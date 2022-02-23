A New Build is OUT - Patch 1.0.20 - Codename: Guilder

Hey everyone,

we have a new patch for Vagrus, which is incidentally the first to add sizable new content - namely, the faction leader NPCs and interactions for the Loaders' and Carpenters' Guilds, something that has been lacking compared to other factions. Each of them can give you a new quest to further get into their good graces (and get a little something-something for yourself in the process, of course). Below are the detailed patch notes.

Important Note: Considering the extent of the improvements, there is little to no chance that we broke nothing in the process. Assume that we did not want to make anyone's life harder. If you see something amiss, please flag it to us using the usual channels, like the inbuilt reporting tool (F1 button), forums, and our Discord server.

Patch 1.0.20 - Codename: Guilder

Carpenters' and Loaders' Guild bases of operation, their Faction Leaders, and a faction quest each were added

New and Tweaked Features :shiny:

Loyalty feedback: the game log and Event results now show what companions like and dislike (but deliberately do not expand on how much they like or dislike the choice)

Dissonance mode difficulty was further lowered in several ways:

Simply trading Goods on the Market is now slightly more profitable

Faction Tasks now pay slightly more

Supplies now cost less in certain regions

The chance of running into Crew Combat encounters is now slightly lower

Working and defending crew requirements got a bit lower

User Interface Improvements :pencil:

New, unique Deputy art assets on the Deputy screen for each role

Added "and" and "or" in event dependencies to clarify them

"Not" dependency tooltips have been added

Mercenary/Trade Task tooltip on Chart was added

Faction descriptions were streamlined

Chart default position added when opening for the first time

Keyboard zoom on Chart was implemented

Overlapping Markers now shuffle

Added a new button in the Codex that opens the Chart for Point of Interest entries

Vagrus creation text lengths altered to fit boxes

Deputy tooltip now shows the available characters for that role

Relevant Camp UI tooltips also show up on the Crew UI

Leadership Perk tooltips now indicate the Resourcefulness cost of use Renown gained from reaching

Faction standing thresholds are now indicated in the game log

Cargo throw-out visual was polished

Companions screen visual was polished

Crew Details box visual was polished

Deputy screen buttons were improved

Campaign map radial menu buttons now react to hover and clicking

Main menu options colors were adjusted

Journal visual was polished

Market Buy and Sell buttons were improved

Camp UI's End Day button was improved

Chart text outline was tweaked to be more legible

Bug Fixes :bug:

Incorrect Ward (defense) calculation in Crew Combat was fixed

Beast Swap and Slave Sell buttons' tooltips are updated and indicate the real reason when inactive

Various Proficiency-spending-related bugs have been fixed

Chart text corrections

In restricted settlements, hotkeys will not open Mansio/Market anymore

Force Shield III now grants buff to Finndurath as it supposed to

Perks going negative after Gear swap issue fixed

The stickyUI stuck on the screen (pun intended) issue resolved

Wind shaman icon asset resolution fixed

Criminality feedbacks are now hidden everywhere as was always intended

Fixed some broken Codex links in events

Broken Crew Combat enemy and comitatus mini-flags fixed

Avernum smelting yield was rebalanced

Average price shows up on Goods tooltips in settlements on both the Market and Cargo sides

Sell button tooltip fixed

Grit calculation has been fixed

Known Issues:

Companion Combat performance drops

Escort Task-related anomalies

Occasional disappearence of the slides from Equipment and Item lists

Coming Up Next

User Interface improvements and bug fixes

New Comapnion Free-LC

As you can see above, next up is a whole new Companion, so expect news about him soon. Stay tuned and conquer the wasteland!

The Lost Pilgrims Team

