New Set & Characters

While we wait for the new features to be done, here is a new set as well as new characters & props.
New Set: Downtown & Bank
- Some of you might remember part of this set from the Steam Next fest Demo :)
- Downtown with many animatable parts, like lightpoles, cars and even complete skyscraper
- Plan your biggest heist yet in our new bank! Including a new animatable type: Doors
New Characters
- Fitting to our new city we have the full set of inhabitants! From hot dog man - to police officer!
- Also joining is the new cartoon family!
- Last but not least we increased the amount of ball-like creature with the new dragon & stone monster!
- you can also find a few new props & items in the gallery!
Bug Fixes
- fixed not being able to save in the Save As screen
- fixed invisible props in screenshots
- fixed screenshot size
- fixed being unable to make more than 1 screenshot per session
- fixed afro spawning a different hair type in gallery
Thank you for your interest and support of our project!
You can join our discord & follow us on twitter for more updates!
Please excuse us for now, I think we forgot our coelophysis at the office!
