Patch Notes - Update 1.10



Today’s major update introduces three new things:

The Tournament system

"Fugoro, Merchant of Wonders" - A new Hero DLC

A new Hero DLC

Story Tournaments are special events where you compete against any number of other players and watch your placement update live as you play.

The new hero is none other than Fugoro, the Merchant of Wonders. You can find more info on him on the store page. How is Fugoro a "hero", yet also a thief you encounter in the game? You may find out a bit more by playing him and listening to what he has to say...

You won't need to get the Fugoro DLC to play him right away. In this update, we are guaranteeing him to appear in the first few days of tournaments - which means you can try him there as long as you like. After a few days, he'll go into the randomized hero pool with all the others.

Fugoro has been a lot of work, and we think all players will enjoy him. We're pretty happy with how he's turned out.

Tournaments however, may only be for some of you - but we encourage you to give them a try. We have always wanted to introduce a social competitive aspect to Roguebook, but knew it should be secondary to the main game. Finally, we have introduced a system we are happy with.

What are Story Tournaments?

Story tournaments are a competition between players to see who can complete a run the fastest, or score the most points. While similar to a “daily run,” story tournaments are special in that they start at the exact same time for everyone. This means that in order to finish first, you’ll likely need to be there at the starting line.

Why not a Daily Run?

We wanted to make these runs a special event that occurs only a couple times per day. The idea is to make these runs a more social and spectator friendly version of what is normally a daily run - something that is available for 24 hours and you can complete at your leisure. There is a bit of a gap in those between yourself and the other players that we wanted to close a bit.

We imagine that some players will gather and rush to be the first to complete the tournament as soon as it starts, then those players who remain will go for the highest score.

Your “Finish time” will always be from the time the tournament officially begins. For example, if the tournament starts at 6pm and you finish it at 8pm, your finish time will be 2 hours.

Each tournament has a designated set of heroes, and 3 special modifiers. Embellishments are set the same for everyone, and everyone has the same exact seed.

It does not matter what DLC you own when competing in a tournament. All heroes are available to everyone in any tournament.

After the fastest players have finished, players can then compete to score the most points.

When do the tournaments start?

Twice a day, a new Story tournament is generated. We aim to start these tournaments at staggered times in order to accommodate as many players across the world as practical.

What are the rules of a tournament?

Each Story Tournament has the following rules:

Everyone plays on the same run seed

The run is set to “Epilogue 6” difficulty

All hero cards are unlocked

A baseline of embellishments is applied to the seed

(These embellishments are completely independent of what the player currently has. Everyone will have the same.)

Three special tournament modifiers (mutators) are applied

What are the tournament modifiers?

Each run has 3 special modifiers applied to it.

The first modifier will always be a Global modifier that affects everything in the run.

The other two modifiers have a chance to be deck randomization or a hero-specific modifier.

The end result should be a dramatically unique run each tournament, and hopefully only rarely broken.

What information can you see during the run?

Your current highest ranking placement medal

(This ranking is dynamically updated live)

Time elapsed since the beginning of tournament

Global statistics:

Players: Total players entered into the tournament

Deaths: Total players who have been defeated in the run (or abandoned)

Finishers: Total players who defeated chapter 3

Placement and score:

Lockout periods

Once the tournament is close to ending, there are several lockout notifications that occur to players attempting to join, or currently playing.

Less than 4 hours remaining:

New players will be warned that only 4 players remain.

Less than 1 hour remaining:

Players are locked from joining the current tournament. You must wait to join the next.

This is to prevent players from joining a tournament that they likely will not be able to finish.

When a tournament’s time expires, all player runs end and a new tournament begins.

How many runs can you do in the same tournament?

Only the first run (win or lose) will only count toward your leaderboard placement.

Afterwards, you may retry that tournament as much as you like until the timer expires. You will not change your placement, but you can still earn pages.

How exactly do Speed and Score placements work?

Conclusion

We hope you enjoy this new major feature for Roguebook. We hope it will be a way for you to enjoy the game with friends and compare your performances in very special circumstances.

As mentioned, this feature is being released simultaneously with our new hero, Fugoro - and you can find him in game right now in the tournament menu - or you can just pick up the DLC and play him normally.

After a few days, he will have a chance to randomly appear in tournaments just like all of the other heroes. You’ll never have to own him to play with him in a tournament.

Thank you for playing Roguebook! Needless to say, this is probably the biggest update we've ever released in one day. Hope you like it.

We're going to be checking out both the Tournament Mode (free content) and Fugoro (paid DLC) on stream tonight at Twitch where we'll walk you the content available in this update!