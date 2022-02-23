 Skip to content

噗噗的冒险乐园 update for 23 February 2022

STEAM NEXT FEST GUEST LIVESTREAM

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings, (future) park managers!

Thanks for visiting our adventure park during Steam Next Fest!

Under pressure from the nefarious Dark Goblins, the PuPu clan have been tasked with running the ultimate adventure destination. A good manager is needed to build the park from scratch, choose the most exciting facilities, and tailor them to the specific needs of eager adventurers from across many worlds.

We've invited our friend Rose to give it a try!

You can tune in to the livestream at the following time:

02.23.2022 @9pm EST

02.23.2022 @6pm PST

Wishlist & follow our game if you're interested!

Join our discord or follow us on Twitter @pixmain or @park_pupu for all the latest information.

We'll be welcoming more guests this week, stay tuned!!

