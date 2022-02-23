 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Guild 3 update for 23 February 2022

Patch EA 0.9.17 will come next week!

Share · View all patches · Build 8260190 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

We sadly have to shift the launch of patch EA 0.9.17 to early next week. Organizing marriages is not as easy as it seems and due to the fact that our QA likes the topic very much, they are in particular picky this time. Everyone who has planned a wedding once before knows that there is no end to the preparations - and sometimes the groom does not show up because... well... he is dead... or something else happened to him. Therefore, we'd ask you for your understanding that we need a bit more time to test all the edge cases and finally please the strict eyes of our testers.

Your The Guild 3-team

Changed depots in stabilizing branch

View more data in app history for build 8260190
The Guild 3 Content Depot 311261
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.