HUGE Update Coming Soon

Hello Monstermörders!!!

Apologies because it's been a while since we have posted anything about the game. We wanted to share with you what we have been working on, and it's exciting.

We have re-worked the game from many different aspects based on feedback we have received. Yes, I know, it's a lot, but it was needed. We tried very hard to wait for UE5 for this, but we couldn't keep our followers waiting any longer.

A few sneak peaks

The combat system has been updated in a way that's better. We noticed you were getting attacked in various ways that shouldn't be happening, but that is fixed now as well as adding in something special.

The crafting system has been modified and updated. This should give players a bit more time of grinding and gives you more to do.

The icons are fixed, they are no longer the size of the entire screen when you are dragging them. We can't get anybody to admit who dropped the ball there, but you know...

Enemies and animals will work a bit different between single player and multiplayer. When you are able, please check it out, and tell us what you like better.

We do not have a defined date yet for the update, but it is HUGE. We have made new maps, we have added new content, and BEST OF ALL... multiplayer is back!

When we bring you this fabulous update, we will also be bringing you a game guide. We hear you... we know some of you are having a hard time getting started or figuring things out. This will not be a problem anymore. One of our developers also has a hard time figuring things out since she joined the team, she is writing up a super special employee manual for all your needs.

We have seen some more interest in Monstermörder over the past couple months. We haven't forgotten you, nor have we forgotten Monstermörder. This game is the Invisible Ghost Studios flagship and will never be left unfinshed.

Our team hopes this update will reignite your passion in the future. We are looking very forward to bringing this special update out for all our current and possible future players.

DON'T FORGET - once this is updated, and since multiplayer is back, if you ever see a server name (when browsing) that has IGS or IGT in front of it - join it and you will be playing with one of the IGS team. Ask questions, give suggestions, just have fun playing with us.

Join our discord to learn more, and to chat with us while playing. The big man IGS Ghost is always around and showing off his stuff.

https://discord.gg/fQsSP3bPZ9

Follow us on Twitch, catch IGS Ghost streaming the game or game development.

twitch link

https://www.twitch.tv/invisibleghoststudios