiar: Removed attribute movement capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MOVE_GROUND
  • Familiar: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 430
  • Familiar: Removed attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Familiar: Removed attribute status health regen with value of 0.0
  • Familiar: Removed attribute status mana with value of 0
  • Familiar: Removed attribute status mana regen with value of 0.0
  • Familiar: Removed attribute team name with value of DOTA_TEAM_BADGUYS
  • Familiar: Removed attribute combat class attack with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Familiar: Removed attribute combat class defend with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Familiar: Removed attribute unit relationship class with value of DOTA_NPC_UNIT_RELATIONSHIP_TYPE_WARD
  • Familiar: Removed attribute vision daytime range with value of 390
  • Familiar: Removed attribute vision nighttime range with value of 390
  • Familiar: Added new attribute include_keys_from with value of npc_dota_visage_familiar1
  • Familiar: Removed attribute base class with value of npc_dota_visage_familiar
  • Familiar: Removed attribute model with value of models/heroes/visage/visage_familiar.vmdl
  • Familiar: Removed attribute sound set with value of Visage_Familiar
  • Familiar: Removed attribute model scale with value of 0.66
  • Familiar: Removed attribute level with value of 2
  • Familiar: Removed attribute is summoned with value of 1
  • Familiar: Removed attribute is ancient with value of 1
  • Familiar: Removed attribute unit label with value of visage_familiars
  • Familiar: Removed attribute auto attacks by default with value of 0
  • Familiar: Removed attribute considered hero with value of 1
  • Familiar: Removed attribute wearable with value of 600
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability1 with value of visage_summon_familiars_stone_form
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability2 with value of ``
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability3 with value of ``
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability4 with value of ``
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability5 with value of ``
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability6 with value of ``
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability7 with value of ``
  • Familiar: Removed attribute ability8 with value of ``
  • Familiar: Removed attribute magical resistance with value of 35
  • Familiar: Removed attribute attack damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_ArmorPhysical
  • Familiar: Removed attribute attack rate with value of 0.5
  • Familiar: Removed attribute attack animation point with value of 0.33
  • Familiar: Removed attribute attack acquisition range with value of 250
  • Familiar: Removed attribute attack range with value of 160
  • Familiar: Removed attribute projectile model with value of particles/units/heroes/hero_visage/visage_familiar_base_attack.vpcf
  • Familiar: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 900
  • Familiar: Removed attribute bounty x p with value of 41
  • Familiar: Removed attribute bounty gold min with value of 100
  • Familiar: Removed attribute bounty gold max with value of 100
  • Familiar: Removed attribute bounds hull name with value of DOTA_HULL_SIZE_REGULAR
  • Familiar: Removed attribute health bar offset with value of 130
  • Familiar: Removed attribute movement capabilities with value of DOTA_UNIT_CAP_MOVE_GROUND
  • Familiar: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 430
  • Familiar: Removed attribute movement turn rate with value of 0.9
  • Familiar: Removed attribute status health regen with value of 0.0
  • Familiar: Removed attribute status mana with value of 0
  • Familiar: Removed attribute status mana regen with value of 0.0
  • Familiar: Removed attribute vision daytime range with value of 390
  • Familiar: Removed attribute vision nighttime range with value of 390
  • Familiar: Removed attribute team name with value of DOTA_TEAM_NEUTRALS
  • Familiar: Removed attribute combat class attack with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Familiar: Removed attribute combat class defend with value of DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Familiar: Removed attribute unit relationship class with value of DOTA_NPC_UNIT_RELATIONSHIP_TYPE_WARD
  • Familiar: Added new attribute include_keys_from with value of npc_dota_visage_familiar1
  • npc_dota_wisp_spirit: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_wisp_spirit: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_beastmaster_axe: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_beastmaster_axe: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_troll_warlord_axe: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_troll_warlord_axe: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Diretide Ghoul: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Diretide Ghoul: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Diretide Witch: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Diretide Witch: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Diretide Zombie: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Diretide Zombie: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Diretide Crawler: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Diretide Crawler: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_halloween_chaos_unit: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_halloween_chaos_unit: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Roquelaire: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Roquelaire: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Thyg the Giftsnatch: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_PIERCE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Thyg the Giftsnatch: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Phoenix Sun: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Phoenix Sun: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ignis Fatuus: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ignis Fatuus: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • aghsfort_mars_bulwark_soldier: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_target_dummy: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_target_dummy: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Proximity Mine: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Proximity Mine: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Stasis Trap: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Stasis Trap: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_bounty_hunter_bear_trap: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_bounty_hunter_bear_trap: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Sticky Bomb: Changed model from models/heroes/techies/fx_techies_remotebomb.vmdl to models/heroes/techies/fx_techies_remote_cart.vmdl
  • Sticky Bomb: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Sticky Bomb: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Ice Spire: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Ice Spire: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_phantom_assassin_ground_dagger: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_phantom_assassin_ground_dagger: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Radiant Year Beast: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Dire Year Beast: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • dota_death_prophet_exorcism_spirit: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • dota_death_prophet_exorcism_spirit: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_dark_willow_creature: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_dark_willow_creature: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Phantom: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Phantom: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_snowman: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_snowman: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_frostivus2018_snowman: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_frostivus2018_snowman: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_dragon: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_dragon: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_cny_balloon: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_cny_balloon: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti9_balloon: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti9_balloon: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti9_drums: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti9_drums: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti9_monkey: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti9_monkey: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti9_shovel_baby_roshan: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti9_shovel_baby_roshan: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti9_shovel_ghost: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti9_shovel_ghost: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti9_shovel_stasis_trap: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti9_shovel_stasis_trap: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti9_shovel_pudgling: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti9_shovel_pudgling: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_aether_remnant: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_aether_remnant: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_penguin: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_penguin: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Disco Ball: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Disco Ball: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti10_soccer_ball: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_seasonal_ti10_soccer_ball: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_treant_life_bomb: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_treant_life_bomb: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • Fiend's Gate: Changed minimap icon from minimap_miscbuilding to minimap_underlord_portal
  • Fiend's Gate: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_SIEGE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • Fiend's Gate: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_STRUCTURE to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO
  • npc_dota_broodmother_sticky_web: Changed combat class attack from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_ATTACK_HERO
  • npc_dota_broodmother_sticky_web: Changed combat class defend from DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_BASIC to DOTA_COMBAT_CLASS_DEFEND_HERO

aghanim

Abilities

  • +{s:extra_jumps} Chain Frost Bounces: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of lich_chain_frost
  • +{s:extra_jumps} Chain Frost Bounces: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of lich_chain_frost
  • omniknight_egg_smasher_purification: Ability cooldown reduced from 15 to 12 (-3)
  • dragon_knight_egg_smasher_ground_blast: New dragon_knight_egg_smasher_ground_blast
  • +{s:value} Tombstone Zombie Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 12
  • +{s:value} Tombstone Zombie Damage: Removed attribute ad linked ability with value of undying_tombstone
  • +{s:value} Tombstone Zombie Damage: Added new attribute value with value of 12
  • +{s:value} Tombstone Zombie Damage: Added new attribute ad linked abilities with value of undying_tombstone

Items

  • Ravage Potion: Added new attribute spend charge delay with value of 2.0

