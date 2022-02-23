 Skip to content

Racket: Nx update for 23 February 2022

Patch 2.5.10

Patch 2.5.10 · Build 8260914

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 2.5.10:

🕔 Waiting time: Improved waiting time in the start room so you can start the game faster 🙂.

🌐 Offline mode improvement: there is no such thing as "Play offline" anymore, the state of offline is always temporary and offline messages are shown only when relevant.

✴️ Adhara MP set by @Sinteck updated.

⏳ Shot Clock: when taking a powerup in multiplayer versus, you now get 4 more second to the remaining time on the clock with maximum of 8 seconds total.

Bug fixes:

🐜 Small Achievements bugs fixes

🐜 In the Level editor clicking on a popup button causes an accidental tile selection.

