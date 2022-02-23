 Skip to content

DragonRide VR update for 23 February 2022

Minor update

Last edited by Wendy

Minor Update:

  • Fixes to maps , floating rocks or plants
  • Helper numbers now on the stone pads that unlock portal - e.g 1 / 9 - one of 9 stones to find.
  • Quick Ride now takes you on dynamic under water ride.
  • Smoothed out some rides

We just got the game live on PSVR and will continue to add new content if you guys keeps liking the game - we need your support to keep going. Please give us a review.

Note: If you have any issues you can always go back to the previous version under the beta and select 'previous version'

New players please rememeber to do a review!

Changed files in this update

DragonRide VR Depot Depot 1197621
