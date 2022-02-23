WE ARE LIVE!! AND HIGHLY ANXIOUS!!

OH MY GOD WHERE DO I START!

I dont know! i probably should get someone who knows how to talk well for this. Ah well.

UNWIND IS LIVE!! It is in super duper early alpha, but thats where most games start so...

Where was i going with this.

RIGHT!

Unwind launches with a few features. Peep the list below.

1: You have a large area initially for you to look around, gather plants and place them wherever you want.

2: Building is free at the moment, there is no resource costs to crafting buildings and props.

3: Have you ever noticed 3: looks like an upset cat?

I apologise for the unpolished, vaguely there launch, however i found myself suffering from some SERIOUS development creep and if i didnt push now, i would never do it. There is SO much i wish to do and there is way more to come for Unwind.

Features down the line include:

1: MULTIPLE new areas to explore, including a section just for fishing because its a chill game and what kind of chill game doesnt have fishing?

2: FISHING!

3: ANIMALS. I dont know how, it is literally just me making this, but you know what? I want cows, so yall get animals.

4: Active plant growth. Could be good, could suck, only time will tell.

5: Visiting NPC's. THIS one will be a while, as i have zero knowledge on animation and the stuff that comes with it.

6: Resource usage. For those who will care. I will be throwing in a creative option because why not, just go ham, i made Unwind for that purpose, but for those who want a little resource management, i got you covered-ish.

7: BETTER UI AND VISUALS. Again, its just me, and i know diddly about art.

8: BEES!! Someone wanted Bee's. The ability to breed them, get info on them and crossbreed them will be a thing. Youl have bees for flowers, bees for grass. I might even make crystal bee's that grow shards to gather that glow. WHO KNOWS.

ok im rambling now.

THANKYOU FOR EVEN LOOKING!! I love you all. Dont forget to head on over to the discord (I know, EVERYONE has a discord now and it sucks, but its really convenient. Sorry.) and talk smack.