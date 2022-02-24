Starsand - The Camel Update!

Desert Runners!

You have become very fond of your camel and have come up with some wonderful names, haven't you?

Well, you will be happy to know that our latest Starsand update has even more camel goodies in stock to make sure your four-legged friend has everything he could want!

But first, we have some improvements coming to the game. There are more items in the rocky desert now. We hope you can find them!

We also have a small quality of life improvement. For those looking for a more convenient way to read Update Notes, the notes can be found in the menu now.

Back to our "ship of the desert" we mentioned at the start.

You can now rename your camel all over again. You can also rearrange your caravan in case one camel is uncomfortable with another. Additionally, there are new items: a saddle and a sunshade.

Now that we've given your camel a few aids on its arduous journey through the desert, let's get to work on the upcoming update!

Stay hydrated, friends, and we'll see you next time!

The teams of Tunnel Vision and Toplitz Productions

Here are the changes and additions in detail!

Added

Papyrus recipes for base-building.

Camel “follow mechanic”.

Saddle and Sunshade items.

While riding a camel, it’s now possible to whistle (T key) to have camels in range follow/unfollow you.

The changelog gets now displayed in the intro menu scene.

Updated

The camel bag must now be placed on the saddle.

Increased the ranged damage of the metal spear.

It’s now possible to attach a wall to another wall up to three times.

UI panel to manage different camel mechanics: ride, feed, rename, follow/unfollow.

Fixed