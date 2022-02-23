Patch 1.1 is here!

Brave warriors,

We are happy to announce that Patch 1.1 is now live!

This patch adds the option to choose the server region from currently 2 options:

Europe

Japan

You can change the server region by entering the options menu, then the Languages tab (The globe icon) and at the bottom, you will see the server selection options.

By default, the server region is set to the nearest one.

Note: you will be able to play only with players in the same region, so in order to play with your friends on steam, make sure you are in the same region.

We will add more servers in the future, so please let us know which regions you believe we should.

Also, we have added a party confirms system so whenever a party leader initiates a match search/fight - a dialog will appear to every party member asking them if they are ready to fight.

Patch notes:

Gameplay

Added the option to change the server region.

When inviting players to your party and they are connected to another server region a message regarding that will appear.

Whenever the party leader wishes to start a match, all players have to notify him that they are ready.

Added the option to remove a gem from an item with the Right-click menu.

Leaderboard rank points are now determined by your opponents' matchmaking score (MMR).

When receiving a counter-offer after begging for mercy, clicking the Beg button will now accept the counter-offer.

Graphics

A '+' indicator will appear in the Appearance tab button and in the special cosmetics button when reaching Warrior level 3 for the first time.

Added a message pop-up when trying to craft a gem when you don't have enough materials/glory coins with the specific reason.

When having 2 active skills learned, a tooltip will appear when trying to learn a new one.

Hotkeys indicators in the "Mercy menu" will no longer go over the offer received panel.

When crafting a level 1 gem in the Jewelry, gem shards will show in the machine's blender.

Unified all texts in the skills menu.

Added a hint to skip the gem crafting animation.

Fixed a graphical glitch in the options tabs.

Fixed a graphical glitch in the "Mercy menu".

Bugs & Technical issues

Fixed an issue where players receive double daily chests

Fixed an issue with certain scenarios in Dead-Ned fight that would lead to a game de-sync.

Fixed an issue where a Warrior with retaliate dies with the Rise skill triggered when his opponent triggered combo attack would lead to a game de-sync.

Blocked an exploit where you can bypass the weapon attributes requirement.

Fixed an issue that prevented upgrading a house perk to level 25.

Fixed an issue where a player could send another player an alliance offer even after he died.

Fixed an issue when dragging a gem to an item would lead to the gem getting stuck in the menu.

Fixed an issue where a player can be in an alliance when there are 2 players left.

Fixed an issue where buff created in the same spot of another buff would result in a game de-sync.

Fixed minor localization issues.

As always, your feedback is vital to the development of the game, so you are more than welcome to reach out to us in the various community channels and let us know of any issues you may have encountered:

Official Discord server

Steam forums

Facebook

Twitter

Stay Vigilant!