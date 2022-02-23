STEAM NEXT FEST GUEST LIVESTREAM

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, (future) park managers!

Thanks for visiting our adventure park during Steam Next Fest!

Under pressure from the nefarious Dark Goblins, the PuPu clan have been tasked with running the ultimate adventure destination. A good manager is needed to build the park from scratch, choose the most exciting facilities, and tailor them to the specific needs of eager adventurers from across many worlds.

We've invited our friend Rose to give it a try!

You can tune in to the livestream at the following time:

02.23.2022 @9pm EST

02.23.2022 @6pm PST

We'll be welcoming more guests this week, stay tuned!!