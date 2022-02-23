Crocodile has arrived!!!

Hello Wild friends
We have some scaly news for you.
New creature added
Crocodile
-Updated Crocodile Blueprint
-Baby
-Juvie
-SubAdult
-Adult
-Added Nesting System, after mating to place the nest button B.
-Adjusted skin materials.
-Adjusted skin colors.
-Adjusted growth rate for Crocodile.
-Added calls for Baby, Juvie, SubAdult and Adult.
-Added AI for Crocodile feedind.
-Adjusted Crocodile attacks.
Animals
-We are fixing some animals that have broken broadcast animations so we need all the feedback that
it's possible so we can fix this issue.
-Added new Animal damage system.
-Added new Weight System for animals.
-Adjusted isseu where skin used to reset when you long onto the game.
-Adjusted animals animations.
**Lioness
-Attack strength increased.
-Increased Stamina.
-Increased Speed.
[Lion**
-Decreased Stamina.
-Decreased Speed.
Leopard
Adjusted call's animation and attack's animation.
-Button 1.
-Button 2.
-Button 3.
-Button 4.
-Right mouse button attack.
Elephant
Adjusted call's animation and attack's animation.
-Button 1.
-Button 2.
-Button 3.
-Button 4.
Serves
-Added new map AfricanMap.
-Fixed server's problems disconnecting when it reaches the players limit.
-Fixed pinf for players stay connected when your ping is high.
-Lowered the time for animal stay in game when disconected or when forced logout from 5 minutes to
3 minutes.
-Command to Add new map to your servers
Map=AfricanMap.
News
-New Skins Pack added on Steam
-Added Nvidia Ansel.
-Added setting to lock the character's head in the general settings.
-New ragdoll system added for the time being carcass loading has been disabled.
-Added Rivers on the African Map, oxygen deactivated for testing of the water flow system.
-Added IA Fish.
Animal for upcoming updates
Hippopotamus
-Adding new skins for Hippo.
-initiated growth tests for Hipopotamo.
-Adjusted attack damage 1 and 2.
-Added baby, juv and sub phase in test dev
-Adjusted texture
Thank You All Very Much!
High Brazil Studio.
