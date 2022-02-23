Tutorial system coming up!

Hello everyone!

The tutorial system has been in the works for some time now. It still needs testing out tweaking.

It has 19 steps, though it could have even more. It mainly outlines the basic aspects of gameplay and leaves the rest of the more complex systems for the player to figure out. The game has a LOT of tooltips and a great log-window that tells most of the things the player wants to know, so the information is not hidden at any points.

If it seems like the player needs some kind of a bigger system that delves deeper into the systems I might create that, but at the moment it is not a priority.

The tweaking, polishing and bug fixing list still has lots of things to do before a closed playtest for the community.