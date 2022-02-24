Release 1.4.3 Patch Notes

Greetings, Skul Squad!

We have performed additional balance adjustments to the improved skulls. Thanks to all your feedback we were able to quickly identify and address parts that turned out differently than intended. All your support is greatly appreciated.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where when using Gene’s swap per grade, invincibility is removed after exiting the lamp

Fixed a bug where the amount of bones dropped when Yaksha is destroyed was abnormally high

Fixed a bug where the effect of turning to darkness blocked the 2nd phase’s Leonia Grand Priest when Yaksha takes the form of Rakshasa

Fixed a bug where some Quintessences that use the installation and summoning method did not activate the Diorite Circlet’s effect even if it damage enemies

Fixed a bug where the status icon for Bone of Courage was not shown

Text

Ninja Master: fixed a translation error with the skill name “Transform: Phantom Wheel Shuriken” (Simplified Chinese)

Champion: fixed a translation error with the dash type (Simplified Chinese)

Gladiator, Warlord: fixed an unnatural part within the sentence for the passive effect (Korean)

Gladiator, Warlord: fixed a translation error with the passive effect (English, Simplified Chinese)

Bronze Gargoyle, Golden Gargoyle: fixed a translation error with swapping (Simplified Chinese)

Ghoooul, Ghoooooul: fixed a translation error with the passive effect and swapping (Simplified Chinese)

Changes

Skulls

Grim Reaper

Changed basic attack damage type: Physical → Magic

Reduced damage of basic attack

Increased chances of a Spirit being created when enemy is defeated

Reduced cooldown of the enhanced [Harvest]: 60s → 44s

💡 Developer Comment

We previously overestimated the potential of the Grim Reaper. The idea was that it would provide incomparable power if obtained early on, and be sufficiently utilized if acquired in the latter half of the game.

The Grim Reaper is supposed to be a character that relies on skills more than basic attack, which is why the skill’s power was enhanced and the basic attack type changed to Physical. However because the Grim Reaper’s powerful attacks had comparably long cooldowns, more time was spent using basic attacks. Unlike our intentions, this generated a lot of stress.

Hence as part of improving the Grim Reaper, we have changed the basic attack type back to magic, and in exchange for maintaining skill damage, have slightly reduced the damage of basic attack.

Yaksha

Added effect that pushes back and slows down enemies when entering the area

Increase area range

[Yaksha Fist] Reduced cooldown: 16s → 12s

[Yaksha Fist] Increased amount of power stacks gained

[Iron Strike] Reduced cooldown: 12s → 8s

[Iron Strike] Increased amount of power stacks gained

[Yaksha of Iron Will] Reduced cooldown: 9s → 7s

[Yaksha of Iron Will] Increased amount of power stacks gained

[Demonic Massacre] Reduced cooldown: 14s → 10s

[Demonic Massacre] Increased amount of power stacks gained

[Demonic Massacre] Increased repeated attack’s Attack Speed

Rakshasa

Increased basic attack damage

Increased duration of stomping feet’s effect that slowed down enemies. This effect is activated when skill is used.

[Rakshasa's Punch] Increased attack damage after concentration is complete

[Rakshasa's Punch] Increased attack range for before and after concentration is complete

[Iron Strike] Increased damage

[Rakshasa of Iron Will] Increased damage of downward slash attack

[Demonic Massacre] Increased damage of repeated attacks

[Demonic Massacre] Increased range of repeated and finishing attacks

💡 Developer comment****

Thanks to your feedback we were able to confirm that the difficulty in managing Yaksha’s was higher than expected. In order to ease the issue, we have added and enhanced convenience related factors. To balance the management difficulty, an overall increase has been applied to all of Rakshasa’s skills.

Champion

Increased amount of energy acquired when the attack that occurs if you are hit during dash is successful: 10 → 15

[Combo] Reduced energy consumption: 70 → 50

[Dirty Smash] Increased damage

Archlich

Reduced the time it takes to completely charge the gauge required to use [Deathtrap]: 60s → 50s

Werewolf

Reduced cooldown of [Beast Leap] per grade: 12s → 9s

Reduced damage [Beast Leap] per grade (Damage is still higher than before version 1.4.0)

Increased damage of [Hunt] for Elder Werewolf, Alpha Werewolf, Eternal Werewolf(Damage is the same as before version 1.4.0)

Carleon Recruit and Grave Digger

Previously minion attacks would not activate the effects of certain items. It has been changed so that they will activate the effects of such items again.

author:

💡 Developer comment****

Along with the 1.4.0 update, changes to the minion system were also made. However we apologize as this was left out of the 1.4.0 patch notes.

It was an unfortunate accident where some of the text was left out while editing the patch notes due to its unprecedented length.

Previously, attacks made by minions were in the same method as those by the player. This was not an issue when there weren’t many skulls or Quintessences that used minions, however with the introduction of the Grave Digger and Quintessences that had various installation and summoning methods, an assortment of issues were introduced to such a system.

We hope that the minions can provide a new experience as an individual entity instead of simply being an extension of the player’s attacks. As such, preparations for the new minion system are already complete. However we had to rollback the new system and continue with the existing system because supporting content is still being worked on.

Along with the upcoming item reformation, we’ll review the implementation of the new minions system once all related content is ready so that minions can exert power as an independent entity.