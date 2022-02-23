 Skip to content

Nienix update for 23 February 2022

New Continuum Fragments and a new Axiom skill for large ships!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509165

🎯 [Balancing] Damage of on-board turrets of player-controlled ships has been increased by 50%. Note that this only applies to new obtained loot.

🎯 [Skill] A new Axiom skill called "Heavy Plating" [1:4] has been added. It increases Hull regeneration based on the size of the ship (at max level with a big ship, it gives a 800% boost), and should make life easier when playing with larger ship types.

🎯 [Continuum Fragment] Sp-1 Fragment has been added. It provides a specific modification to a given auxiliary item.

🎯 [Continuum Fragment] Sp-2 Fragment has been added. It provides a specific modification to a given weapon or drone summoner auxiliary item.

🎯 [Continuum Fragment] Sp-3 Fragment has been added. It provides a specific modification to a given ship.

🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] A new recipe that can be used to extract item modifications (and store them as SP-[1,2,3] Continuum Fragments) has been added.

🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] The tooltip on the Transmute button now describes what recipe that is active, given that the recipe is known.

