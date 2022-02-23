Filters & Visualizer

sfäre was never meant to be a music visualizer. But it is what most people see at first glance. So I've decided to go with the flow and improve sfäre's capacity as a visualizer. This lead me on a new voyage of discovery and I came up with a bunch of filters that can greatly increase the complexity of an image.

When you use auto-play filters will appear at random, currently there is no way to control this. In play-mode I've added a new little button next to the fractals, that let's you toggle filters on and off. Every time you enable this button, it will randomly select up to two filters with randomized parameters.