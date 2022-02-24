Terraria 1.4.3.3 - Steam Deck Optimization Update Release Notes

Greetings Terrarians!

As we have mentioned over the past few months, the team has been hard at work on an update to further optimize Terraria for Steam Deck play - inclusive of performance and controls. With the Steam Deck officially shipping out to players starting today, we are pleased to be able to push this update out to everyone just in time! For Terrarians that are not playing on Steam Deck at this time, dont fret, as we have some quality of life, balance, and bug fixes for you as well. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Please note that this update also includes an update to the Terraria Dedicated Server application. You can always find the latest version of this at the bottom of Terraria.org, but we have included a link below for today's version as well:

TERRARIA STEAM DECK CONTROLS​

Beyond technical under the hood performance optimizations and such, what else do we mean when we say "optimizing Terraria for Steam Deck"? Well one area of focus has been controls.

When we sat down to enjoy Terraria on the Steam Deck for the first time, we immediately realized that we needed to make a few tweaks to fully take advantage of all that this new system has to offer. Above and beyond the default touch controls provided by Steam Deck (which we may look to improve on in the future), we put together the little graphic below to show you how we have optimized things for all of the controls available on the Steam Deck:

Left Trackpad

– This gives you access to a handful of often-used commands right at your fingertips:

Up > Quick Heal

Left > Quick Buff

Right > Quick Mana

Down > Mount/Dismount

Right Trackpad

– This provides the player with a manual cursor, akin to using a mouse or a trackpad on a laptop

Pressing in the Right Trackpad acts as if you have pressed the Shift key on your keyboard

Back Buttons

– These will give you easy and ready access to all of your minimap and game window zoom options:

Bottom Left > Minimap Zoom Out

Bottom Right > Minimap Zoom In

Top Left > World Zoom Out

Top Right > World Zoom In

Battery Life

We have done a handful of battery life tests on our development kit playing Terraria, and we find that we can typically get between 3.5 and 5.5 hours of playtime between charges – depending on brightness settings as well as the intensity of action in the game.

Obviously, Terraria is a game with a lot of possibilities in the way in which you can control things and in the demand for controls/buttons to get the job done. We are super happy to be able to take full advantage of the additional space on the control map provided by Steam Deck in order to help streamline your Terraria adventures and make controlling your character and world feel “just right”. Of course, all of these are just defaults that we think feel great - but everything is remappable in case you disagree and want to change things up!

CHANGES & BALANCE

GENERAL CHANGES

Summoned Minions, Sentries, and their projectiles should no longer harm critters

Updated Bundle of Balloons' sprite to reflect the items that went into it better

When placing a Graveyard-crafted version of a natural backwall directly next to a natural version of that wall, they should now merge seamlessly rather than having a large border between them

Skeletron now drops Healing Potions instead of Lesser Healing Potions. This same drop will also be applied to Deerclops, though Queen Bee will continue to drop her Bottled Honey instead.

Flinx Fur now requires less to research in Journey mode

All food (except Ale and Sake) now require less to research in Journey mode

All Biome crates, as well as Dungeon and Obsidian Lockboxes, now require less to research in Journey mode

Black and Pink Pearls are now more common when opening Oysters. Their sell value has been proportionally reduced.

Obsidian can now be mined by Pickaxes of 55% mining power or higher (for example, Gold Pickaxe)

When defeating the Wall of Flesh in Classic mode, it will now always drop 1 weapon and 1 emblem, like Expert treasure bags do

Heart and Star Statues are now twice as likely to be found in worldgen compared to other statues

Increased Web Shooter's range by 25%

Piranha Gun's Piranhas should now be much better able to keep up with rapidly moving enemies, assuming that enemy isn't teleporting or briefly becoming invulnerable

Changed Fairy Wing's recipe to only take 99 Pixie Dust instead of 100 (as 99 is the max stack for Pixie Dust)

Stained Glass now sells for a more reasonable value, compared to the gems used to make it

Optimized worldgen during the Desert chest placement stage

The Virtual Keyboard (in-game keyboard for Gamepad) is now used for IP/password entry and other Multiplayer text entry menus

**

DEERCLOPS**

The Guide now has a hint about how to find Deerclops if the player has not yet defeated it

Deerclops' HP values now scale at a modified rate in Expert and Master, like other bosses. As a result, it will now have a lower maximum HP in both Expert and Master.

The above fix also addresses an issue where Deerclops' HP did not scale UP with increased player count in Expert/Master multiplayer games

Deerclops now only remains present in the Snow biome for 1 day when no players are present, instead of 3 days.

Deerclops' boss bar will disappear from the screen when suitably far enough away from it that the boss fight is not active. It will re-appear again once the fight is resumed.

Fixed an oversight where Deerclops had 0 defense

After defeating Deerclops, it now only has a 25% chance to spawn again naturally under proper conditions. This was previously 100% chance.

Deerclops now drops potions on death; in this case, regular Healing Potions like Skeletron.



NPC HAPPINESS CHANGES

Pylons now require a minimum of 2 NPCs under all conditions to be sold

The minimum required happiness for NPCs to sell Pylons is now more forgiving, with the number from 0.85 to 0.9 (the lower the number, the happier, with 1.0 being completely neutral). This means that it is now easier to make NPCs happy enough to sell a Pylon.

If an NPC is present in a hybrid biome (for example, the Hallowed Desert), and they like at least one of those biomes, then they will gain positive happiness from the biome they like. This will only work for a liked biome vs a neutral/disliked biome; it will not allow a neutral biome to overcome a disliked biome. This also does not override major unhappiness/housing invalidation due to being near the Corruption, Crimson, or Dungeon.

The number of NPCs you can have in a town before Crowded penalties begin to take effect has been increased by 1

BUG FIXES​