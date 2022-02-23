Credit where credit is due

Small update to give credit to Kev who left a good review on the steam page with some hints to make the game better.

These have now been implemented and it seems only fair to give credit to Kev.

Thanks again Kev ;-)

Also added music carry over to the recently added Game Over screen which will then fade out as your stats display.

Will look to implement more subtle changes soon but now i'm taking a break before updating the Android version so it reflects these changes.

Kev will also be credited on the mobile version soon.

Hope you're all still battling for the top spot on the leaderboard because there may be more STEAM Achievements coming very soon....... Keep shooting and dodging people.