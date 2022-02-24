 Skip to content

Time Rift update for 24 February 2022

Time Rift in Italian!

Hello !

Time Rift has been out for one week now, and many of you have enjoyed it! Thanks to all of you, especially those who took the time to write a Steam review 🙂

We are making our first patch today and we continue to work on small improvements. Here are today's updates:

Time Rift is now translated into Italian! 🇮🇹

We've updated the images of the Steam achievements. Unintentionally, we had released the game having left some old versions. This is now fixed!

Do you have any ideas on how to continue improving the game? Come and talk about it on the Steam forum!

