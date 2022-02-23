February development update

Hi everyone,
This is it, finally, a juicy update!
The game has a release date! March 28th 2022.
Check out this amazing animated trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU-0888scvo
Next up is the Beta. It's live! It's open to anyone who owns the game and is interested in it. For now, it's only available on Steam, but it'll be on GOG too soon. Come on the Discord and request access to participate: https://discord.gg/u2pdcGY
There's not much else to say as we're in the last stretch. It's going to be a busy time for us and I hope you're excited!
Extra news and teases
A preview of improvements done to Chapter 1: https://twitter.com/NightmareReape4/status/1462088351109070857
Honey, check out this new weapon: https://twitter.com/NightmareReape4/status/1467161783093714956
If the shoe fits: https://twitter.com/NightmareReape4/status/1472235207369625606
The final game has pets, yup: https://twitter.com/NightmareReape4/status/1487455496558690307
New gun voiced by the awesome Miss Slaughter: https://twitter.com/NightmareReape4/status/1492528926710636545
Thanks for all your support!
How to get more frequent updates
Follow @NightmareReape4 on Twitter for up-to-date news and bi-weekly previews.
Join the Discord channel for minute-to-minute updates and to chat directly with the devs.
- ItBurn
