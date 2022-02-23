 Skip to content

Realms VR update for 23 February 2022

0.0.3.20 New Maps & Gamemode.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the long delay between updates. But here is 3.20 Update With a new gamemode and added Waves Maps.

BATTLESHIPS

New Battleships gamemode, is a sailing combat gamemode fighting your friends and others online. The ships use the wind for speed so take advantage of this when hunting other players, Catch them off guard so yuo can ram them or use the cannons to broadside them.

Sail the seas fighting your friends to become the ultimate pirate across 3 new maps.

ISLANDS:

Large open map with a few scattered islands.

SKULL ROCK:

Stormy seas at night with many places to setup an ambush.

WEST INDIES:

Large Islands between you and your enemy.

This gamemode includes Collectibles and minimaps to track your enemy.

NEW WAVE MAPS

Played solo or Multiplayer.

HMS Defender:



Protect your ship Againist hordes of Armed Robots. (Space)

Death Valley:

Stuck on an abandoned train track using only what is around you to defend yourself againist the never ending The Demon Jackal posse. (Western) Includes the all new Old west Gatling Gun.

Vigrior:



Your village is under attack by Ice Goblin, hold them off for as longs as you can. (Vikings)

City of the Dead:

The world has fallen apart, the undead have taken over. (Modern)

Spanish Invasion:

Hold Off the invading spanish fleet in this unquie map (for the moment). Sailing your ship around the islands Destroying any Spanish ship that dares to attack. How long will you survive?

UPDATES & BUG FIXES

  • Renamed Zombie Waves to Blackwells Point.

  • Replaced the church on Blackwells Point so it looks more run down and gives the zombies a second way in.

  • Changed the Colour of Sci-Fi Weapons

  • Fixed Waves ending randomly.

  • New Weapons Added to Waves Mode.

  • Special Weapons / Items added to waves mode.

