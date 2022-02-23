February development update

Share · View all patches · Build 8261915 · Last edited 23 February 2022 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

This is it, finally, a juicy update!

The game has a release date! March 28th 2022.

Check out this amazing animated trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU-0888scvo

Next up is the Beta. It's live! It's open to anyone who owns the game and is interested in it. For now, it's only available on Steam, but it'll be on GOG too soon. Come on the Discord and request access to participate: https://discord.gg/u2pdcGY

There's not much else to say as we're in the last stretch. It's going to be a busy time for us and I hope you're excited!

Extra news and teases

A preview of improvements done to Chapter 1: https://twitter.com/NightmareReape4/status/1462088351109070857

Honey, check out this new weapon: https://twitter.com/NightmareReape4/status/1467161783093714956

If the shoe fits: https://twitter.com/NightmareReape4/status/1472235207369625606

The final game has pets, yup: https://twitter.com/NightmareReape4/status/1487455496558690307

New gun voiced by the awesome Miss Slaughter: https://twitter.com/NightmareReape4/status/1492528926710636545

Thanks for all your support!

Follow @NightmareReape4 on Twitter for up-to-date news and bi-weekly previews.

Join the Discord channel for minute-to-minute updates and to chat directly with the devs.