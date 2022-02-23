Patch 0.06.11

Fixed junk in garden loading in to damage property before being removed by save / load

Fixed issues where stairs sometimes wouldn’t hide flooring correctly

Ceiling colour should better reflect the paint colour applied

Fixed issue where ceiling colour wouldn’t load in

Opening property page should no longer close site hoarding doors

Toilet bubble text should now refer to “Bladder” rather than “Bowels”

Restored “Fantastic” to default graphical settings

Fixed a couple visual issues tied to tier 2 windows

Adjusted some LoD biases so lower settings won’t be as harsh

Fixed issue where exiting Totter “Job Complete” dialogue would revert conversation to “Job Start” dialogue

Fixed issue where Totter wouldn’t pay for scrap during “Job Start” dialogue

Fixed Z-fighting issue with polaroid photos

Fixed issue where tasks weren’t reset correctly when selling the property

Fixed shingles and wood placed at the church adding value to property

Fixed several selling and buying load issues that could soft lock the game

Non-placed / secured furniture no longer adds value to property

Fixed screw placement on Showers

Fixed soft lock that can occur after talking with a tenant at the property

Fixed Z-Fighting on plasterboards and wooden boards

Fixed plasterboard placement for Small (Tall) No-Fine window frames

Fixed plasterboard placement for No-Fine door frames

Fixed Post-Modern green window visual issue

Fixed issue where tenants could complain about windows / doors not being installed, even if they all were

Cheers,

Greg