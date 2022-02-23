 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Generation Nova Playtest update for 23 February 2022

Tutorial system coming up!

Share · View all patches · Build 8260070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The tutorial system has been in the works for some time now. It still needs testing out tweaking.

It has 19 steps, though it could have even more. It mainly outlines the basic aspects of gameplay and leaves the rest of the more complex systems for the player to figure out. The game has a LOT of tooltips and a great log-window that tells most of the things the player wants to know, so the information is not hidden at any points.

If it seems like the player needs some kind of a bigger system that delves deeper into the systems I might create that, but at the moment it is not a priority.

The tweaking, polishing and bug fixing list still has lots of things to do before a closed playtest for the community.

  • Oatcube

Changed files in this update

Generation Nova Playtest Content Depot 1627861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.