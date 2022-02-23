Minor Update:
- Fixes to maps , floating rocks or plants
- Helper numbers now on the stone pads that unlock portal - e.g 1 / 9 - one of 9 stones to find.
- Quick Ride now takes you on dynamic under water ride.
- Smoothed out some rides
We just got the game live on PSVR and will continue to add new content if you guys keeps liking the game - we need your support to keep going. Please give us a review.
Note: If you have any issues you can always go back to the previous version under the beta and select 'previous version'
New players please rememeber to do a review!
