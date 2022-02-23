Patch EA 0.9.17 will come next week!

Hello everyone,

We sadly have to shift the launch of patch EA 0.9.17 to early next week. Organizing marriages is not as easy as it seems and due to the fact that our QA likes the topic very much, they are in particular picky this time. Everyone who has planned a wedding once before knows that there is no end to the preparations - and sometimes the groom does not show up because... well... he is dead... or something else happened to him. Therefore, we'd ask you for your understanding that we need a bit more time to test all the edge cases and finally please the strict eyes of our testers.

Your The Guild 3-team