Gamepads & Steam Deck Support

We are just one day away from the release of Valve’s Steam Deck, which means that this is the perfect time to bring you up to speed in regards to the support of Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator on this new gaming system.

Our developers were extremely excited to work on this interesting project and they have done everything it takes for players to enjoy the smoothest possible experience. In addition to making some tweaks necessary to support this handheld gaming PC, our games will include several special bindings, along with a basic version of touchscreen support (clicking on the screen to select menu buttons). Moreover, we’d like to point out that by choosing to play on Steam Deck you will not be left behind when you will want to drive along with your friend in the Convoy mode, as "cross-platform" gameplay will be supported.

The development of the Steam Deck support went hand in hand with overall gamepad support, which, apart from resulting in general small improvements, adds a new mini-feature into our games - the description of gamepad mapping. Simply put, this means you will have a bindings legend on the screen to always be sure which button has what purpose. This addition represents another step-up in our continuous support of gamepads and steering wheels, and we hope we will be able to push it further in the future.

We hope you will enjoy playing ETS2 or ATS on the Steam Deck and we can’t wait for your feedback on your experience. If you get your hands on this device, make sure to let us know about how your trucking journeys went by tagging our social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook). And if you find something that still needs a bit of a tweak, leave us a report over at our forum. Finally, if you will enjoy playing with a gamepad much more after this update, leave us a positive review on the ETS2 or ATS Steam page.