New rank: Expert

Dear Students

I've been working on this update for quite some time so I'm excited to finally push it out to you all. I've added a new ranking system for "Train" that splits up the Tiers and Levels as such:

Novice: Tutorial

Apprentice: Tiers 1 - 3 (The original Train Tiers).

Expert: Tiers 1 - 3 (A new way to play the levels that requires a different skill 😉)

There are a few things that change in Expert, the main one is that you must make contact is specific areas of the punch pads and blocks in order to get points, as well as a new dodge dummy arm where you also need to punch defensively. 👊💥



(the red spheres you need to make contact with to earn points in Expert)

I've also worked on some other changes in terms of how the scoring works, the dummy swings and quality of life fixes. Check them out here:

The original 3 Tiers are now part of rank, and currently you can play the next one: . This rank includes a new way to play the levels that's more challenging but more rewarding. Updated scoring system: Points are now relative to how close you were to making contact with the dummy arm (block/punch) at the right time. Making contact exactly when it meets the ghost will grant 100% points, the further you are off that, the less points you get. Level passing scores have been updated to match this.

New menu layout in Train section of the menu to allow for switching between ranks. As well as new colors for each rank.

22 achievements have been added to the store platform! There are now a total of 34 achievements.

Fixed issue where after selecting music in the Extra section it was not possible to return to mods.

section it was not possible to return to mods. Blocking correctly now makes the dummy arm increase speed, rather than slow down. So watch out!

Punching a blade from behind will not make the blade come back at you (yes that was a thing, but now it's not).

Punch planks to start levels will not appear until a level has been selected for the Mode you are currently viewing. No more accidental tutorial triggering!

Fixed issue where game wouldn't pause when removing your device from your head.

Fixed issue where game hands would center in front of you when you press the device menu button.

Stop Xmas tree from being switched out with the lantern every time you load the game (for those of you who want that Xmas feel all year round).

Fixed issue with challenges on menu not displaying properly in some instances.

Fixed issue where going from some menu pages back to Dojo editing the leaderboards would no longer appear.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments or on Discord!

As always, train hard and stay focused.

