Expansion pack patch details on the 23rd (streaming guide)

<Novena Diabolos> February 23, 2022 Patch Details

Hello, we are H5dev Games.

In addition to the patch details applied today, we announce the streaming guide for the <Nobena Diabolos: Another> expansion pack.

■ Patch details

"Ending Attack Mode" is now open at all times without having to watch the first episode.

I added the DLC root open function without clearing the main episode.

It is a function for those who have previously cleared Novena Diabolos, but have lost their save files, so it is difficult to see another route. You can check it out on the "Preference Settings" on the main screen, and if you run this function, happy ending CG required to enter the DLC route will be collected.

Optimized the game. We will continue to optimize it in the future.

Some typos of DLC have been corrected.



■ Expansion Pack Streaming Guide

After the release of <Novena Diabolos: Another>, the existing streaming restrictions will be lifted. Now you can freely stream all routes.

In addition, for those who stream the expansion pack, please refer to the guide for smooth streaming.

Regardless of the extended pack route, people who enjoy guessing and playing games

You can play the game by playing a new game without any preparation.

If you want to see the ending of a specific character,

Turn on <Ending Attack Mode>, enjoy the character's main ending, and then proceed with a new game and enter another route.

If you want to see the ending of a specific character's expansion pack,

After running the DLC Route Open without clearing the main episode, collect the happy ending CG of the main episode (you can check the ending CG collected in the collection), press the new game to enter the extended pack route of all characters.



You can stream the game according to the style you want.

■ OST release

Novena Diabolos' OST has been officially released.

The price is 3,300 won, and it contains a total of 25 songs.

Thank you.