Patch 2.5.10:
🕔 Waiting time: Improved waiting time in the start room so you can start the game faster 🙂.
🌐 Offline mode improvement: there is no such thing as "Play offline" anymore, the state of offline is always temporary and offline messages are shown only when relevant.
✴️ Adhara MP set by @Sinteck updated.
⏳ Shot Clock: when taking a powerup in multiplayer versus, you now get 4 more second to the remaining time on the clock with maximum of 8 seconds total.
Bug fixes:
🐜 Small Achievements bugs fixes
🐜 In the Level editor clicking on a popup button causes an accidental tile selection.
