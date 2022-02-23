Patch 0.06.11

Fixed junk in garden loading in to damage property before being removed by save / load
Fixed issues where stairs sometimes wouldn’t hide flooring correctly
Ceiling colour should better reflect the paint colour applied
Fixed issue where ceiling colour wouldn’t load in
Opening property page should no longer close site hoarding doors
Toilet bubble text should now refer to “Bladder” rather than “Bowels”
Restored “Fantastic” to default graphical settings
Fixed a couple visual issues tied to tier 2 windows
Adjusted some LoD biases so lower settings won’t be as harsh
Fixed issue where exiting Totter “Job Complete” dialogue would revert conversation to “Job Start” dialogue
Fixed issue where Totter wouldn’t pay for scrap during “Job Start” dialogue
Fixed Z-fighting issue with polaroid photos
Fixed issue where tasks weren’t reset correctly when selling the property
Fixed shingles and wood placed at the church adding value to property
Fixed several selling and buying load issues that could soft lock the game
Non-placed / secured furniture no longer adds value to property
Fixed screw placement on Showers
Fixed soft lock that can occur after talking with a tenant at the property
Fixed Z-Fighting on plasterboards and wooden boards
Fixed plasterboard placement for Small (Tall) No-Fine window frames
Fixed plasterboard placement for No-Fine door frames
Fixed Post-Modern green window visual issue
Fixed issue where tenants could complain about windows / doors not being installed, even if they all were
Cheers,
Greg
