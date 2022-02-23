5.1.8.2 - Emergency Fix

A player reported being unable to turn in the Hephaes book to Ewynn, and I've finally figured out why specifically it's happening. Regardless, I've added a debug to his dialogue where he wouldn't acknowledge the book and layering requirements for his future dialogue. Theoretically, this should work.

Detailed issue: Rabbit's Foot Missive I would allow players to skip the part of the dialogue where Ewynn would request Ruby and Alex to retrieve the book, while adding to the internal counter that said the step had been passed. When returning to Ewynn after finishing Missive I, the player still was holding the book but all the switches were turned off where Ewynn would react.

5.1.8.2 [Build #128, Release Date: February 23, 2022]

Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.

If you at any point can't progress Rabbit's Foot: Missive I or Hephaes, Lord of Flame, please reach out ASAP.

Fixes: