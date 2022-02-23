Minor Update:

Fixes to maps , floating rocks or plants

Helper numbers now on the stone pads that unlock portal - e.g 1 / 9 - one of 9 stones to find.

Quick Ride now takes you on dynamic under water ride.

Smoothed out some rides

We just got the game live on PSVR and will continue to add new content if you guys keeps liking the game - we need your support to keep going. Please give us a review.

Note: If you have any issues you can always go back to the previous version under the beta and select 'previous version'

New players please rememeber to do a review!