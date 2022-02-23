Share · View all patches · Build 8261554 · Last edited 23 February 2022 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Fixed Camera Overhaul Patch V1.08:

Bugfixes:

A camera switch bug in the area outside the Sullivan Mansion where the character would instantly turn around on camera change (input would invert).

A light near the mounted ram puzzle, which would sometimes be disabled depending on the graphics API.

An issue with running speed being reduced if turning while in over-the-shoulder camera views.

An issue where the Carrion Scavengers would stop moving after an attack.

Tank controls have been adjusted. The turning radius sensitivity was increased.

Fixed a typo in the struggle tutorial note.

An issue with objects remaining / turning invisible on some camera shifts.

Keys no longer need to be held in the left hand when unlocking doors. As long as the key is in the player's Item Belt, the door will unlock.

A fixed camera overhaul. Fixed cameras now slightly pan towards the player. This removes blind-spots that would occasionally occur between camera transitions.

Added in lights that flicker around the estate.

Added a note explaining how to examine items held in the left hand (was mentioned with the Item Belt tutorial note, but we have noticed players not remembering).

Added an option to disable Bloom, like Ray Tracing this option only appears in Graphic Settings on the Main Menu.