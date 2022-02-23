 Skip to content

Puppet Play update for 23 February 2022

New Set & Characters

Share · View all patches · Build 8260906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While we wait for the new features to be done, here is a new set as well as new characters & props.

discord

twitter

New Set: Downtown & Bank

  • Some of you might remember part of this set from the Steam Next fest Demo :)
  • Downtown with many animatable parts, like lightpoles, cars and even complete skyscraper
  • Plan your biggest heist yet in our new bank! Including a new animatable type: Doors



New Characters

  • Fitting to our new city we have the full set of inhabitants! From hot dog man - to police officer!
  • Also joining is the new cartoon family!
  • Last but not least we increased the amount of ball-like creature with the new dragon & stone monster!
  • you can also find a few new props & items in the gallery!

Bug Fixes

  • fixed not being able to save in the Save As screen
  • fixed invisible props in screenshots
  • fixed screenshot size
  • fixed being unable to make more than 1 screenshot per session
  • fixed afro spawning a different hair type in gallery

Thank you for your interest and support of our project!

You can join our discord & follow us on twitter for more updates!

Please excuse us for now, I think we forgot our coelophysis at the office!

Changed files in this update

Puppet Play Content Depot 1666891
  • Loading history…
