Hide Seek Survive 3.0 - Completely Rebuilt from the Ground Up

Hey there!

Thank you for visiting Hide Seek Survive! When I originally put this game out in September of 2021 I was incredibly humbled by the awful reviews people posted of the game. After honestly looking at the product I put out, I realized that the reviews were right to be scathing. The game was pretty much unplayable and it deserved every bit of criticism it got.

In November, I released Hide Seek Survive 2.0, slightly improving the game to the point where it was now at least playable. With that being said it didn't gain much traction and after critically playtesting it, I agree with the community that it wasn't a fun game. As a developer I just wasn't proud of what I had put out there and the community agreed with me.

That all changes today with Hide Seek Survive 3.0. I have spent seemingly every waking second of the past 3+ months working on this update. I rebuilt the entire game from the ground up. The mechanics, strategy, even the menus are unrecognizable from the previous version. In addition, I have relentlessly playtested this game myself and with friends, making countless tweaks to the gameplay based on my findings.

The result of all this work is a product that I am truly proud to stand behind. If you played this game before and didn't like it, or see negative reviews posted before 2/24/22 and think that it isn't worth your time, I know that you should reconsider. As it stands today, Hide Seek Survive is easy to understand, fun, and thrilling all while being able to run smoothly on any PC I've tested it on, including my old laptop from 2011.

So give Hide Seek Survive a shot and please please please write a review. I will be closely monitoring them for suggested improvements to make in the next update. It would also be very encouraging to me to see that at least someone out there agrees this is something I should be proud of. Thank you and enjoy!

Best,

CampinCarl