The Hobo Update



Hello everyone, Thank you very much for your support, here are the ones added with the first content update of Internet Cafe Simulator 2.

*The game now uses a new save system and so unfortunately the old game saves have been deleted.

**On some computers the old save system does not work properly. We created a new save system, but we could not integrate the old save system into it. We apologize to you all for this. We spent a lot of time on it, but we couldn't transfer it properly. In our tests, we saw that the new save system works very well.

Your save file is now here: AppData\LocalLow\Cheesecake Dev\Internet Cafe Simulator 2\save-data.save

A character has been added to the game that provides you with new quests.

A new website has been added to the game. You can purchase some enhancements from this website. Like illegal cafe commentary and police activity. Now the Police is coming to inspect the cafe.

A feature where you can automatically accept incoming requests has been added to the game.



If you want, you can add a different look to your cafe with leds.

Adjustments have been made to blackjack and other betting games. Some gambling games have been balanced.

Some sound effects have been reworked.



Now you can buy an automatic spray that will automatically adjust the scent of your Internet cafe!

The bonuses provided by some abilities have been increased!

Now our character in the game has energy



A web browser has been added to your computer in the game!

Now we can upgrade the our own computer in the game.



A new page has been added to the Skills tab, where you can increase the level of your ability such as hunger and energy.

If your character runs out of energy, he can pass out.



A cart selling hot dogs has been added to the city. You can satisfy your hunger here.



Now you can buy fire extinguishers that automatically extinguish the fires in the cafe!



You can add new design to your home.



Your partner has been added to the game. You can have children if you wish!



A surprise weapon has been added to the game



A cheat has been added to the game for the Warcry game.



You can now bet on horse racing in the game. One of the shops in the city organizes horse racing bets.

And a few innovations that we didn't include in the update notes, so as not to spoil the surprise.

-The thief can no longer evade the bouncer in any way.

-Fixed a bug that caused the character to get stuck in some areas.

-Mascot and some employees have been repositioned.

-Made some improvements to the cleaning robot. It no longer disappears out of nowhere and doesn't get stuck in corners.

-The bug of not being able to interact with NPCs while delivering CDs has been eliminated.

-Optimization work has been done on the animals on the map, various environmental models and some customers.

-Fixed a bug that caused us to get stuck inside the elevator.

-Fixed an animation bug that occurred while holding items.

-Fixed a bug that caused the player to get inside some walls inside the cafe.

-Fixed some problem areas in the Pathfinding system.

-Some models that negatively affect optimization have been reworked.

