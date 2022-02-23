Patch Notes - Early Access Build 677457

New features:

• Added notifications for Feats of Strength, unique accomplishments deemed too difficult to be classified as Achievements. These are hidden at first, but will appear in the Codex under a new tab when unlocked.

• Added and/or improved several visual effects on Heroes and enemies.

General fixes:

• Fixed the Warband achievement from being unlocked after only 9 prowess unlocks to being unlocked after 12.

• Fixed a bug that caused Morgana or Atlantes to be unable to spawn once you started/progressed/finished the other one.

• Fixed a rare occurrence where it was possible for status effects to recursively trigger each other to infinity, causing a crash.

• Fixed a rare bug where triggering multiple effects that grant an out of turn action and action points would fail to resolve all of them and only leave the effects of one of them.

• Fixed an issue with Warrior's Coordinated Parry skill where it would fail to grant the nearest ally 1AP when attacked.

• Keen status effect will now correctly expire after a single attack (e.g.: Warrior's Cleave will deal extra damage to all targets, but Ranger's Double Shot only to the first target as it is 2 attacks).

• Warrior's Vengeful Parry skill upgrade is now different from its base version: can be used every round.

• Warrior's Sharp Vigil skill will now grant appropriate debuff to enemies on hit.

• Warrior's Fencing Lunge skill can no longer miss with the Evading buff.

• AP gain from Positive Warp spell can no longer miss.

• Piece of Avalon relic now grants appropriate status effects.

• Heroes will no longer get unusable rank up points if they have nothing to spend them on.

• Fixed wrong node labels in Jerusalem world map, which would say "City of Outpost" instead of just "Outpost".

• Fixed an issue where the camera could behave strangely in the final fight in Jerusalem if you started combat with a status effect.

• Fixed a bug in the Lobby where the hero selection X for removing a hero from warband didn't do anything.

• Fixed a bug where: if you were using a gamepad in a skirmish, had a Hero near the Hero portrait bar or enemy near the enemy portrait bar, hovered over that unit in the world and pressed Y (show unit tooltip), the tooltip would stay on screen when you released Y.

• Fixed an issue where the gamepad control hint for End Turn would be partly cut off from the screen.

• Fixed an issue where some tooltips could flicker on mouse press.

• Fixed various typos in encounters and tooltips.

Quality of life changes:

• All cutscenes now support a "hold to skip" feature (with a non-intrusive info message) instead of immediately being stopped on a keypress.

• Removed icons from confirmation dialog buttons. Instead, the buttons are hover sensitive now.

• Added mouse wheel scrolling to the core selection and hero selection columns.

Gameplay balancing:

• Lindworm's Gob now only applies 1 stack of Rooted to target (down from 2).

• Thorntoad's Leap (including its Dire version) is now classified as an offensive skill, meaning its use can be prevented with a skill like Warrior's Slam.

• Grace status effect now has a stack cap of 1.

• Miserable status effect no longer reduces AP.