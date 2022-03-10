TO IMPROVE YOUR GAMING EXPERIENCE WE ARE REMOVING ASUS AURA COMPATIBILITY

Dear horror fans,

To improve your gaming experience while discovering the hidden secrets of this survival horror adventure, we are removing Asus Aura support from Song of Horror since its integration was causing some issues that could prevent players from enjoying the game to the fullest.

However, as we are aware that some of you may want to still experience this feature on your computers, we will enable a dedicated branch with the Asus Aura version for you. You just need to follow the steps below to access this branch:

Go to your Steam Library

Right Click on Song of Horror

Select Properties

Select Betas

From the dropdown menu, select: "soh-v1.24_aura_enabled"

As this is an open Beta there should not be any password prompt

Please note that when playing this branch with the Asus Aura activated (soh-v1.24_aura_enabled branch), you may encounter some bugs that even The Presence can't control, so we will no longer be providing support for these issues, and this branch. These are the bugs that you may encounter in the Asus Aura version:

Fatal Error: some computers may receive a fatal error when launching the game, whether Aura is installed or not.

Unable to advance to EP2: If you have EP2 purchased or Song of Horror Complete, you may not be able to advance to EP2, and the game will ask you to purchase this episode.

We strongly recommend you to play Song of Horror on the default branch to enjoy the best of experiences while playing the game.

Fear The Presence.

The Protocol & Raiser Games teams.