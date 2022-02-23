 Skip to content

Mik update for 23 February 2022

Mik 0.4.1.1

Mik 0.4.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another Day another..... UPDATE?

Yep im actually doing stuff, heres a little update which should have come later but there were 2 major bugs i had to fix.

Features:

SOUND.

Yes you heard right, i started adding sounds.

For now there are sounds in the main menu (+ music =0)

I actually have a lot of unused sounds in the game files but i had to make the update now because of the following bugs....

Bugfixes:

There is light in the start szene.

You can now respawn if you die.

After sliding you will no autmatically uncrouch.

Thanks for all the support we have 9.500 downloads now!

Stay tuned for the next update! (which will be sound and polishing)

