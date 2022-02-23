 Skip to content

Totemlands update for 23 February 2022

Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese & French translations are now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Hello to all,

New languages has been added to Totemlands, huge thanks to all the awesome people who helped with the translations:

  • Spanish (translated by Agulachin).
  • Brazilian Portuguese (translated by Gabriel da Conceição).
  • French, which was added few weeks ago (translated by Célia Michenaud – Keltia Translations)

More translations are in the work.

Since the release of v0.6 last month, I've been working on the full version of the game and even though there's still a lot to be done, the work has been going smoothly. If there is no major distraction in the future I'm planning to release full version of the game somewhere around end of March / first half of April (when I'm close to finishing I'll post an separate announcement).

Well, that's it for now.

Cheers,

---Hobofeller

