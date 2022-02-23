Crocodile has arrived!!!

Hello Wild friends

We have some scaly news for you.

New creature added



Crocodile

-Updated Crocodile Blueprint

-Baby

-Juvie

-SubAdult

-Adult

-Added Nesting System, after mating to place the nest button B.

-Adjusted skin materials.

-Adjusted skin colors.

-Adjusted growth rate for Crocodile.

-Added calls for Baby, Juvie, SubAdult and Adult.

-Added AI for Crocodile feedind.

-Adjusted Crocodile attacks.

Animals

-We are fixing some animals that have broken broadcast animations so we need all the feedback that

it's possible so we can fix this issue.

-Added new Animal damage system.

-Added new Weight System for animals.

-Adjusted isseu where skin used to reset when you long onto the game.

-Adjusted animals animations.

**Lioness

-Attack strength increased.

-Increased Stamina.

-Increased Speed.

[Lion**

-Decreased Stamina.

-Decreased Speed.

Leopard

Adjusted call's animation and attack's animation.

-Button 1.

-Button 2.

-Button 3.

-Button 4.

-Right mouse button attack.

Elephant

Adjusted call's animation and attack's animation.

-Button 1.

-Button 2.

-Button 3.

-Button 4.

Serves

-Added new map AfricanMap.

-Fixed server's problems disconnecting when it reaches the players limit.

-Fixed pinf for players stay connected when your ping is high.

-Lowered the time for animal stay in game when disconected or when forced logout from 5 minutes to

3 minutes.

-Command to Add new map to your servers

Map=AfricanMap.

News

-New Skins Pack added on Steam



-Added Nvidia Ansel.

-Added setting to lock the character's head in the general settings.

-New ragdoll system added for the time being carcass loading has been disabled.

-Added Rivers on the African Map, oxygen deactivated for testing of the water flow system.

-Added IA Fish.



Hippopotamus

-Adding new skins for Hippo.

-initiated growth tests for Hipopotamo.

-Adjusted attack damage 1 and 2.

-Added baby, juv and sub phase in test dev

-Adjusted texture

Thank You All Very Much!

High Brazil Studio.