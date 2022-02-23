A New Build is OUT - Patch 1.0.20 - Codename: Guilder

Hey everyone,
we have a new patch for Vagrus, which is incidentally the first to add sizable new content - namely, the faction leader NPCs and interactions for the Loaders' and Carpenters' Guilds, something that has been lacking compared to other factions. Each of them can give you a new quest to further get into their good graces (and get a little something-something for yourself in the process, of course). Below are the detailed patch notes.
Important Note: Considering the extent of the improvements, there is little to no chance that we broke nothing in the process. Assume that we did not want to make anyone's life harder. If you see something amiss, please flag it to us using the usual channels, like the inbuilt reporting tool (F1 button), forums, and our Discord server.
Patch 1.0.20 - Codename: Guilder
New/Updated Content :gift:
- Carpenters' and Loaders' Guild bases of operation, their Faction Leaders, and a faction quest each were added
New and Tweaked Features :shiny:
- Loyalty feedback: the game log and Event results now show what companions like and dislike (but deliberately do not expand on how much they like or dislike the choice)
- Dissonance mode difficulty was further lowered in several ways:
- Simply trading Goods on the Market is now slightly more profitable
- Faction Tasks now pay slightly more
- Supplies now cost less in certain regions
- The chance of running into Crew Combat encounters is now slightly lower
- Working and defending crew requirements got a bit lower
User Interface Improvements :pencil:
- New, unique Deputy art assets on the Deputy screen for each role
- Added "and" and "or" in event dependencies to clarify them
- "Not" dependency tooltips have been added
- Mercenary/Trade Task tooltip on Chart was added
- Faction descriptions were streamlined
- Chart default position added when opening for the first time
- Keyboard zoom on Chart was implemented
- Overlapping Markers now shuffle
- Added a new button in the Codex that opens the Chart for Point of Interest entries
- Vagrus creation text lengths altered to fit boxes
- Deputy tooltip now shows the available characters for that role
- Relevant Camp UI tooltips also show up on the Crew UI
- Leadership Perk tooltips now indicate the Resourcefulness cost of use Renown gained from reaching
- Faction standing thresholds are now indicated in the game log
- Cargo throw-out visual was polished
- Companions screen visual was polished
- Crew Details box visual was polished
- Deputy screen buttons were improved
- Campaign map radial menu buttons now react to hover and clicking
- Main menu options colors were adjusted
- Journal visual was polished
- Market Buy and Sell buttons were improved
- Camp UI's End Day button was improved
- Chart text outline was tweaked to be more legible
Bug Fixes :bug:
- Incorrect Ward (defense) calculation in Crew Combat was fixed
- Beast Swap and Slave Sell buttons' tooltips are updated and indicate the real reason when inactive
- Various Proficiency-spending-related bugs have been fixed
- Chart text corrections
- In restricted settlements, hotkeys will not open Mansio/Market anymore
- Force Shield III now grants buff to Finndurath as it supposed to
- Perks going negative after Gear swap issue fixed
- The stickyUI stuck on the screen (pun intended) issue resolved
- Wind shaman icon asset resolution fixed
- Criminality feedbacks are now hidden everywhere as was always intended
- Fixed some broken Codex links in events
- Broken Crew Combat enemy and comitatus mini-flags fixed
- Avernum smelting yield was rebalanced
- Average price shows up on Goods tooltips in settlements on both the Market and Cargo sides
- Sell button tooltip fixed
- Grit calculation has been fixed
Known Issues:
- Companion Combat performance drops
- Escort Task-related anomalies
- Occasional disappearence of the slides from Equipment and Item lists
Coming Up Next
- User Interface improvements and bug fixes
- New Comapnion Free-LC
As you can see above, next up is a whole new Companion, so expect news about him soon. Stay tuned and conquer the wasteland!
The Lost Pilgrims Team
