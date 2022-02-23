natsuno-kanata ver0.6.6 released

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.6 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

The item "Fishing Rod" has been added.

When equipped with a fishing rod, you can fish by examining a specific object (river, ocean, etc.).

Multiple items have been added.

Added a character's expression difference.

[Contents after the ending]

You can now select your next destination when you arrive at a "campground".

You can now choose your next destination when you arrive at the "campground". If you proceed with the search for a predetermined number of times, you will always reach your destination.

[Change in specification]

The ability values of items with attributes such as "For Beginners" and "Sound Resonance" have been changed to the values after the attributes have been applied.

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where multiple maps would be consumed when arriving at a destination written on a map.

Some text has been fixed.

[Adjustments] - Some text has been adjusted.

Some text has been adjusted.

Adjusted the maximum hunger level of characters.