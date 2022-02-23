New Set & Characters

While we wait for the new features to be done, here is a new set as well as new characters & props.

New Set: Downtown & Bank

Some of you might remember part of this set from the Steam Next fest Demo :)

Downtown with many animatable parts, like lightpoles, cars and even complete skyscraper

Plan your biggest heist yet in our new bank! Including a new animatable type: Doors





New Characters

Fitting to our new city we have the full set of inhabitants! From hot dog man - to police officer!

Also joining is the new cartoon family!

Last but not least we increased the amount of ball-like creature with the new dragon & stone monster!

you can also find a few new props & items in the gallery!

Bug Fixes

fixed not being able to save in the Save As screen

fixed invisible props in screenshots

fixed screenshot size

fixed being unable to make more than 1 screenshot per session

fixed afro spawning a different hair type in gallery

Thank you for your interest and support of our project!

Please excuse us for now, I think we forgot our coelophysis at the office!